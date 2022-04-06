Kourtney and Travis did it: Do Las Vegas marriages really beat the odds?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A few days after general manager Bill Guerin beefed up the Wild lineup with a couple of big acquisitions at the trade deadline, coach Dean Evason made a sweeping declaration of sorts.

His team had just defeated the Vancouver Canucks in overtime, and minutes after a very physical game, a reporter asked Evason if the Wild can handle that style of play moving forward. In a rather emphatic response, Evason replied, “The group that we have now, nobody should be more physical than us.”

Perhaps the Wild felt like they had something to prove on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

That might explain why Jake Middleton, Marcus Foligno, and Nic Deslauriers all dropped the gloves in the opening frame against the Nashville Predators. As much as the Wild have outmuscled opposing teams over the past couple of weeks, they knew doing it against the Predators would send a message.

Instead, the Wild struggled to stay out of their own way early on, and it cost them in a 6-2 loss. With the loss, the Wild are now 0-3-0 against the Predators this season, and have been outscored 17-6 in those games.

For the Wild, the idea of fighting the Predators to get themselves into the game was far better in theory than in practice. After both Middleton and Foligno fought for the Wild less than 30 seconds apart, Brandon Duhaime took a costly penalty, and the Predators went up 1-0 thanks to a snipe from Roman Josi on the power play.

Though the Wild tied the game at 1-1 with a goal from Mats Zuccarello, the Predators answered back 25 seconds later, getting a power play goal from Ryan Johansen to make it 2-1. He added another power play goal late in the first period to helped the Predators stretch their lead to 3-1.

The physical play continued into the second period where Duhaime tried to inspire the Wild with a fight of his own. It backfired as Duhaime lost the fight in decisive fashion, and Philip Tomasino scored for the Predators a few minutes later to make it 4-1.

While the Wild got a goal from Kirill Kaprizov late in the second period to cut the deficit to 4-2, they never got any closer than that in the game.

Despite a big push from the Wild early in the third period, the Predators stayed in complete control thanks to the stellar play of Juuse Saros between the pipes. They got a late goal from Matt Duchene to make it 5-2 before Johansen completed his hat trick to finalize the score at 6-2.

BRIEFLY

As if the humbling loss wasn’t bad enough for the Wild, they lost Matt Dumba in the game, as well. He delivered a crushing blow on Michael McCarron midway through the game and left the ice favoring his shoulder.