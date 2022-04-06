News
Kourtney and Travis did it: Do Las Vegas marriages really beat the odds?
Roseville police officer wounded by gunfire Tuesday night, officials say
A Roseville police officer was struck by gunfire Tuesday night while responding to a report of shots fired at a residence near Lake Owasso, officials say.
Officers were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. to a house in the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard, according to Deputy Chief Joe Adams of the Roseville Police Department.
When they arrived, the suspect continued to fire at police and at neighboring homes, eventually striking an officer, Roseville police said on Twitter. The wounded officer was taken to a hospital.
The suspect was eventually arrested and also taken to a hospital.
Police did not offer any details about the extent of the injuries to the officer or the suspect.
Officials said they expected to release more information about the incident later Tuesday night.
Replace Hanging Constituencies with Sustainable constituencies: Hamid Rather
Replace Hanging Constituencies with Sustainable constituencies: Hamid Rather
Umar Sofi
Srinagar, 5 April : Hamid Rather, a social activist and public policy practitioner from Pattan today met Delimitation Commission on UT of Jammu and Kashmir and demanded the proposed hanging constituencies be replaced with sustainable constituencies.
While speaking to media, Hamid said, “I submitted a proposal before honorable commission to adopt scienticism in delimiting constituencies. The proposed hanging constituencies be replaced with sustainable constituencies”
Hamid said that the variation of 50% in population is not acceptable and it is politically unethical, constitutionally biased, and legally untenable.
“Delimitation is not for stones, trees, or hills. It is for humans. There must be geographic homogeneity, administrative feasibility, and popular demands behind the delimitation exercise”, Rather added.
Hamid said he is disappointed with the time period, behaviour, and authoritarian attitude of the commission towards Kashmir. “How can Commission hear 100 delegations in two and half an hour. I feel it is just a formality,” Hamid told media.
The post Replace Hanging Constituencies with Sustainable constituencies: Hamid Rather appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Wild suffer humbling loss in physical game with rival Predators
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A few days after general manager Bill Guerin beefed up the Wild lineup with a couple of big acquisitions at the trade deadline, coach Dean Evason made a sweeping declaration of sorts.
His team had just defeated the Vancouver Canucks in overtime, and minutes after a very physical game, a reporter asked Evason if the Wild can handle that style of play moving forward. In a rather emphatic response, Evason replied, “The group that we have now, nobody should be more physical than us.”
Perhaps the Wild felt like they had something to prove on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.
That might explain why Jake Middleton, Marcus Foligno, and Nic Deslauriers all dropped the gloves in the opening frame against the Nashville Predators. As much as the Wild have outmuscled opposing teams over the past couple of weeks, they knew doing it against the Predators would send a message.
Instead, the Wild struggled to stay out of their own way early on, and it cost them in a 6-2 loss. With the loss, the Wild are now 0-3-0 against the Predators this season, and have been outscored 17-6 in those games.
For the Wild, the idea of fighting the Predators to get themselves into the game was far better in theory than in practice. After both Middleton and Foligno fought for the Wild less than 30 seconds apart, Brandon Duhaime took a costly penalty, and the Predators went up 1-0 thanks to a snipe from Roman Josi on the power play.
Though the Wild tied the game at 1-1 with a goal from Mats Zuccarello, the Predators answered back 25 seconds later, getting a power play goal from Ryan Johansen to make it 2-1. He added another power play goal late in the first period to helped the Predators stretch their lead to 3-1.
The physical play continued into the second period where Duhaime tried to inspire the Wild with a fight of his own. It backfired as Duhaime lost the fight in decisive fashion, and Philip Tomasino scored for the Predators a few minutes later to make it 4-1.
While the Wild got a goal from Kirill Kaprizov late in the second period to cut the deficit to 4-2, they never got any closer than that in the game.
Despite a big push from the Wild early in the third period, the Predators stayed in complete control thanks to the stellar play of Juuse Saros between the pipes. They got a late goal from Matt Duchene to make it 5-2 before Johansen completed his hat trick to finalize the score at 6-2.
BRIEFLY
As if the humbling loss wasn’t bad enough for the Wild, they lost Matt Dumba in the game, as well. He delivered a crushing blow on Michael McCarron midway through the game and left the ice favoring his shoulder.
