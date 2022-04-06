News
LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today: LPG gas cylinders new price implemented from today across the country, see the list here
New Delhi: The very first day of April has brought a tsunami of inflation. After the increase in the price of petrol and diesel, there has been a huge jump in the prices of commercial gas cylinders from April 1, 2022.
The price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder has increased by Rs 250 in one go. After this jump, a 19 kg gas cylinder has become worth Rs 2,253. However, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders have not been increased yet.
Know what will be the price in which city
After the increase of Rs 250, a cylinder will be available for Rs 2,351 in Kolkata, Rs 2,205 in Mumbai and Rs 2,406 in Chennai. Commercial cylinders are used more by confectioners and restaurants. In such a situation, an increase of Rs 250 will spoil his budget. And the season of weddings is about to come. There may be an increase in the catering fee.
The government had also increased the price of commercial cylinders by Rs 105 on March 1, 2022. On 22 March, the government had increased the prices of domestic gas cylinders, then commercial cylinders were made cheaper by Rs 9. It is to be known that the commercial cylinder is of blue color while the domestic cylinder comes in red colour.
On Tuesday, the prices of LPG gas cylinders were increased by ₹ 50 across the country. Due to this, the price of domestic LPG gas cylinder in many states of the country has reached beyond one thousand and somewhere near 1000. After this, now the problems of the common people have increased and have increased.
It is worth noting that in view of the assembly elections being held in five states including UP, the companies had not increased the prices of LPG for almost five months. Earlier, on October 6, 2021, the last change in LPG prices was done. After the elections, the companies have once again decided to increase the LPG prices.
LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today Domestic LPG cylinder rate hiked by Rs 50:
The prices of domestic LPG cylinders (LPG) have been increased after about five months. Government oil companies have released new rates of LPG cylinders on Tuesday, in which there has been an increase of Rs 50.
LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today 14.2 kg gas cylinder price without subsidy :
- Bihar – Rs 1029.50
- Delhi – Rs 949.50
- Mumbai – Rs 949.50
- Madhya Pradesh – Rs 954.50
- Rajasthan- Rs 953.50 Gas Cylinder Price
- Punjab – Rs 983.00
- Uttar Pradesh – Rs 947.50
- Uttarakhand – Rs 968.50
- Jharkhand – Rs 1007.00
- Chhattisgarh- Rs 1021.00 LPG Gas Cylinder Price
Indian Oil (IOCL) launched a Tatkal service:
There is good news for LPG gas customers. Now you can order LPG to your home within 2 hours of booking. This means that you will not have to wait for LPG gas.
What’s New Feature:
Government oil marketing company Indian Oil (IOCL) has started a Tatkal Seva. Through this, gas cylinders are being given to the consumers in just 2 hours. Customers can avail the service through IVRS, IndianOil website or IndianOil One App at a very nominal premium. It has already started in Hyderabad. Let us inform you that Indian Oil informs about this facility from time to time through its social media accounts. Now it is important to see how long this facility of LPG will be implemented across the country.
Booking Number:
You can also book your LPG gas with just a missed call. In a tweet made by Indian Oil, it is said – Your new Indane LPG connection is just a missed call away. You just dial 8454955555 and get LPG connection at your doorstep. Existing Indane customers can also book refills by giving us a missed call from their registered phone number.
LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today Check Latest Rates From Official Website :
If you want to check the latest rates of gas cylinders in your city, then you can check the official website of the government oil company. You can also check the latest rates by clicking on this link Let us tell you that new rates of gas cylinders are issued on the first of every month. LPG Gas Cylinder Price Today
Nets’ road to the 7th seed goes through Madison Square Garden
If the Nets win out, they will finish seventh.
It’s the silver lining, the light at the end of a dark tunnel for a Nets team that’s sustained blow after blow in a season littered with championship aspirations. For all their struggles, all their injuries, all their troubles and misfortunes, the Nets are still in control of their own fate. They can still hold home-court advantage in next Tuesday’s play-in tournament game. They can still avoid a win-or-go-home scenario if they string together enough wins.
Tuesday’s win over the Houston Rockets, plus losses by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets, vaulted the Nets up the standings from 10th to 8th place. As long as the Nets handle business and win their remaining three games, it doesn’t matter what happens elsewhere. They hold the tiebreakers over both the Hawks and Cavaliers and are a full game ahead of the Hornets. If the Nets win out, they will give themselves the best possible chance at securing the East’s seventh seed.
“I think it would be great. It would be great to be seventh. Better than eighth. Eighth better than ninth,” head coach Steve Nash said. “At the same time, I think there’s a balance to be struck here. We want to win all the games, we want to finish seventh, we want to have the play-in at home and an opportunity to go in on one game. Of course, all four teams in the play-in want to do that. We’ve also got to balance that with our growth, with all the injuries, making sure guys can get through in one piece as possible and so we’re trying to balance a few things here.”
If the Nets are going to do that, it won’t be easy. After all, there’s nothing more the Knicks would love to do than wreck the Nets’ odds at finishing in seventh, and a loss, plus wins for the competition would send the Nets directly to 10th, which is win-or-go-home territory.
That’s the wrinkle in play now in Year 2 of the NBA’s play-in tournament. At the end of the season, the seventh and eighth seeds in each conference will play each other to determine the seventh seed in the playoff picture. The loser of that No. 7 vs. 8 game will play the winner of the No. 9 vs. 10 game.’ The loser of the 9 vs. 10 game will go to Cancun, as will the loser of the consolation game between the loser of 7 vs. 8 and the winner of 9 vs. 10.
The Nets don’t want to be 9th or 10th, where they were before Tuesday’s win. And where they’ll end up if they falter on the second leg of a back-to-back on Wednesday, against their crosstown rivals who have long been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but would love nothing more than to spoil the Nets’ party.
“It’s a big game,” Knicks star RJ Barrett said on Tuesday. “I know I’m excited. I know the team is fired up.”
But this is what it’s going to take, a win against a still tough-to-beat Knicks team, even if they’re at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The Nets have struggled against teams that profile like the Knicks — young, athletic teams that scrap and run and try to turn you over.
The Nets can’t help but think about seeding. It’s the only thing keeping them alive in their hunt for a championship.
“It puts you in a position where you’ve got to raise your game up to the challenge, and we’ve faced teams where we’ve been on the other side of that losing,” said Kyrie Irving. “So, we’d rather be in the driver’s seat and sit comfortably and be able to control our own destiny, and I think that’s where we’re where we’re most comfortable.”
Funny enough, Wednesday’s decisive rivalry game will also be the first time both Irving and Kevin Durant step foot on the Madison Square Garden floors as teammates since the two decided to join forces in Brooklyn three summers ago. Durant missed the entire first season in Brooklyn, and Year 2 was wrecked by COVID-19. Irving missed all games in New York City this season until Mayor Adams created a vaccine exemption for pro athletes.
“You know how that series goes between us and the New York Knicks,” said Irving. “And it’s been that way since I’ve been a fan of the Nets since I was a kid. So it’s gonna be action packed. … It’ll be an exciting environment where you know what to expect. It’s the Mecca. So what better way to close out your season, the final few games, playing in one of the most historic arenas in the world.
“But that aside, we’ve just got to bring it. And looking forward to it. Looking forward to back and forth action. And I know the Knicks will be ready, so we’ve just got to be prepared. It’s about us.”
()
Gun locks distributed in St. Louis after recent child shootings
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis officials and gun safety advocates are urging parents to lock up their guns with free locks being handed out throughout the city.
Summer camp registration started today for St. Louis, but it’s not the only thing being pushed for to protect the city’s kids. Gun locks are in high supply.
Right next to camp pamphlets, locks from the “Lock it For Love” program are displayed for parents to take home.
“Somebody’s trying to do something about it,” said parent Lafeka Shanks, who lives in south St. Louis. “I’m just like more protective. It shouldn’t be like this “
A recent spike in shootings involving kids happened within days of each other in the St. Louis area.
On March 25, a 14-year-old girl was live-streaming when she shot and killed her 12-year-old cousin before taking her own life with the same weapon. Later that week, a 10-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 12-year-old brother.
Then, most recently on Monday, a 3-year-old Swansea boy was transported to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the head.
Calling it an epidemic, a bishop at a church in north city, Pastor Terance Coleman, has seen his fair share of gun violence.
Just a few weeks ago, a stray bullet hit one of the church’s stained-glass windows and shattered a back wall. The bullet hole is still seen left behind.
“We had services one night and it was just like being in Beirut, all these gunshots,” said Greater Pentecostal Church Pastor Ternace Coleman.
That’s why he’s teaming up with Alderman Pamela Boyd and other gun safety advocates to start a campaign called “Lock It Up.”
“I’m not only preaching the gospel but also gun safety telling my parishioners to lock up these guns, put them away, educate our children and our babies because if you don’t you’re going to continue to have this epidemic that’s happening in the African- American community,” said Coleman.
The group’s media campaign is in its beginning stages but kicked off with the group’s first meeting on Tuesday.
“If it’s TikTok, if it’s Messenger, if it’s Facebook, if it’s Twitter, whatever we need to do to reach that group to make sure that they understand that leaving your gun laying around is not safe,” said Boyd.
After the campaign eventually starts, the group will focus on educational events throughout the city.
“We have to make kids feel that they’re the most important thing to us because they’re our future,” she said.
Pastor Coleman plans to hand out locks from the organization “Lock It for Love” that’s behind the locks being handed out by the city.
You can find them at not only the summer camp open houses but at dozens of St. Louis police and fire stations as well as city libraries.
To find a location near you, check out the group’s website:
23-year-old woman dies after car crashes into IDOT truck on I-64
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 23-year-old woman died after a car she was a passenger in crashed into an Illinois Department of Transportation vehicle in St. Clair County Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2:53 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64, near milepost 4.4. Illinois State Police said three IDOT trucks were blocking traffic as workers removed debris from the roadway.
Police said a Nissan Altima traveled on the right shoulder of the interstate and struck a concrete wall. After hitting the wall, the passenger side of the car hit the rear of an IDOT dump truck.
The 23-year-old female passenger died at the scene. The 22-year-old male driver was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police did not release the woman’s name but said she was from Fairview Heights. The driver is from Du Quoin, Illinois, about 86 miles southeast of St. Louis.
A 64-year-old IDOT worker, from Belleville, was inside the truck when the car crashed into it. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.
One IDOT worker was outside of the truck during the crash but was not injured.
The westbound lanes of the interstate shut down for hours following the crash but reopened around 7:45 p.m.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
