News
Magic rookies return, Markelle Fultz steps into starting lineup vs. Cavaliers
Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs returned to the lineup Tuesday vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing the previous 10 games because of a bone bruise in his right ankle.
Fellow rookie Franz Wagner also returned to the lineup after missing Sunday’s loss to the New York Knicks because of a sprained left ankle, but his time on the floor didn’t last long.
Wagner sprained his left ankle 7 minutes into the first quarter before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. Sunday’s absence was Wagner’s first.
For the first time since returning from his torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in late February, Markelle Fultz started, joining Suggs, Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Mo Bamba.
Cole Anthony (sprained left toe) and Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained left wrist), who usually start, sat with injuries.
With the Magic entering Tuesday tied for the league’s worst record, it would’ve been understandable — and some may have even expected — for Suggs and Wagner to sit for the remainder of the season.
But Magic coach Jamahl Mosley had been adamant entering Tuesday that if players are healthy enough to play, they’ll be on the court.
“It’s huge for our guys to go through a full season,” Mosley said, “so when they’re doing those summer workouts and they’re going through drills, they understand exactly what it takes to get their bodies in a space where they can stay healthy for the year.”
Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, entered Tuesday averaging 12.1 points (36.1% shooting), 4.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
He was sidelined for 20 games earlier in the season after fracturing his right thumb (shooting hand), limiting him to 46 games.
“What I’d like to see from him is more along the lines of poise and patience,” Mosley said of Suggs. “We talk about not trying to get it all back in one game. He can play with the same intensity because you don’t want a guy to be timid. You want him to go out there with the same intensity he’s had throughout the year, but also understand to let the game come to him.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Gophers football gets 2023 commitment from Michigan running back Darius Taylor
The Gophers football program received a commitment from Michigan running back Darius Taylor for the class of 2023, he announced Tuesday.
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, Taylor is from Walled Lake (Mich.) Western High School. He is considered a three-star prospect and the No. 31 running back in the nation, per 247sports.com.
“Thank you to coach (P.J.) Fleck, coach (Kenni) Burns and coach (Greg) Harbaugh for your hospitality, professionalism and for choosing me as your top recruit,” Taylor posted. “I will not let you down. I’m officially a Gopher.”
Taylor had scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue, Michigan State and others. He had 1,379 rushing yards, 621 receiving yards and 26 total touchdown in his junior season.
Taylor is Minnesota’s third pledge for next year’s class.
News
Missouri April 5 election: Check the results here
The polls have closed on Missouri’s municipal elections. There are several propositions are on the ballot in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Voters in more than five dozen cities and municipalities in the region will have the choice to raise the use tax for out-of-state online vendors to the same rate customers pay at local businesses. Multiple municipalities are also electing mayors.
News
St. Paul drops state of emergency, rescinds mayor’s special powers
For the first time in more than two years, St. Paul is no longer in a state of emergency.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor’s emergency declaration has given him authority to issue emergency executive orders, ranging from mask mandates to vaccination requirements at private businesses, as well as quick changes to licensing requirements, regulations around outdoor cafes and Skyway hours.
Those emergency powers expired on Tuesday, a deadline previously imposed by the St. Paul City Council.
“After two long years, finally being able to end this state of emergency is a huge relief,” Mayor Melvin Carter said in a statement Tuesday.
Carter’s office called the downward trends in COVID-19 data “encouraging” and said the mayor “has decided to allow St. Paul’s emergency declaration to expire today,” effectively sunsetting all previous executive orders. The mayor is exploring ways to formalize some of those policies through administrative or legislative action.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gave up his emergency powers last summer, but the mayors of St. Paul and Minneapolis maintained theirs through executive orders.
With restaurant owners chafing about mask and vaccination mandates in the leadup to Valentine’s Day, members of the St. Paul City Council began expressing concern that the mayor’s special powers added up to an end-run around normal rulemaking and had stretched on for too long.
In Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey retains his emergency authority.
