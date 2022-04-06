News
Mike Preston: Ravens’ old-school approach to the NFL draft still works. Don’t expect it to change. | COMMENTARY
When the Ravens first moved to Baltimore in 1996, the lifeline of the organization was the annual NFL draft because the team didn’t have enough cash to land the best players in free agency.
Sixteen years later, that philosophy hasn’t changed.
With the draft three weeks away, the Ravens held their annual predraft luncheon at The Castle on Tuesday, and it is safe to say there won’t be any big splashes when the first round begins April 28 in Las Vegas.
The Ravens have 10 total picks, including nine in the first four rounds and four in the top 100. After making a few big signings in free agency, they still have glaring holes at pass rusher, interior defensive line, middle linebacker and offensive line. They’d also like to acquire more depth at outside linebacker and cornerback.
The Ravens might move up or down a few slots to draft a particular player, but they’d prefer to remain status quo.
“I think we do have a lot of flexibility, which is something that we covet — having the chance to move up and down,” general manager Eric DeCosta said Tuesday. “Sometimes, you get into a situation, we see it with other teams, where they want to do a trade with us and they want to maneuver, but they don’t have the picks to do it. Sometimes, you can’t find the combinations to do that. So, having picks in the first, second, third and fourth round, and then also a sixth-round pick, I think, gives us the flexibility to do whatever we want to do.”
The Ravens are bucking a recent trend by the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the last two Super Bowl champions. Before winning the title in 2020, Tampa Bay signed quarterback Tom Brady, running back Leonard Fournette and receiver Antonio Brown in free agency and traded for tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Before the start of last season, the Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford, then acquired outside linebacker Von Miller and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. later in the year.
The Ravens are in a different situation. Brady was calling the shots for the Bucs and the Rams were willing to toss away draft picks in their “win now” campaign.
The Ravens are more than a player or two away from winning the Super Bowl, and DeCosta won’t abandon the approach used by his predecessor, former general manager Ozzie Newsome.
In 1996, DeCosta was hired as a personnel intern and later became a Midwest scout before eventually taking over as GM in 2019.
“I really think it speaks to the culture that we’ve established over the years,” DeCosta said. “We weren’t a big team. I was here, we weren’t a big spender in free agency back in 1996 and back in 1997. We didn’t have the funds to do that, so the draft really became our lifeblood. I had a chance to watch Ozzie and [former director of player personnel] Phil Savage before me and see how those guys operated and see the value of the draft and what that does for a franchise, what that does for a community and how that also allows you to be competitive every single year, regardless of the salary cap. So, for us, it works.
“There are a lot of different ways to do it, certainly. I have tremendous respect for teams that have a way of doing it differently and can succeed, but for us, the draft will always be … as long as I’m here, will always be the foundation of what we do and what we believe in, and we think it works for us.”
It is hard to argue against the Ravens’ philosophy. They’ve been one of the NFL’s most consistent and top franchises since winning the Super Bowl in 2000.
But since the DeCosta era began three years ago, they haven’t been able to draft a rookie who has made a significant impact. They’ve had some success, but there hasn’t been a major difference-maker on the field and in the community except for perhaps running back J.K. Dobbins, who was taken in the second round in 2020 but missed all of last season with a knee injury.
DeCosta knows the difference a player like Jonathan Ogden, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed or Terrell Suggs can make on a franchise. The Ravens are overdue.
They have quarterback Lamar Jackson, about to enter his fifth year, but few know about his definitive long-term plans these days.
It’s a guessing game with the draft as well. The predraft luncheon is always interesting because it is filled with deception. Members of the front office staff will say some things to persuade other teams about possible picks, and it’s hard to determine the truth.
But the consensus from most of the draft experts is that this class has a surplus of pass rushers and cornerbacks and a good crop of offensive linemen and interior defenders.
The Ravens agree and didn’t rule out selecting a cornerback despite the expected returns of starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, both of whom suffered major injuries last season.
“I think we’re definitely concerned,” DeCosta said about the cornerback depth. “We feel like Marlon is going to come back with a vengeance. We feel like Marcus is going to come back with a vengeance. But we feel like behind those two guys, the depth is thin. There are opportunities for us in the first round, second round, third round.
“Coach [John Harbaugh] has been watching the corners. We feel like we have the opportunity to take one or two corners in the draft that can come in and contribute right away, we’re excited about that.”
The same can be said about the Ravens’ lack of depth on the offensive line and the possible return of Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), but at least they have possible starters in Ja’Wuan James and Morgan Moses. The Ravens are desperate for pass rushers, and Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II would form quite a pair with second-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.
Any one of those Georgia defensive linemen, Travon Walker or Jordan Davis, would fit nicely into the Ravens’ front line, too.
Regardless, the Ravens should be able to fare well with so many picks. The last time they made 10 selections was in 2020, and there are still a number of those picks in position to start.
But again, there were no game-changers. DeCosta hasn’t produced any with his first-round selections, including receiver Marquise Brown in 2019 and linebacker Patrick Queen in 2020.
The verdict is still out on Oweh, the No. 31 overall pick in last year’s draft, and receiver Rashod Bateman, the No. 27 overall selection. This year brings a new opportunity to find a star.
“I think the last couple years we’ve had more guys,” DeCosta said of the team’s evaluation of draft-worthy players. “I don’t know if our scouts were more optimistic or if it was just more players. But we have approximately … and it’ll change, because we have another set of meetings coming up next week, but we have about 180 players, I think, give or take, on the front board that we think are draftable players for the Ravens. That number will probably be somewhere between 170 to 195 players when it’s all said and done.”
()
News
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ predraft news conference
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta believes his team is positioned to take advantage of a deep draft class, with nine picks in the first four rounds and flexibility to move up or down. Here are five things we learned from the team’s predraft news conference Tuesday:
Day 3 could be the Ravens’ time of jubilee in the 2022 draft.
DeCosta and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz can’t stop praising the depth of a 2022 draft class that’s thought to be a touch short on superstar prospects. If they are correct, they’re sitting on a winning hand, with five picks between 110 and 141 overall.
“It makes it fun on Friday night,” Hortiz said, looking ahead to the time when the Ravens will finalize their plans for the last day of the draft.
He said the glut of prospects who stayed on campus for an extra year because of COVID-19 “allowed our board to beef up near the bottom of the draft.” The Ravens believe they might help themselves at positions ranging from offensive tackle to cornerback to edge rusher.
With nine picks over the first four rounds, they will have the flexibility to move up or down as they please.
As excited as DeCosta sounded at this prospect, he’s also a realist who understands the draft is a volume game more than a sharpshooting exercise. A look at recent history tells us to temper our expectations for what the Ravens will achieve on day three.
The last time they had so many fourth-round picks, in 2016, they came away with cornerback Tavon Young, wide receiver Chris Moore, guard Alex Lewis, defensive tackle Willie Henry and running back Kenneth Dixon. All showed flashes of promise in Baltimore, but not one turned into a star and not one remains on the team’s roster. Of the 23 players they picked in the fourth over their last 10 drafts, only Za’Darius Smith became a major force, though the list includes quality players such as Anthony Averett and Kyle Juszczyk.
This will be a fun year for the Ravens draft junkies who consider seven-round mocks a little slice of heaven. But we should understand DeCosta will be lucky to come away with a starter or two from his fourth-round bonanza.
The Ravens will likely draft an offensive tackle in their quest to avoid a repeat of 2021.
DeCosta has said several times that the Ravens were caught off-guard by left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s slow and ultimately unsuccessful recovery from ankle surgery. They did not set up enough contingency plans at tackle and paid for it by allowing 57 sacks, second most in the league.
DeCosta does not intend to make the same mistake again, even though he’s maintaining optimism about Stanley’s pace of recovery. “The fact remains we’re not sure how Ronnie’s going to rebound,” he said Tuesday.
He did not guarantee the Ravens will draft a tackle to go along with free-agent addition Morgan Moses, but he came close. “There are good players all throughout this year; it’s a very, very deep position class,” DeCosta said. “So, there are a lot of different ways for us to skin the cat, and we’ll do that at some point.”
He and Hortiz suggested the Ravens could land a quality tackle anywhere from the first round, where they’ve been linked to Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa, to the fourth round. That player would not need to compete for a starting job if Stanley is anywhere close to his 2019 All-Pro form, but the Ravens know this is the time to stockpile protectors for Lamar Jackson.
Edge rusher and cornerback are the other positions the Ravens seem certain to address.
When Smith backed away from a deal to return to Baltimore, he left a significant hole in DeCosta’s offseason shopping plan. The Ravens have yet to add a veteran edge defender, and the draft will be their best chance to add a high-end talent at the position.
“We expect there will be a run on those guys, probably in the top 10,” DeCosta said. The depth of first-round prospects took a hit when Michigan’s David Ojabo tore his Achilles tendon during his pro day workout. But DeCosta allowed that a quality outside rusher could fall to pick No. 14. Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson has become a popular mock pairing for the Ravens.
Hortiz made an interesting point when asked about the prevalence of interior pass rushers in this draft class. He said there are a few but that the easier approach might be to draft an edge rusher with the power to slide inside. Johnson, for example, would fit that profile, but so would others. “Personally, I think it’s a deep class of edge guys,” Hortiz said.
The Ravens are less desperate for an immediate starter at cornerback, where they expect to have former All-Pros Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters for the start of the season. DeCosta did not mince words, however, in describing how thin they are behind their stars. “I think we’re definitely concerned,” he said.
Given the attrition the Ravens always seem to face in the secondary, it would be surprising if they do not draft multiple defensive backs later this month.
“There are opportunities for us, again, in the first round, second round, third round,” DeCosta said. “Coach [Harbaugh] has been watching the corners as well, and we feel like we have the opportunity to take one or two corners in the draft that could come in and contribute right away. We’re excited about that.”
If the Ravens draft a center, don’t expect it to be in the first round.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was popular choice for the Ravens in early mock drafts. They need a starter to replace Bradley Bozeman, and he’s considered an unusually polished prospect at the position.
But analysts have turned their eyes elsewhere, noting that Linderbaum is a better fit for a zone blocking scheme and that at 296 pounds, he does not match the Ravens’ preference for burly linemen. Bozeman played at 325 pounds last season.
“Our philosophy, honestly, is we want big guys,” DeCosta said. “We want big guys at every position.”
He also noted the scarcity of potential starters in each draft class. Does that mean the Ravens will simply roll with Patrick Mekari and Trystan Colon and use their capital elsewhere?
Not necessarily. “I think one of the cool things about this draft at the center position is we see four or five guys that we like that might not be first round-type picks and that might be second-, third- or fourth-round guys that we think would be good players at center this year,” DeCosta said.
Hortiz said there are also candidates who played other positions in college; he noted the Ravens’ success in converting Ryan Jensen from a guard/tackle to one of the league’s best centers.
So it’s not Linderbaum or bust.
The Ravens will remain a draft-oriented team as long as Eric DeCosta is in charge.
All-in is all the rage after the Los Angeles Rams rode a roster heavy on veteran star power to victory in the Super Bowl.
The Ravens, by contrast, are known for hoarding draft picks and reserving most of their big spending for extensions rather than free agents from other teams. DeCosta does not seem in any hurry to change the philosophy he learned from Ozzie Newsome.
He recalled the franchise’s early days in Baltimore, when outbidding flashier rivals was not an option. “The draft really became our lifeblood,” he said. “It will always be the foundation of what we do, what we believe in.”
Coach John Harbaugh noted that the Ravens have spent freely at times, most recently on safety Marcus Williams, a young star who filled a clear need. “It’s not an either-or type of deal,” he said, assessing the balance between drafting and signing established players.
But DeCosta watched and participated as Newsome built the Ravens’ identity around players such as Ray Lewis, Jonathan Ogden, Ed Reed and later Lamar Jackson. “I’ve just seen how it can be when it’s done the right way,” he said. “You bring in these young players, and they really do become part of the culture of the city.”
In other words, April will continue to be one of the most important months on the Ravens’ calendar.
()
News
Is this genocide? It’s complicated: Russia, Ukraine, war crimes and the g-word
The weekend’s grisly revelations — of bodies of civilians strewn across the streets of Bucha (a Kyiv suburb), some with their hands tied behind their back, left to rot after Russian troops retreated from the town — have rightly shocked the conscience of people around the world. These grim discoveries have generated increasing attention to the specter of genocide underway in Ukraine. Is it fair to do so?
Genocide has a very specific (and, compared to crimes against humanity and war crimes, reasonably short) definition. It is the commission of any of a specific set of delineated acts (including murder, “causing serious bodily or mental harm,” and three others) “with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such.” In essence, that means genocide is when a perpetrator is trying to eliminate the existence of a group, and undertakes acts of violence against members of a group because they are members of that group.
Recent developments in Ukraine do not contradict this definition — but nor do they conform with it directly and on their own. Neither the carnage in the streets in Bucha nor the casualties at the schools and hospitals of Mariupol are in and of themselves acts of genocide.
To be sure, some of the rhetoric coming out of the Kremlin suggest that the term genocide could be appropriately applied to the situation. For example, Francis Scarr, a media monitor for BBC, recently reported on an editorial piece that ran on a state media outlet in Russia in which a commentator, Timofei Sergeitsev, declared:
“Ukraine, as history has shown, is unviable as a national state, and attempts to ‘build’ one logically lead to Nazism…The Banderite elite [a phrase for neo-Nazis in Ukraine] must be liquidated, its reeducation is impossible. The social ‘swamp’ which actively and passively supports it must undergo the hardships of war and digest the experience as a historical lesson and atonement.”
While “Banderite” suggests a political distinction, pro-war Russians have been using the term to apply to all Ukrainians who reject subjugation within a greater Russian imperial project. “Liquidation” implies intent to destroy by killings, and “hardships of war…as a historical lesson” fits squarely within the language of “causing serious bodily or mental harm.”
Perhaps the only thing keeping this statement from serving as prima facie evidence of genocide is that Sergeitsev presumably does not count as an architect of Russian policy; rather he plays the role of a mere cheerleader from the media sidelines.
To pin genocidal intent on the violence in Ukraine, one would need to find sources of such sentiment more closely affiliated with the Kremlin, perhaps from Putin himself. The point is though, that the intent standard embedded within the definition of genocide requires the collection of evidence that goes beyond the carnage itself. If the evidence does emerge, though, what would happen next?
A key purpose of the international Genocide Convention is that it provides tools for pursuing justice against those who have committed genocide. It also offers guidance, albeit minimal, for preventing the crime before it has been fully committed. The job of determining whether a genocide is underway or not is one for national governments and other concerned parties around the world, so that they can respond accordingly.
While it is clearly appropriate, therefore, for a public discussion about Russia’s intent and actions, it is less clear what is to happen should the determination be made that genocide is in progress.
The Convention itself only states that “competent organs of the United Nations [may] to take such action under the Charter of the United Nations as they consider appropriate for the prevention and suppression of acts of genocide.” The UN, particularly with Russia itself as a veto-wielding member of the Security Council, has little capacity to move quickly.
Outside of the United Nations’ institutions, there is no real road map for responding. It nonetheless becomes an important rhetorical tool that may — and undoubtedly should — lead to robust and coordinated actions to stop a genocide underway.
A final note is worth adding on the legal front, which is that while a genocide finding would be weighty, it is not the only matter at hand. There is a larger vocabulary of violence – “atrocities,” “war crimes,” “ethnic cleansing” and “crimes against humanity,” that bears consideration in the war in Ukraine, and each have undoubtedly occurred already in massacres in Bucha, the bombardment of Mariupol, and elsewhere.
Genocide may rightfully be considered the worst crime of all. Yet neither an appropriate response to the atrocities that have been committed in the course of the Russian war on Ukraine nor eventually accountability for the commission of those atrocities hinges on whether that is what Russia is attempting to get away with in Ukraine.
Simon is a senior lecturer in political science and director of the Genocide Studies Program at Yale.
()
News
DIET: Released Date Sheet For Class 8th Examination, Session 2022 | Download Here
DIET: Released Date Sheet For Class 8th Examination, Session 2022 | Download Here
JavaScript must be enabled to use this feature.
DISTRICT INSTITUTE OF EDUCATION AND TRAININGS SRINAGAR (DIET) Srinagar Released Date Sheet for Class 8th Special Examination (Private)
Class 8th Special Examination (Private)
Session: (2022 Private)
Time: 10:30 AM
CHECK HERE DATE SHEET
The post DIET: Released Date Sheet For Class 8th Examination, Session 2022 | Download Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Mike Preston: Ravens’ old-school approach to the NFL draft still works. Don’t expect it to change. | COMMENTARY
Who Invented Google?
Book Summary: Becoming Your Own Banker – Unlock the Infinite Banking Concept – By R Nelson Nash
Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) – 4 Reasons to Use ROIC to Pick Profitable Stocks
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ predraft news conference
Is this genocide? It’s complicated: Russia, Ukraine, war crimes and the g-word
Valuable Car Finance Tips
Three Ways to Boost Your IRA
6 Smart Tips to Select the Best Mutual Funds
DIET: Released Date Sheet For Class 8th Examination, Session 2022 | Download Here
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Where next for Westbrook?
Police search for man and woman accused of robbing Amazon driver
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?