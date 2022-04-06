News
Million-dollar Missouri MegaMillions ticket sold in Rolla
ROLLA, Mo. – Someone is glad they checked an old MegaMillions ticket. A man passing through Rolla for work in January did not realize he won a million dollars. He finally checked the ticket in March and found that it matched all five white-ball numbers.
“I checked it first on the Lottery app, but then I called just to make sure it was actually real and the app was working!” the man tells Missouri Lottery officials.
The winner plans on investing most of the money.
The chances of winning a million dollars in the MegaMillions game is around one in 12.6 million. The ticket was sold at the UMR Moto Mart at 200 South Bishop Avenue.
News
Harding High School reports armed robbery in boys bathroom
For the second time this school year, a student was seen last week with a gun inside Harding High School.
Officers were called to the school around 10:50 a.m. Friday for a reported robbery, according to Sgt. Natalie Davis, a St. Paul police spokeswoman.
She said school staff told officers one student used a BB gun to rob another student inside a boys bathroom. Nothing of value was taken, she said.
Police are investigating but haven’t made any arrests.
In a letter to Harding families, Principal Be Vang said “an unidentified student brandished a gun and pointed it at the other student in the bathroom after an altercation.”
The student with the gun then left the building, she said.
“Another student witnessed the incident, and there is a video of the incident circulating within our community on social media,” Vang added.
Entrances to the building were secured, and students were kept in their classrooms for the rest of the day.
Harding dealt with a similar incident in November, when a 16-year-old student in a boys bathroom was “showing off” a handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets. The teen later pleaded guilty in juvenile court to a felony weapons charge.
By statute, school boards are expected to expel students for at least one year if they bring a gun to school, but boards can modify that penalty on a case-by-case basis.
News
Judge dismisses all charges against Missouri duck boat operators
GALENA, Mo. – A judge decided whether to dismiss the charges against three people who were charged after the deadly sinking of a duck boat in 2018.
The three people were operators of a duck boat that sank in stormy weather on Table Rock Lake. Kenneth Scott McKee, Curtis Lanham, and Charles Baltzell were facing several felony counts over the duck boat tragedy.
Tuesday, Judge Alan Blankenship dismissed all charges for each individual due to the court’s lack of evidence that the operators knowingly risked the lives of the passengers.
Both definitions of “reckless” and “knowingly” require the defendants have knowledge of the risk. This was the issue in this case. The risk was the effect of high winds on boat operations and passenger safety. According to court documents, the judge decided there is no evidence that the defendants were aware of high winds in advance of the storm.
The judge states whether they could or should have known about the high winds by relying on other sources of weather information was not relevant to the charges.
Judge Blankenship released the following statement:
“This court feels great sadness for this needless loss of life and the impact on the victims’ family and friends. However, because the court does not find sufficient evidence to support the men’s rea or intent required for the charges at issue, as defined by Missouri law, the court dismisses each count against each defendant. The case is dismissed without prejudice.”
News
Nets must rest Seth Curry now to save him for playoff run
The Nets should rest Seth Curry — rather, they should rest his injured left ankle — for their remaining four regular season games.
It’s an unpopular decision given Curry’s importance to the flow of the Nets offense, but it must happen. The performance staff must prioritize Curry’s sustained availability for the playoffs rather than risk his health in regular season games.
But they’re games the Nets need to win. If they finish the regular season 10th in the East, they are one loss away from playoff elimination and can finish no higher than the eighth seed. If the Nets are able to win out, they might be able to claw their way into seventh or eighth place, which would obviously be preferable: It would be a win-and-in game for the No. 7 seed, and a cushion to lose at least one game in the play-in before facing elimination.
With four games remaining for all three teams, the Nets are tied with the Hornets in ninth, a game behind the Hawks. They hold the tiebreaker against the Hawks but not the Hornets; the Hornets would also win a three-way tie after the Nets’ letdown loss in Atlanta on Saturday.
Which makes Curry’s gimpy ankle much more of an issue. He’s the only lights-out shooter not named Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving available on the Nets roster with Joe Harris out for the season after undergoing a second surgery on his own ankle. The Nets are a much better team with him on the floor, but Curry conceded to playing through a significant amount of pain on the ankle. If he injures it in one of these regular season games, you can kiss him goodbye for a good chunk of the playoffs.
“That’s the position we’re in is do we try to sit him? Does him sitting for a week help? Or is he right back in the same boat anyways?” Nash said. “And how important is it for us to try to creep up into the seven-eight spots? So we’re weighing all those things and it’s kind of more daily than it is making a decision.”
Which is why they need to rest him, and it appears they’re already doing so. The Nets ruled Curry out with left ankle soreness for a second consecutive game on Tuesday against the Houston Rockets. It marked his sixth game missed due to the injured left ankle, and Curry could also miss his seventh in the second leg of a back to back against the Knicks on Wednesday.
Nash said Curry was a limited participant in Monday’s practice.
“Seth was out there did not do much today,” he said. “Just trying to save his recovery as much as possible.”
He should also be a limited participant the rest of the regular season.
After this upcoming Rockets-Knicks back-to-back, there are only two more regular season games left until Tuesday’s play-in tournament matchup against an opponent yet to be decided: Friday against the Cavaliers and Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.
The Nets should be able to handle those games without their lead sharpshooter.
But Curry’s absence underscores just how important he is to the Nets’ offense. He is their only reliable deep shooter, and his left ankle is suspect.
Meanwhile, Patty Mills has been in a shooting slump and is no longer reliable from downtown.
He has been the healthiest Net this season, thus the most available, and thus the minutes have piled to a career high. As a result, his legs have appeared shot and his jump shots have been off: He is shooting just 31.9% from downtown since Feb. 8 and just 31.4% on wide-open threes (no defender within six feet) since Goran Dragic made his Nets debut on Feb. 26.
For reference, Curry is shooting a hair under 70% on wide-open threes since his arrival in Brooklyn via the Feb. 10 James Harden trade.
“It’s always good having more options on the offensive side, guys that can create for themselves,” Durant said after Monday’s practice. “That’s always best for your offense, guys that can put the ball on the floor and make plays, and Seth is one of those guys.”
Nash, for what it’s worth, thinks Mills will hit his stride soon. The veteran Australian point guard has been susceptible to hot and cold streaks all season and is overdue for a breakout stretch.
“I think more than anything Patty’s just had a heavy load this year on and off the floor, played a lot of minutes,” Nash said. “So I think Patty will rebound from this and be much more like himself and his best self going forward.”
But if Mills can’t snap out of it, the Nets’ next best options spacing the floor are rookie Kessler Edwards, veteran guard Goran Dragic, much-improved shooter Bruce Brown, and rookie scorer Cam Thomas. None would be considered consistent shooters except Edwards, who is currently on a two-way deal and thus ineligible to participate in the playoffs.
The playoffs matter most. The Nets still believe they can win a championship this season if they can stay healthy, and a large part of that health fluctuates on a daily basis due to Curry’s injured ankle. They must rest him, and his teammates must carry the load without him.
Solely so his ankle can have a little more strength when they need him most.
()
Million-dollar Missouri MegaMillions ticket sold in Rolla
Harding High School reports armed robbery in boys bathroom
15 Most Common Banking & Finance Interview Questions
Judge dismisses all charges against Missouri duck boat operators
Nets must rest Seth Curry now to save him for playoff run
Blu Atlas Review: The Best Skincare Routine for Men
How Can Mobile Payments Ramp Up Your Sales And ROI?
Ex-wife of Eric Greitens claims photos prove abuse
Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
How to Get a Girl to Like You – Be a Chick Magnet
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout