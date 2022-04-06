News
MN House and Senate roll out vastly different housing bills. Here are some highlights.
Minnesota Senate Republicans and House Democrats have rolled out starkly different proposals to alleviate the state’s shortage of affordable housing.
The Senate GOP majority leaders call for spending $50 million of the state’s projected $9.25 billion budget surplus on a plan that emphasizes development of single-family homes. Their top budget priority this year is tax cuts.
Leaders of the DFL-controlled House on Tuesday proposed spending $230 million on a wide range of housing programs, plus borrowing a record $400 million to trigger more public and private housing investments.
While the two parties differ on how to fix the problem, they agree it’s a big one: the shortage is often pegged at around 50,000 housing units.
COMPETING WITH INVESTORS
The House DFL proposal includes borrowing $100 million to preserve the supply of “affordable homes that the middle class can still afford,” said DFL Rep. Alice Hausman of Falcon Heights, chair of the House housing committee.
National corporate investment firms are buying much of the state’s “naturally occurring affordable housing,” she said, exacerbating the shortage of residences available to working-class Minnesotans. The state funding would encourage nonprofits to buy more of those properties and rent them at affordable prices.
EASING RESTRICTIONS
Senate Housing Committee Chair Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, said he wants to try a different approach. “Historically we have spent 99 percent of our (state housing) resources on rent. That hasn’t gotten us very far…
“This year I want to focus more on single-family housing than we have in the past,” he said.
To that end, he wants to lower costs of buying homes, using “free-market solutions” that encourage — but not mandate — cities to ease building and energy codes, zoning restrictions and permit fees that drive up housing prices beyond the reach of many would-be buyers.
Minnesota has some of the most stringent construction codes and highest housing fees in the nation, Draheim said, and they keep thousands of Minnesotans from buying homes.
“Home ownership is the first step to build wealth,” he said. “Let’s get people on that path.”
But that doesn’t mean lawmakers “don’t need to worry about rental housing stability. We do,” he added. Just not so much this year.
DOWN-PAYMENT, RENTER ASSISTANCE
Hausman and Gov. Tim Walz’s top adviser on the subject, state Housing Finance Commissioner Jennifer Ho, agree with Draheim that promoting home ownership is an important step toward meeting the state’s shelter needs.
“In an ideal world, everyone would own a house because that’s how you build wealth,” Hausman said. “If you rent forever, you never have that asset.”
She and Ho, who consulted together on the proposals, contend that in addition to the local government regulations that Draheim emphasized, other factors, such as the cost of land and lumber, are increasing housing construction costs.
The House bill, Hausman said, would help more people purchase homes by, for the first time, providing down payment assistance to “first-generation home buyers.” Those households often can afford mortgage payments, but they lack money for a big deposit on a house.
Housing Committee Vice Chair Mike Howard, DFL-Richfield, estimated $50 million in home buyers’ assistance in the House bill would benefit 1,667 first-time buyers.
Renters also need more help, Ho and Hausman asserted. “A renter who is paying more than 50 percent of their income on rent is never going to be in a position to be able to suddenly buy a home,” Ho said. “We’ve got to give people economic help as renters so they can prepare to become owners.”
Another new provision in the House bill would require landlords to give renters written notice 14 days before an eviction. Hausman said that would give the parties time to iron out differences, find money to pay the rent or locate another place to live.
“We tried to do a little bit of everything,” she said. The legislation includes incentives for developing workforce housing in greater Minnesota, new legal protections for owners of mobile homes and other manufactured housing and housing rehabilitation assistance for both home owners and renters.
The biggest single investment in the bill — $400 million in housing infrastructure bonds — would create an estimated 2,667 housing units providing shelter for more than 6,000 people, Howard said.
But Draheim said lawmakers have approved more housing infrastructure bonds in the last five years than all previous years combined, and he intentionally left them out of the Senate bill.
RACIAL GAP, RENT CONTROL
Both bills include provisions to help close Minnesota’s racial homeownership gap by providing assistance to people of color to buy their first homes. In the Twin Cities, about three in four white families own their homes, compared to one in four Black families. That’s one of the worst racial gaps in the nation.
The two chambers will have another debate over rent control this year. Last year, the GOP-controlled Senate passed a measure that would have blocked all cities from enacting rent control, but Walz and House DFLers rejected that move.
Republican senators inserted a similar retroactive rent control ban in their current housing bill, but Walz and House Democrats still oppose it. This time, however, Senate Republicans added another provision to require the state housing agency to conduct a detailed study of the impact on rent controls across the nation and the globe.
The House housing bill isn’t the only measure that affects housing. Hausman said other housing provisions will be included in the tax, bonding and human services finance bills.
In all, she said, the House proposals will include more than $1 billion for housing in at least 30 different programs.
News
Channing Tatum’s ‘Magic Mike 3’ combats ‘horny’ fan security breach
News
The Knicks are fired up for revenge against the Nets
At the end of a season that began with such high expectations for New York professional basketball, the final Knicks-Nets matchup Wednesday arrives with sad consequences:
A chance for the Knicks to spoil the Nets chances of being in the top bracket of the play-in tournament.
Can you feel the excitement?
The Knicks and Nets entered Tuesday night as 10th and 11th in the Eastern Conference, respectively, far below those heady preseason predictions. Tom Thibodeau’s squad is eliminated from the playoffs, now immersed in the familiar anti-climactic phase of juggling the importance of more ping pong balls with building winning habits.
Still, the young Knicks (35-44) seemed extra motivated to topple a rival following Tuesday’s practice.
“It’s a big game. I know I’m excited. I know the team is fired up,” RJ Barrett said.
Why?
“One, just battle of New York and two, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving,” Barrett answered. “For me, my godfather (Nets coach Steve Nash) is on the other side, so it’s always a big matchup.”
Another motivating factor is the Knicks losing six consecutive to the Nets, including the home team’s epic collapse at the Garden less than a month ago. The Nets entered their Tuesday game against the Rockets just one game behind the Hawks for eighth in the East.
“We got to win (against the Nets),” Obi Toppin said. “We lost so many close games against them. We just got to get a win against them. We got to come out with a lot of energy. We’re in our home in the Garden. So we got to come out with this win.”
ROSE OFFICIALLY WILTED
Thibodeau said he “doesn’t see” Derrick Rose playing again this season, meaning the point guard will have missed the final 53 games of the season.
Rose, 33, who signed a three-year, $44 million deal last summer, had ankle surgery in December and nearly returned two months later. But the area around the surgery became infected, requiring a second procedure.
Thibodeau hadn’t ruled out Rose’s return until Tuesday. Rose played 26 games this season, averaging 12 points and four assists on 45% shooting.
Thibodeau also reiterated that Julius Randle (sore quad) is likely out for the remaining three games.
MAX MAN?
Barrett acknowledged he’s “interested” in how his contract negotiations will play out this summer, but isn’t feeling pressure to carry the torch as the future face of the franchise.
Barrett is eligible for a five-year, $181 million maximum extension before next season.
“There’s no pressure. … It’s fun. I feel like just my personality, the type of person I am, no pressure at all. I embrace it,” Barrett said. “Whether I play terrible, they boo. I play great and they cheer, it doesn’t matter. … Whatever happens in the summer, happens. I know I have zero control over it. Whatever the front office feels — I’m sure my agent is gonna be involved a lot.
“So, I’m not too worried about it,” he continued. “I’ve been giving it my all ever since I stepped here, so whatever happens this summer, that’s kind of what it is. It’s not up to me.”
()
News
Prosecutors say St. Louis Police lied about attempted carjacking
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office is accusing officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department of lying about an attempted carjacking of a marked police car.
On Tuesday, city prosecutors showed video evidence they had obtained.
The incident reportedly happened March 19 and the story quickly spread across the country – reports that two St. Louis officers encountered a man with a gun who tried to carjack them. Meanwhile, the circuit attorney’s office said it received little help from police when it investigated the matter and ultimately uncovered a different story.
“If not for police body-worn cameras and business surveillance footage, the truth of this matter would have never seen the light of day,” said Redditt Hudson, a prosecutor with the Circuit Attorney’s Office.
Hudson and CAO Chief Warrant Officer Chris Hinckley said they watched reports on the news before they got evidence from police. Hinckley said their first evidence from police came in the form of four hours of bodycam footage from that day.
Hinckley played a clip where you could hear an officer yell to other officers, “He walked up to my car and put the —- gun like this at my window!”
The body camera did not capture the alleged incident because the officer was driving, but it did capture repeated claims afterwards.
The officer yelled again at one point after the incident, telling other officers, “He came charging like this!”
Later that morning, you can hear the officer talking about it again, saying, “He didn’t know it was a police car. He literally ran up to the car and put the gun to the window.” At the station, you could hear him tell other officers, “He ran up towards the car, like, full speed.”
The police car did not have a dashcam installed yet. Hinckley said officers never canvassed nearby businesses to find anyone with surveillance video. The Circuit Attorney’s Office did that investigating and came up with video of the alleged incident.
“This is nowhere near what he represented,” Hinckley said, as he showed the video to reporters.
He said the video shows someone trying to cross the road when a police car pulls up. That individual’s hands remain at their side the entire time.
“This case has been dismissed for good reason,” Hinckley said. “I hope to never see something like this enter the Circuit Attorney’s warrant office again.”
A police spokesperson said the department was unaware of these allegations against an officer until FOX 2 informed them of Tuesday’s news conference. The spokesperson said the department has requested the circuit attorney’s evidence and will conduct an internal review.
