MN House and Senate roll out vastly different housing bills. Here are some highlights.

Minnesota Senate Republicans and House Democrats have rolled out starkly different proposals to alleviate the state’s shortage of affordable housing.

The Senate GOP majority leaders call for spending $50 million of the state’s projected $9.25 billion budget surplus on a plan that emphasizes development of single-family homes. Their top budget priority this year is tax cuts.

Leaders of the DFL-controlled House on Tuesday proposed spending $230 million on a wide range of housing programs, plus borrowing a record $400 million to trigger more public and private housing investments.

While the two parties differ on how to fix the problem, they agree it’s a big one: the shortage is often pegged at around 50,000 housing units.

COMPETING WITH INVESTORS

The House DFL proposal includes borrowing $100 million to preserve the supply of “affordable homes that the middle class can still afford,” said DFL Rep. Alice Hausman of Falcon Heights, chair of the House housing committee.

National corporate investment firms are buying much of the state’s “naturally occurring affordable housing,” she said, exacerbating the shortage of residences available to working-class Minnesotans. The state funding would encourage nonprofits to buy more of those properties and rent them at affordable prices.

EASING RESTRICTIONS

Senate Housing Committee Chair Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, said he wants to try a different approach. “Historically we have spent 99 percent of our (state housing) resources on rent. That hasn’t gotten us very far…

“This year I want to focus more on single-family housing than we have in the past,” he said.

To that end, he wants to lower costs of buying homes, using “free-market solutions” that encourage — but not mandate — cities to ease building and energy codes, zoning restrictions and permit fees that drive up housing prices beyond the reach of many would-be buyers.

Minnesota has some of the most stringent construction codes and highest housing fees in the nation, Draheim said, and they keep thousands of Minnesotans from buying homes.

“Home ownership is the first step to build wealth,” he said. “Let’s get people on that path.”

But that doesn’t mean lawmakers “don’t need to worry about rental housing stability. We do,” he added. Just not so much this year.

DOWN-PAYMENT, RENTER ASSISTANCE

Hausman and Gov. Tim Walz’s top adviser on the subject, state Housing Finance Commissioner Jennifer Ho, agree with Draheim that promoting home ownership is an important step toward meeting the state’s shelter needs.

“In an ideal world, everyone would own a house because that’s how you build wealth,” Hausman said. “If you rent forever, you never have that asset.”

She and Ho, who consulted together on the proposals, contend that in addition to the local government regulations that Draheim emphasized, other factors, such as the cost of land and lumber, are increasing housing construction costs.

The House bill, Hausman said, would help more people purchase homes by, for the first time, providing down payment assistance to “first-generation home buyers.” Those households often can afford mortgage payments, but they lack money for a big deposit on a house.

Housing Committee Vice Chair Mike Howard, DFL-Richfield, estimated $50 million in home buyers’ assistance in the House bill would benefit 1,667 first-time buyers.

Renters also need more help, Ho and Hausman asserted. “A renter who is paying more than 50 percent of their income on rent is never going to be in a position to be able to suddenly buy a home,” Ho said. “We’ve got to give people economic help as renters so they can prepare to become owners.”

Another new provision in the House bill would require landlords to give renters written notice 14 days before an eviction. Hausman said that would give the parties time to iron out differences, find money to pay the rent or locate another place to live.

“We tried to do a little bit of everything,” she said. The legislation includes incentives for developing workforce housing in greater Minnesota, new legal protections for owners of mobile homes and other manufactured housing and housing rehabilitation assistance for both home owners and renters.

The biggest single investment in the bill — $400 million in housing infrastructure bonds — would create an estimated 2,667 housing units providing shelter for more than 6,000 people, Howard said.

But Draheim said lawmakers have approved more housing infrastructure bonds in the last five years than all previous years combined, and he intentionally left them out of the Senate bill.

RACIAL GAP, RENT CONTROL

Both bills include provisions to help close Minnesota’s racial homeownership gap by providing assistance to people of color to buy their first homes. In the Twin Cities, about three in four white families own their homes, compared to one in four Black families. That’s one of the worst racial gaps in the nation.

The two chambers will have another debate over rent control this year. Last year, the GOP-controlled Senate passed a measure that would have blocked all cities from enacting rent control, but Walz and House DFLers rejected that move.

Republican senators inserted a similar retroactive rent control ban in their current housing bill, but Walz and House Democrats still oppose it. This time, however, Senate Republicans added another provision to require the state housing agency to conduct a detailed study of the impact on rent controls across the nation and the globe.

The House housing bill isn’t the only measure that affects housing. Hausman said other housing provisions will be included in the tax, bonding and human services finance bills.

In all, she said, the House proposals will include more than $1 billion for housing in at least 30 different programs.