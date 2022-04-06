Finance
Money Secrets Of The Amish by Lorilee Craker – Personal Finance Book Review – Bartering and Gifting
Challenging economic times inspire people universally to make wise financial decisions. Whether it’s choosing to repair a vehicle instead of purchasing a new one, or investing in simple pleasures vs. opulent outings, such behaviors are proliferating. One culture that has always lived austere, yet meaningful lives is the Amish. Increasingly, people are intrigued by their lifestyle; and wonder what aspects of their living they could comfortably imitate.
Lorilee Craker is the author of the new book, “Money Secrets Of The Amish-Finding True Abundance in Simplicity, Sharing and Saving.” She examines their lifestyle, which is extravagant in peace, family and community closeness. For them, thrift is a muscle that is exercised regularly.
Craker interviewed Amish folk in Michigan and Pennsylvania, including an Amish banker whose clientele is 95 percent Amish. During the Great Recession in 2008, his bank had its best year ever. Amish experts and Englishers’ (Amish reference to anyone non-Amish), financial perspectives accentuate the book too. Here, two of their money-saving habits, bartering and rethinking gifts, are discussed.
Bartering. Bartering was a popular social behavior from the 1880s to the Great Depression. It’s common again today. The Amish, who have a long history of living outside a cash economy, love to swap goods for goods, goods for services or services for services. In regards to bartering, ask yourself, “What are you good at and what could you negotiate for something of worth?”
Unfortunately, Americans can be too proud to barter, but it’s popular in foreign countries. Barter, and you will:
- Build relationships and community.
- Engage on a deeper level when you must express your needs.
- Think of your assets first before your needs.
If you’re uncomfortable bartering, start with your friends and acquaintances; and seek bartering opportunities. Post what you need on social media sites.
Rethink Gift Giving. The Amish give one gift per child for birthdays and Christmas. Gifts are often useful, need-based and hand-made, regardless of the recipient’s age. The first step in rethinking gift giving is to scale back. Consider giving gifts that are either: a. experiential or charitable, or b. homegrown in some way.
Experiential gifts. Give the gift of a single experience, shared or not, of know-how, skill, and most importantly, memorable. Examples include sporting events tickets, museum memberships, or Horseback riding lessons. Experiential gifts can be expensive or cheap, as it’s more about investing in the relationship.
- Un-wrappable gifts. They can be fun, frugal, yet meaningful. Give coupons for services including babysitting, housecleaning or yard work.
- Coupon-gifting. Consider giving the gift of time, allowing you to create memories, which are priceless. Coupon gifts are also something to anticipate using.
- Make a donation in the recipient’s name to an endeared charitable cause.
Homegrown. Examples include painted pottery, made candles, garden stones, and soap.
- Cook, Can, Bake. “Somehow there’s something about a kitchen gift that’s infused with so much more than the cost of ingredients,” says Craker.
Secondhand. Aim for 20 percent of your gifts to come from resale, consignment or thrift shops, suggests Craker:
- Resale shops. Can include costume jewelry for kids.
- Consignment stores. Look for name-brand clothing, baby shower and newborn gifts.
Shop Your Own Home For Gifts. One person’s junk is another man’s pleasure:
- Re-gifting. This practice gets a bad rap, but if you have something in good condition that someone else would appreciate far more than you do, why not give it to them?
- Practice re-gifting beyond Christmastime. Sometimes gifts carry extra meaning for both the giver and receiver. Parents can give away special home items to their grown-up children. Such objects are treasured, emotional connection points to their upbringing.
Money Secrets Of The Amish illustrates that bartering and gift giving can be both hip and practical. And, you needn’t don a bonnet or suspenders to prosper.
$25,000 Unsecured Personal Loans: How to Make Approval More Likely
For bad credit borrowers, the chances of getting the green light on a $25,000 unsecured personal loan is expected to be nil. The loan assessment process is strict, and applicants with poor credit histories are carefully vetted. But with careful preparation, an application can be strong enough to be approved.
The strength of a loan application rests on only a few points: the affordability of the loan; the debt-to-income ratio of the applicant; and the specific purpose of the loan. The problem with seeking large unsecured loans is that lenders fear the funds will be wasted, and not used responsibly.
If the $25,000 is to be used to clear some existing debts, rather than financing a weekend in Las Vegas, then they are more open to the idea of granting loan approval with bad credit. And with some careful planning, the other issues can be addressed too.
Improving Affordability
The first two issues are closely associated, with the affordability of a loan affected by both the interest rate charged and the debt-to-income ratio that exists. When it comes to getting $25,000 unsecured personal loans, especially with bad credit scores, some effort is needed to ensure both are kept in order.
Bad credit borrowers are usually charged higher interest rates because of the perceived greater risk lenders accept. And with large unsecured loans requiring larger monthly repayments sums anyway, the total in repayments can be significant. With the ratio stipulating that a maximum 40% of income be used for debt repayments, the sum often pushes the total figure over the limit.
But both can be improved with either small or large consolidation loans. With these funds debts can be cleared, and with each debt cleared, the credit score improves. This in turn means the interest rate falls. And, with each debt gone, the debt-to-income ratio improves too, making loan approval with bad credit more possible.
Making Realistic Applications
Even with the efforts made to strengthen a loan application, rejection can still be the outcome. Sometimes, the problem is that applicants fail to realize the reality of their position. What on paper seems affordable to them is not convincing enough to lenders. With no security offered, this is especially true with a $25,000 unsecured personal loan.
The best way around this problem is to be realistic with the sum of money sought. For example, if $20,000 is needed and easily affordable, why apply for $25,000? And if $25,000 is needed then, consider splitting the sum into 2 or 3 smaller loan applications – $10,000, $10,000 and $5,000. A large unsecured loan might be rejected, but 3 successive smaller ones are more acceptable.
And remember, with the specific purpose of the loan detailed in the application, the likelihood of unsecured personal loan approval with bad credit is much greater.
Choose Your Lender Wisely
Finally, when seeking a $25,000 unsecured personal loan, a key factor is choosing which lender to apply to. The best terms are available online, and after a search on a comparison site, the best options matching your preferences can be found in seconds.
But there are security risks in getting loans online, and checking the reputation of lenders through either the BBB website, or Verify1st.com, is necessary. For this reason, it may be worth speaking to familiar traditional lenders with the chances of getting a large unsecured loan with acceptable terms high when they already know your background and character.
Of course, it is hard to beat the terms of online lenders, who are more open to personal loan approval with bad credit. But ignoring any option would not be a wise move.
Financial Planning and Wealth Management
Nigeria is among the third world nations.
This gradation is so based on the level of development and growth indexes emanating from the confines of the country. Recently, due to economic activities and government plans, the country is termed an emerging economy.
It is positive to note that in recent times, growing economic activities in the nation has started showing signs of producing a brand new sets of millionaires. Among them are educated and non educated, young and old, local and foreign, male and female, and most importantly those that are financially literate and illiterate. They are coming from virtually all diverse areas of businesses. Most vivid of them all are those in banking, oil and gas, sports, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications, real estate and our darling entrepreneurs whom we call, buying and selling folk.
The numbers of these new sets of millionaires are bound to be expanding owing to the virgin nature of the country and the escalating demands of its over 140 million citizens and unknown number of aliens. Equally, worthy of note is the VISION 2020 proposed by the present president, President Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua to place Nigeria among the top 20 economies of the world by that year.
As noble as the ideas are, and as all spanners are now at work to realize this vision, creation of more wealth poses more problems less than the eyes can see in terms of retaining the wealth so created. On this note stands the need for a financial planner in wealth management. This notion remains novel, yet it sounds quite strange as many of our citizenry both individuals and cooperate bodies may not understand its place in economic affairs. Mr. President saw it as a dire need thus, in his state visit to Switzerland earlier this year, he called on Nigerian business community living there to come home and give a helping hand to realizing this dream.
This service has been well established in developed countries and it accounts for the quantum leap in these nations wealth. It is not a chance occurrence to see empires abroad that has lasted for more than four decades and still counting. Among them, a word like PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT is quite a regular which denotes a specialized service rather than a generally offered service. According to Morgan Stanley a foreign financial service provider, “private wealth management” is a service reserved for clients with investments worth over $20 million.
Based on this reason, the importance of a financial planner cannot be over emphasized. He occupies a central position akin to that of a coach. In his team are bankers, lawyers, insurers, real estate brokers, stockbrokers et al.
Their duty depends on the originators instruction.
This duty separates them from other the traditional financial services practitioners. Thus for a beginner he can be a trusted friend and guide to reach a set financial destination. For those who have counted a few millions, this strategic plans multiplies your wealth, for those in the multi million arena, their expertise will sustain, safeguard and transfer your hard earned wealth to your desired recipients.
Cases abound of empires in multiples that have nose dived and disintegrated at the demise of their founders. Similarly, a person’s individual law does offer one’s wealth to unapproved persons. Also, probate taxes and mismanagement of wealth are not left out.
The sole work of a financial planner in wealth management is to use various wealth management options to protect the clients’ wealth. When this is done the life span of wealth is protected and prolonged while a nation’s wealth is buoyed.
Get a financial planner today!
Credit Tenant Lease (CTL) Loans Explained in Simple Terms
Credit tenant lease (CTL) financing is a unique lending platform designed for exclusive use with net leased real estate. Because of the distinctive nature of CTL loans they are only available through specialized CTL lenders.
What is Net Leased Real Estate?
Net leased refers to clauses in a real estate lease that specify which party (owner or tenant) is responsible for the taxes, insurance and maintenance of the property.
When a tenant agrees to bear the burden of some or all of these significant expenses the rent will accordingly be lower but the liabilities of the tenant will be higher. Rent is said to be “net of” any expenses shouldered by the renter.
If a tenant is responsible for all three (tax, insurance, maintenance) of the extraordinary expenses the lease is described as being “triple net” (NNN). Triple net leases leave the property owner free of all responsibilities and liabilities concerning the real estate except paying the mortgage if it happens to be financed. Obviously net lease come in single and double net as-well.
Because a triple net lease pays monthly rent but places virtually no other requirements on the holder it is looked upon as a financial instrument very similar to a bond. Like a bond a triple net lease derives its value from the strength of the entity (tenant) that promises to make the payments.
What is a Credit Tenant?
Simply put, a credit tenant is a renter with good credit. A credit tenant will not only have the financial recourses to be able to make rent payments but will also have a strong legal and ethical incentive to stay current.
To be considered a credit tenant and be eligible for CTL loans a tenant must be rated “investment grade” by one of the established corporate rating services such as Standard & Poors or Moody’s.
Credit tenants are coveted by landlords and credit tenants who rent on a triple net basis are the most prized of all.
What is CTL Finance?
CTL finance is a unique and highly specialized form of lending designed to work hand in glove with net leased credit tenant real estate. CTL loans are actually securities products that combine commercial mortgage lending with sophisticated investment banking.
When a credit tenant, net leased property is financed the lease is actually securitized and, in a sense, turned into a private placement corporate bond. At the same time a commercial real estate mortgage loan is underwritten against the property. The mortgage is coterminous (matching the length of the lease), fully amortized, and non recourse.
The bond, which is backed by the lease, is then sold on the secondary market, usually to insurance companies or pension funds but also to private investors. The proceeds of the bond sale are used to fund the mortgage loan.
The lease and the mortgage are administered inside a trust and managed by a third party trustee who collects the rent, pays the mortgage and distributes any overage to the property owner.
Net lease real estate investors with credit tenants should consider CTL financing when deciding how to capitalize their property.
CTL offers permanent, non-recourse, fully amortized commercial mortgages with no restrictions on loan-to-value (up to 100% LTV) or loan-to-cost (up to 100% LTC) and is available for finance, refinance and construction and development including cash-out financing.
