Mounds View business owner accused of federal tax evasion totaling $6 million
A Mounds View business owner has been charged with tax fraud after federal authorities said he failed to pay several years’ worth of payroll taxes.
On Tuesday, the U.S. attorney’s office announced that Larry Wallace Lindberg, 68, was charged with one county of tax evasion.
According to prosecutors, Lindberg is a pharmacist and CEO of Midwest Medical Holdings, a pharmaceutical and medical equipment company based in Mounds View.
Lindberg is accused of failing to pay the Internal Revenue Service several hundred thousand dollars in quarterly federal payroll taxes over the years.
Prosecutors said that the IRS, beginning in 2011, spent years attempting to collect the taxes from Lindberg, who made several agreements with the agency to pay the debt. Lindberg ultimately failed to make the payments and defaulted on each of the agreements, federal authorities alleged.
Prosecutors said Lindberg diverted funds and assets to other business entities he controlled. In all, Lindberg and his company owe more than $6 million in federal income taxes.
He is scheduled to make his first appearance in U.S. District Court on April 21.
The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the IRS Criminal Investigation Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson is prosecuting the case.
Indian Army Bharti 2022: Jobs for 10th pass in Pioneer Corps, will get salary up to 63 thousand
Indian Army Bharti 2022: Jobs for 10th pass in Pioneer Corps, will get salary up to 63 thousand
Indian Army Bharti 2022: There are jobs for 10th pass in Pioneer Corps Training Center of Indian Army. For 10th pass, here are the jobs for the posts of Group C civilian category. Under Group C category, recruitment is to be made for the posts of Chef, Equipment Repair, Messenger and House Keeper.
Indian Army Bharti 2022: Indian Army’s Pioneer Corps Training Center, Bangalore has invited applications for the Group C Civilian category posts. Application for this recruitment is to be done by ordinary post. It has been said in the notice that the application form for recruitment to the posts of Group C civilian category should reach the prescribed address within 21 days from the date of issue of the recruitment advertisement. Under Group C category, recruitment is to be made for the posts of Chef, Equipment Repair, Messenger and House Keeper
Pioneer Corps Training Center Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Equipment Repair – 1 Post
- Chef – 1 Post
- Messenger – 1 Post
- House Keeper – 1 Post
Essential Educational Qualification
- Equipment Repair – 1st pass. Must be able to repair all types of canvas, textiles and leather and replace equipment and boots.
- Chef – Must be 10th pass. Knowledge of cooking Indian food and should be proficient in the trade.
- Messenger – Must be 10th pass. At least one year experience in relevant trade.
House Keeper – 10th pass and one year experience in relevant trade.
How much will you get salary
- Equipment Repair – 18000 –56900/-
- Chef – 19900 – 63200/-
- Messenger – 18000 – 56900/-
- House Keeper – 18000 – 56900/-
Florida woman fired after posing as Tyre Sampson’s cousin: report
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman who claimed to be the cousin of fall victim Tyre Sampson was fired from her job after being exposed as an alleged fraud, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
Sampson, 14, fell to his death from a drop tower ride at Orlando’s ICON Park on March 24.
The next day, Shay Johnson reportedly appeared at Sampson’s memorial in a T-shirt with his photo on the front. She was holding a sign that said his life mattered and gave interviews with multiple news outlets, speaking as a representative of his family, according to the Sentinel.
“We want justice,” she said.
She also claimed she spoke to Tyre on that tragic day.
“He said he wanted to ride the swing on International,” she told reporters. “I said, ‘OK. Ride it twice and ride it for me, too.’”
But her story started to unravel following investigations by the Sentinel and WFTV.
Johnson’s real name is Lewishena Lavonia Browning, 32, and Sampson’s family doesn’t know who she is, the Sentinel reported.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told WFTV Sampson’s mother denied knowing Browning, and an attorney representing the family confirmed they were not related.
Officials say the case has not risen to the level of a crime, therefore no charges have been filed at this time. But Browning is still dealing with the consequences of her actions.
According to the Sentinel, Browning was fired from her job at an adult entertainment club in Orlando, where she worked for five years.
The owner of Flash Dancers, William Sierer called her behavior “unconscionable.”
”I feel terrible about it,” he told the newspaper.
Sierer said surveillance video from the club shows Browning working the night Sampson died, and on the day after his death.
Sierer said others at the club had expressed concerns about Browning’s behavior, but he “didn’t really see it coming.”
According to the Sentinel, Browning is awaiting trial for arson after allegedly setting a car on fire in August. She has previous arrests for domestic violence and driving with a suspended or revoked license, and provided a false name and ID to police during a traffic stop in April.
As Ravens prepare for draft, bluffing could be part of the process, too | ANALYSIS
On Tuesday, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, coach John Harbaugh and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz took questions for 45 minutes at their predraft news conference and tried not to give anything valuable away.
The Ravens have 10 picks in this month’s NFL draft, and seemingly as many roster holes to fill. Given their considerable investment in the predraft process, team officials know better than to tip their hand. It’s called the “liars’ luncheon” for a reason. Last year, DeCosta said he was “insulted” by criticism of the Ravens’ unproven wide receiver group. His first pick less than two weeks later: Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman.
Not every word from Tuesday’s session is worthy of scrutiny, but some topics merit deeper parsing. Here’s a look at what DeCosta said, whether he was bluffing and what he might actually be contemplating on draft day.
Will the Ravens draft a cornerback early?
DeCosta: “There are opportunities for us, again, in the first round, second round, third round. … We feel like we have the opportunity to take one or two corners in the draft that could come in and contribute right away.”
Verdict: Showing his hand. The Ravens need talented cornerbacks because, well, they don’t have a lot of them. DeCosta said Tuesday that he was “definitely concerned” about the depth at the position. Only Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters have started at least three games over the previous two seasons, and both are coming off season-ending injuries. Brandon Stephens can help out wherever he’s needed — in the slot, as a deep safety, as a box defender — but he’s not a full-time cornerback.
The Ravens not only need a slot corner to replace Tavon Young, but a potential successor for Peters out wide as well; he’s entering the final year of his contract and will turn 30 in January. With Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner unlikely to fall out of the top 10, the Ravens could have LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. and Washington’s Trent McDuffie available at No. 14.
Or they could find a gem later in the draft. Four of Pro Football Focus’ six highest-rated rookie cornerbacks last season were top-33 picks, but the other two were a fifth-rounder (the Las Vegas Raiders’ Nate Hobbs) and an undrafted player (the Detroit Lions’ Jerry Jacobs).
Will the Ravens draft an offensive tackle early?
DeCosta: “We feel that there’s an opportunity in the draft to address the tackle spot at some point, whether it’s in the first round or the fourth round. There’s good players all throughout this year. It’s a very, very deep position class. And so there’s a lot of different ways for us to skin the cat. And we’ll do that at some point.”
Verdict: Bluffing slightly. Even with Morgan Moses signed to play right tackle and Ja’Wuan James apparently impressing team officials, the Ravens’ left tackle situation is perilous. DeCosta acknowledged that he’s “not sure how Ronnie [Stanley]’s going to rebound” from his second straight season-ending ankle injury. “We’re optimistic. I don’t want to speak for Ronnie, and I wouldn’t speak in specifics, but we feel like he’s on a good pace to come back.”
The Ravens “try to protect ourselves as best as we can,” DeCosta added later, and with the free-agent market unlikely to turn up another tackle like Moses, the draft is the safest path to stability. But how much security can a fourth-round pick offer? Only two tackles taken in the fourth round or later last year started more than four games as a rookie, and only one started more than eight. Even Orlando Brown Jr., a third-round pick in 2018, didn’t start regularly at right tackle until late October that season.
Are the Ravens comfortable drafting a developmental center?
DeCosta: “Our philosophy, honestly, is, we want big guys. We want big guys at every position across the offense, across the defense, in general. And so it’s a tough position to fill via the draft at times. And if there’s a guy, if there’s one or two outstanding prospects in the draft, they typically go pretty high. And then after that, you’re looking at a bunch of guys that might be pretty good, might not be pretty good.”
Verdict: Showing his hand. The Ravens have already signaled their commitment to Patrick Mekari at center. There’s only one center who’s considered a first-round prospect, Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum, and he’s not necessarily a “big guy.” According to MockDraftable, he’s in the first percentile for wingspan and arm length and in the fifth percentile for weight (296 pounds) among offensive line prospects.
If the Ravens indeed pass on Linderbaum, DeCosta said the team has “four or five guys that we like that might not be first-round-type picks.” Versatility could be key. While Trystan Colon has been a solid reserve, Hortiz indicated that the Ravens could be in the market for college guards who could move over to center at the next level.
Could the Ravens draft a running back with a first- or second-round pick?
Decosta: “I don’t know about a first-round pick, because I just don’t see that player there for us. But as we get into the second round, third round, fourth round, we’re going to look at the best players. And if the best player happens to be a running back — I mean, let’s face it: We run the ball more than most teams do. … So if the right guy falls, we will certainly strike.”
Verdict: Slightly bluffing. The Ravens’ running back room is a work in progress. Harbaugh said at the NFL owners meetings last week that J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards could start training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list as they work their way back from knee operations. Justice Hill is returning from a torn Achilles tendon. Ty’Son Williams struggled to distinguish himself after a promising start.
But even with the Ravens’ run-heavy approach, it’s hard to imagine DeCosta valuing a top running back in the second round over a top offensive tackle, edge rusher or cornerback. Teams find starting-caliber running backs year after year in the later rounds of the draft. Edwards wasn’t even drafted. The Ravens’ injury situation has made running back a need this offseason, but not a major one.
Is this draft deeper than previous ones?
DeCosta: “I think the last couple years, we’ve had more guys. I don’t know if our scouts were more optimistic or [whether] it was just more players. But we have approximately … 180 players, I think, give or take, on the front board that we think are draftable players for the Ravens. That number will probably be somewhere between 170-195 players when it’s all said and done.”
Verdict: Probably bluffing. Consider that, just a few minutes earlier, Hortiz had called it a “pretty deep draft,” citing the number of players who’d taken advantage of their extra year of NCAA eligibility to improve their draft stock. “When you look at our board, the volume of players on our board compared to previous boards, it’s probably a little bit higher,” Hortiz said.
The Ravens have been thinking about this draft “for the last year,” according to DeCosta, who made three trades during or after the 2021 draft to acquire later-round picks in the 2022 draft. Even if there are fewer bona fide prospects in the later rounds than expected, the Ravens should find great value in the fourth round, where they have five selections.
