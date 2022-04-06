Finance
New Business Finance Guide: Looking Into SBA Microloan Programs, Lines of Credit, and More
Everybody knows you need money to start a business. The amount required and how it’s obtained varies considerably depending on the owner, type of business, industry, strategy, advertising plan, and so forth. If you’re one of the lucky ones, you won’t need much at all, or you already have more than enough to get start with already and won’t have to take out a loan or look around too much to obtain new business finance.
When looking for ways to get money for your business, there are two primary factors to keep in mind: debt and equity. Debt refers to the line of credit that provides you with the amount of money you need, which will have to be repair after a period of time.
Equity requires that you sell a part of your company, in which case you won’t have to pay back the investment because the “owner” of the equity you sold will get benefits, cash flow, voting rights, and basically a stake in the company. How much stake each investor gets varies depending on how much they put in and what was agreed upon.
Even if you do get approved for a new business finance loan, you might not get the full amount you applied for. The way to improve your chances is to make sure you have a high credit score and that you are able to present to the lender, in as much detail as possible, the amount you need, why you need it, and how you are going to spend each and every dime of it. Provide some proof that you will be financially stable enough to make payments.
Microloan Programs for New Business Finance
SBA Microloan Programs are worth looking into. These aren’t as well-known a some of the other SBA type of loans. They don’t provide the funding directly; rather they do it through an intermediary. In order to qualify, the intermediary might require you to get some kind of training. There is a big advantage to getting approved- not just because you’ll get some (if not all) of the money you’ll need, but because the training and assistance will help increase your chances of success.
There are also lines of credit to consider if you think your credit score is high enough that you’ll be approved for a new business finance credit card.
When it comes down to it, your best option is US Business Funding. Through here, you can get streamlined, fast loan processing, a high approval chance, flexible approvals for those who need new business finance but don’t have perfect credit.
Bad Credit Personal Loans – BBB Helps Those Desperate In Need
Financial difficulties can sometimes make people start to think irrationally — especially when there are no solid solutions in sight to overcome those difficulties. Matters are made worse when those facing those difficulties have bad credit records. They know they need a bad credit personal loan but do not know how to go about it.
Folks may have doubts about reaching out to a non-traditional lender for a loan. They become unsure about putting their blind-faith in what could be an unscrupulous lender. They worry about turning over their social security number, their financial and personal information. And what if that lender turns them down for a bad credit personal loan anyway.
Worse yet, what if this so-called provider turns out to be a fraud? That could mean personal data so compromised that it leads all the way to identity theft. This is the point at which the person in difficulty needs to take a deep meditative breath and endeavor to be rational and clear-thinking.
Six Steps to Find a Bad Credit Personal Loan through the BBB
A reliable loan provider for a bad credit personal loan can be found by taking at look at the Better Business Bureau (BBB) directories.
One: Visit the BBB Directories
The Better Business Bureau has two sites available for checking on businesses in the norther American hemisphere — one for Canada, one for the U.S. If you are an American who wants to use an American lender, visit the U.S. site. To be sure the site is a reliable BBB source, make sure that the website address (URL) contains Better Business Bureau, BBB.org/us.
Two: Opt For BBB Accredited Lender
To quicken your application process, instead of wading through all the lenders you can find online, narrow your investigation to BBB recommendations. When you do a search for lenders, punch the Find a BBB Accredited Business button which can be spotted on the home page of the listings.
Three: Use Key Phrases
When you do your search, punch in the related key words that best represent the kind of lender you are searching for. Even though it may hurt your pride a little, go ahead and get down to business by punching in: Bad Credit Loans into the search bar. You will probably want to limit your search geographically.
Four: Choose the Right Type of Lender
Many types of lenders can be found on the web, and this is good for your shopping convenience. But you will want to narrow the field. For instance: Consumer Finance and Loan Company. No Credit Check Loans. Bad Credit Short-Term Loans. Cash Advance Loans. Payday Loans. And other choices are available.
Five: Scrutinize Reports
The BBB has made business reports and customer feedback forums for a good reason — use them to narrow your search even further. Target lenders who have high BBB ratings.
Six: Make Inquiries
Once you have settled on five or six prospective lenders, give them a call. In spite of what the BBB listings may report, you can get a better feel for the company and its ability to help you out by getting them on the phone. At that point, inquire about their ability to help you out without divulging too much personal or financial information.
Keep Your Wits About You
Take a view of your financial situation and calm down. Help is available. Figure out how much you need and what kind of monthly payment you can afford. Keep your wits about you as you search for a suitable lender. Hasty acts while under financial duress are not always the best actions. Do not be too desperate to land a bad credit personal loan.
Choose Your Financial Advisor With Care
Are you in debt? How are your investments fairing? Are you aware of what’s happening to your money? Does asking these sorts of questions cause you stress?
Now, a different type of question: wouldn’t it be nice to be in control of your financial future? Well you can be! Taking charge of your financial destiny is not something that only a few financially literate elite manage to achieve. It’s open to everyone. And with a little bit of planning, education and discipline, sound financial management is available to you too!
Choose your financial advisor with care
Everyone has an opinion about money. How to make it, where to spend it, how to invest it – the advice is endless. But do these people really know what they’re talking about? Next time someone offers you their advice on your financial planning, take a closer look. Are they in debt with few financial options, or are they well on their way to financial freedom? Decide if their situation is one you want to emulate.
Most of us – myself included – get bombarded with financial planning advice from friends and family, but is this really where your financial management guidance should come from? Can your close circle of friends truly give sound, objective information? Be careful who you take advice from, as planning for your financial future is not something to be taken lightly.
With a growing number of investment, insurance, pension and mortgage options making an appearance, successful financial management can seem daunting and getting proper advice for your finances is becoming increasingly essential. Even well-meaning advice can lead one down the wrong path!
Considering how important financial management is to most of us, it makes sense that we would want to get hold of the best guidance possible. Wouldn’t it make sense to invest in this advice? Surround yourself with knowledgeable people, get educated. If you decide to use a financial planner make sure of their track record, talk to other people who have used them, find out what their investments are and whether you want to use them as an investment advisor.
To ensure that the investment advisor or financial planner you choose has the proper credentials: ask what licenses they hold and whether they are registered with one of the financial authorities.
Depending on your time constraints, consulting a financial planner can be helpful to you initially in trying to improve your financial situation by providing advice on budgeting, future planning, insurance, estate planning and investment options, among other things. A good financial planner can help you to plan your short-term and long-term financial future, give you various options, hopefully make you aware of the different types of investment options which is helpful in improving your financial literacy. Education is vital to being able to make decisions about your own financial future, you need to be able to plan your finances to suit your needs.
Stay in Control
Most of us have the right intentions, but sometimes we just need some guidance to see our plans become a reality. Depending on what you need, a financial planner or investment advisor can provide the insight you need into financial planning to get you motivated and on the path to financial freedom, but ultimately you should take control yourself.
Top Banks United States
There are thousands of banks in US. It is very hard to decide which is the best bank. Here is the list of top
1. JP Morgan Chase $2,533bn
2. Bank of America $2,281bn
3. Wells Fargo $1,951bn
4. Citi Bank $1,843bn
5. Goldman Sachs $916bn
6. Morgan Stanley $851bn
7. U.S Bankcorp $461bn
8. TD Bank $380bn
9. HSBC $273bn
10. American Express $181bn
When considering where to put one’s money for safekeeping, the list of bank and credit union options seems endless. There are small local and regional financial institutions that can be entrusted with your hard-earned cash, of course, but for full service and far-reaching banking, the biggest national banks reign supreme. According to the Federal Reserve, these 10 financial institutions are the biggest banks in the United States by assets held. Below is our top 10 banks in America.
JPMorgan-Chase
The largest bank in the country and the sixth-largest in the world, the Federal Reserve reports JPMorgan-Chase as holding close to $2 trillion in worldwide assets as of the end of last year. This makes it number one on our list of top 10 banks. The company is the result of the 2000 merger of two much-older banks, J.P. Morgan and Company and Chase Manhattan Corporation. While the J.P. Morgan name is used for investment banking and private wealth management, the bank provides retail and commercial bank services as Chase.
The financial titan of the 19th century, John Pierpont Morgan, is the namesake of the company and was the founder of the original J.P. Morgan Bank, but early American politician and notorious duelist Aaron Burr was one of the creators of Chase Manhattan. The House of Morgan brought in $96.6 billion in revenue last year despite controversies and legal woes over alleged energy price fixing and negligence during the Bernard Madoff scandal, that resulted in billions in fines paid.
Bank of America
The presence of Bank of America’s headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina singlehandedly makes that city one of the biggest financial centers in the country. Though it is not the largest bank, this company is in fact the world’s largest wealth management firm, because it owns Merrill Lynch, a giant in that field.
Bank of America has about 50 million retail banking customers, but it had quite humble beginnings. It started with a small institution serving immigrants in San Francisco at the beginning of the 1900s, that was, oddly enough, called the Bank of Italy. Bank of America briefly ventured into finance in China with acquisition of a stake in Chinese Construction Bank, that it later sold off.
The company has made efforts to keep its headquarters in Charlotte and New York eco-friendly and LEED certified, but also has been accused of mortgage fraud in a number of lawsuits since 2010.
Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo has long been associated with San Francisco, where it’s still headquartered, as it was formed to capitalize on the Gold Rush by two Northeasterners. In terms of one measure – market capitalization – Wells Fargo is the biggest bank in the world, though it has fought China’s Industrial and Commercial Bank for that title back and forth over the past few years.
Wells Fargo holds the oldest continuously operating bank charter in the United States, which was originally granted to the First National Bank of Philadelphia. Wells Fargo pays the largest sum of corporate taxes of any US company each year, but has been accused of tax avoidance practices.
Citi
A pioneer of both the credit card industry and automated teller machines, Citi Bank – formerly the City Bank of New York – was regarded as an East Coast equivalent to Wells Fargo during the 19th century when both banks were purely regional. Citi was also the first United States bank to open a banking office in a foreign country, having expanded to Argentina in 1914. Nowadays only 26 percent of Citi’s branch offices are in the United States, though they generate 51 percent of the bank’s revenue.
Top 10 Banks in US
US Bancorp/U.S. Bank
The current US Bancorp (which includes U.S. Bank) is the result of the combination of major regional banks from the West and Midwest. The company holds $389 billion in assets, as well as $250 billion in deposits, from 16 million customers. Banks were prohibited by law from using “United States” in their names in 1913, and US Bancorp was among the last firms to be allowed to do so, having appended the phrase to its name the previous year.
PNC
Pittsburgh-based PNC is primarily a regional financial institution, operating mostly on the East Coast, but with offices in nineteen states as well as Washington, DC. PNC actually has two historical meanings – Pittsburgh National Corporation and Providence National Corporation, both Pennsylvania banks that merged to form the beginnings of the current company. They decided to use just the acronym thereafter because of the coincidence of their names. PNC was an early adopter of “virtual wallet” services among traditional banks, and is known for its yearly index of the prices of items from the Christmas carol, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”
Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York was founded in 1784 by none other than the very first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton. Bank of New York Mellon is the direct successor organization of that firm, after having merged with T. Mellon and Sons, a Pittsburgh institution that financed the steel and fuel industries. This long history makes it the oldest banking corporation in the country. It holds $27.9 trillion in assets under custody, so it is the world’s largest custodian bank catering to other financial institutions.
State Street
Boston’s State Street Corporation originated as a shipping financing firm. It still does business that is similar in spirit, focusing on global banking services and investment management to overseas institutional investors. State Street was involved in a landmark court case in 1998 that found a computer algorithm can be patented in the US.
Capital One
Capital One is primarily a retail banking operation, providing largely credit cards, auto loans and home loans in addition to checking and savings services. Originally a pure credit card company, Capital One expanded into banking in earnest in 2005. Early in 2014 Capital One was criticized for changing its customer terms of service to allow the bank to contact customers in any manner it chose, including deliberately deceiving them with fake phone caller IDs.
TD Bank
The final institution in our top 10 bank list isn’t actually headquartered in the United States; the Toronto-Dominion Bank is quite naturally based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Over 22 million people worldwide are TD Bank clients, mostly in the US and Canada. TD has branches in quite remote locations, including Canada’s Northwest Territories and the Yukon.
Update: If you have financial questions besides the top banks, SmartAsset can help. So many people reached out to us saying they wanted help with financial planning, that we built a tool to match you with a financial advisor who can meet your needs. First you answer a series of questions about your situation and your goals. Then the program narrows down thousands of advisors to three fiduciaries who meet your needs. You can read their profiles to learn more about them, interview them on the phone or in person and choose who to work with in the future. This allows you to find a good fit while doing much of the hard work for you.
