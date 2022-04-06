News
New UCF women’s basketball coach Sytia Messer sets goals
Fifteen minutes after South Carolina won the NCAA women’s basketball championship Sunday night, Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley sent a text to Sytia Messer.
An hour before the title game between South Carolina and UConn tipped off, Messer had been named the next head coach of UCF women’s basketball.
“Dawn texted ‘Congratulations. What a great opportunity. What a great university. Go get it done.’ She’s definitely someone I’m going to lean on,” Messer said.
Messer was formally introduced Tuesday inside Addition Financial Arena with family and fans in attendance. She laid out the groundwork for her goals at UCF.
“I want us to win on the court, in the classroom and in the community,” Messer said. “We’re going to do those things.”
Messer brings years of experience to Orlando having served as an assistant coach under 2022 Associated Press National Coach of the Year Kim Mulkey for 8 seasons at Baylor and this one at LSU.
On Mulkey’s staff at Baylor from 2013-21, Messer helped lead the Bears to eight Big 12 regular-season championships, six conference tournament titles, an NCAA title in 2019 and six Elite 8 appearances.
She is also a former player who helped Arkansas reach the program’s first NCAA Final Four in 1998.
“I’ve been fortunate to play and lead a team to the Final Four, I’ve been fortunate to help a team win a national championship… So I know what it takes to win,” Messer said. “Our previous coaches have set the foundation and I’m here to enhance it.”
Messer listed three elements that are important to her as a coach in order: Character, academics and basketball.
“Character because I’m invested,” Messer said. I’m invested in people collectively and this community. We have to remember that the next generation is watching us so character is very important to me.
“Academics because I have to prepare you guys for life beyond the court,” she said. “We have to be able to do that.
“I said basketball last but it’s definitely not least,” Messer said. “My staff and I, we’re going to be able to develop players. Recruiting is essential. We’re going to be able to do those things from a basketball standpoint.”
Messer takes over a program that had the No. 1 scoring defense in the country for most of the season. The Knights won their first American Athletic Conference regular-season title and tournament championship this year thanks to their defensive prowess.
That defensive mindset likely won’t change under Messer.
“Defense wins championships,” she said. “I’m going to continue the defensive intensity that’s already enhanced here.”
While she’ll be continuing to focus on defense at UCF, she did share how she’ll recruit differently.
“The way that I recruit is I’m going to go out and recruit young ladies that can play multiple positions,” Messer said. “If you get the rebound, you push it up in transition and [score] quick baskets, that’s key.
We want to be able to, from a defensive standpoint, create easy baskets and multiple possessions for our players.”
Like Staley who won a national title with South Carolina over the weekend, Messer is looking to continue to build upon the recent success the UCF women’s basketball program has had.
“You’re used to championships. I’m used to championships,” she said. “Let’s do this.”
Bobby Rydell, teen idol and ‘Volare’ singer, dead at 79
Illinois officer resigns amidst investigation into racist, homophobic social media posts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Springfield police officer who was put on unpaid leave after being accused of posting hateful messages on social media has resigned.
According to Springfield Police, Aaron Nichols was put on unpaid leave after an anonymous blog connected Nichols to years worth of racist, xenophobic, homophobic, and anti-Semitic posts on multiple social media platforms.
The department suspended Nichols the morning after the accusations were made public.
Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette and several other members of the Springfield police department are expected to address the matter with the city council Tuesday at its weekly meeting.
The department opened an internal investigation into the accusations, saying the blog will be a central part of that investigation. That investigation will continue despite Nichols’ resignation.
Fifty-two state lawmakers weighed in on the case Monday night, sending a letter to the city calling for a thorough and independent investigation into the social media posts.
“It would be disturbing enough to know someone with these views was living in your community. But, to learn that such a person is exercising authority over the very people he declares his hatred for is terrifying.”
Since Nichols resigned while under investigation, he will be decertified. The department will report the case to the Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.
Minnesota farmer sentenced for defrauding USDA of more than $400,000
A southwestern Minnesota farmer has been sentenced for defrauding the federal government of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
On Monday, the U.S. attorney’s office announced that Mark Alan Engelkes, 54, of Slayton had been sentenced to a year in prison, three years of supervised release and more than $435,000 in restitution for converting collateral that secured farm loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In October, Engelkes pleaded guilty in the case.
He was accused of pledging in 2015 more than 15,000 bushels of soybeans as collateral to the USDA Commodity Credit Corp. in order to obtain loan proceeds of nearly $80,000. Engelkes agreed to not move or dispose of the collateral until the loan was paid in full. But in 2016, the USDA learned that Engelkes had sold the grain without approval. In addition to the CCC loan, Engelkes also defaulted on other USDA financing, resulting in a $435,517 loss to the government.
This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the USDA Office of Inspector General.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Middlecamp and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Hillary Taylor prosecuted the case.
