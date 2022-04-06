Finance
Niche Marketing: The Golden Source of Online Business Success
Niche marketing is one of the most effective ways to make a lot of money off the web. It’s about taking a general market and stripping it down into targeted and focused segments or niches. One then develops solutions that meet the needs of a specific segment.
Banks for example operate in many niche markets. At first glance, they may appear to focus on one market, the financial market. There is no doubt that this is correct, but banks perform a number of different functions by serving many different niches.
A typical bank has a number of products and services, such as:
- Investment products
- Home loans
- Vehicle finance
- Financial planning and
- Personal loans
Each product or service caters for a select group of individuals or niche market: Investment products for investors, vehicle finance for vehicle owners, home loans for real estate players, financial planning for seniors or retirees and personal loans for individuals seeking short-term finance.
Does this mean that a bank offering the above-mentioned services is able to compete equally well against all other banks in the respective service categories? Generally it’s very difficult for a business to dominate every market it participates in, but it’s certainly possible for a company to establish a significant presence in a certain niche.
Of the four major banks in South Africa, ABSA Bank is the ‘go-to’ bank for home loans, Nedbank tends to be the business bank of choice, First National Bank is well known for their innovative products and Standard Bank for their stock trading platform.
Whatever the business or industry, a market leader will typically enjoy a healthy revenue stream. And by operating in other niche markets (not necessarily dominating them), a business can easily diversify or supplement its primary source of income. The same principle applies to online businesses.
Niche marketing works impressively well in the world of electronic commerce. VirtualBank for example is an online bank that specialises in providing financial services over the internet. Google dominates the search engine market and News24 pride themselves on being the premier news source in South Africa.
What does this mean for your online business, pick a niche market, sell some stuff and Bob’s your uncle? Unfortunately it’s not that easy. You can’t expect to start a new business, offer everything from A to Z, take on the major market players and become the overnight leader.
As a start-up, you simply cannot bite off more than you can chew.
You are not going to compete against News24 for news readers or against Amazon for book sales. However, you might be able to trump News24 in the sports news category or Amazon in the Self-help book category.
The point is taking on a niche market is one of the best low risk ways to start and grow your business. There are three good reasons for this:
1. Niche markets tend to be less competitive than larger markets. Your chances of being successful or dominating the market is a lot greater.
2. Niche marketing can be extremely cost effective. For instance, suppose your business sells books on dog training techniques for German Shepherds. Instead of designing mass marketing campaigns (television or radio) which could potentially cost millions, brochures and flyers situated at select dog training schools may be more than sufficient to attract customers to your business.
3. A niche market is a great way to build a business on a subject that you find interesting or enjoyable. It may be a good model for you to convert those hobbies or passions into a home-based passive income business.
Not too long ago I received an email from a reader asking whether it’s a good idea to start an online business in the mattress industry. If you have a look at Google’s Keyword Tool, you’ll notice that there are over 9 million online searches every month for the keyword ‘mattress’. With search volumes like this, the chance of finding a profitable niche market and business model may be good.
Starting your business with a niche market is a good idea. Most successful entrepreneurs will attest to this. However, niche marketing success is dependent on three basic rules:
1. Know exactly what your customers want. Your products and services have to appeal to your market’s unique needs. Building a business around mattresses in general may be pointless if your market only has an interest in mattress covers.
2. Learn how to communicate with your customers. You need to understand the psychology or deeper reasons behind their needs. In other words, speak their language and use marketing messages that evoke feelings of action.
How do your customers feel about mattress covers? What words resonate with them? If people are concerned about the ‘scratchiness’ of mattress covers against their skin when buying, your products and services must speak directly to this.
3. Understand your competition. How will you differentiate your business against all the other players? Look at their websites, products, services and marketing messages. Find out exactly what benefits they are selling. Try and pick out any gaps or under-serviced areas in the market. How could you do things better?
Are there any competitors in your niche? It may be a bad thing if there are no other players. The market may simply not want what you have to offer. Alternatively, the market is untapped and has yet to be exploited.
The key is to ask your customers what they want and value, and then test how they respond to your products, services and brand. This precept is central to niche marketing.
Finance
Good News for Gold
If you ever get the chance to go camping near an old gold or silver mine, take it. I did years ago. Not only is it a great experience, but it made me a better metals investor too.
Why? Well, there’s nothing like seeing long-dead, abandoned mineworks with your own eyes. You realize, in a visceral way, that someone made a best-guess calculation on supply and demand decades ago – and guessed wrong.
That’s been the case in recent years too, with gold prices way down from 2011.
But that’s about to change…
My camping trip was a spur-of-the-moment thing. I was in Reno for a conference. A buddy of mine had a topo map of some old mines in the high desert of the Santa Rosa Mountains, about four hours to the north.
We drove up, camped out amid the sagebrush, and the next morning, hiked our way up a steep hillside to a small plateau. That’s where we found the mine entrance (dynamited shut), an old wooden hut and other tumbled-down remnants of the operation.
We also found the mine’s “power plant”: the long-rusted skeleton of a Model T, sitting up on blocks. Instead of wheels, it had big conveyor-belt spindles bolted to its axles!
It’s a long distance, in terms of time and technology, from that old mine to the huge, industrial heap leachate gold mines that dot northern Nevada today.
But the long multi-decade cycles of supply and demand, boom and bust, remain. And though few outside the industry are talking about it yet, the seeds for the next boom are already in the wind.
The reason has to do with global production.
Peak Gold?
According to industry insiders, top investment bankers and others, 2015 will be the peak year in world gold output.
If you believe the common-sense idea that lots of supply equals lower prices, then that’s the bad news.
The good news? Those same sources say production is headed a lot lower in 2016 and beyond.
Nevada’s gold mining statistics tell a small part of the story.
Last month, the state’s division of minerals totaled up its gold production stats for 2014: It fell to 4.9 million ounces, the lowest in 27 years.
But here’s the bigger trend: Nevada’s total production actually peaked in 1998 at almost 9 million ounces. Since then, gold production has declined in 12 out of the last 17 years.
What’s happening? In a nutshell, the areas with the highest-grade ores have all been systematically dug out. And because Nevada contributes the lion’s share of America’s gold output, America’s production data tells a similar story.
The stats from Australia and South Africa are much the same. Gold production in South Africa peaked in 1970. Australia topped out in 1997.
For a long time, production from China and Russia filled the gap.
But with gold prices way down, more mines closing and gold-mining companies wisely avoiding new projects, the “production cliff” (as some analysts call it) is finally on our doorstep…
- Goldman Sachs, in a report in March, sees only “20 years of known mineable reserves of gold” left in the world. The bank noted fewer and fewer discoveries of new gold deposits since 1995.
- Earlier this month, analysts at the National Bank of Canada told The Financial Post, “It’s not a matter of if or even when the production cliff will happen. It’s really a matter of how companies respond.” According to the bank, world production of gold will drop sharply in the next few years.
- Likewise, an analyst at Grant Thornton told AustraliaMining.com that “2015 will be the peak in world gold production.”
A Hidden Gold Buffer
So if all that’s the case, you say, why haven’t we seen higher prices yet?
One big reason is the influence of “scrap gold” on the world marketplace. All those melted-down earrings, bracelets and tooth fillings constitute a major source of supply – as much as 36% in 2011 and 2012.
But that source is steadily drying up too. In 2014, only 28% of the world gold supply came from recycled sources. The World Gold Council noted that the supply of recycled gold hit its lowest level since 2007.
Those trends remain in 2015. The group says the supply of recycled gold dropped 3%, and another 8%, in the first two quarters of the year (on a year-over-year basis).
Supply Crunch Will Lead to Higher Prices
Here’s a final point: It takes time for new information to filter its way into any marketplace. The boom and bust of gold prices? That’s old news by now, fully discounted in the price of the metal and its miners.
But what is it that most people don’t realize yet (and would scarcely believe if you told them)? The gold “production cliff” fits the bill. As new data bears out the forecast, look for this to be a major new catalyst for gold prices in the quarters to come.
Finance
Do the Diligence – Find the Commercial Real Estate Profits
Due Diligence is the process of taking a close look at the details of a potential investment, to verify material facts and evaluate the property’s investment potential. While there are numerous factors involved, due diligence is the foundation upon which successful, profitable commercial real estate investing is based.
Anything worth doing is worth doing as well as it can be done, especially where hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars, are involved. Your ability to separate fact from fiction determines return on investment.
Note that Due Diligence is MUCH more than just looking at the numbers. Let’s use a Commercial Apartment Property as an example. There are actually four critical areas that determine the value of a multi-family investment.
Financial Analysis
Market Analysis
Tenant Analysis
Property Analysis
For the sake of this article we will not go into an analysis of these four key areas, but will focus rather on rooting out the hidden profit uncovered when we Do the four key area Diligence with the following objectives in mind :
The REALITY of a Return On Investment based on our trademarked Do the Diligence analysis.
The stand alone value of the property in the market.
The current property features that produce income versus the hidden profit features we uncover.
The bottom-line price we are willing to pay based on our Do the Diligence analysis. Keep these objectives in mind to determine the actual return on investment.
Maintain a disciplined objective approach when you examine financial information provided by the seller. Your financial statements assessment must uncover concrete benefits in revenue, cost and earnings, and, ultimately, cash flow. Simultaneously, your analysis does not only verify reported numbers and assumptions but should determine a true value as a stand-alone investment income producer. The majority of the price you offer reflects the ability of the property to produce income in the here and now, not as it might be once you have made added value improvements. Never buy a property on Proforma projections of income.
Determining an investment’s true value is an acquired skill that improves with experience. A seller will present the property paper assets as much more appealing than they really are. That is their job. Your job is to uncover accounting tricks to reveal real numbers. Here are some common examples of financial slight of hand:
Distorted tenancy rent payments. A building can be occupied with tenants that have been allowed to consistently pay late or not at all, without contingencies that are immediately carried out by soft management.
Overoptimistic projections of expected returns. A property might advertise its market proximity to an area that has a higher return on investment than it is currently experiencing.
Disguising cost centers that cloak the real picture. Marketing, maintenance, management fees that are in reality excessive for the property or poorly allocated for the market
Treating recurring items as extraordinary costs to get them off the Profit & Loss statement. Inflated or delayed maintenance fees disguised as one time costs.
Failing to reveal capital expenditures or general and administrative costs in the periods leading up to a sale to inflate cash flow. For example, a property may decide to postpone its on site Laundromat contract renewals so those new figures won’t be immediately visible on the books thereby misleading the investor about contract renegotiation and increased costs.
Careful examination of the historical and prospective cash flows reveals the real stand-alone value of the proposed acquisition. Look beyond the reported numbers–and rely on your on site team visit when you Do the Diligence to verify costs versus reported income.
Getting to real numbers usually requires the close cooperation of the seller. Any adversarial posturing by the seller is almost always a signal to dig deeper.
Of course, no matter how deep you dig, many facts can remain hidden if you do not know where to look or how to find hidden profit potential. Uncovering as many discrepancies in represented value versus stand alone value will improve your position when you make your offer and is crucial for your acquisition and return on investment.
A complete Do the Diligence analysis system is available at the Investor Tours University.
Learn more from a proven Investor Education Resource:
Investor Tours University is a dedicated resource helping investors build wealth and achieve their defined level of success. We offer state-of-the-art commercial real estate investing education, tailored to meet the needs of investors with varied backgrounds and experience levels. Our faculty consists of a network of national experts in legal, tax, investment strategy, property management, acquisition and sales professionals who practice what they teach investors, which is how to achieve generational wealth using commercial real estate.
Finance
Unsecured Personal Loans Online – What One Should Know Before Borrowing
Types of Loans
There are more than one type of loans online, and there are calculators online that can be helpful to anyone trying to decide if they are a good choice for their needs. Cash and merchant advantages are types of loans that are known for rapid growth even for people who suffer from bad credit. These types allow a person to prove they have the means to earn, and get the cash they need for whatever reason.
There are some types of loans that are paid back based solely on profit. Being able to repay a loan when profits are high produces far less stress to the borrower. At the end of the day, loans are worth looking into.
Further Benefits with loans
There are even more benefits that come along with using loans online. The most important thing is that all the fine print is read before anything is signed. In most cases the process is streamlined because lenders get the money to be borrowed through their own banks that they partner with. If one is part of a small business that needs a minimal unsecured loan for software updates, training, remodeling or new product.
It’s important to compare the benefits of an unsecured loan online with other options and see if it’s a good fit for the needs at hand. With an unsecured loan, no collateral is necessary. This is a huge benefit to most and the reason that they go with this type of loan. Further, no security is needed keeping one’s assets safe if the loan goes into default.
Fast Funds
Another benefit is that loans online offer funds that are available fast. In most cases, this is in just a day’s time. So for any borrower stressed this spells quick relief. It’s just a matter of filling out an application. These loans are quite flexible and many appreciate having less work on their part.
The only bad point is that they may come along with high interest rates, but if the loan can be repaid fast or payments won’t be missed it’s a great deal and there’s nothing to worry about. It can also positively impact credit score.
It’s always smart to check a credit score before searching for loans online. Knowing one’s credit score, and cleaning up any mistakes on the report before getting the loan can help get a better rate and save money. Everyone is entitled to a free credit report yearly.
Get an Idea Before Negotiating
It’s a smart move to play around with a loan calculator and see what various possibilities. This way one can walk into the loan office with all the knowledge they need to streamline the entire process and get the rate they deserve. Knowing how much is needed and how much they can afford to repay on a monthly basis will help. This will also prevent them from possibly becoming delinquent. Being on track and ready to conduct business is impressive to anyone, especially unsecured loan providers.
There are also companies that work to match borrowers with several lenders, making it easy to make an informed choice and one that will benefit both parties as much as possible.
Niche Marketing: The Golden Source of Online Business Success
Ration Card Apply: Now lost ration card can be easily made again, Registration Start, know the process here
Hazardous material spills as semi rolls over in Granite City
Dolphins’ new-look backfield should benefit from Mike McDaniel’s run game
Good News for Gold
Joe Rogan subject of yet another Twitter death hoax
Chicago Bulls clinch 1st playoff berth since 2017. Now there’s 3 games left to settle their seed in the East— 5th or 6th.
Harbhajan Singh Slams MS Dhoni For Spoon-Feeding Captaincy To Ravindra Jadeja
Do the Diligence – Find the Commercial Real Estate Profits
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Running backs
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Police search for man and woman accused of robbing Amazon driver
Where next for Westbrook?
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The Real Truth about Pam Hupp: 3 deaths, 2 questionable investigations, 1 woman at the center
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
News4 weeks ago
Police search for man and woman accused of robbing Amazon driver
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
News4 weeks ago
The Real Truth about Pam Hupp: 3 deaths, 2 questionable investigations, 1 woman at the center