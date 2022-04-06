News
Obi Toppin has the answer to his improvement: More playing time
Obi Toppin believes the key to his development is opportunity. And up until recently — when he flashed greater potential as a multi-dimensional threat — the playing time was minimal.
“It’s just reps. I feel like I can do a thousand things outside of the games, in practice and stuff, but it’s nothing like being in the game,” Toppin said Tuesday. “When you’re in the game and you have the opportunity to get the reps in and mess up, and learn from those mess ups, that helps a lot. And these last couple games I’m starting to learn. I’m getting a lot more minutes and I’m starting to see little mistakes I’m doing, and I can easily fix those by learning. I wouldn’t know what to fix if I wasn’t put in those positions. So I feel like me having that opportunity is helping me a lot.”
For the fans, Toppin’s situation is uniquely exciting and frustrating. He was drafted eighth overall in 2020 by a Knicks squad that was projected as rebuilding, theoretically providing Toppin plenty of opportunities as Julius Randle’s eventual replacement.
Instead, Randle surged to an All-NBA selection last season and inked a longterm extension. It left Toppin with a minimal role again in his sophomore campaign, even as Randle failed utterly to duplicate his pandemic season success.
Along the way, the fanbase soured on Randle and grew more enamored with Toppin, a soaring highlight machine and the NBA’s Slam Dunk champion.
Toppin’s recent production, occurring while Randle rests his sore quad, has only amplified the sentiment that Tom Thibodeau was holding back his exciting 24-year-old power forward.
Toppin scored matched his career-high 20 points in the last two games, including Sunday’s blowout victory over the Magic. He’s averaging 16.6 points with 7.6 boards while shooting 61% over his five starts since March 22. Even Toppin’s erratic jump shot has been falling with more consistency (converted 12 of his last 31 3-point attempts), providing a tantalizing view of the possibilities.
“I hold myself to a very high standard. And I feel like I can improve a lot more in a lot of different areas of my game,” Toppin said. “Defensively, shooting, passing. Being able to drive and find the open guy in the opposite corner and stuff like that. I feel like there’s a lot more improvement. I’m nowhere near the top of my game so I’m going to keep working to get to that point.”
Thibodeau disagreed with Toppin’s premise about only improving with game action Tuesday while calling it a “misnomer” and highlighting practice reps as the first step. It was a contradiction to Thibodeau’s well-worn phrase “there’s nothing you can do in practice that can replicate the intensity of a game,” but it’s worth noting the context — the coach is fully aware of the Toppin vs. Randle narrative. It has been omnipresent at the Garden, where fans have chanted for Toppin when Randle struggles.
“It starts with reps in practice. Once you do it well there, then you do it in a game,” Thibodeau said. “That’s the next step. There’s different levels.”
Randle adamantly denied reports he desires a relocation from the Knicks, but his future is inevitably tied to Toppin. The two are incompatible on the court, leaving a one-or-another scenario. If the Knicks determine Toppin should get more playing time, it provides another impetus to a Randle trade.
It should be noted, despite Thibodeau’s reputation for relying on veterans, the coach has never previously held back a young player who amounted to worthwhile success in the NBA.
Not once in a decade as a head coach.
With the Bulls, Thibodeau guided the youngest MVP in league history, Derrick Rose, and turned another Chicago draft pick, Jimmy Butler, into an All-Star. He was criticized for not providing enough opportunities to Tony Snell and Marquise Teague. With the benefit of time, we can safely conclude both players stink.
Same in Minnesota. Thibodeau gave heavy minutes to youngsters Karl-Anthony Towns and Zach LaVine, while marginal NBA players Tyus Jones and Kris Dunn were appropriately benched.
In New York, Thibodeau handed the keys to RJ Barrett but kept Toppin on a short leash until Randle was out.
Whether Toppin is worthy of more is an important question for the Knicks to ponder this summer. The player certainly believes the answer is yes.
“I definitely feel like I can do more, but like I said, it comes with time,” Toppin said. “This is only my second year. I’m still testing the waters. Every chance I get out there, I’m trying. I’m doing what I regularly do, but there are times when I’ll try something new. The drive I had against Orlando, the mid-range pull-up, that’s me trying something new and seeing how it feels. But I’ve worked on all of that in practice and when I’m out there on the court, when I get into a game, I know, ‘OK, this is my spot, if I get to this spot I’ve always worked on this shot.’ So I’m going to practice it right now in the game. Over time little things are going to start to show.”
News
Heat’s Caleb Martin hopes injury trail turns into path to playoff role
When Caleb Martin relocated to the Miami Heat in the offseason, he did not expect to also relocate to the injury report. And yet, even Tuesday, there he was again, listed as questionable against his former team, the Charlotte Hornets, due to what was listed as a calf contusion.
Since the start of February, Martin has missed five games due to Achilles soreness, then three games due to a hyperextended knee, and three games last week with the calf contusion, before making it back for Sunday night’s victory over the Toronto Raptors.
Prior to missing his first game with the Achilles issue on Feb. 3, Martin had not missed time due to injury during his Heat tenure, the energetic forward rewarded along the way with a conversion of his two-way contract to a standard deal. “It’s definitely frustrating,” Martin told the Sun Sentinel of his nagging injuries. “Obviously, I want to play every single game. I want to play 82 if I can. That’s just part of the game, though.
“I just think the way I play, little stuff like that happens. They’re just little nagging ones. You gets bumps, some bruises. Some things happen just because that’s just the way I play. Luckily, that’s all it is.”
And yet the timing of this latest calf issue comes at a time when the Heat are attempting to stabilize their rotation in advance of the playoffs.
Sunday, there was a starting role in Toronto, which was encouraging. But that also was with four rotation players — Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent — given that night off.
“You always feel like as a player you want to be part of the group that’s rolling,” Martin said of securing a rotation role. “But that’s just the thing about our group. We’ve got a lot of guys that can make it work, no matter who’s in, no matter’s who’s out. I don’t think that takes away from the guys who are out.
“And, obviously, being healthy is the most important thing getting to this part of the year. So, like I said, that’s my role and it fluctuates. So if they’re rolling without me and they don’t need me in there, then I’ve got to support from the sideline, then that’s how it’s going. I don’t care what I got to do, as long as we’re winning.”
Martin will become a restricted free agent July 1.
Rotation 2.0
The Hornets arrived to FTX Arena without a player on their injury report, with coach James Borrego saying he will attempt to do this final week of the regular season what Heat coach Erik Spoelstra did last week, in terms of stabilizing his postseason rotation.
The Hornets are locked into the NBA play-in round, which could be as short as a single game.
“I think going into this final week, giving the guys some clarity on roles and rotations will help them play at a higher level and just bring overall clarity to the group,” Borrego said.
“We have the depth to really make a run here. Now it’s just my job to bring some clarity to the rotation.”
Still salty?
Borrego circled around directly addressing the teams’ previous meeting, a Feb. 17 double-overtime loss to the Heat in Charlotte, when an officiating procedural snafu left a Kyle Lowry conversion in the first overtime incorrectly credited as a 3-pointer.
“I thought we deserved to win that last game against Miami,” Borrego said. “There’s a number of factors I won’t get into right now. My blood’s in a good place right now, so I’m just going to leave it there.”
News
Hugo man dies in fire at his home
A Hugo man died Saturday in a fire at his home, the Washington County sheriff’s office said.
Deputies responded to a report of a structure fire in the 8400 block of 132nd Street North just before 3:30 p.m. found the home and attached garage engulfed. Hugo Fire and neighboring departments arrived on scene and were able to extinguish “the greater part of the fire within minutes,” according to a Tuesday sheriff’s office statement.
While searching the home, firefighters found 37-year-old Daniel Scott Bailey on the second level, the sheriff’s office said. Despite lifesaving efforts, Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.
The state fire marshal’s office has ruled the cause of the fire as accidental, the sheriff’s office said.
The cause of death has not yet been determined, however, foul play is not suspected, the sheriff’s office said.
The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine Bailey’s exact cause of death.
News
Gene Shue, Towson Catholic and Maryland standout who was five-time NBA All-Star and coached Bullets to NBA Finals, dies
Gene Shue, a Baltimore native who graduated from Towson Catholic High School and the University of Maryland before playing and coaching in the NBA for a combined 33 years, died Sunday at his home in Marina Del Ray, California. Mr. Shue, who was 90, had previously suffered from melanoma.
Born seven days before Christmas in 1931, Mr. Shue grew up in the Govans neighborhood. He told The Sun that his family lived on welfare and that he did not own a basketball as a child. He also said he grew up rooting for the Baltimore Bullets and Buddy Jeannette.
Towson Catholic’s decision to shut down in 2009 stunned and disappointed Mr. Shue, a 1950 graduate. He told The Sun that attending the school helped prepare him for college.
“I have great memories of that place,” he said. “The nuns were fantastic. It was a small community and you wanted to be there. Sometimes I had to hitchhike from my home in Govans, but it was worth it.”
Mr. Shue’s path to Maryland was not smooth. He initially wished to play for well-established programs such as Loyola College and Georgetown, but he was turned away by the Greyhounds and placed on the waitlist by the Hoyas.
Mr. Shue then opted to play for the Terps, but did not receive a scholarship until his senior year in 1953-54. He worked odd jobs such as cleaning the basketball court to help alleviate costs.
Despite that rocky start, Shue and coach Bud Millikan lifted Maryland to its first 20-win campaign with 23 in 1953-54, its first national ranking which peaked at No. 13 in 1953-54, and membership to the Atlantic Coast Conference. When Shue graduated in 1954, he had rewritten every scoring record and developed into the school’s first high-profile NBA prospect.
Mr. Shue was selected by the Philadelphia Warriors as the third overall pick of the 1954 NBA draft. But after just six games, he was shipped to the New York Knicks.
After the 1955-56 season, Mr. Shue was traded to the Fort Wayne Pistons, which moved to Detroit for the 1957-58 season. With the Pistons, he earned appearances in five consecutive All-Star Games and helped the franchise reach the playoffs five times.
In 1959-60, Mr. Shue averaged 22.8 points and 5.5 rebounds, led the league in total minutes with 3,338, and ranked second in free-throw percentage at .872 en route to being named to the All-NBA first team. The following season, he averaged 22.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds and shot a career-high 42.1% from the field for a spot on the All-NBA second team. And in 1960-61, he averaged 19.0 points and 5.8 assists.
But after that season, Mr. Shue was sent back to the Knicks. And in 1963, he was traded to the Baltimore Bullets where he played one year before retiring.
Mr. Shue then shifted to coaching where as a 35-year-old newcomer, he took over a Bullets team with a 4-21 midseason record en route to a 16-40 mark. Two years later, he guided the organization to the NBA’s best record (57-25), which was also the Bullets’ first winning season. He led the franchise to two more 50-win campaigns (50-32 in 1969-70 and 52-30 in 1972-73) and an NBA Finals appearance in 1970-71 where Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a four-game sweep for the championship.
But Mr. Shue resigned June 8, 1973, citing a discomfort with the organization’s move from Baltimore to Landover. Seven days later, he signed a two-year contract to succeed Kevin Loughery and coach the Philadelphia 76ers.
Four years after the franchise had lost an NBA-record 73 games, Mr. Shue guided the 76ers to a 50-32 record in 1976-77 that ended with a series loss to Bill Walton and the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Finals. He was fired by new team owner Fitz Dixon six games into the 1977-78 season.
After less than two seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers, Mr. Shue returned to the Bullets — who dropped the Baltimore designation for Washington — after signing a three-year contract on May 27, 1980, to replace Dick Motta. In six seasons, he led the franchise to three playoff appearances (1981-82, 1983-84 and 1984-85).
Mr. Shue’s final coaching foray, which began on May 21, 1987, took him back to the Clippers whom he helmed for less than two seasons. His coaching career included a regular-season record of 784-861, a playoff mark of 30-47, and NBA Coach of the Year honors in 1968 and 1981.
Mr. Shue also served as general manager of the 76ers for less than two years. He was inducted into Maryland’s Hall of Fame in 1991 and was unsuccessfully nominated five times for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
