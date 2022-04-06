News
Orono man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed son of UMN hockey coach and his friend
An Orono man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the crash last summer that killed his two passengers, including the son of University of Minnesota men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko.
James David Blue, 52, was intoxicated and driving nearly 100 mph when he crashed his 2017 Bentley Flying Spur in a wooded area near Lake Minnetonka last July, according to a criminal complaint filed against him in Hennepin County District Court.
The crash killed 20-year-old Mack Motzko of Deephaven and 24-year-old Sam Schuneman of Maple Grove. Schuneman’s father, Tom, is the chairman of the Minnesota Special Hockey Board, which promotes the sport for players with special needs.
The plea agreement between Blue and prosecutors calls for prison sentences of 42 and 48 months for the two offenses, respectively, for a total term of seven and a half years. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for the afternoon of May 5.
Motzko and Schuneman had been at a restaurant and were invited to a party at Blue’s home by a mutual friend on July 24. They met Blue less than an hour before the crash, the complaint said.
A witness, who was Motzko’s sister and Schuneman’s girlfriend, told police that Blue was showing the victims his Bentley, and the witness advised them that it would be unsafe to go for a ride at the time.
The crash occurred about 11:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Shore Drive. Schuneman was killed instantly, while Motzko died later at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.
Police found Blue approximately 10 feet in front of the car, having been thrown from the vehicle. He had suffered injuries but was conscious when officers found him, KMSP-TV reported. Blue repeatedly stated to officers that he was “sorry,” and admitted to drinking and being “guilty,” the complaint states.
Hospital staff found THC gummies in Blue’s pocket, along with crushed up white pills and green capsules. THC is the psychoactive agent in marijuana.
The vehicle’s airbag module indicated that Blue was going anywhere from 94 to 99 mph seconds before the crash, police said. The Orono Police Department said lab results showed Blue’s blood-alcohol content to be 0.175, more than twice the legal limit to drive in Minnesota.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
GOP blocks Senate COVID bill, demands votes on immigration
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans blocked a Democratic attempt Tuesday to begin Senate debate on a $10 billion COVID-19 compromise, pressing to entangle the bipartisan package with an election-year showdown over immigration restrictions that poses a politically uncomfortable fight for Democrats.
A day after Democratic and GOP bargainers reached agreement on providing the money for treatments, vaccines and testing, a Democratic move to push the measure past a procedural hurdle failed 52-47. All 50 Republicans opposed the move, leaving Democrats 13 votes short of the 60 they needed to prevail.
Hours earlier, Republicans said they’d withhold crucial support for the measure unless Democrats agreed to votes on an amendment preventing President Joe Biden from lifting Trump-era curbs on migrants entering the U.S. With Biden polling poorly on his handling of immigration and Democrats divided on the issue, Republicans see a focus on migrants as a fertile line of attack.
“I think there will have to be” an amendment preserving the immigration restrictions “in order to move the bill” bolstering federal pandemic efforts, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters.
At least 10 GOP votes will be needed in the 50-50 Senate for the measure to reach the 60 votes it must have for approval. Republicans could withhold that support until Democrats permit a vote on an immigration amendment.
Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., want Congress to approve the pandemic bill before lawmakers leave in days for a two-week recess. Tuesday’s vote suggested that could be hard.
”This is a potentially devastating vote for every single American who was worried about the possibility of a new variant rearing its nasty head within a few months,” Schumer said after the vote.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “Today’s Senate vote is a step backward for our ability to respond to this virus.”
The new omicron variant, BA.2, is expected to spark a fresh increase in U.S. COVID-19 cases. Around 980,000 Americans and over 6 million people worldwide have died from the disease.
The $10 billion pandemic package is far less than the $22.5 billion Biden initially sought. It also lacks $5 billion Biden wanted to battle the pandemic overseas after the two sides couldn’t agree on budget savings to pay for it, as Republicans demanded.
At least half the bill would finance research and production of therapeutics to treat COVID-19. Money would also be used to buy vaccines and tests and to research new variants.
The measure is paid for by pulling back unspent pandemic funds provided earlier for protecting aviation manufacturing jobs, closed entertainment venues and other programs.
Administration officials have said the government has run out of money to finance COVID-19 testing and treatments for people without insurance, and is running low on money for boosters, free monoclonal antibody treatments and care for people with immune system weaknesses.
At the 2020 height of the pandemic, President Donald Trump imposed immigration curbs letting authorities immediately expel asylum seekers and migrants for public health reasons. The ban is set to expire May 23, triggering what by all accounts will be a massive increase in people trying to cross the Mexican border into the U.S.
That confronts Democrats with messy choices ahead of fall elections when they’re expected to struggle to retain their hair-breadth House and Senate majorities.
Many of the party’s lawmakers and their liberal supporters want the U.S. to open its doors to more immigrants. But moderates and some Democrats confronting tight November reelections worry about lifting the restrictions and alienating centrist voters.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who faces a competitive reelection this fall, declined to say whether she would support retaining the Trump-era ban but said more needs to be done.
“I need a plan, we need a plan,” she said in a brief interview. “There’s going to be a surge at the border. There should be a plan and I’ve been calling for it all along.”
Shortly before Tuesday’s vote, Schumer showed no taste for exposing his party to a divisive immigration vote.
“This is a bipartisan agreement that does a whole lot of important good for the American people. Vaccines, testing, therapeutics,” he said. “It should not be held hostage for an extraneous issue.”
Jeff Zients, head of White House COVID-19 task force, expressed the same view.
“This should not be included on any funding bill,” he said of immigration. “The decision should be made by the CDC. That’s where it has been, and that’s where it belongs.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which initiated the move two years ago, said earlier this month that it would lift the ban next month. The restrictions, known as Title 42, have been harder to justify as pandemic restrictions have eased.
Trump administration officials cast the curb as a way to keep COVID-19 from spreading further in the U.S. Democrats considered that an excuse for Trump, whose anti-immigrant rhetoric was a hallmark of his presidency, to keep migrants from entering the country.
Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., said she supported terminating Trump’s curb and questioned GOP motives for seeking to reinstate it.
“I find it very ironic for those who haven’t wanted to have a vaccination mandate, for those who did not want to have masks in the classroom, for them to suddenly be very interested in protecting the public,” she said.
But Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said he would support a Senate COVID-19 aid bill if it included the GOP effort to retain the Trump immigration restrictions.
“Why wouldn’t I?” he said in a brief interview.
___
AP congressional correspondent Lisa Mascaro and reporters Chris Megerian and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.
Magic rookies return, Markelle Fultz steps into starting lineup vs. Cavaliers
Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs returned to the lineup Tuesday vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing the previous 10 games because of a bone bruise in his right ankle.
Fellow rookie Franz Wagner also returned to the lineup after missing Sunday’s loss to the New York Knicks because of a sprained left ankle, but his time on the floor didn’t last long.
Wagner sprained his left ankle 7 minutes into the first quarter before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. Sunday’s absence was Wagner’s first.
For the first time since returning from his torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in late February, Markelle Fultz started, joining Suggs, Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Mo Bamba.
Cole Anthony (sprained left toe) and Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained left wrist), who usually start, sat with injuries.
With the Magic entering Tuesday tied for the league’s worst record, it would’ve been understandable — and some may have even expected — for Suggs and Wagner to sit for the remainder of the season.
But Magic coach Jamahl Mosley had been adamant entering Tuesday that if players are healthy enough to play, they’ll be on the court.
“It’s huge for our guys to go through a full season,” Mosley said, “so when they’re doing those summer workouts and they’re going through drills, they understand exactly what it takes to get their bodies in a space where they can stay healthy for the year.”
Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, entered Tuesday averaging 12.1 points (36.1% shooting), 4.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
He was sidelined for 20 games earlier in the season after fracturing his right thumb (shooting hand), limiting him to 46 games.
“What I’d like to see from him is more along the lines of poise and patience,” Mosley said of Suggs. “We talk about not trying to get it all back in one game. He can play with the same intensity because you don’t want a guy to be timid. You want him to go out there with the same intensity he’s had throughout the year, but also understand to let the game come to him.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Gophers football gets 2023 commitment from Michigan running back Darius Taylor
The Gophers football program received a commitment from Michigan running back Darius Taylor for the class of 2023, he announced Tuesday.
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, Taylor is from Walled Lake (Mich.) Western High School. He is considered a three-star prospect and the No. 31 running back in the nation, per 247sports.com.
“Thank you to coach (P.J.) Fleck, coach (Kenni) Burns and coach (Greg) Harbaugh for your hospitality, professionalism and for choosing me as your top recruit,” Taylor posted. “I will not let you down. I’m officially a Gopher.”
Taylor had scholarship offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue, Michigan State and others. He had 1,379 rushing yards, 621 receiving yards and 26 total touchdown in his junior season.
Taylor is Minnesota’s third pledge for next year’s class.
