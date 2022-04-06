Connect with us

Page to deliver first 'State of County' address

Published

55 seconds ago

on

Page to deliver first 'State of County' address
CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will be giving his first State of the County Address Wednesday. The speech will be in front of a live audience from the Touhill Performing Arts Center at the campus of the University of Missouri St. Louis. You can see a live stream of the address on this website at 10:30 am.

7th pay commission: Big gift to lakhs of employees DA increased to 27.25 percent, salary will increase in April

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 6, 2022

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 6, 2022

By

7th pay commission: Big gift to lakhs of employees DA increased to 27.25 percent, salary will increase in April
7th pay commission: Big gift to lakhs of employees DA increased to 27.25 percent, salary will increase in April

The rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) have been increased from the existing 24.50 per cent to 27.25 per cent of the basic pay with effect from January 1, 2022.

7th Pay Commission. After the Centre, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Bihar, now the Karnataka government has given a big gift to the employees of the state. The Karnataka government has increased the dearness allowance (DA) of government employees by 3 percent. The state government has increased the dearness allowance (DA) of employees from 24.50% to 27.25%.

The Karnataka government has increased the dearness allowance of state government employees by 3 percent. The Karnataka government has increased the rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to state government employees in the revised pay scale of 2018 from the existing 24.50 per cent to 27.25 per cent of the basic pay with effect from January 1, 2022. It is effective from 1st January 2022 and pensioners will also get its benefit.

Earlier in September also, the state government had increased the dearness allowance. Then the DA was increased to 24.50 percent, which was 21.5 percent earlier. According to the government order, the rates of dearness allowance payable to the employees in the revised pay scale of 2018 are being increased from the existing 24.50 percent to 27.25 percent with effect from January 1, 2022. This order will be applicable to full-time government employees, employees of district panchayat, teachers. . Earlier, the state government had revised the dearness allowance for the period January 2020 to June 2021 from the existing 11.25 per cent to 21.5 per cent.

The post 7th pay commission: Big gift to lakhs of employees DA increased to 27.25 percent, salary will increase in April

Two-story home lost in fire in West St. Louis

Published

44 mins ago

on

April 6, 2022

By

Two-story home lost in fire in West St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A two-story building in the Franz Park neighborhood of St. Louis City was on fire Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis Fire Department said the building is located in the 6700 block of Glades Avenue. The department said firefighters saw “heavy fire on the first and second floors” of the building when they arrived. There was also a “report of a person trapped” at about 7:30 a.m.

“There was actually a gentleman on the first floor, and it took some persuading to get him to leave his home,” St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby said. “We got him to safety and then we were really able to focus our efforts on the fire.”

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the building from quite a distance away at Kingshighway and 40.

No injuries were immediately reported. It is unknown at this time what caused the fire. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Pension Scheme Alert! Big News! Invest only 10 thousand rupees, every month you will get pension of 1 lakh rupees, know complete scheme

Published

50 mins ago

on

April 6, 2022

Published

50 mins ago

on

April 6, 2022

By

Pension Scheme Alert! Big News! Invest only 10 thousand rupees, every month you will get pension of 1 lakh rupees, know complete scheme
Pension Scheme Alert! Big News! Invest only 10 thousand rupees, every month you will get pension of 1 lakh rupees, know complete scheme

Investing in the National Pension System (NPS) can be a better option to secure the future. By investing in NPS, you can get a pension of more than Rs 1 lakh. Let us know that after investing how much money in NPS, you can get a pension of one lakh rupees or more every month.

What is the calculation: If the age is 30 years and you are planning for retirement at the age of 60, then start investing for it now. According to the pension calculator of NPS, for a pension of one lakh rupees on retirement, 10 thousand rupees will have to be invested per month for 30 years. It has an estimated return of 10 per cent. Let us tell you here that in the last 15 years, Tier-1 NPS account has given an average return of 10 per cent. This is the reason why the estimated return has been kept at 10 per cent.

100% Annuity: At the   same time, 100% annuity will have to be purchased for this pension amount. The estimated return on annuity will be 6 per cent. Actually, it is mandatory to buy at least 40 percent of the annuity. There is an option to increase it. Any account holder can increase the annuity.

How much amount will the nominee get: In the absence of the account holder of NPS Tier-1, the nominee will get 100% of the investment amount. If we look at the investment of 10 thousand rupees for 30 years, then the nominee will get an amount of more than 2 crores.

What is NPS: National Pension S 8.30amystem (NPS) is one of the social security initiatives of the Central Government. It is a voluntary investment scheme for public, private and unorganized sector employees. An NPS account holder can claim income tax exemption on investments up to Rs 2 lakh every year. The account holder gets income tax exemption of up to 1.5 lakh under section 80C and up to an additional Rs 50,000 under section 80CCD.

The post Pension Scheme Alert! Big News! Invest only 10 thousand rupees, every month you will get pension of 1 lakh rupees, know complete scheme

