Paula Patton clucks back at viral fried-chicken recipe haters

If you’re heading to Target Field for a Twins game — whether you’re planning on religiously keeping track of the score or simply enjoying the atmosphere — there are plenty of new and exciting food options to choose from this year.

BETWEEN A BUN

Upcycle Foods: When life gives Scott Vanden Broecke local brewers’ spent grains (a byproduct of the beer-making process), he makes pretzel buns. Find those pretzel buns holding together a meaty medley of mortadella, capicola, salami, ham and provolone on Upcycle’s Italian Grinder. Available at Truly On Deck.

Blue Door Pub: Nothing says Minnesota quite like an oozing cheese bomb inside a beef patty, also known as a Jucy Lucy (or Blucy to Blue Door Pub). BDP is repping Minnesota with its Pat McDonough’s Cease and Desist burger, an American cheesy classic — offering up both white and yellow American cheese inside the burger — with onions, pickles, lettuce and ‘Merican sauce drizzled on top. Find it near Gate 34.

Turkey To Go: Check out these tender turkey sandwiches making a return to the concession stand near Section 114.

Food Building Grilled Cheese: Creativity blooms from Northeast Minneapolis’ Food Building. Taking the Northeast ingredients and bringing them to the North Loop, here we have the official grilled cheese sandwich of Target Field — because all sports venues need an official sandwich, right? This one uses bread from Baker’s Field Flour and bread and cheese from Alemar Cheese Company, two artisan vendors out of the Food Building. Available at Target Field’s new market inside Gate 6 near Section 126.

OTHER HANDHELDS

La Tapatia: Roseville’s taco joint is making its Target Field debut with adobo chicken tacos served street style or Cali style. Find them near Section 109.

Mac’s Fish: Dip your French fries and this golden and shatteringly crisp battered walleye into tangy jalapeno-lime tartar sauce, a new take on an English classic. Available at Townball Tavern.

Bub’s Gourmet Aussie Pies: Sure, baseball may be an American pastime, but that doesn’t mean we can’t munch on something from another country/continent while we’re at the stadium. These Australian-hailing, hand-held savory pies with fillings like chicken and wild rice and sloppy joe are the ideal stadium stroll-and-eat snacks. Available near Section 126.

We Are Nuts: Find St. Paul’s batches of nuts and sweet treats in the new market area near Section 126.

PUT A FORK IN IT

Soul Bowl: Chef Gerard Klass is bringing smoky BBQ to Target Field, and we couldn’t be happier. Consider tucking into his summer bowl, a combo of barbecue-braised, tender beef, Cajun corn and “Return of the Mack and Cheese.” Available near Section 112.

Hot Indian: Hot Indian’s vegan option brings the flavor, the crunch and a meat- and dairy-free alternative to the Twins games with vegan chana masala (chickpeas simmered in a spice-laden curry and served with brown rice, crispy pappadum, cilantro and their signature slaw). There’s also a chicken tikka on the menu if you’ve got a hankering for something with a little more protein. Available near Section 122.

Roots for the Home Team: Try out these specialty salads, made by kids in a program that teaches about all things food, and that incorporate produce from local farmers, near Section 101.