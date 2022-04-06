News
Paula Patton clucks back at viral fried-chicken recipe haters
Your guide to new and tasty foods at Target Field, in three categories
If you’re heading to Target Field for a Twins game — whether you’re planning on religiously keeping track of the score or simply enjoying the atmosphere — there are plenty of new and exciting food options to choose from this year.
BETWEEN A BUN
Upcycle Foods: When life gives Scott Vanden Broecke local brewers’ spent grains (a byproduct of the beer-making process), he makes pretzel buns. Find those pretzel buns holding together a meaty medley of mortadella, capicola, salami, ham and provolone on Upcycle’s Italian Grinder. Available at Truly On Deck.
Blue Door Pub: Nothing says Minnesota quite like an oozing cheese bomb inside a beef patty, also known as a Jucy Lucy (or Blucy to Blue Door Pub). BDP is repping Minnesota with its Pat McDonough’s Cease and Desist burger, an American cheesy classic — offering up both white and yellow American cheese inside the burger — with onions, pickles, lettuce and ‘Merican sauce drizzled on top. Find it near Gate 34.
Turkey To Go: Check out these tender turkey sandwiches making a return to the concession stand near Section 114.
Food Building Grilled Cheese: Creativity blooms from Northeast Minneapolis’ Food Building. Taking the Northeast ingredients and bringing them to the North Loop, here we have the official grilled cheese sandwich of Target Field — because all sports venues need an official sandwich, right? This one uses bread from Baker’s Field Flour and bread and cheese from Alemar Cheese Company, two artisan vendors out of the Food Building. Available at Target Field’s new market inside Gate 6 near Section 126.
OTHER HANDHELDS
La Tapatia: Roseville’s taco joint is making its Target Field debut with adobo chicken tacos served street style or Cali style. Find them near Section 109.
Mac’s Fish: Dip your French fries and this golden and shatteringly crisp battered walleye into tangy jalapeno-lime tartar sauce, a new take on an English classic. Available at Townball Tavern.
Bub’s Gourmet Aussie Pies: Sure, baseball may be an American pastime, but that doesn’t mean we can’t munch on something from another country/continent while we’re at the stadium. These Australian-hailing, hand-held savory pies with fillings like chicken and wild rice and sloppy joe are the ideal stadium stroll-and-eat snacks. Available near Section 126.
We Are Nuts: Find St. Paul’s batches of nuts and sweet treats in the new market area near Section 126.
PUT A FORK IN IT
Soul Bowl: Chef Gerard Klass is bringing smoky BBQ to Target Field, and we couldn’t be happier. Consider tucking into his summer bowl, a combo of barbecue-braised, tender beef, Cajun corn and “Return of the Mack and Cheese.” Available near Section 112.
Hot Indian: Hot Indian’s vegan option brings the flavor, the crunch and a meat- and dairy-free alternative to the Twins games with vegan chana masala (chickpeas simmered in a spice-laden curry and served with brown rice, crispy pappadum, cilantro and their signature slaw). There’s also a chicken tikka on the menu if you’ve got a hankering for something with a little more protein. Available near Section 122.
Roots for the Home Team: Try out these specialty salads, made by kids in a program that teaches about all things food, and that incorporate produce from local farmers, near Section 101.
Dolphins bring in free agent punter Thomas Morstead for visit
Through the Miami Dolphins’ busy offseason, they still haven’t filled one vacant opening: Punter.
The Dolphins are taking a step toward that on Wednesday by bringing in longtime New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead to Miami Gardens for a visit on Wednesday, according to a league source.
Morstead, 36, spent the first 12 of his 13 NFL seasons in New Orleans, where he was teammates with Dolphins’ free-agent left tackle acquisition Terron Armstead. Morstead is a one-time Pro Bowl selection, in 2012, while winning a Super Bowl that took place in South Florida as a member of the 2009 Saints.
He split time in 2021 between the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets, playing in seven games with each for a total of 14. Despite the two teams facing the Dolphins a combined three times last season, he did not punt against Miami.
Morstead owns a career average of 46.6 yards on his punts.
Last year, the Dolphins had Michael Palardy, a Margate native and St. Thomas Aquinas High alum, as punter. Palardy struggled early in the season but found his groove in the second half. He posted a 44.7 yards-per-punt average, and he and gunner Mack Hollins combined to down multiple balls in close to opponents’ goal lines.
Hollins, also a wide receiver, was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Dolphins free-agent acquisitions of cornerback Keion Crossen and wide receiver Trent Sherfield can fill that void.
Animal Humane Society receives anonymous $1 million gift toward St. Paul care campus
An anonymous donor has contributed $1 million to the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley, an early investment in a planned capital campaign to build a state-of-the-art care campus in St. Paul.
The donation is one of the largest in the organization’s 144-year-old history.
“This gift recognizes the important place animals hold in our lives and our communities — and the critical role AHS plays in supporting animals and the people who love them,” said president and chief executive officer Janelle Dixon in a written statement Wednesday.
The unnamed donor was quoted as saying, “It’s certainly a privilege to be able to support this organization and help make the world a better place for animals.”
The humane society in recent years closed its outdated Como location but opened a teaching clinic on University Avenue near Lexington Parkway in St. Paul.
It has purchased a warehouse near Kasota Avenue and Minnesota 280 in St. Paul with the goal of opening a sizable new care campus. In 2020, it received a $3 million gift toward the campus in 2020 from the late Ken Melrose, the former CEO and chairman of Toro.
The society takes in more than 22,000 animals each year, more than every other animal welfare organization and municipal shelter in the Twin Cities combined. More than 94 percent of the animals are returned to the community.
