Prosecutors say St. Louis Police lied about attempted carjacking
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office is accusing officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department of lying about an attempted carjacking of a marked police car.
On Tuesday, city prosecutors showed video evidence they had obtained.
The incident reportedly happened March 19 and the story quickly spread across the country – reports that two St. Louis officers encountered a man with a gun who tried to carjack them. Meanwhile, the circuit attorney’s office said it received little help from police when it investigated the matter and ultimately uncovered a different story.
“If not for police body-worn cameras and business surveillance footage, the truth of this matter would have never seen the light of day,” said Redditt Hudson, a prosecutor with the Circuit Attorney’s Office.
Hudson and CAO Chief Warrant Officer Chris Hinckley said they watched reports on the news before they got evidence from police. Hinckley said their first evidence from police came in the form of four hours of bodycam footage from that day.
Hinckley played a clip where you could hear an officer yell to other officers, “He walked up to my car and put the —- gun like this at my window!”
The body camera did not capture the alleged incident because the officer was driving, but it did capture repeated claims afterwards.
The officer yelled again at one point after the incident, telling other officers, “He came charging like this!”
Later that morning, you can hear the officer talking about it again, saying, “He didn’t know it was a police car. He literally ran up to the car and put the gun to the window.” At the station, you could hear him tell other officers, “He ran up towards the car, like, full speed.”
The police car did not have a dashcam installed yet. Hinckley said officers never canvassed nearby businesses to find anyone with surveillance video. The Circuit Attorney’s Office did that investigating and came up with video of the alleged incident.
“This is nowhere near what he represented,” Hinckley said, as he showed the video to reporters.
He said the video shows someone trying to cross the road when a police car pulls up. That individual’s hands remain at their side the entire time.
“This case has been dismissed for good reason,” Hinckley said. “I hope to never see something like this enter the Circuit Attorney’s warrant office again.”
A police spokesperson said the department was unaware of these allegations against an officer until FOX 2 informed them of Tuesday’s news conference. The spokesperson said the department has requested the circuit attorney’s evidence and will conduct an internal review.
Taurus celebrities: 25 Famous people born under the sign of the bull
Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ skit spawns Netflix ‘Short-Ass Movies’ category
The Must Sees at the 2022 Whitney Biennial
It’s tough to know what to prioritize when visiting the Whitney Museum, and the museum’s 80th biennial, “Quiet as It’s Kept,” is no exception. Many will make a point of visiting all of the works, but some people like to be a bit curatorial in their browsing of the Whitney’s halls. Here are a few of my personal picks to keep an eye out for at this year’s exhibition, curated by David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards. The biennial runs from April 6 to September 5, 2022, so there is plenty of time to visit once if not several times.
Tony Cokes
- Floors 1 and 6
Rhode Island-based Tony Cokes is no stranger to large exhibitions, being a bit of an art star. His video installations are famous for combining mass culture, ideology, and the Black experience. For the works showing here he features video of Judith Butler, the Sex Pistols’ John Lydon, Representative John Lewis, and the 2019 police killing of twenty-three year old Elijah McClain. Exploring America for all it is, Cokes continues to impress.
Rindon Johnson
- Floor 5
Berlin-based artist Rindon Johnson explores Black American experience as a byproduct of colonial capitalist accumulation, using weather-worn leather to explore degradation and subtle change over time. A time-intensive work that parallels the wear of time itself.
Ivy Kwan Arce and Julie Tolentino
- Floor 6
This collaboration from California-based artists Ivy Kwan Arce and Julie Tolentino explores systems of care and knowledge that sustain those living longterm with HIV/AIDs, influenced by Kwan Arce’s longterm HIV/AIDs activism. Combining glass orbs, satellites, performance, and extensive knowledge, it’s a breathtaking work.
Raven Chacon
- Floor 6 and 95 Horatio Street
Albuquerque-based artist Raven Chacon has a series of three videos in the exhibition, focusing on American Indian women singing the history of the current American landscape. Their intricate songs of resistance and truth address the Navajo Long Walk, the Trail of Tears, the forced removal from homelands, and more. To specifically see Chacon’s piece Silent Choir (Standing Rock) one must cross the street to their 95 Horatio Street location.
Na Mira
- Floor 6
Using an infrared night camera, Los Angeles-based artist Na Mira explores themes of colonialism, violence, and desire amidst their own autobiographical context in their video work Night Vision (Red as never been). Including footage of their performance as a tiger in the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea, Mira was informed by their great-grandmother’s period living as a shaman illegally during the Japanese occupation of Korea.
