Putting People First For Organizational Success- The Rob Parson at Morgan Stanley Case Study
Key Players
Morgan Stanley, a leading U.S. Investment Bank, was attempting to transform it’s work environment to one that fosters teamwork but promotes innovation as well. This vision was developed under the leadership of the new president John Mack and his executive team. President Mack was looking for people to “shake up the culture.” With heavy resistance, he recruited Paul Nasr to be the Senior Managing Director in Capital Market Services. Paul was a highly regarded banker with over twenty (20) years of experience. He knew that one of Morgan Stanley’s weak areas was Capital Market Services, an area where he had been successful in the past. Paul also knew that it would take more than a traditional corporate banker to penetrate this market. That person must be energetic, aggressive and innovative. That’s why he recruited Rob Parson. Rob developed relationships with the important players in the banking and insurance industries and a strong reputation. Rob is not easily discouraged or intimidated and knows what it takes to get the job done. His drive and ambition allows him to connect with his clients but sometimes distances him from his co-workers.
Sequence of Events
The position that Paul needed to fill was difficult to perform and had a very high turnover rate. He thought that Rob was the perfect person to fill that billet. Rob accepted the position with the understanding that there was a potential for growth because the effort was in need of repair and that the Morgan Stanley had done very little business in Capital Markets. Paul implicitly promised Rob a promotion to managing director during recruitment. Rob never thought that he would have to tip-toe on egg shells when dealing with co-workers. The new president wanted people who could shake things up and Rob had been successful in bringing Morgan Stanley into this Market. However, it seemed that he has created some animosity among his peers. Morgan Stanley instituted a 360 degree performance evaluation system that allows an employee to be evaluated by superiors, subordinates, and peers. After Rob’s last performance evaluation, it seemed that he might be having trouble adjusting to the Morgan Stanley Culture. The evaluation was negative and indicated that Rob had significant problems working with people inside the firm.
Environment
The internal environment at Morgan Stanley was one of teamwork, employee development, dignity and respect. Morgan Stanley had developed a way of building consensus rather that individualism. They have developed a process of conducting business where everyone is included in the decision making. Anyone who fails to follow procedures or questions the process is considered a nonconformist. The external environment demanded immediate results. This arose from the nature of the Capital Markets Services and clients that demanded quick answers and while threatening to take their business elsewhere.
Organizational Behavior Theories
Initially, Rob Parson and Paul Nasr engaged in a Psychological Contract during recruitment. Paul needed someone to take on a challenging job and Parson wanted the opportunity to be creative as well as the chance to achieve a promotion to managing director. Parson was concerned about the cultural diversity that he would experience at Morgan Stanley due to his management style and personality characteristics. Parson is a Type “C” manager because he’s interested in his own opinion rather than those of others. The majority of the time he was right. When he was, it made his co-workers feel undermined which created animosity. Role conflict originated with the President, John Mack. First, Mack developed a culture that fosters teamwork, then he actively sought people to shake things up. Paul Nasr in turn, hired Rob Parson, an aggressive individual who’s not necessarily a team player, to fill a position that required his unique personality characteristics. Paul then appeared to be concerned about a performance evaluation that describes those characteristics and how they don’t fit the Morgan Stanley culture. Rob seemed to be exactly what they needed and wanted but now he isn’t…the culture didn’t change nor did Rob’s personality. How can they expect employees to modify their behavior to fit the environment when the company’s hiring practices don’t support it.
One theory in effect is the expectancy theory. Parson was only interested in producing results which he expected would result in his promotion to managing director. There is evidence of McClelland’s Learned Needs theory in that Parson likes to take responsibility for solving problems; he set moderate goals by going to the smaller firm; and he wanted continued feedback from Paul regarding his performance. Herzberg’s Two-Factor theory of motivation is also present. Parson’s dissatisfaction (extrinsic) factor was company procedures and his satisfaction (intrinsic) factor was responsibility, possibility of growth, and advancement.
Resolution
Morgan Stanley did a great job in describing the work environment in their vision and in articulating how each position must contribute to that vision in the job descriptions. However, I’m not sure if Paul did a good job in stressing this to Rob during recruitment. I would keep the 360 degree evaluation system because it provides a more detailed analysis of each employee’s performance. However, everyone shouldn’t be evaluated on the same criteria and the evaluation shouldn’t be the only factor in determining promotions. A Principal shouldn’t be evaluated using the same criteria of a managing director or an associate. Also, a principal in the capital market services division shouldn’t be compared to a principal in another division. In both cases, the job requirements are different. Next, I would couple the performance evaluation, client satisfaction and significant results to determine promotion. One downfall of using only the 360 degree evaluation is that animosity can sometime cloud a fair and impartial judgement by co-workers.
I would articulate what type of work environment I expect in the Capital Market Services Division to everyone within the division and how this supports the firm’s vision. I would articulate what type of management characteristics I would expect to see within the division. Rob appeared to have the expertise of a managing director which would explain why his peers might have difficulty working with him. But there’s more to being a managing director than just expertise. It also entails the articulation of departmental vision and leading by example which Parson has difficulty doing. I would recommend Rob for promotion but in the evaluation and development summary I would clearly state Rob’s shortcomings and how he could improve. Finally, I would meet with Rob to let him know what is expected of him.
Summary
The goal should be to clear up any ambiguity regarding company culture. Organizations can increase economic performance by investing in employees. However, this is done through high involvement management. The Academy of Management Executive journal published an article by Pfeffer & Veiga called Putting People First for Organizational Success (1999) which identified seven key management practices: “1) Employment security, 2) Selective hiring, 3) Effective self-managed teams, 4) Comparatively high compensation which is based on organizational performance, 5) Extensive training, 6) Reduction of status differences (between management levels), and 7) Sharing information with employees.” They also discussed several reasons why this is difficult which I think relate very well to this case study. First, long-term goals are difficult to attain because of the short-term pressures placed on managers such as immediate financial results. Secondly, organizations tend to destroy competence by forcing experts to resort to novice decision making processes. Third, managers don’t delegate enough and finally, there are misconceptions about what constitutes good management. Organizations must realize that the key to managing people lies with the manager’s perspective and that implementing and seeing results takes time.
Pfeffer, J.; Veiga, J.F. (1999). Putting people first for organizational success. Academy of Management Executive Journal Vol. 13, pp.37-48.
Investing In Yourself: Why You Should Start Investing In Yourself
The word “investment” is thrown around in so many ways. The word is even used where it doesn’t exactly belong. So, why and how should you exactly invest in yourself? I am going to be explaining 3 great reasons why you should start investing in yourself and provide a couple ways to wisely invest in yourself as well as in your future! By the end, hopefully it will be clear how important it is to invest in yourself and to begin this investment today!
3 Great Reasons To Invest In Yourself
1. Confidence Building – Investing in yourself will give you a massive confidence boost. Knowing that you are growing yourself mentally or financially or any other way is an amazing and rewarding feeling. This can lead to being able to achieve personal goals, scout new ways to become better financially or romantically or whatever else, or even just advancing in your current career. This also allows an open door for you to have more respect and love for yourself because you realize the fact that you made a commitment to treat yourself with such things and are going to do so.
2. Higher Earnings – If you want to make the big bucks, you’ll have to invest in yourself. Before someone is willing to invest in you, you must first invest in yourself. If you do this educationally, you will be able to achieve possible growth in almost any industry available. Education is something you should never stop growing, learn as much as you can and watch as you reach potential you didn’t think was possible. Have you ever wanted to be rich?
3. You’re Worth It – The main reason to invest in yourself is because You Are Worth It! I try to get this message planted in the mind of my children because it is a very valuable lesson. You should never settle for being less than your potential can actually reached. Everyday should be a rewarding challenge to grow your potential to new heights. If you have the mindset that you are worth more than you have regardless of the situation, you will see massive growth in everything you do. This reason to invest in yourself is hands down the most important one.
2 Great Ways To Invest In Yourself
1. Educationally – There are all types of different ways you can invest in yourself educationally and it’s very recommended that you do so. Your brain can hold a bunch of information! Never fear education, accept and welcome it! Any seminars or work shops you’ve been invited to or heard about recently that you didn’t think anything of, well start thinking about them! I am not a real estate professional, I don’t even own a house paid in full at this time. However, I have been to countless real estate seminars just because I love being informed! If I ever do decide to grow a real estate career, I’m already prepared.
2. Financially – I understand that this one will be tricky especially if you have little available funds to begin with. However, if you want to grow your income level substantially then investing in yourself financially is an absolute must! You could do this with stocks, real estate, a business, or anything else that will bring you income. If you do this though, you need to look for Return on Investments! I personally don’t do stocks because I don’t see a good enough Return on Investment. Luckily, there’s plenty of other ways to invest in yourself financially with fantastic Return on Investments such as real estate or direct selling.
A Couple Final Tips
1. Make a 5 Year Plan – Have you ever done this during college or high school or maybe even had to tell a potential employer this during an interview? Well, people do this for a reason. Writing things down in general makes it easier to retain the information as well as commit yourself to doing what it is you wrote. So make your five-year plan and put it somewhere in which you will be able to see it daily! When stress overwhelms you, this plan will generally calm you down a little being able to realize you are exactly where you want to be in your steps of achieving your ultimate potential and goals.
2. Get The Ball Rollin’ – I’m a huge planner! I plan everything I do strategically. I plan exactly how I am going to make my coffee in the morning! Yes, it’s that extreme but I enjoy it! Planning is great, however, you must learn to take action! I was one of those people in which would think and plan everything but not get a lot done! I had to Get The Ball Rollin’ and after I was done planning, I had to start executing my plan!
Investing in yourself and in your future are very important if you are wanting to achieve big goals or dreams. Ask anybody who has achieved high success in anything and they will tell you how important it is and how much they’ve had to do it in order to get to where they are currently. Do not be afraid to put some money on the line for a potential reward later on. Just make sure that your money is going to something that will be rewarding and has a high Return on Investment!
Improve Your Chances of Getting an Unsecured Business Loan Faster
What is an Unsecured Business Loan?
An unsecured business loan means there will be no collateral backing the loan. Yes, this type of lending can be risky for lenders, because they are simply relying on the cash flow from the business. For this reason, borrowers normally need to have a good credit score and should be able to present their personal financial statements. In addition to this, the business should be able to show a strong cash flow in order to service the requested funding.
Improving Your Chances of Getting an Unsecured Business Loan
To speed up the process, it is important that you are prepared when you go in to apply for a loan. Today, we are going to tell you what you can do in order to improve your chances of getting that unsecured business loan faster.
Accounts Payable and Receivable Statements
When you go in to get this type of loan, the lenders will want to see your accounts payable and receivable statements for your business. The lender needs to see this to make sure payables are being paid on time and the receivables are coming in on time.
Business Financial Statements
Lenders need to see the business financial statements, because they need to see the ability of the business to repay the loan based on their cash flow. Tax returns, historical business income statements and historical balance sheets will need to be presented. If this is a new business, you will need to present your financial projections.
Business and Personal Credit Reports
It is important that you understand your personal credit score. If you have a credit score that is low, explain why. High credit limits, late payments, judgments and bankruptcies will obviously have an effect on your score.
Business Plan and Projections
Most lenders will want to see how prepared you are and would like to see your business plan along with your financial projections. Borrowers who can show the lender that they know where the business are going will have a higher approval rate.
Personal Tax Returns
Some lenders take the personal financial strength into consideration. Lenders will want to verify your income, so they would like to see a transcript of your tax returns.
If you would like to improve your chances of getting an unsecured business loan faster, it is important that you make sure you have everything read. Some lenders are able to give you money in as little as 48 hours, as long as you have the proper documents ready.
FAQs About Gold IRA
What is gold IRA?
The first thing you need to know is what IRA is. IRA is an acronym for individual retirement account. A gold IRA on the other hand is a self-directed IRA that allows you to deposit physical gold in it rather than currency.
To set up the account you only need to register with your preferred company. Here you will need to fill a number of forms including the IRA account form. This account is open to anyone under the age of 70 years.
How much can one contribute to the account in a year?
You can contribute a maximum of $5, 000; however, if you are older than 50 years, you need to make a catch up contribution of up to $1, 000. Once you have made the contributions, you can only make withdrawals when you reach the age of 59 ½ years.
If you choose to withdraw before you reach this age, you will have to incur a 10% penalty.
What is a direct rollover?
This is the amount that is distributed from your employer’s retirement plan. Once the amount is obtained, it’s sent to your IRA.
Does one physically posses the gold metals?
No, you don’t possess gold that you purchase. This is because the gold is stored on your behalf by your storage depository. To be certain that your investment is safe, you should ensure that the storage depository is insured and has the right experience and reputation.
Can one transfer proceeds from other retirement plans to a Golden IRA?
Yes you can do it. Here you only need to complete an IRA account form and the representatives in your chosen company will help you with the transfer.
How long does it take for the transfer to take place?
The amount of time it takes depends on the company that you are working with. The most effective companies have been shown to take a maximum of two weeks to complete the transfer process.
Before you decide on the company that you want to work with, you should do your research and know the time that it takes a given company to complete the transfer process.
Which other metals are allowed in the retirement accounts?
Other metals allowed are silver and platinum. To understand more about this, you need to consult a precious metals specialist who will guide you in finding the right fit for your retirement needs.
