Entertainment
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Will Smith’s assault on comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars has already spawned a copycat incident involving rapper T.I.
Entertainment
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Elon Musk became Twitter’s largest shareholder when he bought a $3 billion stake (9.2% of Twitter stock) in the company
Entertainment
Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For
Narcissists are known for rushing into marriage with unsuspecting partners who later find out what they’ve gotten themselves into
Entertainment
Jada Pinkett Smith ‘wishes’ Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock, as talent agency considers dropping Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith “wishes” her husband Will Smith didn’t slap comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards
