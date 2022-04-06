Connect with us

Entertainment

Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations

Published

24 seconds ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Will Smith’s assault on comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars has already spawned a copycat incident involving rapper T.I.

The post Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations first appeared on Sandra Rose.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Entertainment

Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes

Published

17 hours ago

on

April 6, 2022

By

google news

Elon Musk became Twitter’s largest shareholder when he bought a $3 billion stake (9.2% of Twitter stock) in the company

The post Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes first appeared on Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For

Published

20 hours ago

on

April 5, 2022

By

google news

Narcissists are known for rushing into marriage with unsuspecting partners who later find out what they’ve gotten themselves into

The post Why Do Narcissists Rush Into Marriage? 5 Red Flags to Watch For first appeared on Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith ‘wishes’ Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock, as talent agency considers dropping Smith

Published

22 hours ago

on

April 5, 2022

By

google news

Jada Pinkett Smith “wishes” her husband Will Smith didn’t slap comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards

The post Jada Pinkett Smith ‘wishes’ Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock, as talent agency considers dropping Smith first appeared on Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.