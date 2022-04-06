News
Recipe: Greek meatball soup is lemony, velvety and bright
Of all the ways to enjoy a meatball, you could say they’re at their most comforting bobbing in broth.
Not that there’s anything wrong with spaghetti and red sauce, miso and Ritz crackers, or any of the other 45 million or so meatball variations that exist.
It’s just that spooning up a morsel of meatballs — whether they’re as tiny as marbles or as big as a baseball — in steaming soup feels immensely soothing in a tidy, calm kind of way, the very opposite of a chaotic and joyfully messy sub.
This lemony Greek meatball soup, a riff on youvarlakia avgolemono, looks especially quiet in the pot. Yet every spoonful vibrates with flavor: the brightness of citrus and dill, the depth of the chicken stock, the velvety richness of egg yolk.
In the United States, we tend to think of avgolemono as a soup made with chunks of chicken and grains of rice. But, in Greece, adding meatballs to the broth is just as traditional. This recipe substitutes ground chicken for the usual beef, making the whole thing a bit lighter. Ground turkey works just as well.
As whenever you make meatballs, using a gentle touch keeps them from turning rubbery. This is because the more you knead and press ground meat, the more it adheres to itself. While forceful kneading is essential for some recipes (like kebabs, where you want the meat to cling to its skewer so it doesn’t fall into the fire), it’s the enemy of fluffy, soft meatballs that float nicely in broth.
Here’s another tip: Chill the meatballs thoroughly before adding them to the simmering liquid to help keep them from falling apart. You can even make the meatballs a few days ahead, storing them in the refrigerator until you’re ready for soup.
But don’t try to make the avgolemono mixture much in advance. The delicate emulsion of eggs and lemon can separate as the mixture sits. It’s best whisked together, then poured directly into the broth just before serving. This egg emulsion also means that leftovers do not freeze well.
If you’re looking to add vegetables to the pot, a handful of baby spinach (or other tender greens) is excellent stirred in about five minutes before the avgolemono mixture is added. This also gives the greens a chance to soften, without any risk of curdling. Because while versatile meatballs can withstand the heat, taking care with your avgolemono is what guarantees the silkiest, most elegant broth.
Youvarlakia Avgolemono (Lemony Greek Meatball Soup)
By Melissa Clark
Avgolemono is a Greek egg and lemon mixture that’s tangy and silky, and used to thicken sauces and soups. In the United States, most versions of avgolemono soup brim with grains of rice and chunks of chicken. In this recipe, a riff on youvarlakia avgolemono, ground chicken and rice are rolled into meatballs, then simmered in the broth, making the whole thing heartier without losing the soup’s characteristic brightness. Many recipes for youvarlakia call for ground beef, and, if you like you can substitute that here. Note that because of the eggs in the broth, leftovers do not freeze well.
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 1 hour
- 1 pound ground chicken (or ground turkey or beef), very cold
- 3/4 cup chopped fresh dill or parsley, plus more for garnish
- 1/2 cup grated yellow onion (from about 1 small onion)
- 1/4 cup grated carrot (from about 1 carrot)
- 1/4 cup uncooked long-grain rice, such as basmati or Carolina, well rinsed and drained
- 1 garlic clove, finely grated, pushed through a garlic press, or minced
- 1 teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more as needed
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed
- 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
- 6 cups chicken stock
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice (from about 2 lemons)
- Freshly grated nutmeg, for serving (optional)
1. In a large mixing bowl, combine ground chicken, 1/4 cup dill, onion, carrot, rice, garlic, salt, pepper and lemon zest. Gently mix with your hands until well combined.
2. Gently form the mixture into 24 meatballs, each about 1 1/4 inches in diameter, placing them on a plate or baking pan. Cover and chill for at least 20 minutes or up to 24 hours. This helps the meatballs keep their shape while cooking.
3. In a large pot, bring stock to a boil over high heat. Reduce to medium and use a slotted spoon to carefully add meatballs to the pot. The broth should cover the tops of the meatballs by about 1/2 inch. If not, add a little water. Simmer gently, adjusting the heat so the broth doesn’t boil, until meatballs are cooked through and rice is tender, 25 to 35 minutes. (Break open a meatball to test it.) Remove pot from heat.
4. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and lemon juice until just mixed. Slowly add a ladle of warm broth to egg-lemon mixture, whisking constantly. Whisk in another two ladles of broth to temper the egg mixture.
5. Slowly drizzle the egg-lemon mixture back into the pot with the meatballs, stirring gently so you don’t break apart the meatballs. Return the pot to medium-low heat until it just starts to simmer. (Wait for a bubble or two to appear, but don’t let the pot boil.) The broth should be silky. Remove from heat, stir in remaining 1/2 cup dill. Taste and add salt and pepper, if needed. (It may need quite a bit of salt if you are starting with unsalted broth.) Garnish with nutmeg, if you like, and dill, and serve.
Downtown safety a concern for police with Opening Day around the corner
ST. LOUIS – With opening day for the Cardinals just days away, there’s a lot of buzz around Busch Stadium. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says they are stepping up patrols more than ever before.
“There will be a lot of police presence down here and there’s really no worry when you come to the Cardinals game or Blues game or The Dome (at America’s Center), because we have all three this week in the downtown area,” said St. Louis Police Capt. Pierre Benoist.
Benoist is overseeing some of the safety operations. He says their focus is having plenty of officers on the streets and in the stadium.
“For the game on Thursday, we will have a number of officers in uniform and plain clothes and will also have called a mobile office. It’s an oversized van with a lot of lights and alarms and everything on it, and we’ll have that there,” he said.
Benoist says the department will also have regular overnight patrols downtown every weekend throughout the season. He says another focus is preventing break-ins and carjackings in downtown lots.
“We have an issue with some car break-ins and we’re trying to address them through lighting more security on their end. Some of these parking lots would take the money and then after the game would start, no one would be protecting the cars. So, we worked with them to get them to stay the remainder of the game or hire a security firm to patrol there lots,” he said.
Benoist also says the department is working with county police and other agencies to make sure there is no shortage in manpower.
“We can’t sit and complain how short we are,” he said. “We have to go with what we got and think outside the box.”
Police are also asking for people heading to downtown this week to not leave guns, laptops, or expensive items in vehicles because they are a target for thieves.
ASK IRA: Does No. 1 in East make it a memorable Heat season?
Q: Ira, will the Heat get a banner for finishing first in the East? — Billy.
A: No, and it is just another way the NBA has marginalized its regular season. The team that advances to the NBA Finals is considered the conference champion, as is the case with the Heat’s 2020 Eastern Conference banner that hangs from the rafters at FTX Arena, after the Heat finished that regular season fifth in the East. In some ways, that is where traditional soccer standings have the edge on the NBA, giving the regular season proper due, considering the grueling 82-game grind, compared to needing to win just 12 games to become conference champion in the playoffs. It also is why you have seen some teams backing off at the top of the East. Basically, the regular-season conference championship is a celebration for about a day. Then you move on to the playoffs, planning for what ultimately matters in the NBA.
Q: The demise of Duncan Robinson (by the “fans”) seems to have been greatly exaggerated. Maybe he won’t be starting, but every team needs a 3-point man like him. — David, Plantation.
A: And I also think the Heat made a statement by not playing Victor Oladipo on Tuesday night, as if to quiet any further debate about Vic’s value compared to Duncan Robinson’s. The Heat have a commitment to Duncan, and games such as Tuesday night show why. That’s not to say there won’t be games where his role is marginalized, such as when Max Strus is on a roll. But it appears the opportunity very much will remain ongoing.
Q: As I stated last week, bring ‘em on. I’m still not worried about Brooklyn one bit. As long as we play our game, I still believe Heat in 5. That’s with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving averaging a combined 65 points per game. This isn’t optimistic Heat fan talk, either. This is just me telling you Mr. Winderman exactly what’s going to happen before it happens, Nostradamus style. — Swann.
A: And yet for all the possible consternation about what could happen if the Heat open against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets, we still won’t know what happens until the play-in tournament. And that could require the Nets winning two games. But it certainly would be more than your typical No. 1-vs.-No. 8 playoff series if it does come to that. I believe most would agree at least with that element.
Indian Railways: Big new! Now you can buy tickets without waiting in line from these stations, know details
Indian Railways: Big new! Now you can buy tickets without waiting in line from these stations, know details
Indian Railways: To take a ticket through this, passengers will have to first get a smart card from the ticket counter. Once the smart card is taken, it can be recharged anytime. Ticket money is paid through this card only.
Indian Railways: Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) are being installed at the stations by the Railways to provide easy tickets to the passengers. In this connection, in the first phase, 80 card based ATVMs have been installed at 24 major stations of A-1 and A grade of East Central Railway.
Virendra Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway said that through ATVM, railway passengers can travel by buying unreserved tickets at the ticket counter without waiting in line. He told that platform ticket can also be deducted from ATVM.
Recharge will be done through smart card
With this, passengers will first have to take a smart card from the ticket counter to take the ticket. Once the smart card is taken, it can be recharged anytime. Ticket money is paid through this card only. The official said that a total of 21 card based ATVMs have been installe including 6 machines at Patna Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Rajendranagar, Patliputra stations in Danapur division.
ATVMs installed in Dhanbad division also
Similarly, a total of 10 card based ATVMs have been installed including 4 at Dhanbad station, 3 each at Daltonganj and Koderma stations of Dhanbad division. A total of 14 card based ATVMs have been installed in Deendayal Upadhyay Mandal’s Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction and 4-4 at Gaya Junction and 3-3 machines at Dehri On Sone and Sasaram stations.
Similarly, a total of 13 ATVMs including 4 machines have been installed at Muzaffarpur station of Sonpur division, 3 each at Hajipur, Barauni and Khagaria stations. A total of 22 ATVMs including 4 machines have been installed at Darbhanga station of Samastipur division, 4 at Bettiah, Bapudham Motihari, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Saharsa and Samastipur stations
The post Indian Railways: Big new! Now you can buy tickets without waiting in line from these stations, know details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
