News
Recipes: During Ramadan, break the fast with class
I am not Muslim. So when I thought about Iftar, I’m afraid I had some misconceptions.
Iftar is the evening meal that breaks the daily fast during the month of Ramadan. The ninth month of the Muslim calendar, Ramadan is a time of prayer and reflection and restraint from sin and pleasures of the flesh. The holy month begins with the first sighting of the crescent moon, around April 2, and ends around May 2.
Those Muslims who are able are obligated to refrain from eating and drinking between dawn and sundown every day throughout the month. The predawn meal, called suhur, is counted on to provide energy to get through the day. The evening meal, iftar, is meant to satisfy the day’s hunger.
I had assumed that a certain group of dishes would be served for iftar, at least for cultural reasons if not specifically religious ones. This is why assuming is generally a bad idea. It turns out that for iftar you can serve basically whatever you feel like eating.
And now that I think about it, that makes sense. Ramadan is 29 or 30 days long, depending on the year. No one wants to eat the same few prescribed meals for that long. You could serve cheeseburgers for iftar, or a bucket of fried chicken.
Still, many families serve food from their cultural backgrounds for at least some meals during Ramadan. It’s the food they grew up with. It’s comfort food. It tastes like home.
Most of the Muslim families in the United States came from the Middle East and Southeast Asia. For my iftar meals, I focused on recipes from those regions.
I began with the familiar baba ghanoush, a smoky eggplant dip beloved throughout the Middle East — and in more recent years, throughout the world. More complex in flavors than hummus, it is served in much the same ways: with wedges of pita, as a dip for vegetables or, frankly, licked off the finger you just dunked into it.
Don’t be embarrassed. Everybody does it. The finger adds flavor.
Eggplant is the primary ingredient in baba ghanoush, of course, but what makes it so silky and addictive are the other ingredients that are blended into it: yogurt, but not too much, garlic, tahini and lemon juice.
I made it two ways, by running the eggplant under a broiler and by cooking it on a grill. If you have one, the grill is definitely the way to go — the actual smoke from the fire is far more pungent than the vaguely smoky taste that comes from charring the eggplant skin in the broiler.
If you do not have a grill, then by all means broil the eggplant. You will not be unhappy. You just won’t be in the same state of transcendent bliss that comes from cooking the eggplant on a grill.
I stayed in the Middle East for my next iftar dish, mujadarrah, which is lentils and rice with fried onions.
This is the most comforting of comfort foods. Though it is made up of only four simple ingredients, plus salt and pepper, the way they combine together is just stunning.
Mere lentils and rice, while perfectly acceptable for a dish, is a little dull. But fried onions bring unexpected depth to the flavor, along with the irresistible sweetness that comes from a long, slow caramelization.
It takes a long time to properly brown onions, but the results are spectacular. I made a double batch so I could keep some in the refrigerator until needed. Besides, the house is going to smell like onions every time you do it, anyway, so you may as well make more than you need.
The fourth and final ingredient of mujadarrah is yogurt (browned onions are made from onions and olive oil, but I’m counting it as a single ingredient). The creamy tanginess of the yogurt cuts through the umami-heavy undertones of the other ingredients. It is a masterful stroke that brings cohesion to the dish.
I’ve seen recipes that say the use of yogurt is optional. Don’t listen to them.
I headed to Southeast Asia for my next iftar dish, potato bread patties, which come to us from a food blogger in Pakistan.
These delightful little packets are a quick way to make samosas, those stuffed fried appetizers that are a must at any restaurant serving food from India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan.
The filling is the familiar potato stuffing that can be found in samosas; it’s what makes the flatbread aloo paratha so good. Plain mashed potatoes are highly spiced with coriander, cumin, turmeric and a tangy spice mixture called chaat masala (I bought it at an international food store; if you don’t want to go to the trouble you can do without it).
Into the mixture also go onion, garlic, mint, peas, lemon juice and cilantro. No single ingredient stands out; it is the singular combination of all the tastes mashed together that provides the signature note.
What makes these patties stand out is the wrapping. Instead of a dough you make yourself, then knead and then let rest for an hour, this dish uses plain old sandwich bread. You just roll it flat, place some filling in the middle and fold it over into a triangle. Dip it in egg, dredge it through breadcrumbs and fry it in hot oil.
Voilà. You’ve got yourself a potato bread patty.
I saved a main course for last, Sticky Malaysian Chicken With Pineapple Salad. Once again, the warming, comforting flavors belie how easy it is to make.
This dish has two parts — three if you count the chicken, but that’s just chicken.
The first part is the glaze for the chicken. It is a mixture of honey, soy sauce, garlic and ginger, with sesame oil, fish sauce and a chile for heat. It all comes together in a food processor in a matter of minutes.
While the glaze-covered chicken is cooking in the oven, you can make the second part of the dish, the pineapple salad. This is a remarkably refreshing concoction of pineapple, cucumber, red onion and lime juice.
The sprightly salad is a lovely contrast to the chicken, but to be honest, either part of the dish would be great on its own.
And for iftar? Nothing could be better.
BABA GHANOUSH
Yield: 6 servings
Adapted from a recipe in Saveur
- 2 (1-pound) eggplants, halved lengthwise
- 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons tahini
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 cup plain, full-fat yogurt
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup pomegranate seeds, see notes
- Mint leaves, for garnish, optional
Notes: Pomegranate seeds are harder to find than they used to be. I bought mine at Whole Foods. They are a lovely addition to this recipe but are not essential.
— If you do not have a grill, skip to step 2.
1. Prepare a fire in a grill. When coals are hot, prick eggplant skins all over with a fork or knife and cook on grate, turning once, until cut side is just beginning to lightly blacken and skin is charred. Let cool. Skip to step 3.
2. If you do not have a grill, heat broiler to high; prick eggplant skins with a knife or fork and place on a baking sheet on the top rack of your oven. Broil, flipping once, until the cut side is just beginning to blacken and the skin is charred. Let cool.
3. Scoop eggplant out of its skin with a large spoon, and set aside. Place lemon juice, tahini and garlic in a food processor; let sit 10 minutes. Add the reserved eggplant, yogurt, salt and pepper, and pulse until slightly smooth. Transfer to a shallow dish. Make a well on the surface and drizzle with oil. Garnish with pomegranate seeds and mint.
Per serving: 165 calories; 15 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 3 mg cholesterol; 4 g protein; 7 g carbohydrate; 3 g sugar; 2 g fiber; 403 mg sodium; 40 mg calcium
LENTILS AND RICE WITH FRIED ONIONS (MUJADARRAH)
Yield: 4 servings
Recipe by Melissa Mueller, via allrecipes.com
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 large white onion, sliced into rings
- 1 1/3 cups green lentils
- 3/4 cup uncooked long-grain white rice
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup plain yogurt
1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until they turn a rich mahogany brown, about 45 minutes to 1 hour or longer. Do not allow to turn black; this will make them bitter. Browned onions can be kept in an airtight container in the refrigerator for several days or can be frozen for several months.
2. Place lentils in a medium saucepan and cover with 1 1/2 inches of lightly salted water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer about 15 minutes.
3. Add rice and enough water to cover by 1/2 inch or a little more. Add at least 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil, cover and turn heat to low. Simmer 15 to 20 minutes, until rice and lentils are tender. Let sit off the heat, covered, at least 5 minutes.
4. Add 1/2 of the onions and stir with a fork to mix well and fluff rice. Taste and season if necessary. To serve, top with remaining onions and yogurt on each portion.
Per serving: 460 calories; 10 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 22 g protein; 73 g carbohydrate; 4 g sugar; 8 g fiber; 167 mg sodium; 76 mg calcium
POTATO BREAD PATTIES
Yield: 8 servings (32 patties)
Recipe by yesicancook.pk
- 2 medium potatoes
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- Salt
- 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red chiles, or to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon coriander
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed cumin seeds (or dried cumin)
- Pinch of turmeric
- 1/4 teaspoon chaat masala, see note
- 1 green chile
- 6 mint leaves, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup frozen peas
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 1 tablespoon cilantro leaves, chopped
- 32 slices sandwich bread
- Oil for deep frying
- 4 eggs, beaten
- 3 cups breadcrumbs
Note: Chaat masala is a spice mixture. It is available at international food markets. If you can’t find it, you can leave it out.
1. Peel potatoes and cut them into quarters. Place in boiling water and cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and mash.
2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and salt to taste, and cook until translucent, about 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook 30 seconds.
3. Add crushed red chiles, coriander, cumin, turmeric and chaat masala, and stir until combined. Add mashed potatoes, green chile, mint and peas, and stir until mixed well. Add lemon juice and cilantro and mix well. Remove from heat.
4. Remove crusts from bread and roll each slice with a rolling pin until thin. Place a heaping teaspoon of filling in middle of one slice. Lightly wet edges of the bread all the way around with water, fold one corner over to meet the opposite corner and form a triangle. Press sides together to seal. Repeat with remaining slices and filling.
5. Pour oil 1 1/2 inches deep in a large pot and bring to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. While it is heating, place eggs in 1 bowl and breadcrumbs in another. Dip each triangle first into eggs to coat, then into breadcrumbs to cover; remove to a plate. Fry triangles in oil a few at a time, without crowding, until golden brown on both sides. Remove to a platter lined with paper towels to drain.
Per serving: 600 calories; 13 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 93 mg cholesterol; 20 g protein; 98 g carbohydrate; 11 g sugar; 7 g fiber; 1,211 mg sodium; 267 mg calcium
STICKY MALAYSIAN CHICKEN WITH PINEAPPLE SALAD
Yield: 4 to 5 servings
Slightly adapted from a recipe by Rachel Khoo, via food52.com
For the glaze and chicken:
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled
- 1 (1 1/4-inch) piece ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped
- 1/3 cup runny honey
- 1/3 cup light soy sauce or tamari
- 1 red chile (remove seeds if you prefer it less hot)
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons fish sauce
- 2 pounds chicken thighs
- 2 pounds chicken legs
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted
For the pineapple salad:
- 1 cucumber
- 1/2 small pineapple, see note
- 1 small red onion
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 pinch salt
Note: You can use fresh pineapple that has already been cored, or even canned pineapple if you wish.
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
2. To make the glaze: In a food processor, blend garlic, ginger, honey, soy sauce, chile, sesame oil and fish sauce until fairly smooth. Place the chicken pieces in a large roasting pan along with the glaze, tossing them well to coat. Roast for 45 minutes, remove from the oven and sprinkle with the toasted sesame seeds.
3. To make the salad: Halve the cucumber lengthwise; remove seeds with a spoon and discard the seeds. Slice each piece lengthwise, then slice on an angle and put in a large bowl. Chop the pineapple into small cubes and add to the bowl. Peel and thinly slice the onion. Add to bowl along with the lime juice.
4. Taste salad just before serving; add salt if necessary.
Per serving (based on 5): 310 calories; 11 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 102 mg cholesterol; 25 g protein; 31 g carbohydrate; 24 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 1,600 mg sodium; 53 mg calcium
News
Recipe: Greek meatball soup is lemony, velvety and bright
Of all the ways to enjoy a meatball, you could say they’re at their most comforting bobbing in broth.
Not that there’s anything wrong with spaghetti and red sauce, miso and Ritz crackers, or any of the other 45 million or so meatball variations that exist.
It’s just that spooning up a morsel of meatballs — whether they’re as tiny as marbles or as big as a baseball — in steaming soup feels immensely soothing in a tidy, calm kind of way, the very opposite of a chaotic and joyfully messy sub.
This lemony Greek meatball soup, a riff on youvarlakia avgolemono, looks especially quiet in the pot. Yet every spoonful vibrates with flavor: the brightness of citrus and dill, the depth of the chicken stock, the velvety richness of egg yolk.
In the United States, we tend to think of avgolemono as a soup made with chunks of chicken and grains of rice. But, in Greece, adding meatballs to the broth is just as traditional. This recipe substitutes ground chicken for the usual beef, making the whole thing a bit lighter. Ground turkey works just as well.
As whenever you make meatballs, using a gentle touch keeps them from turning rubbery. This is because the more you knead and press ground meat, the more it adheres to itself. While forceful kneading is essential for some recipes (like kebabs, where you want the meat to cling to its skewer so it doesn’t fall into the fire), it’s the enemy of fluffy, soft meatballs that float nicely in broth.
Here’s another tip: Chill the meatballs thoroughly before adding them to the simmering liquid to help keep them from falling apart. You can even make the meatballs a few days ahead, storing them in the refrigerator until you’re ready for soup.
But don’t try to make the avgolemono mixture much in advance. The delicate emulsion of eggs and lemon can separate as the mixture sits. It’s best whisked together, then poured directly into the broth just before serving. This egg emulsion also means that leftovers do not freeze well.
If you’re looking to add vegetables to the pot, a handful of baby spinach (or other tender greens) is excellent stirred in about five minutes before the avgolemono mixture is added. This also gives the greens a chance to soften, without any risk of curdling. Because while versatile meatballs can withstand the heat, taking care with your avgolemono is what guarantees the silkiest, most elegant broth.
Youvarlakia Avgolemono (Lemony Greek Meatball Soup)
By Melissa Clark
Avgolemono is a Greek egg and lemon mixture that’s tangy and silky, and used to thicken sauces and soups. In the United States, most versions of avgolemono soup brim with grains of rice and chunks of chicken. In this recipe, a riff on youvarlakia avgolemono, ground chicken and rice are rolled into meatballs, then simmered in the broth, making the whole thing heartier without losing the soup’s characteristic brightness. Many recipes for youvarlakia call for ground beef, and, if you like you can substitute that here. Note that because of the eggs in the broth, leftovers do not freeze well.
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 1 hour
- 1 pound ground chicken (or ground turkey or beef), very cold
- 3/4 cup chopped fresh dill or parsley, plus more for garnish
- 1/2 cup grated yellow onion (from about 1 small onion)
- 1/4 cup grated carrot (from about 1 carrot)
- 1/4 cup uncooked long-grain rice, such as basmati or Carolina, well rinsed and drained
- 1 garlic clove, finely grated, pushed through a garlic press, or minced
- 1 teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more as needed
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed
- 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
- 6 cups chicken stock
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice (from about 2 lemons)
- Freshly grated nutmeg, for serving (optional)
1. In a large mixing bowl, combine ground chicken, 1/4 cup dill, onion, carrot, rice, garlic, salt, pepper and lemon zest. Gently mix with your hands until well combined.
2. Gently form the mixture into 24 meatballs, each about 1 1/4 inches in diameter, placing them on a plate or baking pan. Cover and chill for at least 20 minutes or up to 24 hours. This helps the meatballs keep their shape while cooking.
3. In a large pot, bring stock to a boil over high heat. Reduce to medium and use a slotted spoon to carefully add meatballs to the pot. The broth should cover the tops of the meatballs by about 1/2 inch. If not, add a little water. Simmer gently, adjusting the heat so the broth doesn’t boil, until meatballs are cooked through and rice is tender, 25 to 35 minutes. (Break open a meatball to test it.) Remove pot from heat.
4. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and lemon juice until just mixed. Slowly add a ladle of warm broth to egg-lemon mixture, whisking constantly. Whisk in another two ladles of broth to temper the egg mixture.
5. Slowly drizzle the egg-lemon mixture back into the pot with the meatballs, stirring gently so you don’t break apart the meatballs. Return the pot to medium-low heat until it just starts to simmer. (Wait for a bubble or two to appear, but don’t let the pot boil.) The broth should be silky. Remove from heat, stir in remaining 1/2 cup dill. Taste and add salt and pepper, if needed. (It may need quite a bit of salt if you are starting with unsalted broth.) Garnish with nutmeg, if you like, and dill, and serve.
News
Downtown safety a concern for police with Opening Day around the corner
ST. LOUIS – With opening day for the Cardinals just days away, there’s a lot of buzz around Busch Stadium. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says they are stepping up patrols more than ever before.
“There will be a lot of police presence down here and there’s really no worry when you come to the Cardinals game or Blues game or The Dome (at America’s Center), because we have all three this week in the downtown area,” said St. Louis Police Capt. Pierre Benoist.
Benoist is overseeing some of the safety operations. He says their focus is having plenty of officers on the streets and in the stadium.
“For the game on Thursday, we will have a number of officers in uniform and plain clothes and will also have called a mobile office. It’s an oversized van with a lot of lights and alarms and everything on it, and we’ll have that there,” he said.
Benoist says the department will also have regular overnight patrols downtown every weekend throughout the season. He says another focus is preventing break-ins and carjackings in downtown lots.
“We have an issue with some car break-ins and we’re trying to address them through lighting more security on their end. Some of these parking lots would take the money and then after the game would start, no one would be protecting the cars. So, we worked with them to get them to stay the remainder of the game or hire a security firm to patrol there lots,” he said.
Benoist also says the department is working with county police and other agencies to make sure there is no shortage in manpower.
“We can’t sit and complain how short we are,” he said. “We have to go with what we got and think outside the box.”
Police are also asking for people heading to downtown this week to not leave guns, laptops, or expensive items in vehicles because they are a target for thieves.
News
ASK IRA: Does No. 1 in East make it a memorable Heat season?
Q: Ira, will the Heat get a banner for finishing first in the East? — Billy.
A: No, and it is just another way the NBA has marginalized its regular season. The team that advances to the NBA Finals is considered the conference champion, as is the case with the Heat’s 2020 Eastern Conference banner that hangs from the rafters at FTX Arena, after the Heat finished that regular season fifth in the East. In some ways, that is where traditional soccer standings have the edge on the NBA, giving the regular season proper due, considering the grueling 82-game grind, compared to needing to win just 12 games to become conference champion in the playoffs. It also is why you have seen some teams backing off at the top of the East. Basically, the regular-season conference championship is a celebration for about a day. Then you move on to the playoffs, planning for what ultimately matters in the NBA.
Q: The demise of Duncan Robinson (by the “fans”) seems to have been greatly exaggerated. Maybe he won’t be starting, but every team needs a 3-point man like him. — David, Plantation.
A: And I also think the Heat made a statement by not playing Victor Oladipo on Tuesday night, as if to quiet any further debate about Vic’s value compared to Duncan Robinson’s. The Heat have a commitment to Duncan, and games such as Tuesday night show why. That’s not to say there won’t be games where his role is marginalized, such as when Max Strus is on a roll. But it appears the opportunity very much will remain ongoing.
Q: As I stated last week, bring ‘em on. I’m still not worried about Brooklyn one bit. As long as we play our game, I still believe Heat in 5. That’s with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving averaging a combined 65 points per game. This isn’t optimistic Heat fan talk, either. This is just me telling you Mr. Winderman exactly what’s going to happen before it happens, Nostradamus style. — Swann.
A: And yet for all the possible consternation about what could happen if the Heat open against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets, we still won’t know what happens until the play-in tournament. And that could require the Nets winning two games. But it certainly would be more than your typical No. 1-vs.-No. 8 playoff series if it does come to that. I believe most would agree at least with that element.
()
Recipes: During Ramadan, break the fast with class
Recipe: Greek meatball soup is lemony, velvety and bright
Downtown safety a concern for police with Opening Day around the corner
How to Get Banking Job
ASK IRA: Does No. 1 in East make it a memorable Heat season?
Indian Railways: Big new! Now you can buy tickets without waiting in line from these stations, know details
Simple Ways to Increase Conversions and ROI With Social Media Advertising
Mike Preston: Ravens’ old-school approach to the NFL draft still works. Don’t expect it to change. | COMMENTARY
Who Invented Google?
Book Summary: Becoming Your Own Banker – Unlock the Infinite Banking Concept – By R Nelson Nash
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Where next for Westbrook?
Police search for man and woman accused of robbing Amazon driver
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?