Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) – 4 Reasons to Use ROIC to Pick Profitable Stocks
Return on invested capital (ROIC) is one tool that value investors use to determine whether or not a company has a sustainable advantage over its competitors. Some investors call this sustainable competitive advantage a “moat”. Companies with a moat tend to dominate industry niches in which they operate, and the stock market tends to reward investors in these companies with higher stock prices as they grow within their market niche.
Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) = Net Operating Profit After Taxes (NOPAT) / Invested Capital Return on invested capital is a good way to screen for companies that may have a moat, because it measures how efficiently a company uses its available money to create the profit it generates. If a company has a large return on the capital it invests, especially when compared to its competitors, it is probably because the company has a more efficient way of producing its goods or services, or it can charge prices that allow it to earn more profit margin than its competitors.
Here are 4 reasons that make return on invested capital an indicator you should use to screen for companies that may continue to achieve above average growth:
1) Management efficiency – ROIC shows how well a management team generates operating profits vs. the amount of money they use to generate those gains
2) Clarifies the Income Statement – Instead of just focusing on net income (the “E” in the P/E ratio), ROIC uses NOPAT instead, which removes items like investment income and interest expense (among others), which gives a much clearer picture of how much profit the company is actually generating as a result of its profit making operations
3) By using investment capital instead of just equity or assets (like return on equity (ROE) or return on assets (ROA)), return on investment capital uses deployed equity AND debt capital, and removes cash that is just sitting in a bank account collecting interest instead of generating returns via the company’s operations
4) Companies with a high return on invested capital within their industry are generally leaders, or emerging leaders, within their market niche.
By using the ROIC formula shown above, you can prove what this article states with a quick visit to MSN money, and comparing the historic return on invested capital rankings of Google and Yahoo (you probably used one of these search engines to find this article). As you see the ROIC values for these two companies, and look at their relative stock price performance, you may find the results enlightening.
Valuable Car Finance Tips
The second largest investment you will have in a lifetime perhaps is getting your own car. After you have scrutinized every model and zeroed in on the best car to purchase, the next process is to determine how you are going to pay it.
The road to car ownership is paved with car finance options. The package you choose will make the difference between monthly struggles and easy payments. Will you get to keep driving your car or have to default on the loan over a certain period?
When looking at your financing options, here are valuable tips to consider:
Think about interest rates. Your interest rate will depend on a number of factors such as the type of the car, the length of the loan term, your credit rating and the lender. Generally new cars have much lower interest rates. Higher interest rate is required for longer car loans. You will get lower interest rates if you have been pretty good at keeping a good credit rating score. Focus on the interest rates as different companies provide varying options.
Choose from as many lenders as possible. Your options for car financing could be banking institutions, the automaker, credit unions, and other lending sources. Weigh the pros and cons of the different types of lenders. Going through all the interest rates and loan-terms of the different lenders will be overwhelming task. Experts not only help you make the right choice, but also offer you a number of good options. Consumers today get the right financing for their vehicles with finance consultants working exclusively on helping consumers.
Seek expert guidance. A financial consultant would point out key features you may want for your loan, allowing you to get a tailored approach, and therefore an ideal solution, to your financing. Such expert help would also come in handy for businesses looking to invest in company cars and employers who may want to offer a lease (also known as salary packaging) to high performing employees.
Ask for special deals. Special deals on certain loans are offered by some lenders in order to get fairly competitive in the market. Depending on the automaker you have chosen, you could be given zero-percent financing or offered lower rates for short-term lengths.
Companies are able to help employees on their car financing needs through a special form of lease. The lease is a three-way agreement between the employer, the employee and the finance company. As the employer though, be aware that while you should be able to finance a car after a bankruptcy, you may not be able to get the best car finance rates.
Three Ways to Boost Your IRA
I like solutions that give me maximum choice and control. I service my own motorbikes and guitars. I do my own basic electrical repairs and plumbing. I file my own taxes… unless they get really complicated, in which case I know where to draw the line and bring in an expert.
Along the way, I’ve learned to avoid big, remote institutions, since they don’t give me many choices. Retirement planning is a case in point. For a few years I had a 403(b) plan from a previous employer. Once I took fees and costs into account, it became clear that I’d do better paying taxes on the salary that would have gone to contributions, and investing it myself.
Many people are waking up to the fact that individual retirement accounts (IRAs) suffer from the same problem… but it’s one you can solve by moving away from IRAs offered by big institutions and moving to a self-directed IRA.
The Liberated IRA
Most retirement investment products aren’t designed with you in mind. Instead, they’re designed to direct your retirement savings to U.S. stock markets. An entire “food chain” has grown up around the U.S. retirement system, pumping money from Main Street to Wall Street… as if it needed more.
The problem is the lack of investment options. Most institutional IRAs offer only a limited range of U.S. equities and bonds.
The truth is that your IRA can legally pursue almost any investment option imaginable – real estate, business start-ups, intellectual property, precious metals – you name it. A “self-directed” IRA is perfectly legal – and can be as simple or as complex as you’re comfortable with.
Here’s how it works. By law, all IRAs must have a U.S.-based “custodian” who’s responsible for safekeeping your IRA, keeping records, processing transactions, filing IRS forms, and other administrative duties. Most of the big custodians simplify things for themselves by offering a standard menu of U.S. securities and bonds. But there’s nothing to stop an IRA custodian from offering offshore investments, real estate, private mortgages, precious metals… and much more. In essence, some custodians allow you to manage your own IRA.
A self-directed IRA is just like a conventional IRA: tax-deductible contributions; no tax on earnings; distributions are taxed as ordinary income. The difference is that a specialist IRA custodian permits you to actively choose its investments.
For example, your self-directed IRA could buy a home that you plan to use in retirement, but rent out in the meantime. Tax-deferred rental income is used to maintain the property and to fund other investments. You can select the property and negotiate the terms of the deal yourself. (The custodian must be the legal owner, however, so all documents are in its name, albeit referencing you as the IRA owner, such as “XXX Company Custodian for benefit of (Your Name) IRA.”
When you take title of the house at retirement, you’ll pay ordinary income tax on the appreciation of the house’s value since the IRA purchased it. For example, let’s say your self-directed IRA purchases a house for $100,000. You rent it out, and it appreciates at an average annual rate of 8%. After 20 years, your $100,000 investment would be worth $215,890, and when you move in you’d pay income tax on the $115,890.
The Gold Option
Thanks to the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997, a self-directed IRA can hold gold, silver, platinum, platinum and palladium, either as bullion or coins. In both cases the metal or coin must be of a specific quality to qualify for an IRA. For example, an IRA can own American Gold Eagle coins, Canadian Gold Maple Leaf coins, American Silver Eagle coins, American Platinum Eagle coins and gold and silver bullion 99.9% pure or better. (Some well-known gold coins, including the South African Krugerrand, are off-limits, as are bullion bars that are not sufficiently pure.)
To comply with IRS requirements, precious metals in an IRA must be held by the custodian… sorry, you can’t keep it yourself. IRS Publication 590 specifies that “The trustee or custodian must be a bank, a federally insured credit union, a savings and loan association, or an entity approved by the IRS to act as trustee or custodian.” Many trustees/custodians use private depositories for storing IRA metals. Alternatively, your IRA can invest in COMEX metals futures or exchange traded funds (ETFs).
The Ultimate Offshore Option
There’s one more IRA “hack” that can really open up the world of retirement investing. That’s to have your IRA custodian create and own a limited liability company (LLC), either in the U.S. or abroad, that in turn can make the requisite investments, including gold and other metals. In this case, you can essentially manage the LLC yourself, bypassing the custodian for most matters.
The key to all of this, however, is to get good advice from an experienced and knowledgeable tax attorney. IRS rules for IRAs are quite strict, and mistakes can lead to “early distributions”… with the tax implications that go with it.
So go ahead, and supercharge your IRA… but get some help. DIY doesn’t mean do it alone, after all.
6 Smart Tips to Select the Best Mutual Funds
If you are planning to make a mutual fund investment, then the alternatives may appear daunting in the beginning, but if you take into consideration some specific parameters, you would be able to invest in a worthwhile investment programme. A mutual fund is undoubtedly the most effective source to create long-term wealth, and hence, one must take due care before putting the funds in its schemes. Moreover, one should select the best mutual funds for one’s portfolio to gain maximum benefits in the future.
Many of us face difficulty in choosing the right investment plan and thus end up taking a wrong or inadequate decision. Therefore, it is quite essential to do in-depth market research and analyse various parameters prior to investing. But before we go for research, we must know about the different factors which we need to study and analyse. Here are some of the major elements one must contemplate while taking an investment decision in the mutual funds:
Tip #1: Know Your Goals
Different investors have divergent investment goals which are either short term or long term in nature. So at first, every investor must know why he/she wants to invest in a mutual fund. A set target helps one in opting for the most suitable investment strategy. Furthermore, when you know your goals and risk appetite, you take the right decision at the right time which leads to greater benefits and higher returns in the future. According to the set objectives, you may choose the best mutual funds which either fall under the equity, debt or hybrid funds category.
Tip #2: Evaluate Various Fund Houses
Once you are done with setting up your investment goal, next you need to evaluate the asset management companies (AMCs) which provide the top-performing mutual fund programmes. There are a large number of fund houses which are indulged in the process of designing the best mutual funds for the investors on the basis of market analysis in order to cater to their needs. While investing in these programmes, we give a mandate to the fund houses to manage our money on our behalf and invest the same in the most efficient plan. Hence it is quite essential to get an insight of the AMC before handling the money to them.
Tip #3: Have a Look on the Funds’ Performances
Every investor has a common objective which he/she desires to achieve from the investment, i.e., returns. Accordingly, one must know the capacity of the scheme to yield desirable profits in the considerable time period. Although past performance cannot determine the future returns of a scheme, it gives a gross idea about the capability of offering higher profits. Once you analyse the track record, you feel confident about investing your hard-earned money in them.
Tip #4: Consider the Loads & Other Expenses
To take a remarkable investment decision, one must check all the relevant parameters that may affect it, wherein cost is one of the major concerns. There are different loads associated with the mutual fund investments as well, which need to be considered before investing. One must evaluate the same and confirm that they are affordable and worth making. The exit or entry loads may increase the overall cost of investment which causes a negative impact on the future value of invested capital as well.
Tip #5: Assess Diversification of the Fund
It is always suggested to put the money into divergent schemes to reduce the risk exposure. One must make sure that his/her invested money is fully diversified to offer maximum returns with minimised risk. The best mutual funds also consider the same thing and make wide diversification of the investors’ capital. One can invest the capital in such programmes to yield aspiring profits for a financially stable future.
Tip #6: Remain a Consistent Investor
It is always easy to invest in funds but it is tough to keep going. However, one must remember that to earn fruitful returns from the best mutual funds, one needs to stay regular. For that, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is the most apt alternative as it provides a convenient method for being a disciplined investor by making small amount payment on a recurrent basis. With this, one shall be consistent in investing and gain substantial returns thereof.
Bottom Line:
Investment decisions are crucial and must be taken with efficiency. The top mutual funds yield highest profits and hence, must be opted by every investor for his/her portfolio. The factors mentioned above shall help you in opting for the best mutual funds to make a worthwhile.
