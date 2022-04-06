News
Roseville police: Man with rifle fatally shot after he opened fire, wounding officer in face
A man armed with a rifle shot at officers in Roseville Tuesday night, wounding one in the face, the police chief said Wednesday.
Later in the incident, a Roseville officer returned fire and the suspect sustained a significant injury to his groin area, which was fatal, according to Chief Erika Scheider.
The 53-year-old suspect fired about 100 rounds at officers and into homes, which broke windows, Scheider said. Officers were initially called to the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard, but the police chief said the crime scene is a large one that covered a three-block area.
The officer who was hospitalized was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.
“Quick thinking and heroic actions of our officers saved lives last night,” Scheider said during a Wednesday media briefing.
The suspect lived in the neighborhood and there is a record of “several mental health-related incidents involving this individual and his family,” Scheider said.
CHIEF: OFFICERS ‘IMMEDIATELY CAME UNDER FIRE’
Police were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after people reported hearing multiple shots fired. One person reported the suspect was armed with a scoped rifle, according to Scheider.
“When our officers arrived in the area, they immediately came under fire with continuous rifle rounds being fired at the officers and their squad cars,” Scheider said. “Officers were unable to determine where the shots were coming from because the suspect had taken up a concealed position in a wooded residential area.”
In the “initial first minutes” a Roseville officer was shot and injured by the suspect, Scheider said. “Recognizing the seriousness of the injuries, his partners dragged him to safety, loaded him into a squad” and drove him to the hospital, she added.
People continued reporting their homes were being struck by gunfire from the suspect, and the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center sent out alerts to residents in the vicinity to “shelter in place.”
The man fired multiple shots at a time, then he would stop and started again.
“The suspect was obviously moving” and because it was a wooded area and under the cover of darkness, officers weren’t able to find him, Scheider said. “But they could hear and literally feel and see the shots being fired at them and past them during that hour timeframe.”
At 8:34 p.m., an hour into the incident, a Roseville officer found the suspect outside a nearby residence. That’s when Scheider said the officer returned fire and the suspect was wounded.
Officers provided medical aid to the man, who was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.
“We’re still trying to figure out what the motive is and what exactly led up to this event,” Scheider said. “… It was a chaotic scene. It was over an hour of gunfire being fired at multiple different residences, different officers, different squad cars.”
BODY CAM FOOTAGE TURNED OVER TO BCA
Police did not release the names of the man who died or the injured officer on Wednesday morning. The officer has been with Roseville police for almost three years.
“We are so grateful that the officer is is doing OK,” Scheider said. “Anytime you have this serious of an injury in the face, obviously we were very concerned.”
The police chief said their thoughts are also with the family of the man who died.
“Our officers are dedicated to serving as guardians of our community and preserving life whenever possible,” Scheider said. “Unfortunately, our officers had to take deadly-force action last night to protect protect lives in the immediate area. This is not taken lightly.”
Roseville officers wear body cameras and all video footage from the incident has been turned over to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which will be the lead investigating agency, Scheider said.
Breaking down the RJ Barrett max extension question
RJ Barrett has said all the right things, acted the part of a worthy investment and flashed his star potential on the court after the All-Star break. Now Barrett’s waiting for his money. The REAL money.
Barrett becomes eligible for an extension in the offseason and can max out at five years, $181 million. It’s a hefty price tag for a player who disappointed as a rookie and bombed in his only playoff appearance, but Barrett is also bringing his impressive third season to the negotiating table.
“I just think this year I’ve shown who I am. I’ve shown toughness. I’ve shown that I’m resilient just being that everyday guy,” Barrett said. “I had COVID. I got hurt a couple games. But just try to be here through anything.
“More than that, I just wanna be a team guy. I just wanna win. I wanna win. So, it hasn’t gone perfect. It hasn’t gone the way we planned it, but we haven’t let go of the rope. Really proud of how we’ve been playing since the All-Star break. That just showed a lot about us, as well, so for me I just go out there and just try to show who RJ Barrett is and then the rest of it happens by itself.”
In terms of recent precedent, here is Barrett’s competition for max contracts off rookie deals:
- Luka Doncic (Dallas)
- Trae Young (Atlanta)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC)
- Michael Porter Jr. (Denver)
- Donovan Mitchell (Utah)
- Jayson Tatum (Boston)
- Bam Adebayo (Miami)
- De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento)
- Ben Simmons (Philadelphia)
- Jamal Murray (Denver)
- Pascal Siakam (Toronto)
In Barrett’s 2019 draft class, only Memphis’ Ja Morant is a lock to sign a max extension, although Cleveland’s Darius Garland and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson could easily join the list.
Where does Barrett fit in this group? It’s tough to project, but there are areas for Barrett to press his leverage.
He entered Wednesday’s game against the Nets averaging 20.1 points per game with bonus points for durability and age (still just 21 years old). He also has the full backing of the fanbase, which has ditched Julius Randle and embraced Barrett as the franchise face.
The Knicks haven’t re-signed a draft pick off his rookie deal since Charlie Ward, a factoid frequently presented as a symbol of the franchise’s two-decade run of misery. Barrett is poised to break the streak and end the taunts, so long as the Knicks agree to his desired number.
“I’ve said it since day one that I wanted to come here. I didn’t work out for any other team (in the draft),” Barrett said. “This is where I wanna be. I love playing for the Knicks. I love playing in the Garden. I love how we got to the playoffs last year and looking to do that again. I love everything about being a Knick. Yeah, 100% the place I wanna be.”
On the flip side, Barrett has only sporadically demonstrated the potential for a max contract. His efficiency remains underwhelming (just 41% from the floor, 35% on 3-pointers and 72% on foul shots). Without elite athleticism, Barrett’s ceiling isn’t as high. He’s been billed as a defensive stopper, but the analytics and eye test suggest otherwise.
The Knicks maxed out Randle off one spectacular season, and already the deal is regrettable. Leon Rose’s other options with Barrett would be stopping offers at less than the max, or allowing him to hit restricted free agency in 2023.
It’s among the biggest storylines of the Knicks’ impending offseason.
“Of course I’m interested to see (what happens)?” Barrett said. “You know what I mean? Of course I’m interested to see how that’s gonna end up and how that’s gonna work out, but for right now, I’m still in the moment.”
Nehemiah Persoff, ‘The Twilight Zone’ and ‘Yentl’ star, dead at 102
BattleHawks featured in XFL’s rebrand video
ST. LOUIS – The XFL released a one-minute rebrand video Wednesday morning showcasing the league’s new identity and vision, and clips from BattleHawks games were used.
At 0:17 in the video, former BattleHawks player Marcus Lucas is seen slapping hands with a fan. The video was narrated by and featured league owners Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia. Click here to watch the full video.
The St. Louis BattleHawks were a sensation in 2020, leading the league in attendance and social media buzz before the coronavirus pandemic shut down operations and forced the league into bankruptcy.
The BattleHawks were 3-2 in 2020 before the pandemic forced league operations to shut down and eventually head to bankruptcy court where it was acquired by actor and pro wrestling star Johnson and his ex-wife and businesswoman Garcia.
Operations were suspended and employees were laid off on April 10, 2020, during an in-house conference call. The XFL and its eight franchises played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule in 2020. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and FOX.
In December 2021, Garcia posted photos to Instagram from a meeting in New York City on the future of the XFL. The photos included a countdown to the 2023 season, and league uniforms were seen in the background of one of the photos. The uniform on the far right was a BattleHawks uniform.
The photo that showed the countdown said the XFL combine will be in June 2022, training camp will be in January 2023, and season kickoff will be on February 18, 2023.
