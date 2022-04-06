Connect with us

Saints open Triple-A season with 3-2 win at Louisville

Published

1 min ago

on

Saints open Triple-A season with 3-2 win at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Paul Saints combined impressive pitching with just enough hitting to pull out a 3-2 victory over the Louisville Bats in the first game of the Triple-A baseball season Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 3,989 at Louisville Slugger Field.

Saints starting pitcher Mario Sanchez allowed just one hit over the first four innings of the game. He no-hit the Louisville lineup through the first three innings before giving up a leadoff single to open the fourth.

Wladimir Pinto pitched the next two innings, giving up one hit and no runs to come away with the victory. Saints relievers Trevor Megill and Yennier Cano combined to pitch the final three innings for St. Paul, giving up one run each, Megill in the eighth inning and Cano in the ninth.

The Saints managed just five hits in the game but scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and ninth innings to hold the Bats at bay. Saints catcher David Banuelos gave St. Paul a 3-1 with a solo home run to left-center in the ninth.

Derek Fisher added a double for the Saints, while Royce Lewis, Jake Cave and Palacios all singled. Lewis, one of the Twins’ top prospect, played in his first game since 2019, finishing with his single, stealing a base and scoring a run in four at-bats.

Louisville outhit St. Paul 7-5.

The teams continue their six-game series with Game 2 at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday. Daniel Gossett will be the Saints’ starting pitcher.

April 6, 2022
News

Roseville police officer wounded by gunfire Tuesday night, officials say

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 6, 2022

By

Roseville police officer wounded by gunfire Tuesday night, officials say
A Roseville police officer was struck by gunfire Tuesday night while responding to a report of shots fired at a residence near Lake Owasso, officials say.

Officers were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. to a house in the 2900 block of West Owasso Boulevard, according to Deputy Chief Joe Adams of the Roseville Police Department.

When they arrived, the suspect continued to fire at police and at neighboring homes, eventually striking an officer, Roseville police said on Twitter. The wounded officer was taken to a hospital.

The suspect was eventually arrested and also taken to a hospital.

Police did not offer any details about the extent of the injuries to the officer or the suspect.

Officials said they expected to release more information about the incident later Tuesday night.

News

Replace Hanging Constituencies with Sustainable constituencies: Hamid Rather

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 6, 2022

By

Replace Hanging Constituencies with Sustainable constituencies: Hamid Rather
Replace Hanging Constituencies with Sustainable constituencies: Hamid Rather

Umar Sofi

Srinagar, 5 April : Hamid Rather, a social activist and public policy practitioner from Pattan today met Delimitation Commission on UT of Jammu and Kashmir and demanded the proposed hanging constituencies be replaced with sustainable constituencies.

While speaking to media, Hamid said, “I submitted a proposal before honorable commission to adopt scienticism in delimiting constituencies. The proposed hanging constituencies be replaced with sustainable constituencies”

Hamid said that the variation of 50% in population is not acceptable and it is politically unethical, constitutionally biased, and legally untenable.

“Delimitation is not for stones, trees, or hills. It is for humans. There must be geographic homogeneity, administrative feasibility, and popular demands behind the delimitation exercise”, Rather added.

Hamid said he is disappointed with the time period, behaviour, and authoritarian attitude of the commission towards Kashmir. “How can Commission hear 100 delegations in two and half an hour. I feel it is just a formality,” Hamid told media.

appeared first on JK Breaking News.

