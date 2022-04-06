Finance
Should Retirees Get Out of The Stock Market?
Last week we witnessed the stock market hitting a record breaking correction with a decline of 12%. Ouch. It’s like we stubbed a toe in the middle of the night. We didn’t see it coming and it hurts. Our reaction is to hobble toward the light. If we could see it would make things a little easier, knowing which way to move.
But where do we go? And how do we protect ourselves going forward?
It’s important to point out that while we feel bad, the markets have done nothing wrong. Yet, in fact, market corrections are healthy. They actually help to refer us back towards mean averages. The timing of all this gives us unique investment opportunities allowing us as investors to buy companies at a price that is less expensive.
How should I invest if I can’t handle the market downturn?
The straightforward answer, don’t be afraid when the market gets volatile. This is the price of admission when you invest in the stock market!
If this last week made you nervous, you lost sleep or just simply were sick about it, you probably have too much risk in your portfolio.
Consider this week’s bounce as a great opportunity to re-balance your allocations thus reducing risk. It also may be a great time to take some of your profits, add short market hedges and raise some cash.
How much investment risk should you take on when you are retired?
For starters, look at your level of risk. As a retiree or soon-to-be-retired, you might consider 40% bonds and 60% stock. Of course these numbers are adjustable, based on your individual plan.
How do you know if this is right for you? Revert back to your retirement plan. If you don’t have one, start now.
A word of advice: your retirement and investment plan will need to change when the market changes. Stay away from amateur financial advisor’s who are set on a cookie cutter approach. The words buy and hold are not what you want to hear! There is a better way! But a retirement plan is a must.
Secondly, review your sequence-of-returns risk. What’s that? A sequence-of-returns risk reviews a fund’s withdrawal risk, especially for retirees making withdrawals during a bear market.
It’s more than a rate-of-return or the amount of a loss. This is a calculation of retirement withdrawal + timing + market conditions to determine whether or not you will run out of money.
If you are a retiree in the distribution phase of life your focus needs to be on your retirement income, NOT the rate of return. Therefore, as previously mentioned, you might want to start a conversation with your advisor about a your exposure to the market and exposure to income investments.
Stocks are risky, bonds pay too little. Do I continue to invest in stocks?
The short answer is yes. It is wise to have exposure to stocks in your overall portfolio. Statistically people are living longer and over time having more opportunity for high returns will greatly assist them into their retirement years.
For example, if you look at Target dated funds within retirement plans, they are responding by maintaining elevated amounts of stocks through at least the early part of retirement years.
You can determine the amount of risk your comfortable with by taking a risk assessment. In doing so you can obtain a good picture of what a market downturn of 10%, 15%, and 20% will look like in your portfolio to help you determine what what you’re comfortable with and how much you should keep in stocks.
What is happening with Bonds?
Let’s talk about bonds. Currently, they offer low interest rates, however, when interest rates increase the stock market tends to react negatively. So as we see the Federal Reserve begin to increase rates, they must do so but not so fast that it limits economic growth.
This past week the 10-year treasury bond increased to 2.9%. Currently, this rate seems to be our BANG point where the stock market does funny things. So, as the Fed has indicated raising rates to keep inflation in check in 2018, they may need to reconsider their plan to continue economic growth.
Should interest rates continue to rise and the Fed continue to scale back it’s buying of outstanding bonds, we could see an upward trend starting in bonds.
Where the Rubber Meets the Road
Even though the market has stumbled in the recent week I advise that you to not sell everything and put into cash. Rather; use the current rally to reduce and re-balance portfolio risk, adjust those hedges as necessary and slightly raise (not everything) to cash positions.
Also remain diligent and aware of market conditions (use the 5 Minute Market Update or real time updates), but always remember that bull markets will come to an end. The prudent strategy is always risk management and making sure your long-term retirement objectives hold steady.
The Upside to Trade Finance Advisory
Popular search engines are excellent examples, with over 75% annual earnings before five decades. Upon study of APICORP’s history, strategy, activities and achievements, and valuable industry research, you’ll find some helpful information about ways to mitigate risks whenever you are in a global trade. It is possible that even during intervals of low oil prices and financial crises, one can efficiently facilitate the access to capital for the business. It’s important to know about the further costs related to making use of a letter of credit.
Many emerging markets provide opportunities which you cannot get in the country anymore. Through the years, the energy industry in the area has grown to play a critical role in the world economy. The company buying the receivables is known as a factor. So as your company grows so does the quantity of funding that is available to you. Trade finance is related to the procedure for financing certain activities related to commerce and worldwide trade. If you are worried about bad debts, many discounting companies can supply a facility that includes bad debt insurance policy protection for extra security. But if you’re using traditional loan and overdraft facilities that the bank won’t increase, then such a facility will give a solution for cash flow.
There are a few circumstances where overpayments can be arranged. However, this kind of advance is going to be determined on the grounds of the way the facility was maintained and if a successful and dependable transactional history was built up. This scenario would be exactly the tip of the iceberg on how best to get started researching a global stock. Moreover, you would like to be aware of just how much time you are eager to spend researching investment opportunities. The entire idea with stock timing is to learn the length of time you have until you’ll really want the money. Because it takes time to understand the company, you may stay assured that your facilities will be structured around the authentic enterprise you do, taking into consideration your distinctive requirements at several phases of your trade cycle. It is comparable to those people who fear others because they don’t attempt to understand them. I think it is suggested to begin investing globally because lots of people have a fear of the unknown.
After you start to formulate what risk you’re comfortable with and also your long-term goals for investing, the next thing to do is to recognize a strategy that fulfills your requirements. One goal is to make certain that businesses have the sales-financing tools required to drive sales and better their competitiveness. The important thing is to understand what risk levels you’re comfortable with and the best target of your investing strategy. For any business the prospect of terrible debt will stay a problem. We are aware that achieving great effects in the world market needs a thorough comprehension of best practice principles. There are many trade tools which are designed to aid businesses since they learn more on the topic of international trade.
The Advantages of Trade Finance Advisory
In the long run, through this program, the country is going to have sizeable manufacturing base, which then will make gigantic growth and developmental opportunities for all participants. The city provides a good quote that could encompass our MBA international experience in addition to investing in an international economy. The discounter will subsequently continue to supply you with as much as 85% of the worth of new sales invoices, normally within one day of you raising them. It is represented in more than 30 countries worldwide and provides an extensive selection of insurances, provision services and products.
It is always important to search for the best trade finance advices you can get before making any investment. You should spend your assets wisely.
How to Get $50,000 Unsecured Personal Loans For Bad Credit Management
There are some tricks to overcoming the issues having a poor credit history can create when applying for a loan. Even when seeking a $50,000 unsecured personal loan for bad credit management purposes, lenders can be hesitant – though with such a large figure that is understandable.
We know that, in this case, the purpose of the funds is to clear up debt and address the bad credit issue that the borrower has, but no lender is willing to grant large loan approval on this basis alone. There needs to be something more substantial to the loan application.
So, securing such a large unsecured personal loan usually comes down to knowing the best way around the problem. What is important to know is that the credit score is not the issue to worry about – there are others to keep in mind.
Overlooking The Credit Score
It might seem strange that lenders would pay such little attention to the credit score an applicant has, but a credit score has a very limited influence over a loan application anyway. Still, when seeking a $50,000 unsecured personal loan for bad credit management, there is already an understanding what the funds will be used for.
The only area in which the credit score has any say is the in the interest rate that the lender charges. It is a set structure, with certain scores matched by certain interest rates. For example, an applicant with a good score of 700 may be charged 7%; of 600 perhaps 9%; and of 500 perhaps 11%. So, the chances of securing large loan approval are affected in that sense.
However, affordability is the key to a successful application, and as long as the repayments can be made without much financial strain, then getting an unsecured personal loan – even a large one – can be practically assured.
The Term Can Make The Difference
When affordability is hard to establish, there is little or no chance of securing a large loan, like a $50,000 unsecured personal loan – for bad credit borrowers particularly. However there are ways to solve the problem, if the lender is willing to agree to it.
The term of a loan dictates the size of the monthly repayments, with shorter term loans requiring much higher payments than those with longer terms. So, if the term of the loan can be extended, then the affordability can be increased. Once that is done, securing large loan approval becomes more likely.
When seeking a loan as large as $50,000, extending the term from 5 years to 10 years can see the monthly repayments fall from $875 to just $435. Even for bad credit borrowers seeking an unsecured personal loan, that is a highly affordable sum.
Your Lender Choice Is Important
Never forget that lenders can have very different lending policies, so what is rejected by one may be approved by another. When applying for a $50,000 unsecured personal loan for bad credit management, for example, some lenders choose to see the cash being lent, while others pay attention to the purpose the cash will be used for.
This means that spending time researching which lender to apply to can be worthwhile. Generally speaking, online lenders are the most likely to accommodate the needs of bad credit borrowers, and are most likely to grant them large loan approval.
However, be careful about your choice too, and check out the reputation of the lender before committing to any loan deal with them. An unsecured personal loan can be a very expensive debt with the wrong lender. The BBB website should reveal details on how trustworthy a particular lender is.
Smart Couples Finish Rich by David Bach – A Book Review
Synopsis of Content:
One of the most frequent sources of discord in marriages is financial difficulties. David Bach’s 2001 best seller, Smart Couples Finish Rich, is dedicated to helping couples find financial security while strengthening their relationships. Bach is a financial planner by and has taught financial planning on his own PBS special.
In this book he discusses why smart couples discuss and plan their financial future. He presents basic facts about financial planning and exposes some myths about couples and their money. Like most financial planning authors, he asks couples to determine their true purposes and goals in life and how they want to use money. He teaches them the importance of planning together, as a couple.
Bach offers up his “latte factor” – a description of how much money a couple can waste through unwise daily spending on luxuries like lattes. He shows how saving the $5 or $10 per day that a couple might spend on expensive coffee drinks, lunches out or other expensive snacks, the couple could invest that money and over the long term convert it into a real nest egg.
Perhaps the most important and valuable advice Bach gives is twofold: (1) couples must take control of their own financial future and cannot rely upon anyone else to do it, and (2) couples need to pay themselves first through a disciplined and automatic savings program.
Bach tells couples to build their retirement basket and their security blanket. The former is about IRA’s, 401k’s and other retirement instruments. In short he emphasizes the need to save until it hurts, especially if you start late, to build an adequate nest egg for a comfortable retirement. The latter is about building some reserves to shield you in case of a job loss or other financial disaster. The final chapters talk about saving for your dreams, or what he calls a dream basket, as well as avoiding common financial mistakes and how to increase your income by 10% in 9 weeks.
Bach’s book is good. In many ways he adds little beyond what other popular financial planning books provide and I still maintain that no book is better at investment planning than The Smartest Investment Book You’ll Ever Read by Daniel R. Solin. However Bach’s book goes a bit beyond investment advice and offers some common sense financial planning advice for average to above average salaried couples. This book is about the basics. It is well organized and makes a good reference for some basics that you can return to as you plan from year to year. For most Americans this book ought to be part of their financial planning library – and in a world with no job security and economic fluctuations understanding financial planning and investing is a very important area of knowledge. Everyone should have an investment and financial planning library and learn the basics and some beyond the basics to protect themselves.
Readability:
Like all of Bach’s books this is an easy read. It is well organized and does not contain overly complicated investment language. He uses real life examples to illustrate his principles.
About the Author:
David Bach is a financial advisor who has published eight popular books on building wealth including The Automatic Millionaire. He has appeared on a number of television programs and speaks around the nation.
Overall Rating for the Book: Very Good
