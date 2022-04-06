News
Small amount of voters decide key issues in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – Voter turnout was low for Tuesday’s Municipal Election, but those who did cast ballots made their opinions known on multiple key issues.
In St. Louis County voters decided that the St. Louis County Executive should not be able to hold a second job while in office. Proposition B passed with 61 percent of the vote. The measure was aimed at St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page who also works as an anesthesiologist.
Voters in St. Louis County also said no to Proposition C. That measure would have made the sales tax for online purchases the same as local sales taxes. 58 percent of voters cast ballots against Prop C.
In St. Louis City, Proposition R was approved with 69 percent of the vote. A big part of that measure changes the way future ward maps are redrawn in the city. An independent commission will draw the new maps in the future instead of the Board of Aldermen.
Also in the city, voters approved Proposition One. That bond issue will fund capital improvement projects, and it passed with 84 percent of the vote.
As expected, voter turnout was low. County officials projected a 20 percent turnout, and it was 19 percent. City election leaders also hoped for a 20 percent turnout, but only 10.4 percent of registered voters cast ballots in the city.
Voters FOX 2 spoke to Tuesday stressed the importance of voting.
“I just want to make sure I’m exercising my right because my forefathers have died, you know trying to vote and you know I just want to do that, I want to. I want my voice heard, even if it’s a little voice,” Alice Harding said.
Lee Marshall added, “I said hey, since I exercised my right to vote on the national level, let me try the local level, you know. Very important to get the right politician, the right people in, if you want to make a change.”
Click here for the full election results.
The Most Glamorous and Luxurious Hotels to Stay in for the Cannes Film Festival
A trip to the dreamy resort town of Cannes is a good idea any time of the year, but the glamorous spot on the French Riviera is especially enticing once warm weather arrives. Jet-setters descend upon the idyllic beach destination all summer long, but the unofficial start of the season surely begins with the famed Cannes Film Festival, as droves of famous faces make their way to the enchanting locale for the prestigious annual event.
While cinema is *technically* the focus of the Cannes Film Festival, the 12-day extravaganza is about more than just screenings—it also includes countless black tie fêtes, many a glitzy red carpet couture moment and exclusive afterparties, along with quite a few yacht parties that are almost always documented on social media by the many models and celebrities in attendance. Cannes has been a hot spot since long before the Instagram posts, of course, with many a historic movie moment, famously including Hitchcock’s To Catch A Thief, which featured the Intercontinental Carlton Cannes (sadly, the Grace Kelly-approved hotel is currently closed due to ongoing renovations).
This year, the Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 17 through May 28, and if you’re one of the lucky attendees, you’re going to need chic accommodations that are as stylish and sophisticated as the destination. For those that aren’t on the Film Festival list just yet, don’t fret, as like we said, a jaunt to Cannes is a dream trip any time of year. Below, see the most luxurious Cannes hotels to book for your next getaway to the French Riviera.
Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic
The stunning Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic surely boasts one of the (if not *the*) best locations for those that want to be right in the midst of all the action at Cannes Film Festival, as it’s situated right on La Croisette, with picture-perfect views of the red carpet, though if that’s not your thing, the hotel also offers the dreamiest vistas of the Mediterranean. Le Majestic, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, is also positioned right in the midst of the idyllic town, so you can just as easily step out of the hotel and go for a stroll through the shops as you can walk right down onto the beach.
Le Majestic, which first opened its doors in 1926, is comprised of 349 rooms, including 92 suites—at peak occupancy, the hotel can host around 700 total guests. There are two main restaurants; there’s the Mediterranean-focused Paradiso Nicole and Pierre, as well as Le Fouquet’s, which offers similar cuisine to the iconic brasserie of the same name in Paris, and there’s also a beach restaurant. The ultra-luxe Spa Diane Barrière is a must-visit if you’re staying at the hotel; it’s one of the few spas that offer incredible Biologique Recherche treatments, including facials and massages. For those that want to continue in the film festival vein, consider booking the hotel’s personal cinema projection room.
Years ago, I was told that you can tell a lot about a luxury hotel based on the concierge, because that’s where they can set themselves apart from other lavish accommodations—Le Majestic is one of those hotels that goes above and beyond, which is part of what makes the spot so alluring to travelers, year after year. That means finding a solution to any possible request that a guest may have, no matter the difficulty. “Never say no, always say yes,” Gilles Bastoni, the chief concierge at Le Majestic, told Observer. “You will never hear me directly say no—I turn it into a yes. Sometimes it’s challenging, but the sky is the limit—everything within the law, we will do,” he laughed. That means everything from sending a helicopter to Paris to fetch an actress’ left-behind dress just in time for a film premiere, to refurnishing and decorating a suite for a lavish Halloween party with two days’ notice. “It’s a second house for a lot of guests. We want guests to feel at home here; that’s important to us,” Bastoni stated. Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic.
Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc
Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc needs no introduction; the glamorous spot is one of the most famous hotels in the world, and while it’s a touch further away from the main event at La Croisette, it’s worth the drive. Hotel du Cap, which is located at the southern tip of Cap d’Antibes, was initially a winter writer’s retreat before it was first reopened as a luxe hotel in 1889. Over the years, the Oetker Collection hotel has welcomed everyone from Elizabeth Taylor and F. Scott Fitzgerald (the Hôtel des Étrangers in Tender Is the Night is modeled after Hotel du Cap) to Leonardo DiCaprio and Kendall Jenner. It’s also the locale of the glitzy amfAR Gala, which always takes place during the Cannes Film Festival—it’s known as one of the most exclusive invites.
Hotel du Cap is composed of 118 elegantly decorated guest rooms as well as three private villas, including the five-bedroom Villa Saint-Anne, which opened last year. There are three main restaurants, in addition to three bar and lounge options, in addition to the poolside dining spot. Speaking of, don’t forget to spend some quality time at Hotel du Cap’s iconic infinity pool, and not just for the photo op. Also, make sure to check out the sprawling gardens, try your hand at tennis on one of the clay courts and hit the spa, if you have a chance. And, of course, don’t forget about the hotel’s custom Aquariva Super boat, which can take four guests on a dreamy ride, gliding along the water. Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.
Hôtel Martinez
The chic Hôtel Martinez first opened in 1929, and reopened its doors in 2018 following an extensive renovation courtesy of Pierre-Yves Rochon. The hotel, which became a part of Hyatt in 2013, is positioned on La Croisette and contains 411 rooms and suites that are all designed in line with the building’s Art Deco aesthetic, including a penthouse that’s one of the largest hotel suites in all of Europe.
Hôtel Martinez, which has welcomed guests including Scarlett Johansson, Rihanna, Robert De Niro and Uma Thurman, is home to one of the largest private beaches in the area, which is ideal for those that prefer a bit more seclusion. The hotel is also home to the two Michelin-starred La Palme d’Or restaurant, in addition to the picturesque outdoor dining option Le Jardin du Martinez, plus Bar Martinez. There’s also La Plage du Martinez, located on the aforementioned private beach. Hôtel Martinez.
Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d’Albion
Le Gray d’Albion is a more understated hotel option that’s located just a street away from its sister property, Le Majestic. Even though it’s not perched directly on the water, guests do have access to the hotel’s private beach club, Mademoiselle Gray Plage Barrière, which has a chic restaurant, lounge chairs and seating, with impressive views of the Mediterranean Sea. The Preferred Hotel is made up of 174 rooms as well as 24 suites, many of which have private balconies, with one on-property restaurant as well as a bar. Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d’Albion.
Crash on I-70 EB over Blanchette Bridge causes delays
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A crash at I-70 eastbound on the Blanchette Bridge is causing major delays Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at about 6 a.m. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. FOX 2 will be adding more details to this story as they become available. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying to the scene.
Chicago Bears Q&A: Is 2024 when we can expect this team to compete again? Could Nick Foles wind up being released?
With the NFL draft only three weeks away, Brad Biggs takes a spin through the weekly Chicago Bears mailbag.
I was struck by Matt Eberflus’ statement that he wanted to play the nickel defense 85% of the time. It seems to me if you are going to do that, you need to be reasonably confident that you can stop the run with the extra defensive back in the game. Do you think that this means we will see more big nickel, where the extra defensive back is a safety, than we have seen in the past? — Tom S., Chicago
Eberflus talked about using the nickel defense for the vast majority of snaps when he was asked at the owners meetings about a strong-side linebacker for the base defense.
“We play with a lot of nickel,” he said. “You play almost 85% nickel during the course of a season, so that’s a big piece. For the Sam position, we really want that guy to be able to swing into the inside backer spots at a Mike or Will spot, so that guy will be a dual-position guy.”
I don’t know if the Bears will hit 85% this season, but with Eberflus as the defensive coordinator in Indianapolis last season, the Colts were in their nickel package 79% of the time, second-most in the league. Only the Buffalo Bills (90%) played more nickel. The Bears were in nickel 55% of the time, which ranked 23rd. It should be noted the Bears were in dime personnel nearly 16% of the time. Eberflus’ Colts played only six snaps of dime defense.
I’d be more concerned about the personnel than the packages. If the Bears have solid players, they will be able to play solid defense against the run in their nickel package. The Colts had one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the league in Kenny Moore. The Bears likely need multiple cornerbacks.
Do you know enough about Larry Ogunjobi’s failed physical to say if he might eventually be able to play with more time to heal? If so, perhaps the Bears could offer him a conditional contract based on number of games or snaps he plays. I suppose that Ryan Poles has already thought of that, but just an idea I wanted to toss out to you. — Dennis G., Evergreen, Colo.
Poles was asked last week at the owners meetings about Ogunjobi and the possibility of revisiting a contract, and he didn’t rule that out. It seems highly unlikely to me that would happen. The Bears could have interest in Ogunjobi in the future or for less money, but after they pulled the three-year, $40.5 million contract off the table, I have a difficult time believing Ogunjobi would be interested in joining them. You learn never to say never in the NFL, but this seems like a long shot.
I see this season and next as being a rebuild. Evaluate the players on the roster in Year 1 and gut it again and fill out the roster with a bunch of one-year free-agent deals. Is 2024 when we can expect the Bears to compete again? — @illini8208
There’s no question the Bears are in the beginning stages of a rebuild, and with so many players being added to the roster this year on one-year contracts, there will be considerable overhaul again in 2023. The hope, of course, is that a handful of players they have added will emerge as good fits and be re-signed. The Bears will have a full complement of draft picks next year, and depending on how they advance on offense this season — assuming they do — they could be considerably improved in 2023, when Poles will have a ton of salary-cap flexibility to be more aggressive in free agency. The key will be seeing what kind of roots the team can put down on offense and defense in the year ahead.
Do you think Ryan Poles’ lack of urgency in free agency, specifically on offense with the line and wide receiver, is an indication that he is not concerned with Justin Fields’ development this year and intends to trade him next year and draft his own guy? I know … it’s a reach. — @dxwilson1
Wow. That’s jumping from Point A to Point T — for trade — and skipping a lot of stops along the way. Poles has shown some urgency for the offensive line; it’s just that the plans didn’t come through. The Bears made a play for center Brian Allen in free agency, and when they didn’t land him, they pivoted to Lucas Patrick. They were optimistic they would land Ryan Bates as a restricted free agent, and that didn’t come to fruition. They can’t overpay for players who won’t perform to the level of the contract. Sure, the Bears could have been more aggressive pursuing wide receivers, but we’ve seen a lot of receivers come and go that the team overpaid for in free agency and got little production from. I’m thinking of Eddie Royal and Taylor Gabriel among others. Poles said the team believes a new system and new coaching will greatly benefit Fields, and keep in mind they aren’t done shaping the roster by a long shot.
Just how difficult is it for a team to switch defensive schemes with almost the same personnel? How can the current roster adjust to the switch from a 3-4 to a 4-3? — @sawbukjames
I don’t think it’s as challenging as you think. A bigger question is how the team will fill vacant spots on the roster than how it will get current players to adjust to a new scheme. They really don’t have “the same personnel.” We’re talking about an adjustment in scheme for the front seven, and only two starters there remain — linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn. Smith should adapt well in any scheme, and Quinn has much more experience in a 4-3 than in a 3-4. Mario Edwards Jr. wasn’t a starter last season but was a regular in the defensive line rotation, and I imagine he will fit just fine as a three-technique tackle. Angelo Blackson also should fit in on the defensive line, and Trevis Gipson will get a chance to play with his hand in the dirt again, which is what he was accustomed to doing at Tulsa. I don’t see this as a problem for the Bears.
With so many needs going into the draft, will Ryan Poles double up on any position? — @joe_vizo
I will be as direct as I can: It’s way more important for Poles to find players who can be contributors than it is for him to fill specific roster “needs” that you and I can identity right now. Fast forward to the spring of 2024, and no one will look at his draft picks from this year and say, “Hey, they got these two guys and they plugged holes in 2022.” We will look at the 2022 class and ask how many of those players are in a position to help the team win in 2024. Could they double up on certain positions? Sure. Are there positions where they need two or more players? No question. What’s most important is finding players who can stick and be part of the future — no matter what position they play.
Any reason Jesse James hasn’t been re-signed? Did well in small showings last season. — @kenty_00
James was a decent contributor to the offense last season and surely will get signed at some point. The Bears recruited him a year ago and he signed just before training camp for basically a minimum deal. Sometimes veteran players like James aren’t interested in giving away their spring and committing to an offseason program, OTAs, minicamp and all of that when they won’t be paid above the minimum. A veteran who is confident he can learn the offense quickly and compete for a starting job is happier to spend the offseason training on his own and then commit to a team in time for training camp. I don’t know if that’s the case with James in this situation, but I do know that was a factor for him last offseason.
Why do so many people think if the Bears draft a tackle in the second or third round this year he will be better than the second-round tackle that was drafted last year? I think drafting depth O-linemen would be good but don’t believe anything before the fourth round would be wise. — @stewart_errol
You make a fair point. The biggest question right now is if the Bears believe Teven Jenkins or Larry Borom can play left tackle. Poles expressed optimism at the owners meetings that one of them could handle the position, but the team hasn’t gotten on the field yet and linemen won’t be in full pads until training camp. It’s difficult to evaluate linemen if they’re not actually hitting in live drills. Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann is potentially an interesting prospect if he’s on the board in Round 2 when the Bears are on the clock. He’s relatively new to the position but has great power and might have the athleticism to play left tackle in the NFL. I think the best plan with a guy like Raimann would be to start him on the right side and let him adjust to the pro game, but he would be worthy of a discussion at Halas Hall. Generally, top left tackles are drafted in Round 1 and often in the first half of the first round. So it’s possible the Bears will be seeking a bridge option at the position, even if it means plugging in Jenkins or Borom for a season.
How often do we see starting-quality vets cut after the draft? Thinking out loud and wondering if the Bears can find a version of Charles Leno after the draft is complete. — @mosconml
There was unwarranted celebration among Bears fans when Leno was released after the draft last year, and it turned out the Bears would have been significantly better off keeping him on a modest contract. Leno didn’t play to his ability in 2020, but he bounced back and had a better season in Washington last year, earning a new contract from the Commanders. You will see a good handful of veterans cut loose after the draft, but more times than not, they’re descending players. It’s unlikely a quality left tackle would be cut, but you can’t rule out the possibility that a decent bridge option becomes available. The Bears could benefit by adding veterans at a couple of positions post-draft. They need help at a bunch of positions, and the list isn’t limited to cornerback, strong safety, wide receiver, guard, strong-side linebacker, return specialist, tight end …
If the Bears can’t trade Nick Foles, should they cut him to create a roster spot for a contributing free agent or rookie? — @joshkezer
Foles already has earned a $4 million roster bonus for this season, and his base salary is an additional $4 million with $1 million fully guaranteed. The good news is the contract has offset so if the Bears were to release Foles and he signed with another team, they no longer would be on the hook for that guarantee once he received his first $1 million from the new team. The Bears don’t have any leverage right now in efforts to trade Foles. They’ve already signed a new No. 2 quarterback in Trevor Siemian, and if a team does have interest in Foles, it might not be at $4 million. I could see the Bears eventually releasing him.
Siemian signed a two-year, $4 million contract, and the Bears could be trending toward paying veteran backups less money. They’ve sunk a ton of money into veterans — some projected as starters at the beginning of the season — for a while now. Mike Glennon made $16.5 million from the Bears. After him, Chase Daniel signed a two-year, $10 million contract. Then Foles arrived, and he has cashed $20 million from the Bears. Finally Andy Dalton was paid $10 million last season. Add it up and that’s $56.5 million for six combined seasons. Those four combined for 21 starts with an 8-13 record. In fairness, the Bears pursued most of these veterans because they were deemed good fits for the offense and/or had experience in the system. Still, they seemingly overpaid at every turn and inherited a whopper of a contract with Foles when they acquired him via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
What is the plan for filling the roster out for camp? I think they currently only have 57 players signed to contracts. — @_rightonq_
You’re looking at a combination of six draft picks (unless Poles trades down to add more capital), a lot of free agents signed to one-year contracts (the vast majority for the minimum) and a healthy collection of undrafted rookie free agents for the Bears to add 33 players. It’s possible they will sign a few more veterans in the next two weeks before completely focusing on the draft. After the draft, every team reassesses its depth chart and needs, and that’s when you see some veterans cut loose. I imagine the Bears will take a close look at the personnel notices then. Figure they’ll sign 10 to 15 undrafted rookies. It won’t be hard to reach the 90-man limit, and they ought to be able to find a few players who emerge as pleasant surprises.
What’s worse for the next two years? The Bears stink and Justin Fields plays poorly and they get a top-three pick or Fields does great, the Bears win six to eight games and a first-round pick next year between 15 and 17? I feel like both are lose/lose. — @nieldan20112581
No one said digging out of the current predicament would be easy. This is certainly a glass-half-empty outlook at the near future. I don’t think the Bears will be great in 2022 by any stretch, but they’ll have to be especially poor — with what appears to be a much easier schedule than the 2021 slate — to have a top-three pick. If they’re that bad, quarterback play will be a major problem, the defense will be significantly worse and injuries likely will be a huge issue. If Fields “does great,” there’s no way that’s a lose/lose for the team. That would mean the Bears have taken a massive step toward solving their long-standing quarterback dilemma. That’s the biggest issue they face, and there are a lot of questions for Fields and the offense in 2022 because he struggled as a rookie. I guess your sweet spot is Fields plays well and the Bears have a lousy record and get a high pick in the 2023 draft. If you’re rooting for the team, you have to want the quarterback to play as well as he can. If that means a middle-of-the-pack pick in 2023, great. It beats the alternative of Fields playing poorly and quarterback being a huge issue again at this time next year.
Lower in the list of concerns for the roster right now, but what is the plan at punter? — Mike, Geneva
The Bears are looking to replace veteran Pat O’Donnell, who departed for the Green Bay Packers via free agency, and they have one punter under contract — 27-year-old Ryan Winslow. You might recognize his name as the Pitt product who got his first shot in the NFL during the 2018 offseason with the Bears. Since then he has bounced around with the Arizona Cardinals (three stops), Packers, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers. He also was signed by the San Diego Fleet and Memphis Express in the now-defunct AAF. Through it all, Winslow has appeared in six regular-season NFL games with a total of 22 punts. He has been good enough to be on teams’ emergency list and he got extra opportunities during COVID-19 when teams wanted to have a reserve available. Winslow’s last opportunity came in January when the 49ers signed him to their practice squad. So that gave new Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower a close look at him. I expect Winslow to have an opportunity to compete for the job with a veteran on a minimum-salary deal or an undrafted free agent. No, I don’t believe the Bears, with a shortage of draft picks, would strongly consider investing one on a punter.
