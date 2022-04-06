Finance
Smart Couples Finish Rich by David Bach – A Book Review
Synopsis of Content:
One of the most frequent sources of discord in marriages is financial difficulties. David Bach’s 2001 best seller, Smart Couples Finish Rich, is dedicated to helping couples find financial security while strengthening their relationships. Bach is a financial planner by and has taught financial planning on his own PBS special.
In this book he discusses why smart couples discuss and plan their financial future. He presents basic facts about financial planning and exposes some myths about couples and their money. Like most financial planning authors, he asks couples to determine their true purposes and goals in life and how they want to use money. He teaches them the importance of planning together, as a couple.
Bach offers up his “latte factor” – a description of how much money a couple can waste through unwise daily spending on luxuries like lattes. He shows how saving the $5 or $10 per day that a couple might spend on expensive coffee drinks, lunches out or other expensive snacks, the couple could invest that money and over the long term convert it into a real nest egg.
Perhaps the most important and valuable advice Bach gives is twofold: (1) couples must take control of their own financial future and cannot rely upon anyone else to do it, and (2) couples need to pay themselves first through a disciplined and automatic savings program.
Bach tells couples to build their retirement basket and their security blanket. The former is about IRA’s, 401k’s and other retirement instruments. In short he emphasizes the need to save until it hurts, especially if you start late, to build an adequate nest egg for a comfortable retirement. The latter is about building some reserves to shield you in case of a job loss or other financial disaster. The final chapters talk about saving for your dreams, or what he calls a dream basket, as well as avoiding common financial mistakes and how to increase your income by 10% in 9 weeks.
Bach’s book is good. In many ways he adds little beyond what other popular financial planning books provide and I still maintain that no book is better at investment planning than The Smartest Investment Book You’ll Ever Read by Daniel R. Solin. However Bach’s book goes a bit beyond investment advice and offers some common sense financial planning advice for average to above average salaried couples. This book is about the basics. It is well organized and makes a good reference for some basics that you can return to as you plan from year to year. For most Americans this book ought to be part of their financial planning library – and in a world with no job security and economic fluctuations understanding financial planning and investing is a very important area of knowledge. Everyone should have an investment and financial planning library and learn the basics and some beyond the basics to protect themselves.
Readability:
Like all of Bach’s books this is an easy read. It is well organized and does not contain overly complicated investment language. He uses real life examples to illustrate his principles.
About the Author:
David Bach is a financial advisor who has published eight popular books on building wealth including The Automatic Millionaire. He has appeared on a number of television programs and speaks around the nation.
Overall Rating for the Book: Very Good
Finance
Company Profiles – Ithmaar Bank
Ithmaar bank is interesting from a business architectural viewpoint because it represents Islamic finance. Ithmaar Bank was incorporated in the Kingdom of Bahrain in 1984 initially under the name of Faysal Investment Bank of Bahrain E.C. (FIBEC).
In 2003, Shamil Bank purchased all the assets and liabilities of FIBEC and changed the name to Ithmaar Bank.
The vision of the bank is: “To be the benchmark international investment bank from the Middle East; and … the premier global Islamic financial services group. (1)
The values of the bank are: Expertise, Innovation, Transparency, Sophistication and International Focus. Sophisitication is a value that is not often seen in companies. To these values one could add the bridging of eastern and western cultures.
The location of Bahrain is key for understanding the success of this fast growing bank. As the corporate video shows, Bahrain offers access to the markets, attractive costs of doing business in the Middle East and the strength of regulation that is adapted to international standards.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors is Khalid Abdulla-Janahi. The side shows only limited information about him:
“Mr. Janahi holds a degree in Computer Science and Accountancy from the University of Manchester, UK.” (1)
About Michael P. Lee, the CEO and member of the Board we learn much more. Mr. Lee started his investment banking career at Merrill Lynch in 1973. In 1992, Mr. Lee became a senior adviser at Bahrain’s Ministry of Finance & National Economy, providing strategic advice on the development and regulation of the Bahrain International Financial Centre and on investments. He has now lived in Bahrain for 16 years. Mr. Lee holds an MA (Honors) degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Oxford. (1)
The business model contains:
– Investment banking
– Islamic Finance
– Private equity (recently launched the Ithmaar Kazyna CIS Regional Energy Fund)
– private banking (wealth management, investment placement)
– group business development (New Business Development for Ithmaar Bank and its subsidiaries and affiliates. Institutional and VIP client relationship management, Intra-group linkages). And also a new fund that was launched: Latin American Real Estate Fund.
– Mergers & Acquisitions
Form the corporate brochure however we learn that this business model is not an integrated entity but a conglomeration of individual companies:
Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait B.S.C, (BBK), Ithmaar Development Company (f.e. hotel development), First Leasing Bank (FLB), Solidarity Group (one of the largest Islamic insurance company in the world), Faisal Private Bank (FPB), Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), Shamil Bank
Than for the layman like me, one needs some basic understanding of Islamic finance, for example about the nature of interest (how about the myth that raising interest rates is not allowed):
“Riba is a loan with the condition that the borrower will return to the lender more than and better than the quantity borrowed.” (2)
And about the global knowledge that in Islamic countries interest is forbidden:
How Is Interest Illegal
The definition of interest has already been mentioned as well as that it is prohibited. If we explore the Qur’an we will come across at least four places where Allah has mentioned interest.
The first one is in Surah Al-baqarah verse no.275
“Those who devour usury will not stand except as stands one whom the Satan by his touch has driven to madness. That is because they say, “trade is like usury”, but Allah has permitted trade and has forbidden usury” (2)
How this is incorporated in Islamic (trade) finance is (for me) still uncertain…
Finance
How To Improve Business Efficiency & ROI By Business Automation?
Sometimes, there is a room for improvement even when a company is running smoothly. You may have noticed that whenever a project gets delayed or employees become less productive, business is suffered in spite of having all the elements vital for a successful business.
In this respect, many small and mid-scale businesses have already started leveraging the power of available technology to improve their business efficiency as well as ROI of their employees. They in short, automate as many business processes as possible and for this, they avail various software solutions.
There are in fact plenty of business process automation service providers across the world, which makes use of the best tools for the same. So, let us have a glimpse of the software solutions by which you can achieve business automation for your company.
CRM software solutions
Customer relationship management software is now indispensable for all businesses regardless of size and domain type. CRM systems typically take care of all administrative tasks, lead generation, timely follow up with customers and much more. Thus, offering ample free time for you to focus on core business areas of your company.
Many entrepreneurs prefer to integrate CRM with their marketing automation software to get better results as in such a case, there is seamless communication between the marketing and the sales team leading to successful campaigns and an improved ROI. In the wake of popularity of cloud computing technology, cloud CRM software solutions have become more common.
ERP software solutions
ERP means Enterprise Resource Planning and ERP solutions have proved extremely beneficial in the automation of the entire business processes, especially in manufacturing companies. There are also web-based and cloud-based ERP systems available in the market that are perfect in catering to the needs of a business for the sake of automation.
It is possible to accomplish automation of invoicing, accounting, inventory management, project management, supply-chain process, vendor management, order processing, and much more by an enterprise resource planning software solution. If your business processes are different, you can also go for a custom ERP software development service from any leading IT company with a proven record of software development.
Marketing Automation Software Solutions
Marketing automation software does automation of innumerable repetitive tasks pertaining to marketing like market segmentation, campaign creation, email communication, lead management, tracking of campaign reports, and much more to say. There are a plenty of free and paid marketing automation software in the market.
Naturally, when you are employing such solutions to automate most of your business processes, business efficiency is maximized. Employees do not feel excessive work pressure which results in more engagement in work, and more productivity at the end of the day.
For more details regarding how business efficiency and ROI can be improved via business automation, feel free to call experts. Elsner is a reputed name in the industry as an IT company catering to a large national and international clientele successfully over the years.
Finance
3 Ways Google’s In-App Search Will Influence Android App Development
Currently, the applications activities are limited to Google applications that are YouTube, Spotify and Gmail, and will shortly extend to popular applications such as LinkedIn and Facebook Messenger.
How does it work?
In App is an offline feature as it conducts search across the Android device, and not the internet or cloud storage. It is similar to Apple’s Spotlight that allows user to find data directly on the phone. Until now, Google used the Firebase App Indexing to help app developers to facilitate search on Google for online information and be redirected to the application. This type of search allows the user to view app content directly. With In App search, user’s search becomes more focused, as they will only find relevant app information that is stored in their device.
We discuss 4 ways Google’s In-app search will influence Android app development.
Direct app access
When a user inputs a relevant search keyword into In App search, all the offline data that is stored on their device in the application is shown in results. This not only makes the results more concise, it also enables user to open the application and go directly to the feature they are seeking without making multiple inputs.
Finding Relevant content where it is stored
Often, the content that is being sought is saved in mobile applications and it is unnecessary for user to make a search of the web to find it. In the past Google has made indexing apps for search on the web, with In Apps, this feature has been brought to the limited field of user device. User can search for tasks, messages, multimedia, contacts and other specific app related information at a single point and get faster results. For instance, just like the search feature on WhatsApp, if the user is looking for some specific information, like information shared with a friend on Facebook Messenger or specific passage of note stored in Evernote, they can find it directly on In- App.
Deciding which apps In Apps will work on
The user has the choice to decide which applications the In App feature will work on. Users also have the choice to add which apps they would like the search feature to extend to by toggling the various apps on or off on the Google App’s Settings. Since, the app will be working offline; user is protected from sharing their data with Google as private information will not be sent to their server. This gives the user more effective control over their personal data and lets them decide what information they would like to share and what they won’t. This is crucial especially in case of sensitive applications such as payment gateways, mCommerce apps and banking applications where user may safely save their finance related details.
Concentrated Search Efforts
In the past Google has provided a host of Search indexing options that were largely web-dependent. With the new In App search option, they have finally entered a more concentrated search spectrum that gives users greater control over the data. Currently, In App is only available on specific Android devices, but it will soon be rolled out on a larger scale.
Android developers can leverage the benefits of In App search by integrating this Google device feature to their application directly rather than create a separate search feature within their applications. this will create easier access for the user too and help the application to organically blend with the device.
