St. Louis alderwoman says police not the enemy after officers shoot armed man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nick Bjugstad hadn’t been in the Wild lineup much over the past couple of weeks.

With the continued development of Brandon Duhaime, and additions of Tyson Jost and Nic Deslauriers at the trade deadline, Bjugstad was the odd man out up front.

Never once did he complain. He continued to work hard in practice, enduring assistant coach Darby Hendrickson’s infamous bag skates afterward, and stayed ready for whenever coach Dean Evason called his name.

The past couple of games have been a reward of sorts for Bjugstad. Not only did he slot back into the Wild lineup after Matt Boldy suffered an upper-body injury, Bjugstad has made an impact in wins over the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals.

“You’ve got to stay ready at all times,” said Bjugstad, who has been centering Deslauriers and Duhaime, and did so again in Tuesday’s game against the Nashville Predators. “Just kind of trying to stay in shape, and yeah, Darby gives us some good bag skates to makes sure we’re ready. It’s a pretty easy transition jumping in with these guys.”

His most notable contribution? A very impressive performance in the faceoff circle in the win over the Capitals. He won 11 of 13 draws during the game.

“What it says is he was committed when he was out to the little things and detail things to be ready,” Evason said of Bjugstad’s prowess in the faceoff circle. “He put the time in and put the effort in, and from the drop of the puck he was real good in the faceoff circle.”

Asked if it has been difficult to play center after playing wing for much of this season, Bjugstad said it’s how he’s played the position for most of his life. He played in the middle during his time at Blaine High School and throughout his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota.

“It’s kind of second nature for me,” Bjugstad said. “It kind of comes back pretty quickly, and playing with two big bodies that can skate (Deslauriers and Duhaime), we just try to play heavy and play hard, and last game it felt pretty good.”

As for his recent dominance in the faceoff circle, Bjugstad downplayed it, replying, “It seemed to be working the other night.” Though he has been working hard on that part of his game in practice, Bjugstad said a lot of it is a mental game against the opposition.

“When it’s not going well, it can go the other way,” Bjugstad said. “You start thinking about that a little too much. You’re not really focusing on getting the puck back. There’s a lot that goes into it.”

That certainly wasn’t the case for Bjugstad the other night.

“Sometimes less is more,” Bjugstad said. “It’s obviously an important part of the game. If I can bring that into my game and help out in that area, I’ll do that as much as possible.”

BRIEFLY

After staying home over the weekend to tend to his upper-body injury, Jon Merrill has joined the team on the road trip. He did not play in Tuesday’s game against the Predators and will likely miss Friday’s game against the St. Louis Blues, as well.