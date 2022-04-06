News
St. Louis alderwoman says police not the enemy after officers shoot armed man
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis alderwoman is speaking out after officers shot a 58-year-old man, who later died from his injuries.
Alderwoman Pam Boyd said police are stretched too thin, and there’s so much crime in her community. She laments that way too many officers are quitting at a time when her community is clamoring for more cops to keep them safe.
Boyd said parts of her community are the most dangerous areas in the city. She told FOX 2’s Elliott Davis that many people constantly ask her what has to be done to get more officers, considering all the crime in their area.
She said she thinks police care about the community, but “their hands are tied.”
“They don’t have the manpower that they need to help in our community. I think it’s an issue with we don’t have people that want to be the police,” Boyd said. “So much trauma, and so people walk away. Just look at it. The murders that are occurring, and they’re looking at this every day — day in and day out. And then they’re being attacked by the community.
Boyd said a way needs to be found to keep more officers on the force.
News
Wild center Nick Bjugstad embodies next-man-up mentality
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nick Bjugstad hadn’t been in the Wild lineup much over the past couple of weeks.
With the continued development of Brandon Duhaime, and additions of Tyson Jost and Nic Deslauriers at the trade deadline, Bjugstad was the odd man out up front.
Never once did he complain. He continued to work hard in practice, enduring assistant coach Darby Hendrickson’s infamous bag skates afterward, and stayed ready for whenever coach Dean Evason called his name.
The past couple of games have been a reward of sorts for Bjugstad. Not only did he slot back into the Wild lineup after Matt Boldy suffered an upper-body injury, Bjugstad has made an impact in wins over the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals.
“You’ve got to stay ready at all times,” said Bjugstad, who has been centering Deslauriers and Duhaime, and did so again in Tuesday’s game against the Nashville Predators. “Just kind of trying to stay in shape, and yeah, Darby gives us some good bag skates to makes sure we’re ready. It’s a pretty easy transition jumping in with these guys.”
His most notable contribution? A very impressive performance in the faceoff circle in the win over the Capitals. He won 11 of 13 draws during the game.
“What it says is he was committed when he was out to the little things and detail things to be ready,” Evason said of Bjugstad’s prowess in the faceoff circle. “He put the time in and put the effort in, and from the drop of the puck he was real good in the faceoff circle.”
Asked if it has been difficult to play center after playing wing for much of this season, Bjugstad said it’s how he’s played the position for most of his life. He played in the middle during his time at Blaine High School and throughout his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota.
“It’s kind of second nature for me,” Bjugstad said. “It kind of comes back pretty quickly, and playing with two big bodies that can skate (Deslauriers and Duhaime), we just try to play heavy and play hard, and last game it felt pretty good.”
As for his recent dominance in the faceoff circle, Bjugstad downplayed it, replying, “It seemed to be working the other night.” Though he has been working hard on that part of his game in practice, Bjugstad said a lot of it is a mental game against the opposition.
“When it’s not going well, it can go the other way,” Bjugstad said. “You start thinking about that a little too much. You’re not really focusing on getting the puck back. There’s a lot that goes into it.”
That certainly wasn’t the case for Bjugstad the other night.
“Sometimes less is more,” Bjugstad said. “It’s obviously an important part of the game. If I can bring that into my game and help out in that area, I’ll do that as much as possible.”
BRIEFLY
After staying home over the weekend to tend to his upper-body injury, Jon Merrill has joined the team on the road trip. He did not play in Tuesday’s game against the Predators and will likely miss Friday’s game against the St. Louis Blues, as well.
News
St. Louis County voters lament low turnout
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Several voters heading to the polls in St. Louis County expressed disappointment over the low voter turnout Tuesday.
April municipal elections rarely bring out voters in large numbers. The turnout in St. Louis County was estimated at nearly 20% for Tuesday’s election.
“You can’t complain if you don’t vote,” said St. Louis County resident Jimmy Claussen.
St. Ann Mayor Michael Corcoran was among the voters casting their ballot at the St. Louis Election Board in St. Ann. He said low turnout in the past has led the city to re-submitting issues for a second vote in a future election.
“We’ve actually had some issues in the April election that were so close that we didn’t feel we had a definitive answer,” said Corcoran.
St. Louis County voter Alice Harding said, “I want my voice heard, even if it’s a little voice.”
To check area election results, click here.
News
Jaden McDaniels returns to Timberwolves’ lineup on minutes restriction
Jaden McDaniels looked iffy to return in time for the postseason when he suffered a high ankle sprain late in the Timberwolves’ win in San Antonio last month.
Yet there he was Tuesday at Target Center, making his return to action against Washington with three games to play in the regular season.
“All credit to Jaden for putting the work in,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “All credit to our performance staff. They did an unbelievable job of getting him here a little bit ahead of schedule.”
Finch said this return time for McDaniels was “very, very huge.” It allows the second-year wing — who will start on a 15-minute minutes restriction — to get back into the flow of the game prior to the postseason.
“We were hoping it would work out this way,” Finch said.
Finch noted every player is different in their recoveries. He doesn’t believe McDaniels has had many ankle sprains in the past.
“I think early on like the first couple days he responded really well, and then it’s just like a pain thing,” Finch said. “Sometimes you get pain moving one direction, not the other. So, it’s just time to figure all that out. We were pretty encouraged early on.”
With ankle sprains, it’s one thing to return to action. It’s another to look like yourself out on the floor.
Finch has been encouraged by the way McDaniels has looked in his workouts. McDaniels played in the team’s “Stay in Shape League” — which features the players who don’t see as many minutes in gameday scrimmages — Tuesday before he was ruled in for the game.
“He looked really good,” Finch said. “We hope it transfers out there. There’s always a rhythm and a feel thing. I’m not worried about that. I just want to see him out there and have confidence in his ankle.”
McDaniels checked into Tuesday’s contest with 4 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first frame.
BEVERLEY OUT AGAIN
Patrick Beverley missed his second consecutive game Tuesday with what was listed as ankle soreness. Finch said the veteran guard is also battling hip soreness. The coach noted the 34-year-old guard asked out of the game twice in the Wolves’ win Friday in Denver as he battles various bumps and bruises.
LEBRON’S HELP?
LeBron James missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ game Tuesday against Phoenix with ankle soreness.
Why does that matter to Minnesota?
Well, James currently leads the NBA in points per game. But in order to officially win the scoring title, he needs to play 58 games. He has currently played 56. So he’ll need to play in two of the Lakers’ final three games of the regular season.
The Lakers play Denver on Sunday, and Minnesota could need James and Co. to upset Denver to move into the No. 6 seed and avoid the play-in.
BRIEFLY
There was a brief delay at the start of the Timberwolves’ game Tuesday, as confetti fell from the Target Center ceiling. It was leftover confetti from South Carolina’s national championship celebration Sunday night at the conclusion of the Women’s Final Four.
