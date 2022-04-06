News
St. Louis County voters lament low turnout
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Several voters heading to the polls in St. Louis County expressed disappointment over the low voter turnout Tuesday.
April municipal elections rarely bring out voters in large numbers. The turnout in St. Louis County was estimated at nearly 20% for Tuesday’s election.
“You can’t complain if you don’t vote,” said St. Louis County resident Jimmy Claussen.
St. Ann Mayor Michael Corcoran was among the voters casting their ballot at the St. Louis Election Board in St. Ann. He said low turnout in the past has led the city to re-submitting issues for a second vote in a future election.
“We’ve actually had some issues in the April election that were so close that we didn’t feel we had a definitive answer,” said Corcoran.
St. Louis County voter Alice Harding said, “I want my voice heard, even if it’s a little voice.”
News
Jaden McDaniels returns to Timberwolves’ lineup on minutes restriction
Jaden McDaniels looked iffy to return in time for the postseason when he suffered a high ankle sprain late in the Timberwolves’ win in San Antonio last month.
Yet there he was Tuesday at Target Center, making his return to action against Washington with three games to play in the regular season.
“All credit to Jaden for putting the work in,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “All credit to our performance staff. They did an unbelievable job of getting him here a little bit ahead of schedule.”
Finch said this return time for McDaniels was “very, very huge.” It allows the second-year wing — who will start on a 15-minute minutes restriction — to get back into the flow of the game prior to the postseason.
“We were hoping it would work out this way,” Finch said.
Finch noted every player is different in their recoveries. He doesn’t believe McDaniels has had many ankle sprains in the past.
“I think early on like the first couple days he responded really well, and then it’s just like a pain thing,” Finch said. “Sometimes you get pain moving one direction, not the other. So, it’s just time to figure all that out. We were pretty encouraged early on.”
With ankle sprains, it’s one thing to return to action. It’s another to look like yourself out on the floor.
Finch has been encouraged by the way McDaniels has looked in his workouts. McDaniels played in the team’s “Stay in Shape League” — which features the players who don’t see as many minutes in gameday scrimmages — Tuesday before he was ruled in for the game.
“He looked really good,” Finch said. “We hope it transfers out there. There’s always a rhythm and a feel thing. I’m not worried about that. I just want to see him out there and have confidence in his ankle.”
McDaniels checked into Tuesday’s contest with 4 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first frame.
BEVERLEY OUT AGAIN
Patrick Beverley missed his second consecutive game Tuesday with what was listed as ankle soreness. Finch said the veteran guard is also battling hip soreness. The coach noted the 34-year-old guard asked out of the game twice in the Wolves’ win Friday in Denver as he battles various bumps and bruises.
LEBRON’S HELP?
LeBron James missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ game Tuesday against Phoenix with ankle soreness.
Why does that matter to Minnesota?
Well, James currently leads the NBA in points per game. But in order to officially win the scoring title, he needs to play 58 games. He has currently played 56. So he’ll need to play in two of the Lakers’ final three games of the regular season.
The Lakers play Denver on Sunday, and Minnesota could need James and Co. to upset Denver to move into the No. 6 seed and avoid the play-in.
BRIEFLY
There was a brief delay at the start of the Timberwolves’ game Tuesday, as confetti fell from the Target Center ceiling. It was leftover confetti from South Carolina’s national championship celebration Sunday night at the conclusion of the Women’s Final Four.
News
Timberwolves can’t outscore Wizards in costly defeat
The Timberwolves have played a similar game against inferior opponents for the past couple of months — just outscored them. No defense required.
And, frankly, it usually works. When you sport one of the league’s top offenses since the calendar flipped to 2022, and possess talents like Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell, one side of the ball is often enough to hold off teams that lack similar firepower.
But that’s a dangerous way to live, as Minnesota learned Tuesday.
Washington scored at will, and the Wolves simply couldn’t produce enough offense to hold serve in their 132-114 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday at Target Center.
The defeat is a major blow to Minnesota’s quickly fading hopes to move up to the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. It was a wasted opportunity given Denver — the team Minnesota (45-35) entered the evening with the best chance to catch — trailed San Antonio by 20 points at halftime of its game Tuesday.
But the defensive issues of late were always likely to come to a head, as they did Tuesday.
Washington (35-44) got whatever it wanted, shooting 55 percent from the floor and 43 percent from 3-point range. Everyone who took the floor for the Wizards scored at least eight points.
The Wolves were able to keep up for a half, as Towns and Russell each scored 15 points over the first 24 minutes, while Malik Beasley added 14 of his own. But the offense ran dry in the second half.
An Ish Smith banked-in triple put Washington up 101-93 at the end of three, and the Wizards opened the final frame on a 23-8 run with Kristaps Porzingis on the bench to put the game — and perhaps the Timberwolves’ hopes to avoid the play-in — to bed.
Minnesota went 7 for 21 from the field in the fourth quarter.
News
Texas ‘Boogaloo Bois’ member gets more than 4 years in prison for rioting in aftermath of Floyd murder
A self-described member of the anti-government “Boogaloo Bois” extremist group was sentenced Tuesday to 52 months in prison for firing an assault rifle into a Minneapolis police station during the unrest that followed George Floyd’s murder in May 2020.
Ivan Hunter, 24, of Boerne, Texas, pleaded guilty in September to one count of participating in a riot, admitting that he traveled from San Antonio to Minneapolis to meet up with other Boogaloo Bois members on May 28, according to a criminal complaint against him filed in U.S. District court.
In addition to the prison term, Hunter will spend three years on supervised release.
Hunter was one of at least three Boogaloo Bois members prosecuted for participating in the rioting after Floyd’s murder by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020.
Benjamin Ryan Teeter of Hampstead, N.C., and Michael Robert Solomon, 31, of New Brighton both pleaded guilty to providing material support for a designated foreign terrorist organization during the unrest.
Investigators found posts on Facebook made by Hunter and Teeter saying they were planning to go to Minneapolis. Hunter and Teeter communicated with each other as they traveled from their respective states to Minnesota, court documents said.
Hunter also communicated with Solomon. Hunter sent his precise location to Solomon on the evening of May 28, two blocks away from the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct on Lake Street.
A video taken that night shows a man, identified as Hunter, firing 13 rounds from a semiautomatic rifle into the police station, according to court documents.
At that time, there were other people believed to be looters still inside the building. Law enforcement found discharged rifle casings consistent with the firearm Hunter used at the scene, the court documents said.
When Hunter returned to Texas, he made several statements on social media about participating in violence in Minneapolis, court documents say. On June 3, Austin police officers initiated a traffic stop on a pickup truck, in which Hunter was a passenger, for various traffic violations.
Hunter had six loaded magazines for an AK-47-style rifle fastened to a vest he was wearing, court documents said. Officers also found three semiautomatic rifles in the vehicle and two loaded pistols.
