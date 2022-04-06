St. Paul drops state of emergency, rescinds mayor’s special powers

For the first time in more than two years, St. Paul is no longer in a state of emergency.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor’s emergency declaration has given him authority to issue emergency executive orders, ranging from mask mandates to vaccination requirements at private businesses, as well as quick changes to licensing requirements, regulations around outdoor cafes and Skyway hours.

Those emergency powers expired on Tuesday, a deadline previously imposed by the St. Paul City Council.

“After two long years, finally being able to end this state of emergency is a huge relief,” Mayor Melvin Carter said in a statement Tuesday.

Carter’s office called the downward trends in COVID-19 data “encouraging” and said the mayor “has decided to allow St. Paul’s emergency declaration to expire today,” effectively sunsetting all previous executive orders. The mayor is exploring ways to formalize some of those policies through administrative or legislative action.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gave up his emergency powers last summer, but the mayors of St. Paul and Minneapolis maintained theirs through executive orders.

With restaurant owners chafing about mask and vaccination mandates in the leadup to Valentine’s Day, members of the St. Paul City Council began expressing concern that the mayor’s special powers added up to an end-run around normal rulemaking and had stretched on for too long.

In Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey retains his emergency authority.