Finance
Take Control of Your Retirement – Discover the Power of Self-Directed IRA’s
Remember the lyrics from the Peggy Lee song – Is That All There Is? Often investors will shake their head in wonder after meeting with a financial planner who is talking about “diversification” and “not putting all your eggs in one basket.” Great concepts but what about something beyond stocks, bonds and mutual funds?
Well, like the announcer says at the end of those TV commercials – But Wait There’s More!
Did you know that close to $4.2 Trillion in IRA and retirement account assets can be invested in much more than the standard run-of-the-mill investment choices offered at Big Box investment companies?
Ever since IRAs were first introduced in the 1970s, investors have been permitted to invest in a range of stock market alternatives including non-publicly traded assets such as real estate, notes and loans, private equity and tax liens. But not many financial advisors and even fewer investors are fully aware of the options.
Legendary investor Warren Buffett uses a simple rule for success: Invest in what you know and understand. Diversification offers risk protection. And what better way to diversify than to own something that you have experience with like real estate or a business?
You may find greater portfolio diversification and a return-on-investment that might be better geared to meet your individual goals when you consider investing in what you know from experience.
Any IRA including a traditional IRA, SEP, Roth IRA, Coverdell Education Savings Accounts and solo 401(k) can use a portion of IRA funds to acquire interests in these various stock market alternatives. Essentially, an investor determines the amount and source of the funds, transfers them to an independent third party custodian to hold and then instructs the custodian to release funds to acquire an investment in one or more alternatives. The custodian also holds all income for the investor derived from the investment.
The “rules of the road” can be complex but not impossible to navigate with proper guidance. Basically, an investor, spouse, lineal descendant or fiduciary advisor is a “prohibited person” and cannot “self-deal” or make personal use of the property. With few exceptions, a “prohibited person” cannot work for or take income from an IRA investment.
What can an investor do? Combine multiple IRAs from many individuals along with personal funds to buy property as co-tenants, for example.
It’s easier to list the things that a self-directed IRA cannot use as possible investments. These include 1.) collectibles, 2.) life insurance contracts, and 3.) stock in a Sub-Chapter “S” corporation. Most everything else is fair game.
If structured properly, the self-directed IRA can act as a lender to help facilitate a real estate transaction. Self-directed IRAs can invest as a member of an LLC or as a stockholder of a C-Corporation or even as a Limited Partner. This is one way to add a level of asset protection to an investment.
Harnessing the power of a self-directed IRA may offer an investor a whole new way to invest and get retirement dreams back on track.
Finance
Why Investing Is Important
Investing has become increasingly important over the years, as the future of social security benefits becomes unknown.
People want to insure their futures, and they know that if they are depending on Social Security benefits, and in some cases retirement plans, that they may be in for a rude awakening when they no longer have the ability to earn a steady income. Investing is the answer to the unknowns of the future.
You may have been saving money in a low interest savings account over the years. Now, you want to see that money grow at a faster pace. Perhaps you’ve inherited money or realized some other type of windfall, and you need a way to make that money grow. Again, investing is the answer.
Investing is also a way of attaining the things that you want, such as a new home, a college education for your children, or expensive ‘toys.’ Of course, your financial goals will determine what type of investing you do.
If you want or need to make a lot of money fast, you would be more interested in higher risk investing, which will give you a larger return in a shorter amount of time. If you are saving for something in the far off future, such as retirement, you would want to make safer investments that grow over a longer period of time.
The overall purpose in investing is to create wealth and security, over a period of time. It is important to remember that you will not always be able to earn an income… you will eventually want to retire.
You also cannot count on the social security system to do what you expect it to do. As we have seen with Enron, you also cannot necessarily depend on your company’s retirement plan either. So, again, investing is the key to insuring your own financial future, but you must make smart investments!
Many people like to rely on 401K plans and other investments to supplement their retirement savings. This is a good practice because Social Security may not exist after the year 2029. It is never to early to start investing in Stocks and Bonds on your own. It is, however, very important to talk to a qualified Financial Advisor before you spend any money investing.
So contact a Financial Advisor such as a qualified Stock Broker and discuss your financial future with them.
Finance
New Business Finance Guide: Looking Into SBA Microloan Programs, Lines of Credit, and More
Everybody knows you need money to start a business. The amount required and how it’s obtained varies considerably depending on the owner, type of business, industry, strategy, advertising plan, and so forth. If you’re one of the lucky ones, you won’t need much at all, or you already have more than enough to get start with already and won’t have to take out a loan or look around too much to obtain new business finance.
When looking for ways to get money for your business, there are two primary factors to keep in mind: debt and equity. Debt refers to the line of credit that provides you with the amount of money you need, which will have to be repair after a period of time.
Equity requires that you sell a part of your company, in which case you won’t have to pay back the investment because the “owner” of the equity you sold will get benefits, cash flow, voting rights, and basically a stake in the company. How much stake each investor gets varies depending on how much they put in and what was agreed upon.
Even if you do get approved for a new business finance loan, you might not get the full amount you applied for. The way to improve your chances is to make sure you have a high credit score and that you are able to present to the lender, in as much detail as possible, the amount you need, why you need it, and how you are going to spend each and every dime of it. Provide some proof that you will be financially stable enough to make payments.
Microloan Programs for New Business Finance
SBA Microloan Programs are worth looking into. These aren’t as well-known a some of the other SBA type of loans. They don’t provide the funding directly; rather they do it through an intermediary. In order to qualify, the intermediary might require you to get some kind of training. There is a big advantage to getting approved- not just because you’ll get some (if not all) of the money you’ll need, but because the training and assistance will help increase your chances of success.
There are also lines of credit to consider if you think your credit score is high enough that you’ll be approved for a new business finance credit card.
When it comes down to it, your best option is US Business Funding. Through here, you can get streamlined, fast loan processing, a high approval chance, flexible approvals for those who need new business finance but don’t have perfect credit.
Finance
Bad Credit Personal Loans – BBB Helps Those Desperate In Need
Financial difficulties can sometimes make people start to think irrationally — especially when there are no solid solutions in sight to overcome those difficulties. Matters are made worse when those facing those difficulties have bad credit records. They know they need a bad credit personal loan but do not know how to go about it.
Folks may have doubts about reaching out to a non-traditional lender for a loan. They become unsure about putting their blind-faith in what could be an unscrupulous lender. They worry about turning over their social security number, their financial and personal information. And what if that lender turns them down for a bad credit personal loan anyway.
Worse yet, what if this so-called provider turns out to be a fraud? That could mean personal data so compromised that it leads all the way to identity theft. This is the point at which the person in difficulty needs to take a deep meditative breath and endeavor to be rational and clear-thinking.
Six Steps to Find a Bad Credit Personal Loan through the BBB
A reliable loan provider for a bad credit personal loan can be found by taking at look at the Better Business Bureau (BBB) directories.
One: Visit the BBB Directories
The Better Business Bureau has two sites available for checking on businesses in the norther American hemisphere — one for Canada, one for the U.S. If you are an American who wants to use an American lender, visit the U.S. site. To be sure the site is a reliable BBB source, make sure that the website address (URL) contains Better Business Bureau, BBB.org/us.
Two: Opt For BBB Accredited Lender
To quicken your application process, instead of wading through all the lenders you can find online, narrow your investigation to BBB recommendations. When you do a search for lenders, punch the Find a BBB Accredited Business button which can be spotted on the home page of the listings.
Three: Use Key Phrases
When you do your search, punch in the related key words that best represent the kind of lender you are searching for. Even though it may hurt your pride a little, go ahead and get down to business by punching in: Bad Credit Loans into the search bar. You will probably want to limit your search geographically.
Four: Choose the Right Type of Lender
Many types of lenders can be found on the web, and this is good for your shopping convenience. But you will want to narrow the field. For instance: Consumer Finance and Loan Company. No Credit Check Loans. Bad Credit Short-Term Loans. Cash Advance Loans. Payday Loans. And other choices are available.
Five: Scrutinize Reports
The BBB has made business reports and customer feedback forums for a good reason — use them to narrow your search even further. Target lenders who have high BBB ratings.
Six: Make Inquiries
Once you have settled on five or six prospective lenders, give them a call. In spite of what the BBB listings may report, you can get a better feel for the company and its ability to help you out by getting them on the phone. At that point, inquire about their ability to help you out without divulging too much personal or financial information.
Keep Your Wits About You
Take a view of your financial situation and calm down. Help is available. Figure out how much you need and what kind of monthly payment you can afford. Keep your wits about you as you search for a suitable lender. Hasty acts while under financial duress are not always the best actions. Do not be too desperate to land a bad credit personal loan.
Take Control of Your Retirement – Discover the Power of Self-Directed IRA’s
Page to deliver first ‘State of County’ address
7th pay commission: Big gift to lakhs of employees DA increased to 27.25 percent, salary will increase in April
Why Investing Is Important
New Business Finance Guide: Looking Into SBA Microloan Programs, Lines of Credit, and More
Two-story home lost in fire in West St. Louis
Bad Credit Personal Loans – BBB Helps Those Desperate In Need
Pension Scheme Alert! Big News! Invest only 10 thousand rupees, every month you will get pension of 1 lakh rupees, know complete scheme
Choose Your Financial Advisor With Care
Top Banks United States
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Where next for Westbrook?
Police search for man and woman accused of robbing Amazon driver
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
The Real Truth about Pam Hupp: 3 deaths, 2 questionable investigations, 1 woman at the center
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
Police search for man and woman accused of robbing Amazon driver
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
-
News4 weeks ago
Betsy Faria’s daughter says don’t forget victims when watching Pam Hupp TV series
-
News4 weeks ago
The Real Truth about Pam Hupp: 3 deaths, 2 questionable investigations, 1 woman at the center