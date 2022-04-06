Connect with us

News

Taurus celebrities: 25 Famous people born under the sign of the bull

Published

2 mins ago

on

MLB great announces divorce days after wife's brain surgery
News

Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ skit spawns Netflix ‘Short-Ass Movies’ category

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 6, 2022

By

Get some greenery for your office with 20% off plants at Plants.com
News

The Must Sees at the 2022 Whitney Biennial

Published

14 mins ago

on

April 6, 2022

By

The Must Sees at the 2022 Whitney Biennial
It’s tough to know what to prioritize when visiting the Whitney Museum, and the museum’s 80th biennial, “Quiet as It’s Kept,” is no exception. Many will make a point of visiting all of the works, but some people like to be a bit curatorial in their browsing of the Whitney’s halls. Here are a few of my personal picks to keep an eye out for at this year’s exhibition, curated by David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards. The biennial runs from April 6 to September 5, 2022, so there is plenty of time to visit once if not several times.

Tony Cokes

  • Floors 1 and 6

Rhode Island-based Tony Cokes is no stranger to large exhibitions, being a bit of an art star. His video installations are famous for combining mass culture, ideology, and the Black experience. For the works showing here he features video of Judith Butler, the Sex Pistols’ John Lydon, Representative John Lewis, and the 2019 police killing of twenty-three year old Elijah McClain. Exploring America for all it is, Cokes continues to impress.

more

The Must Sees at the 2022 Whitney Biennial
Tony Cokes, still from HS LST WRDZ, 2021. HD video, color, sound; 2:30 min.

Rindon Johnson

  • Floor 5

Berlin-based artist Rindon Johnson explores Black American experience as a byproduct of colonial capitalist accumulation, using weather-worn leather to explore degradation and subtle change over time. A time-intensive work that parallels the wear of time itself.

More

1649191010 357 The Must Sees at the 2022 Whitney Biennial1649191010 357 The Must Sees at the 2022 Whitney Biennial
Rindon Johnson, An island is all surrounded by water In the morning foreboding Quickly solved by dripping A shower, you know A slow crawl to the park Wait first meat A coffee A hill A roundabout A breeze on the lake A larking body of water, once screaming once babbling, once running A sleeping family A white child with A water gun A tall tree A tunneling A horn Another A too small blanket, you in my mind and next to me A wind in my ears, my basement look what I found, leave the lights on A sigh A tie on a rooftop A still flooding Another horn All in the flight path An immovable object A clapping of leaves A certainty, it is seven feet deep One boy watches the other A horn, 2022. Crayon, indigo, Vaseline, stone, ebonizing dye (coffee), gouache, and leather, four of six panels. Collection of the artist; courtesy the artist and François Ghebaly Gallery, Los Angeles and New York.

Ivy Kwan Arce and Julie Tolentino

  • Floor 6

This collaboration from California-based artists Ivy Kwan Arce and Julie Tolentino explores systems of care and knowledge that sustain those living longterm with HIV/AIDs, influenced by Kwan Arce’s longterm HIV/AIDs activism. Combining glass orbs, satellites, performance, and extensive knowledge, it’s a breathtaking work.

MOre

1649191010 102 The Must Sees at the 2022 Whitney Biennial1649191010 102 The Must Sees at the 2022 Whitney Biennial
Ivy Kwan Arce and Julie Tolentino, ECHO POSITION: Poster, poster accompanying performance and installation by Ivy Kwan Arce and Julie Tolentino, 2021. Digital C-print, wood, and glass. Collection of the artists.

Raven Chacon 

  • Floor 6 and 95 Horatio Street

Albuquerque-based artist Raven Chacon has a series of three videos in the exhibition, focusing on American Indian women singing the history of the current American landscape. Their intricate songs of resistance and truth address the Navajo Long Walk, the Trail of Tears, the forced removal from homelands, and more. To specifically see Chacon’s piece Silent Choir (Standing Rock) one must cross the street to their 95 Horatio Street location.

MORE

1649191010 156 The Must Sees at the 2022 Whitney Biennial1649191010 156 The Must Sees at the 2022 Whitney Biennial
Raven Chacon, still from Three Songs, 2021. Three-channel video installation; 6:51 min.

Na Mira

  • Floor 6

Using an infrared night camera, Los Angeles-based artist Na Mira explores themes of colonialism, violence, and desire amidst their own autobiographical context in their video work Night Vision (Red as never been). Including footage of their performance as a tiger in the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea, Mira was informed by their great-grandmother’s period living as a shaman illegally during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

more

1649191010 300 The Must Sees at the 2022 Whitney Biennial1649191010 300 The Must Sees at the 2022 Whitney Biennial
Na Mira, Night Vision (Red as never been), 2022. Three-channel infrared high-definition video, color, sound, holographic plexiglass; 24:44 min.

News

Crash involving an IDOT truck closes westbound I-64 near Caseyville

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 6, 2022

By

Crash involving an IDOT truck closes westbound I-64 near Caseyville
CASEYVILLE, Ill. – A accident involving an Illinois Department of Transportation truck has closed westbound I-64 near Caseyville, Illinois. An ambulance is on the scene and a medical helicopter has landed on the highway.

The crash involves several vehicles. The extent of the injuries in this crash is not known at this time. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was over the scene to survey the crash.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.

