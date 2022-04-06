Taurus celebrities: 25 Famous people born under the sign of the bull

CASEYVILLE, Ill. – A accident involving an Illinois Department of Transportation truck has closed westbound I-64 near Caseyville, Illinois. An ambulance is on the scene and a medical helicopter has landed on the highway.

The crash involves several vehicles. The extent of the injuries in this crash is not known at this time. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was over the scene to survey the crash.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.