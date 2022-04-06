News
The Must Sees at the 2022 Whitney Biennial
It’s tough to know what to prioritize when visiting the Whitney Museum, and the museum’s 80th biennial, “Quiet as It’s Kept,” is no exception. Many will make a point of visiting all of the works, but some people like to be a bit curatorial in their browsing of the Whitney’s halls. Here are a few of my personal picks to keep an eye out for at this year’s exhibition, curated by David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards. The biennial runs from April 6 to September 5, 2022, so there is plenty of time to visit once if not several times.
Tony Cokes
- Floors 1 and 6
Rhode Island-based Tony Cokes is no stranger to large exhibitions, being a bit of an art star. His video installations are famous for combining mass culture, ideology, and the Black experience. For the works showing here he features video of Judith Butler, the Sex Pistols’ John Lydon, Representative John Lewis, and the 2019 police killing of twenty-three year old Elijah McClain. Exploring America for all it is, Cokes continues to impress.
more
Rindon Johnson
- Floor 5
Berlin-based artist Rindon Johnson explores Black American experience as a byproduct of colonial capitalist accumulation, using weather-worn leather to explore degradation and subtle change over time. A time-intensive work that parallels the wear of time itself.
More
Ivy Kwan Arce and Julie Tolentino
- Floor 6
This collaboration from California-based artists Ivy Kwan Arce and Julie Tolentino explores systems of care and knowledge that sustain those living longterm with HIV/AIDs, influenced by Kwan Arce’s longterm HIV/AIDs activism. Combining glass orbs, satellites, performance, and extensive knowledge, it’s a breathtaking work.
MOre
Raven Chacon
- Floor 6 and 95 Horatio Street
Albuquerque-based artist Raven Chacon has a series of three videos in the exhibition, focusing on American Indian women singing the history of the current American landscape. Their intricate songs of resistance and truth address the Navajo Long Walk, the Trail of Tears, the forced removal from homelands, and more. To specifically see Chacon’s piece Silent Choir (Standing Rock) one must cross the street to their 95 Horatio Street location.
MORE
Na Mira
- Floor 6
Using an infrared night camera, Los Angeles-based artist Na Mira explores themes of colonialism, violence, and desire amidst their own autobiographical context in their video work Night Vision (Red as never been). Including footage of their performance as a tiger in the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea, Mira was informed by their great-grandmother’s period living as a shaman illegally during the Japanese occupation of Korea.
more
News
Crash involving an IDOT truck closes westbound I-64 near Caseyville
CASEYVILLE, Ill. – A accident involving an Illinois Department of Transportation truck has closed westbound I-64 near Caseyville, Illinois. An ambulance is on the scene and a medical helicopter has landed on the highway.
The crash involves several vehicles. The extent of the injuries in this crash is not known at this time. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was over the scene to survey the crash.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.
News
First responders work to lift a Jefferson County firetruck from a ditch
DE SOTO, Mo. – First responders are trying to right a firetruck after it slipped into a borrow ditch Tuesday afternoon. The accident is along Highway V near Hardin Road.
It is not clear how the truck got into the ditch. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter was above the scene to survey the situation. This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.
News
Obi Toppin has the answer to his improvement: More playing time
Obi Toppin believes the key to his development is opportunity. And up until recently — when he flashed greater potential as a multi-dimensional threat — the playing time was minimal.
“It’s just reps. I feel like I can do a thousand things outside of the games, in practice and stuff, but it’s nothing like being in the game,” Toppin said Tuesday. “When you’re in the game and you have the opportunity to get the reps in and mess up, and learn from those mess ups, that helps a lot. And these last couple games I’m starting to learn. I’m getting a lot more minutes and I’m starting to see little mistakes I’m doing, and I can easily fix those by learning. I wouldn’t know what to fix if I wasn’t put in those positions. So I feel like me having that opportunity is helping me a lot.”
For the fans, Toppin’s situation is uniquely exciting and frustrating. He was drafted eighth overall in 2020 by a Knicks squad that was projected as rebuilding, theoretically providing Toppin plenty of opportunities as Julius Randle’s eventual replacement.
Instead, Randle surged to an All-NBA selection last season and inked a longterm extension. It left Toppin with a minimal role again in his sophomore campaign, even as Randle failed utterly to duplicate his pandemic season success.
Along the way, the fanbase soured on Randle and grew more enamored with Toppin, a soaring highlight machine and the NBA’s Slam Dunk champion.
Toppin’s recent production, occurring while Randle rests his sore quad, has only amplified the sentiment that Tom Thibodeau was holding back his exciting 24-year-old power forward.
Toppin scored matched his career-high 20 points in the last two games, including Sunday’s blowout victory over the Magic. He’s averaging 16.6 points with 7.6 boards while shooting 61% over his five starts since March 22. Even Toppin’s erratic jump shot has been falling with more consistency (converted 12 of his last 31 3-point attempts), providing a tantalizing view of the possibilities.
“I hold myself to a very high standard. And I feel like I can improve a lot more in a lot of different areas of my game,” Toppin said. “Defensively, shooting, passing. Being able to drive and find the open guy in the opposite corner and stuff like that. I feel like there’s a lot more improvement. I’m nowhere near the top of my game so I’m going to keep working to get to that point.”
Thibodeau disagreed with Toppin’s premise about only improving with game action Tuesday while calling it a “misnomer” and highlighting practice reps as the first step. It was a contradiction to Thibodeau’s well-worn phrase “there’s nothing you can do in practice that can replicate the intensity of a game,” but it’s worth noting the context — the coach is fully aware of the Toppin vs. Randle narrative. It has been omnipresent at the Garden, where fans have chanted for Toppin when Randle struggles.
“It starts with reps in practice. Once you do it well there, then you do it in a game,” Thibodeau said. “That’s the next step. There’s different levels.”
Randle adamantly denied reports he desires a relocation from the Knicks, but his future is inevitably tied to Toppin. The two are incompatible on the court, leaving a one-or-another scenario. If the Knicks determine Toppin should get more playing time, it provides another impetus to a Randle trade.
It should be noted, despite Thibodeau’s reputation for relying on veterans, the coach has never previously held back a young player who amounted to worthwhile success in the NBA.
Not once in a decade as a head coach.
With the Bulls, Thibodeau guided the youngest MVP in league history, Derrick Rose, and turned another Chicago draft pick, Jimmy Butler, into an All-Star. He was criticized for not providing enough opportunities to Tony Snell and Marquise Teague. With the benefit of time, we can safely conclude both players stink.
Same in Minnesota. Thibodeau gave heavy minutes to youngsters Karl-Anthony Towns and Zach LaVine, while marginal NBA players Tyus Jones and Kris Dunn were appropriately benched.
In New York, Thibodeau handed the keys to RJ Barrett but kept Toppin on a short leash until Randle was out.
Whether Toppin is worthy of more is an important question for the Knicks to ponder this summer. The player certainly believes the answer is yes.
“I definitely feel like I can do more, but like I said, it comes with time,” Toppin said. “This is only my second year. I’m still testing the waters. Every chance I get out there, I’m trying. I’m doing what I regularly do, but there are times when I’ll try something new. The drive I had against Orlando, the mid-range pull-up, that’s me trying something new and seeing how it feels. But I’ve worked on all of that in practice and when I’m out there on the court, when I get into a game, I know, ‘OK, this is my spot, if I get to this spot I’ve always worked on this shot.’ So I’m going to practice it right now in the game. Over time little things are going to start to show.”
()
The Must Sees at the 2022 Whitney Biennial
Crash involving an IDOT truck closes westbound I-64 near Caseyville
Avoid These Five Mistakes When Submitting Your Business Plan To Raise Investment Funds
First responders work to lift a Jefferson County firetruck from a ditch
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Equipment Finance: Blind Date or Running for Office?
Obi Toppin has the answer to his improvement: More playing time
Heat’s Caleb Martin hopes injury trail turns into path to playoff role
$5,000 Personal Loans For Bad Credit Borrowers: Alternative Sources With Considering
Hugo man dies in fire at his home
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout