Three Ways to Boost Your IRA
I like solutions that give me maximum choice and control. I service my own motorbikes and guitars. I do my own basic electrical repairs and plumbing. I file my own taxes… unless they get really complicated, in which case I know where to draw the line and bring in an expert.
Along the way, I’ve learned to avoid big, remote institutions, since they don’t give me many choices. Retirement planning is a case in point. For a few years I had a 403(b) plan from a previous employer. Once I took fees and costs into account, it became clear that I’d do better paying taxes on the salary that would have gone to contributions, and investing it myself.
Many people are waking up to the fact that individual retirement accounts (IRAs) suffer from the same problem… but it’s one you can solve by moving away from IRAs offered by big institutions and moving to a self-directed IRA.
The Liberated IRA
Most retirement investment products aren’t designed with you in mind. Instead, they’re designed to direct your retirement savings to U.S. stock markets. An entire “food chain” has grown up around the U.S. retirement system, pumping money from Main Street to Wall Street… as if it needed more.
The problem is the lack of investment options. Most institutional IRAs offer only a limited range of U.S. equities and bonds.
The truth is that your IRA can legally pursue almost any investment option imaginable – real estate, business start-ups, intellectual property, precious metals – you name it. A “self-directed” IRA is perfectly legal – and can be as simple or as complex as you’re comfortable with.
Here’s how it works. By law, all IRAs must have a U.S.-based “custodian” who’s responsible for safekeeping your IRA, keeping records, processing transactions, filing IRS forms, and other administrative duties. Most of the big custodians simplify things for themselves by offering a standard menu of U.S. securities and bonds. But there’s nothing to stop an IRA custodian from offering offshore investments, real estate, private mortgages, precious metals… and much more. In essence, some custodians allow you to manage your own IRA.
A self-directed IRA is just like a conventional IRA: tax-deductible contributions; no tax on earnings; distributions are taxed as ordinary income. The difference is that a specialist IRA custodian permits you to actively choose its investments.
For example, your self-directed IRA could buy a home that you plan to use in retirement, but rent out in the meantime. Tax-deferred rental income is used to maintain the property and to fund other investments. You can select the property and negotiate the terms of the deal yourself. (The custodian must be the legal owner, however, so all documents are in its name, albeit referencing you as the IRA owner, such as “XXX Company Custodian for benefit of (Your Name) IRA.”
When you take title of the house at retirement, you’ll pay ordinary income tax on the appreciation of the house’s value since the IRA purchased it. For example, let’s say your self-directed IRA purchases a house for $100,000. You rent it out, and it appreciates at an average annual rate of 8%. After 20 years, your $100,000 investment would be worth $215,890, and when you move in you’d pay income tax on the $115,890.
The Gold Option
Thanks to the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997, a self-directed IRA can hold gold, silver, platinum, platinum and palladium, either as bullion or coins. In both cases the metal or coin must be of a specific quality to qualify for an IRA. For example, an IRA can own American Gold Eagle coins, Canadian Gold Maple Leaf coins, American Silver Eagle coins, American Platinum Eagle coins and gold and silver bullion 99.9% pure or better. (Some well-known gold coins, including the South African Krugerrand, are off-limits, as are bullion bars that are not sufficiently pure.)
To comply with IRS requirements, precious metals in an IRA must be held by the custodian… sorry, you can’t keep it yourself. IRS Publication 590 specifies that “The trustee or custodian must be a bank, a federally insured credit union, a savings and loan association, or an entity approved by the IRS to act as trustee or custodian.” Many trustees/custodians use private depositories for storing IRA metals. Alternatively, your IRA can invest in COMEX metals futures or exchange traded funds (ETFs).
The Ultimate Offshore Option
There’s one more IRA “hack” that can really open up the world of retirement investing. That’s to have your IRA custodian create and own a limited liability company (LLC), either in the U.S. or abroad, that in turn can make the requisite investments, including gold and other metals. In this case, you can essentially manage the LLC yourself, bypassing the custodian for most matters.
The key to all of this, however, is to get good advice from an experienced and knowledgeable tax attorney. IRS rules for IRAs are quite strict, and mistakes can lead to “early distributions”… with the tax implications that go with it.
So go ahead, and supercharge your IRA… but get some help. DIY doesn’t mean do it alone, after all.
6 Smart Tips to Select the Best Mutual Funds
If you are planning to make a mutual fund investment, then the alternatives may appear daunting in the beginning, but if you take into consideration some specific parameters, you would be able to invest in a worthwhile investment programme. A mutual fund is undoubtedly the most effective source to create long-term wealth, and hence, one must take due care before putting the funds in its schemes. Moreover, one should select the best mutual funds for one’s portfolio to gain maximum benefits in the future.
Many of us face difficulty in choosing the right investment plan and thus end up taking a wrong or inadequate decision. Therefore, it is quite essential to do in-depth market research and analyse various parameters prior to investing. But before we go for research, we must know about the different factors which we need to study and analyse. Here are some of the major elements one must contemplate while taking an investment decision in the mutual funds:
Tip #1: Know Your Goals
Different investors have divergent investment goals which are either short term or long term in nature. So at first, every investor must know why he/she wants to invest in a mutual fund. A set target helps one in opting for the most suitable investment strategy. Furthermore, when you know your goals and risk appetite, you take the right decision at the right time which leads to greater benefits and higher returns in the future. According to the set objectives, you may choose the best mutual funds which either fall under the equity, debt or hybrid funds category.
Tip #2: Evaluate Various Fund Houses
Once you are done with setting up your investment goal, next you need to evaluate the asset management companies (AMCs) which provide the top-performing mutual fund programmes. There are a large number of fund houses which are indulged in the process of designing the best mutual funds for the investors on the basis of market analysis in order to cater to their needs. While investing in these programmes, we give a mandate to the fund houses to manage our money on our behalf and invest the same in the most efficient plan. Hence it is quite essential to get an insight of the AMC before handling the money to them.
Tip #3: Have a Look on the Funds’ Performances
Every investor has a common objective which he/she desires to achieve from the investment, i.e., returns. Accordingly, one must know the capacity of the scheme to yield desirable profits in the considerable time period. Although past performance cannot determine the future returns of a scheme, it gives a gross idea about the capability of offering higher profits. Once you analyse the track record, you feel confident about investing your hard-earned money in them.
Tip #4: Consider the Loads & Other Expenses
To take a remarkable investment decision, one must check all the relevant parameters that may affect it, wherein cost is one of the major concerns. There are different loads associated with the mutual fund investments as well, which need to be considered before investing. One must evaluate the same and confirm that they are affordable and worth making. The exit or entry loads may increase the overall cost of investment which causes a negative impact on the future value of invested capital as well.
Tip #5: Assess Diversification of the Fund
It is always suggested to put the money into divergent schemes to reduce the risk exposure. One must make sure that his/her invested money is fully diversified to offer maximum returns with minimised risk. The best mutual funds also consider the same thing and make wide diversification of the investors’ capital. One can invest the capital in such programmes to yield aspiring profits for a financially stable future.
Tip #6: Remain a Consistent Investor
It is always easy to invest in funds but it is tough to keep going. However, one must remember that to earn fruitful returns from the best mutual funds, one needs to stay regular. For that, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is the most apt alternative as it provides a convenient method for being a disciplined investor by making small amount payment on a recurrent basis. With this, one shall be consistent in investing and gain substantial returns thereof.
Bottom Line:
Investment decisions are crucial and must be taken with efficiency. The top mutual funds yield highest profits and hence, must be opted by every investor for his/her portfolio. The factors mentioned above shall help you in opting for the best mutual funds to make a worthwhile.
How to Grow Your Business With a Bad Credit Equipment Finance
There are times that businesses face difficulties with their finances resulting in bad credit. A bad credit history restricts your chances of approval for equipment finance regardless if the equipment will help improve business profits.
Traditional lending institutions like banks may deny you the loan you need. But there are specialized loan companies who can look beyond your bad credit. These lending institutions can give you a second chance at availing the equipment you need to grow your business by offering poor credit equipment finance.
Bad Credit Equipment Finance for Growing Businesses
Equipment Financing is short-term loans (about 3-5 years) extended to businesses specifically to purchase the equipment needed for its operations. Equipment financing is a collateral loan which means that the equipment you purchased could be repossessed in case payments go into default. Since the loan is released with a collateral, lending companies view it as low risk and may offer a lower rate of interest compared to a standard loan.
To qualify for an equipment loan, one must have a credit score of at least 600, been in business for at least 11 months, and generate around $100,000 in revenue. If you have a bad credit but meet the other two requirements, there is still a chance for you to avail of a finance. It really depends on the lender’s assessment of your financial situation.
Equipment financing is an alternative for start-up and small businesses for growth and development especially for those who don’t have enough capital to fund their purchase. And if you have a poor to bad credit score, being granted an equipment financing gives you the chance to improve your credit score.
How to improve your chances of approval for equipment financing despite bad credit
You can increase your chances of an approval for equipment finance. By making ways to improve your credit standing and strengthen your application to lenders, there is a fair chance that loan companies will consider your loan application. Below are ways to strengthen your application.
1. Apply with a cosigner with good credit standing. Lenders can consider your application if you are applying with someone who has a better credit standing. The cosigner can provide security for the loan considering that the consignor has equal obligations as the borrower.
2. Present other assets for collateral. If you have other assets such as other types of equipment or even real estate property, you can offer it as a collateral. It strengthens your application to secure the loan.
3. Bigger down payments. Do you have enough cash to put as down payment to significantly lower your total loan amount? If you are able to present bigger down payments, lenders may consider you a candidate for poor credit equipment finance.
4. Proof to show business is growing strong. Provide documents like bank statements showing a good revenue for the past months. Lenders like to see a growing steady business, therefore, it is essential to provide income statements and other documents to support your claim.
5. Seek professional help. With bad credit, lenders will give you a hard time acquiring a loan. They may even deny the loan immediately after checking your credit score. But with proper assistance from loan experts, you can increase your chance of getting the right lender who can look beyond your bad credit.
Personal Loans for Bad Credit: Why Payday Loans Are a Viable Option
The task of finding the necessary funds to help clear financial problems is complicated by the fact that some lenders still take a close look at credit histories. This is no good when the situation is an emergency, so as personal loans for bad credit go, a payday loan is not a bad option.
There are great advantages to fast loan approval, and accessing the required cash quickly, but it is important that the consequences of all loan agreements are known before signing up to anything. All personal loans have terms and conditions that affect the affordability of the loan, so it is essential that the terms of a payday loan are carefully considered.
What Are Payday Loans?
As the name suggests, a payday loan is an unsecured loan that is granted on the back of an upcoming paycheck. This means that the loan is paid back in one sum on the very next pay day. This might seem like an ideal solution to getting personal loans for bad credit, and they are certainly useful. But there are conditions that need to be considered before applying.
On the positive side, because these loans are approved with the paycheck in mind, the lenders are not interested in your credit history. This means that whether an applicant has a bad credit score or a terrible one, they can still get the loan if their income is enough. What is more, fast loan approval is assured because there is no time wasted checking on a credit history.
However, the loan limit is small, usually no more than $1,500 and the interest rate is very high. Married to the fact that this personal loan must be repaid in 30 days, it means that a payday loan can be very expensive.
Making a Payday Loan Work
So, if it so expensive, what use is a payday loan? Well, they are particularly useful in financial emergencies, when raising money fast is more important than how much interest is repaid. In that way, it is a perfect personal loan for bad credit management, with small debts repaid one at a time. The only issue is the repayment of the loan.
Because of the fast loan approval service that is offered, an applicant can get the green light within an hour and the cash deposited into their bank account by the end of the day. It means that within 24 hours the whole problem can be dealt with. So, a final notice on a mortgage payment or an outstanding credit card debt can be looked after.
What is essential is that the personal loan is less than the income due to arrive. A $1,500 loan at 30% interest requires a single repayment sum of $1,950, which will be taken directly out of the bank account. If the paycheck is only for $2,500, however, this creates a major problem in meeting general monthly obligations.
Finding the Right Lender
The best place to find payday loan providers is online. This is because the lenders there are experts in providing personal loans for bad credit management, offering the lowest interest rates in the market, and best repayment terms. However, always be sure to check out the reputation of online lenders with the Better Business Bureau website before agreeing to anything.
While fast loan approval is a great positive, and the no credit check approval process, the most important details are to be found in the small print. A payday loan is expensive, but missing that single repayment will be met with serious consequences. It may be worth exploring other personal loan options to find the most suitable loan deal.
