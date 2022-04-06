News
Timberwolves can’t outscore Wizards in costly defeat
The Timberwolves have played a similar game against inferior opponents for the past couple of months — just outscored them. No defense required.
And, frankly, it usually works. When you sport one of the league’s top offenses since the calendar flipped to 2022, and possess talents like Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell, one side of the ball is often enough to hold off teams that lack similar firepower.
But that’s a dangerous way to live, as Minnesota learned Tuesday.
Washington scored at will, and the Wolves simply couldn’t produce enough offense to hold serve in their 132-114 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday at Target Center.
The defeat is a major blow to Minnesota’s quickly fading hopes to move up to the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. It was a wasted opportunity given Denver — the team Minnesota (45-35) entered the evening with the best chance to catch — trailed San Antonio by 20 points at halftime of its game Tuesday.
But the defensive issues of late were always likely to come to a head, as they did Tuesday.
Washington (35-44) got whatever it wanted, shooting 55 percent from the floor and 43 percent from 3-point range. Everyone who took the floor for the Wizards scored at least eight points.
The Wolves were able to keep up for a half, as Towns and Russell each scored 15 points over the first 24 minutes, while Malik Beasley added 14 of his own. But the offense ran dry in the second half.
An Ish Smith banked-in triple put Washington up 101-93 at the end of three, and the Wizards opened the final frame on a 23-8 run with Kristaps Porzingis on the bench to put the game — and perhaps the Timberwolves’ hopes to avoid the play-in — to bed.
Minnesota went 7 for 21 from the field in the fourth quarter.
Texas ‘Boogaloo Bois’ member gets more than 4 years in prison for rioting in aftermath of Floyd murder
A self-described member of the anti-government “Boogaloo Bois” extremist group was sentenced Tuesday to 52 months in prison for firing an assault rifle into a Minneapolis police station during the unrest that followed George Floyd’s murder in May 2020.
Ivan Hunter, 24, of Boerne, Texas, pleaded guilty in September to one count of participating in a riot, admitting that he traveled from San Antonio to Minneapolis to meet up with other Boogaloo Bois members on May 28, according to a criminal complaint against him filed in U.S. District court.
In addition to the prison term, Hunter will spend three years on supervised release.
Hunter was one of at least three Boogaloo Bois members prosecuted for participating in the rioting after Floyd’s murder by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020.
Benjamin Ryan Teeter of Hampstead, N.C., and Michael Robert Solomon, 31, of New Brighton both pleaded guilty to providing material support for a designated foreign terrorist organization during the unrest.
Investigators found posts on Facebook made by Hunter and Teeter saying they were planning to go to Minneapolis. Hunter and Teeter communicated with each other as they traveled from their respective states to Minnesota, court documents said.
Hunter also communicated with Solomon. Hunter sent his precise location to Solomon on the evening of May 28, two blocks away from the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct on Lake Street.
A video taken that night shows a man, identified as Hunter, firing 13 rounds from a semiautomatic rifle into the police station, according to court documents.
At that time, there were other people believed to be looters still inside the building. Law enforcement found discharged rifle casings consistent with the firearm Hunter used at the scene, the court documents said.
When Hunter returned to Texas, he made several statements on social media about participating in violence in Minneapolis, court documents say. On June 3, Austin police officers initiated a traffic stop on a pickup truck, in which Hunter was a passenger, for various traffic violations.
Hunter had six loaded magazines for an AK-47-style rifle fastened to a vest he was wearing, court documents said. Officers also found three semiautomatic rifles in the vehicle and two loaded pistols.
Kyrie Irving pours in 42 in much-needed win vs. Rockets
All he needed was a little bit of rest.
Fresh off two days of rest for the first time since becoming a full-time player, Kyrie Irving pelted the Rockets with a barrage of treys to power the Nets to a 118-105 victory over Houston on Tuesday.
Irving scored 11 points in the opening period and finished with 42 on 8-of-16 shooting from downtown and 13-of-24 shooting from the field altogether. It was one of his more efficient scoring games of the latter stretch of the season, a get-right game for a superstar guard who had struggled to score in his last few games.
And it was a much-needed victory for a Nets team that finds itself still at the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, still clawing for its very playoff livelihood, still facing elimination — potentially missing the playoffs altogether — if they lose one too many games in the next seven days.
But in Brooklyn, it’s one game, one day at a time. And on Tuesday, the Nets secured a victory that moved them up from 10th place to 9th.
It’s almost unfathomable. A self-proclaimed championship contender with two max superstar scorers and future Hall of Famers is excited about beating a young, inexperienced and athletic Rockets team wallowing at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.
But such is the state of affairs at Barclays Center, where a season destined for a championship went awry, and fast, in the middle of the year. First, it was Irving’s decision against getting vaccinated that rendered him ineligible to play at Barclays Center. Then it was Kevin Durant’s midseason MCL sprain that left James Harden shouldering the load on his own. Then Harden called it quits and forced a trade to Philadelphia while Durant was out hurt and while Irving was still only eligible to play on the road. It was a recipe for disaster, a sequence of grossly unfortunate events that sent the Nets spiraling from first in the East with a 27-15 record to now fighting for the right to call themselves a playoff team.
If they’re going to be more than just a fringe contender — or, as some would call it, a pretender — their odds begin to increase in tandem with Irving’s dominance. Since returning to full-time status after Mayor Adams created an exemption for unvaccinated pro athletes in New York City, Irving made just 38 of his first 105 field goals. In the Nets’ disappointing loss to the Atlanta Hawks, he missed significantly more shots (20) than he made (12).
It was a sharp left turn for a star offensive talent many considered a snub for the NBA’s Top 75 list, a player who had scored 60, 50 and 43 points in the games leading up to the creation of the exemption.
“This game is up and down,” the Nets’ star guard said after shootaround Tuesday morning. “This is quite a time to be going through a mini shooting slump or shots that I normally make not going in, but the confidence is there. Just gonna continue to work in the gym and just stay focused on what I can control.”
Tuesday night looked more like those spectacular games for Irving, who put the icing on the cake when he spun around Rockets’ guard Kevin Porter Jr., shifted Houston’s big man Alperen Sengun with a hesitation dribble, then brought the ball over Sengun’s head before switching hands midair to finish with the left.
On the first game of a back-to-back, Irving accrued most of the mileage. Durant played the game largely on cruise control. He finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes of play.
Therein lies the problem these Nets have faced all season. Against a Rockets team with the worst record in the NBA, the Nets built a 21-point third-quarter lead, only for Houston to cut it to as little as nine a few minutes into the fourth. The Nets struggle against teams as young and athletic and free as the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. finished with 36 points and rookie Jalen Green added 28. The Nets had a number of unforced errors they’ll need to correct in their next film session, too. They turned the ball over 16 times, which led to 25 points for Houston off giveaways.
The Nets will take the bad with the good, the good being a win that moves them up the standings. The good being a get-right game for Irving who had previously struggled from the field. And the good being positive momentum for the first time in what feels like forever for a championship team barely holding onto its playoff standing.
Winderman’s view: Victor No-ladipo, plus other Heat-Hornets thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Tuesday night’s 144-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets:
— First, appreciate that even with Chris Quinn coaching in place of Erik Spoelstra, who is in NBA health-and-safety protocols, this remains all choreographed by Spoelstra.
— Quinn acknowledged as much pregame, speaking of the constant communication between the two, as Spoelstra remains in NBA quarantine.
— So Victor Oladipo not playing as a rotation player a game after his breakout performance in Toronto was not done on a Quinn whim.
— Instead, even with Kyle Lowry sitting this one out, it was made clear that Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin rank ahead in the perimeter rotation.
— Which also short-circuits the debate of an Oladipo spot in the playoff rotation.
— With Robinson showing in this one that his 3-point shooting still matters.
— Even as his defense constantly is attacked.
— And no Markieff Morris this time as a rotation player, either.
— A game after he started in Toronto.
— And not even in uniform.
— After spending Monday night in New Orleans, rooting on his Kansas Jayhawks.
— Listed out with a strained hip flexor.
— And he could have been used, with P.J. Tucker lost for the night with a calf strain in the third period.
— With less than a week to go in the regular season, the Heat made clear who is in.
— And who is out.
— It was a night off, nothing more, for Lowry, after he pushed through both of the games in Chicago and Toronto during the weekend back-to-back set.
— That again had Vincent in the starting lineup.
— With the first five rounded out by Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus.
— Butler and Tucker had been given Sunday off in Toronto.
— As for the notion of instead starting Oladipo instead of Vincent, that likely would have resulted in somewhat taking the ball out of the hands of Butler and Adebayo.
— Vincent, by contrast, consistently have deferred this season.
— The Heat opened 0 for 5, with the Hornets jumping to a 9-0 lead.
— The Heat’s first points did not come until a pair of Adebayo free throws 2:03 into the game.
— Before the Hornets then moved to 3 of 3 on 3s for a 12-2 lead.
— The Heat’s first basket came on an Adebayo jumper with 9:23 left in the opening period.
— The Hornets opened 5 of 5 from the field.
— Eventually the Heat pulled even.
— Tyler Herro played as Heat sixth man.
— With Martin, Robinson and Omer Yurtseven entering together to round out the first nine.
— Yurtseven’s chance came with Dewayne Dedmon given the night off due to an ankle sprain.
— Herro’s first 3-pointer moved him past Kelly Olynyk for 12th on the Heat all-time list.
— Butler’s second steal tied Alonzo Mourning for 15th on the Heat all-time list.
— Quinn had said pregame he has not been surprised by Oladipo’s ability to step in and step up.
— “It’s what we expected based on what we see,” Quinn said, “and how much work he’s put in to build his strength back, his conditioning levels and all that stuff.”
— Because that’s what coaches say.
— Of the Heat’s week-to-week turnaround, Quinn said, “It was kind of one week to another week pretty drastic. But guys just stuck together. There was some slight rotational changes with our team, but the vibe around the team, everyone is really enjoying each other.”
— He added, “And you could see about our play, they’re helping each other on the court. The ball movement, the player movement on that road trip was definitely taken to a new level, and out of necessity, to beat some really good teams.”
— Quinn said if he had a vote for Defensive Player of the Year, it would go to Adebayo.
— “In my opinion, he is the Defensive Player of the Year,” Quinn said. “For us, he does everything defensively. We’re obviously asking him to switch so much. To really have the ability to guard one through five, and guard it the way he does, is very unique. And to be a part of a winning team and a winning defense, and pretty much we put it all on him.”
— Gordon Hayward was a late scratch for the Hornets, due to a sore left foot.
— “Just precautionary,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “A little bit of work here the last couple of days, a little soreness. So just out of precaution.”
— Hayward only had recently returned.
— “After being off 22-plus days, games off, that’s a significant amount of time,” Borrego said. “Especially the injury and where it is and some of his history. There’s some soreness there, so we just gotta manage it.”
— Borrego on the Heat, “Miami is a hell of a team. They are a physical, aggressive.”
