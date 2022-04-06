Finance
Traditional Financial Planning – For Financial Health Of Your Wealth
Everyone wants to save money in tax-efficient way but this is not always easy. Sometimes after taxes it seems that there was no earning, leave alone savings. But traditional financial planning services provide certain financial tools so that you can save money in tax efficient way, you can plan your retirement and you can do beneficial investments also.
In fact, traditional financial planning involves certain savings and investment issues so that you can enjoy your whole life without any financial burden and you can always have a sense of financial security. It includes the planning of your retirement, insurance instruments and also long-term capital growth solutions. Now, you can do a tax-efficient investment which is encouraged by government also.
This is true because the tendency of UK Governments in recent years has been towards encouraging taxpayers to save and invest. Traditional financial planning firms can provide valuable suggestions so that you can utilize various tax efficient products. These days, savings vehicles such as individual savings accounts (ISAs) offer the opportunity of tax-free savings. Also, investment opportunities such as venture capital trusts (VCTs) and the enterprise investment scheme (EIS) provide the possibility of tax breaks for investors.
Likewise, there are many tax-efficient tools which you can get to know by opting for a traditional financial planning firm. These firms can also provide consultation regarding investment for your children, retirement planning (pension reforms, inheritance tax, wills, responsibilities of trustees etc) and estate planning. Some concrete financial plans can work for you at low cost for your future if you are opting for these financial planning firms.
Furthermore, you also can also choose various insurance life cover which can provide help to you and your family at the time of any financial hardship. Hence, traditional financial planning firms can provide great help to you so that you can enjoy a good financial health always.
15 Most Common Banking & Finance Interview Questions
Some of the most common interview questions for an investment banking interview include (some are a bit on the tough side but they DO come up very often, increasingly as a means of trimming down the candidate lists as the finance graduate job market gets harsher):
- How many degrees (if any) are there in the angle between the hour and the minute hands of a clock when the time is a quarter past three? [Typically asked during investment banking interviews for entry level investment banking graduate jobs]
- Find the smallest positive integer that leaves a remainder of 1 when divided by 2, a remainder of 2 when divided by 3, a remainder of 3 when divided by 4,… and a remainder of 9 when divided by 10 [Asked during interviews for quantitative finance jobs]
- Two standard options have exactly the same features, expect that one has long maturity, and the other has short maturity. Which one has the higher gamma? [Typically asked during interviews for bank derivatives trading jobs]
- How do you calculate an option’s delta? [Asked during investment banking interviews for derivatives trading jobs]
- When can hedging an options position make you take on more risk? [Typically asked during interviews for trading jobs]
- Are you better off using implied standard deviation or historical standard deviation to forecast volatility? Why? [Asked during interviews for quantitative finance jobs]
- Describe “duration” and “convexity”. Describe their properties and uses [Typically asked during investment banking interviews for graduate investment banking jobs]
- Two players A and B play a marble game. Each player has both a red and a blue marble. They present one marble to each other. If both present red, A wins $3. If both present blue, A wins $1. If the colors do not match, B wins $2. Is it better to be A or B, or does it matter? [Asked during interviews for quantitative finance or derivatives jobs]
- How do you “value” yourself? Here “value” means in financial terms [Typically asked during interviews for MBA finance jobs or experienced banking hires]
- What distinguishes you from other candidates we might hire? [Typically asked during investment banking interviews for graduate investment banking vacancies]
- If you could go on a cross-country car trip with any three people, who would you choose? Why? [Typically asked during interviews for corporate finance / mergers & acquisitions banking jobs]
- Tell be about a stock you like or hate and why [Asked by job interviewers for any accounting, finance or job!]
- What is the difference between default and prepayment risk? [Typically asked during interviews for credit jobs / risk management jobs]
- How would you move mount Fuji? [Typically asked during investment banking interviews for consulting jobs or graduate accounting jobs]
- Estimate the annual car demand for car batteries [Typically asked during interviews for corporate finance jobs, mergers & acquisition banking jobs or consulting jobs]
How Can Mobile Payments Ramp Up Your Sales And ROI?
The Smart phones, the eCommerce, the M-commerce and the growing consumer demand for comfort, is now even bigger than every passing day! When the long involved story of walk-ins has converted into log-ins can’t be factored out.
If introspected, there are two ways to deal with this binge indulgence: nestle down and dream of the olden days or just move forward by adopting the golden changes.
At this core, if you are scouting for a rich customer base to get a competitive advantage in your marketplace then Mobile payment Solutions come to rescue.
See what prospective possibilities come with mobile payments:
• Enhanced Customer Experience
Mobile payment ensures a splendid user experience while checking out and making the final payment. Customers like quick service, especially when it comes to checking out. Payments with mobile devices, Credit cards, and Debit Cards have made even easier and quicker to pay. This time-saving effort can directly increase profits by allowing you to handle multiple customers at a single frame of time.
• Easily Track Customer Trends and Inventory
Mobile Payments works wonder for small to medium businesses. Juggling hours for tracking inventory and customer behavior is no more a pain point and can be easily automated. By tracking the products and services you are selling for the customers not only you can capture the information, but can learn about your customers, their shopping behavior and use that information to improve your services and focus on what’s important.
• Bigger Sales, Improved ROI
Businesses that tend to accept credit and debit cards can outstandingly improve cash flow, and increase sales as buyers using mobile payments and cards are more likely to buy impulsively, spend more, and join loyalty programs.
• Cash Flow Management
The seamless and hassle-free payment checkout is, the effective cash flow management will be. Thus, allowing the companies/brands to manage all transactions from a single terminal.
• Secured and Private
When you choose mobile payments, you needn’t worry about your customers’ data security. All transactions are secured with an additional security layer whether you send money, shop or split the bill. Also, there’s no extra cost when you check out or send money using your balance or bank account in most of the payment gateways.
Besides these, Mobile loyalty cards are also a good alternative for companies who devoid from the expense of creating a custom app. Creating a virtual card is significantly cheaper, and phone owners are less likely to delete it after a few uses.
Ultimately, offering the extended comfort in payment options-the one your customer wants and your business demands-is extremely critical.
And it comes as no surprise that mobile technology has now become an important part in triggering the growth and success. The sooner you adopt it, the better pace you will keep x years from now.
