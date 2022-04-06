Twinkle Khanna Mocks The Success Of ‘The Kashmir Files’ And People Are Not Happy

A trip to the dreamy resort town of Cannes is a good idea any time of the year, but the glamorous spot on the French Riviera is especially enticing once warm weather arrives. Jet-setters descend upon the idyllic beach destination all summer long, but the unofficial start of the season surely begins with the famed Cannes Film Festival, as droves of famous faces make their way to the enchanting locale for the prestigious annual event.

While cinema is *technically* the focus of the Cannes Film Festival, the 12-day extravaganza is about more than just screenings—it also includes countless black tie fêtes, many a glitzy red carpet couture moment and exclusive afterparties, along with quite a few yacht parties that are almost always documented on social media by the many models and celebrities in attendance. Cannes has been a hot spot since long before the Instagram posts, of course, with many a historic movie moment, famously including Hitchcock’s To Catch A Thief, which featured the Intercontinental Carlton Cannes (sadly, the Grace Kelly-approved hotel is currently closed due to ongoing renovations).

This year, the Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 17 through May 28, and if you’re one of the lucky attendees, you’re going to need chic accommodations that are as stylish and sophisticated as the destination. For those that aren’t on the Film Festival list just yet, don’t fret, as like we said, a jaunt to Cannes is a dream trip any time of year. Below, see the most luxurious Cannes hotels to book for your next getaway to the French Riviera.

Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic

The stunning Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic surely boasts one of the (if not *the*) best locations for those that want to be right in the midst of all the action at Cannes Film Festival, as it’s situated right on La Croisette, with picture-perfect views of the red carpet, though if that’s not your thing, the hotel also offers the dreamiest vistas of the Mediterranean. Le Majestic, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, is also positioned right in the midst of the idyllic town, so you can just as easily step out of the hotel and go for a stroll through the shops as you can walk right down onto the beach.

Le Majestic, which first opened its doors in 1926, is comprised of 349 rooms, including 92 suites—at peak occupancy, the hotel can host around 700 total guests. There are two main restaurants; there’s the Mediterranean-focused Paradiso Nicole and Pierre, as well as Le Fouquet’s, which offers similar cuisine to the iconic brasserie of the same name in Paris, and there’s also a beach restaurant. The ultra-luxe Spa Diane Barrière is a must-visit if you’re staying at the hotel; it’s one of the few spas that offer incredible Biologique Recherche treatments, including facials and massages. For those that want to continue in the film festival vein, consider booking the hotel’s personal cinema projection room.

Years ago, I was told that you can tell a lot about a luxury hotel based on the concierge, because that’s where they can set themselves apart from other lavish accommodations—Le Majestic is one of those hotels that goes above and beyond, which is part of what makes the spot so alluring to travelers, year after year. That means finding a solution to any possible request that a guest may have, no matter the difficulty. “Never say no, always say yes,” Gilles Bastoni, the chief concierge at Le Majestic, told Observer. “You will never hear me directly say no—I turn it into a yes. Sometimes it’s challenging, but the sky is the limit—everything within the law, we will do,” he laughed. That means everything from sending a helicopter to Paris to fetch an actress’ left-behind dress just in time for a film premiere, to refurnishing and decorating a suite for a lavish Halloween party with two days’ notice. “It’s a second house for a lot of guests. We want guests to feel at home here; that’s important to us,” Bastoni stated. Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic.

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc needs no introduction; the glamorous spot is one of the most famous hotels in the world, and while it’s a touch further away from the main event at La Croisette, it’s worth the drive. Hotel du Cap, which is located at the southern tip of Cap d’Antibes, was initially a winter writer’s retreat before it was first reopened as a luxe hotel in 1889. Over the years, the Oetker Collection hotel has welcomed everyone from Elizabeth Taylor and F. Scott Fitzgerald (the Hôtel des Étrangers in Tender Is the Night is modeled after Hotel du Cap) to Leonardo DiCaprio and Kendall Jenner. It’s also the locale of the glitzy amfAR Gala, which always takes place during the Cannes Film Festival—it’s known as one of the most exclusive invites.

Hotel du Cap is composed of 118 elegantly decorated guest rooms as well as three private villas, including the five-bedroom Villa Saint-Anne, which opened last year. There are three main restaurants, in addition to three bar and lounge options, in addition to the poolside dining spot. Speaking of, don’t forget to spend some quality time at Hotel du Cap’s iconic infinity pool, and not just for the photo op. Also, make sure to check out the sprawling gardens, try your hand at tennis on one of the clay courts and hit the spa, if you have a chance. And, of course, don’t forget about the hotel’s custom Aquariva Super boat, which can take four guests on a dreamy ride, gliding along the water. Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Hôtel Martinez

The chic Hôtel Martinez first opened in 1929, and reopened its doors in 2018 following an extensive renovation courtesy of Pierre-Yves Rochon. The hotel, which became a part of Hyatt in 2013, is positioned on La Croisette and contains 411 rooms and suites that are all designed in line with the building’s Art Deco aesthetic, including a penthouse that’s one of the largest hotel suites in all of Europe.

Hôtel Martinez, which has welcomed guests including Scarlett Johansson, Rihanna, Robert De Niro and Uma Thurman, is home to one of the largest private beaches in the area, which is ideal for those that prefer a bit more seclusion. The hotel is also home to the two Michelin-starred La Palme d’Or restaurant, in addition to the picturesque outdoor dining option Le Jardin du Martinez, plus Bar Martinez. There’s also La Plage du Martinez, located on the aforementioned private beach. Hôtel Martinez.

Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d’Albion

Le Gray d’Albion is a more understated hotel option that’s located just a street away from its sister property, Le Majestic. Even though it’s not perched directly on the water, guests do have access to the hotel’s private beach club, Mademoiselle Gray Plage Barrière, which has a chic restaurant, lounge chairs and seating, with impressive views of the Mediterranean Sea. The Preferred Hotel is made up of 174 rooms as well as 24 suites, many of which have private balconies, with one on-property restaurant as well as a bar. Hôtel Barrière Le Gray d’Albion.