Two-story home lost in fire in West St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A two-story building in the Franz Park neighborhood of St. Louis City was on fire Wednesday morning.
The St. Louis Fire Department said the building is located in the 6700 block of Glades Avenue. The department said firefighters saw “heavy fire on the first and second floors” of the building when they arrived. There was also a “report of a person trapped” at about 7:30 a.m.
“There was actually a gentleman on the first floor, and it took some persuading to get him to leave his home,” St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby said. “We got him to safety and then we were really able to focus our efforts on the fire.”
Heavy smoke was seen coming from the building from quite a distance away at Kingshighway and 40.
No injuries were immediately reported. It is unknown at this time what caused the fire. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Pension Scheme Alert! Big News! Invest only 10 thousand rupees, every month you will get pension of 1 lakh rupees, know complete scheme
Investing in the National Pension System (NPS) can be a better option to secure the future. By investing in NPS, you can get a pension of more than Rs 1 lakh. Let us know that after investing how much money in NPS, you can get a pension of one lakh rupees or more every month.
What is the calculation: If the age is 30 years and you are planning for retirement at the age of 60, then start investing for it now. According to the pension calculator of NPS, for a pension of one lakh rupees on retirement, 10 thousand rupees will have to be invested per month for 30 years. It has an estimated return of 10 per cent. Let us tell you here that in the last 15 years, Tier-1 NPS account has given an average return of 10 per cent. This is the reason why the estimated return has been kept at 10 per cent.
100% Annuity: At the same time, 100% annuity will have to be purchased for this pension amount. The estimated return on annuity will be 6 per cent. Actually, it is mandatory to buy at least 40 percent of the annuity. There is an option to increase it. Any account holder can increase the annuity.
How much amount will the nominee get: In the absence of the account holder of NPS Tier-1, the nominee will get 100% of the investment amount. If we look at the investment of 10 thousand rupees for 30 years, then the nominee will get an amount of more than 2 crores.
What is NPS: National Pension S 8.30amystem (NPS) is one of the social security initiatives of the Central Government. It is a voluntary investment scheme for public, private and unorganized sector employees. An NPS account holder can claim income tax exemption on investments up to Rs 2 lakh every year. The account holder gets income tax exemption of up to 1.5 lakh under section 80C and up to an additional Rs 50,000 under section 80CCD.
The post Pension Scheme Alert! Big News! Invest only 10 thousand rupees, every month you will get pension of 1 lakh rupees, know complete scheme appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Twins opener at Target Field postponed to Friday
Opening Day will have to wait one more day.
Thursday’s forecast called for chilly temperatures combined with a mixture of rain and snow, prompting the Twins to make the call more than 24 hours in advance to push their opener against the Mariners back to Friday at 3:10 p.m.
It is the first weather postponement of Opening Day in Target Field’s history — and the second postponement of the Twins’ 2022 opener. The Twins were originally scheduled to begin on March 31 in Chicago, but that series and the following series against the Cleveland Guardians were previously postponed as a result of the lockout. The Twins will make up those games later in the season.
As for Friday’s Opening Day, all surrounding activities, beginning with Breakfast on the Plaza at 6 a.m., will occur on the same timeline as originally scheduled, just one day later. The gates to the ballpark will open at 1 p.m., more than two hours ahead of the scheduled first pitch.
Fans with tickets to Thursday’s game can use them for admission on Friday. Exchanges are also available for fans who can no longer attend, but must be made at least 24 hours before Friday’s game. Tickets sold by a secondary reseller, like StubHub, can only be used for Friday’s game.
The Twins arrived in town Tuesday night after concluding their spring training slate in Fort Myers, Fla. They are scheduled to hold an option workout at Target Field on Wednesday.
Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher slams Harry Styles’ ‘worthless’ music
