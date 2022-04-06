News
US targets Putin’s daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
By AAMER MADHANI, SAMUEL PETREQUIN and JOSH BOAK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters and said it was toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. The United Kingdom piled on asset freezes against two major banks, a ban on British investment in Russia and a pledge to end dependency on Russian coal and oil by yearend.
The European Union was also expected to soon take additional steps, including a ban on new investment in Russia and an embargo on coal, after the recent evidence of atrocities emerging in the wake of the retreat by Russian forces from the town of Bucha.
The U.S. acted against two of Russia’s largest banks, Sberbank and Alfa Bank, prohibiting assets from going through the U.S. financial system and barring Americans from doing business with those two institutions.
In addition to sanctions aimed at Putin’s adult daughters, Mariya Putina and Katerina Tikhonova, the U.S. is targeting Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin; the wife and children of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; and members of Russia’s Security Council, including Dmitry Medvedev, a former president and prime minister.
The penalties cut off all of Putin’s close family members from the U.S. financial system and freeze any assets they hold in the United States.
President Joe Biden said the latest round of sanctions would be “devastating.”
“I made clear that Russia would pay a severe and immediate price for its atrocities in Bucha,” Biden said in a tweet.
Biden was expected to sign an an executive order that would ban new investment in Russia by Americans no matter where they are living. The U.S. Treasury Department was preparing more sanctions against Russian state-owned enterprises, according to the White House.
Britain announced asset freezes targeting Sberbank and the Credit Bank of Moscow and designated eight Russian oligarchs whom it says Putin “uses to prop up his war economy.”
“Together with our allies, we are showing the Russian elite that they cannot wash their hands of the atrocities committed on Putin’s orders,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
Britain had already announced a plan to phase out Russian oil, which accounts for 8% of the U.K. supply. Russia is the top supplier of imported coal to the U.K., though British demand for the polluting fuel has plummeted in the past decade.
Britain has not ended imports of Russian natural gas, which accounts for 4% of its supply, saying only that it will do so “as soon as possible.”
Videos and images of bodies in the streets of Bucha after it was recaptured from Russian forces have unleashed a wave of indignation among Western allies, who have drawn up new sanctions as a response.
The European Commission’s proposed ban on coal imports would be the first EU sanctions targeting Russia’s lucrative energy industry over its war in Ukraine.
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said energy was key to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war coffers.
“A billion euro is what we pay Putin every day for the energy he provides us since the beginning of the war. We have given him 35 billion euro. Compare that to the one billion that we have given to the Ukraine in arms and weapons,” Borrell said.
The steady intensifying in sanctions is less a sign of their shortcomings than the building pressure against Russia as it seeks foreign investment and basic goods, Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council, told reporters at a Wednesday breakfast. “We need to have patience and perspective when it comes to the impacts on Russia of this unprecedented and crippling sanctions regime,” Deese said at the event sponsored by The Christian Science Monitor.
Deese noted that Russian inflation is running at 2% weekly, which would compound to annual inflation above 200% annually. He noted that the Biden administration expects Russian prices will not ultimately rise more than 200% this year.
While the White House has said Russia should not attend the G-20 meeting in Indonesia this November, he noted that it may drop out of the organization anyway because its economy has shrunk in size so dramatically.
After several European countries announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats, the European Commission proposed a fifth package of sanctions including a ban on coal imports that could be adopted once unanimously approved by the 27-nation bloc’s ambassadors.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the coal ban is worth 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) per year and that the EU has already started working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports.
She didn’t mention natural gas, with consensus among the 27 EU countries on targeting the fuel used to generate electricity and heat homes difficult to secure amid opposition from gas-dependent members like Germany, the bloc’s largest economy.
But European Council President Charles Michel said the bloc should keep up the pressure on the Kremlin, suggesting that an embargo on gas imports should also be required at some point in the future.
“The new package includes a ban on coal imports,” Michel said on Wednesday. “I think that measures on oil, and even gas, will also be needed, sooner or later.”
The new package of measures proposed by the commission also includes sanctions on more individuals and four key Russian banks, among them VTB, the second-largest Russian bank. The bloc also would ban Russian vessels and Russian-operated vessels from EU ports.
Further targeted export bans, worth 10 billion euros, in sectors covering quantum computers, advanced semiconductors, sensitive machinery and transportation equipment also were proposed.
“I appreciate the strengthening of the 5th EU sanctions package: bans on Russian coal, vessels accessing EU ports, and road transport operators,” Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter. “But it will take a gas/oil embargo and de-SWIFTing of all Russian banks to stop Putin. Difficult times require difficult decisions.”
Western allies have already cut out several Russian banks of the SWIFT financial messaging system, which daily moves countless billions of dollars around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions around the world.
___
Petrequin reported from Brussels. Associated Press writers Zeke Miller in Washington and Jill Lawless in London contributed reporting.
UCF’s Chip Lindsey eager to watch quarterbacks take big step
UCF offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey is just as curious about the Knights’ quarterback battle as fans are.
“For me, quarterback-wise where will this pecking order fall? I’m sure it won’t be answered until the fall I guess, but who knows,” Lindsey, who also serves as the quarterbacks coach, said.
Lindsey is hoping to see a big step taken by the quarterbacks — sophomore Mikey Keene, senior John Rhys Plumlee, freshman Thomas Castellanos and redshirt sophomore Parker Navarro — in the final 6 practices of spring camp before the team departs for the summer.
“Not to say they haven’t improved [since the start of spring] — you’d like them to take a big step, where that way in the summer during captains practice they can lead them and they know what they’re doing,” Lindsey said. “Then in the fall, it’s not like we’d have to repeat the basic things.”
Keene and Plumlee, a transfer from Ole Miss, have taken the majority of snaps with the starters in spring camp but Castellanos, an early enrollee from the 2022 signing class, has shown some flashes as the quarterbacks rotate.
One big difference between the three quarterbacks is that Plumlee had played wide receiver his final year at Ole Miss. Lindsey said Plumlee has grown tremendously throwing the ball again in UCF’s 9 spring practices.
“I think now you’re getting into the details of playing the position, like seeing different [defensive] fronts and different coverages, making sure we get the protections right and the RPO game, and just the little details of everything,” Lindsey said.
“The more he’s that, the better he’s going to get,” Lindsey added. “That’s kind of probably where he’s missed the most but at the same time, he’s a quick learner and he’s sharp.”
While Plumlee has the ability to use his legs more than Keene — having caught 19 passes for 201 yards in 2021 while also rushing 9 times for 72 yards as a receiver — Keene has more experience making 10 starts under his belt at UCF.
“You can tell Mikey’s played in this offense,” Lindsey said. “You can see that in the way he handles himself, his demeanor and the way he handles communication. He doesn’t have to think as hard about some things.”
Added Lindsey: “He’s pretty much going to be able to make the right decision most of the time.”
While Keene might have the upper hand on the playbook, Lindsey pointed out one negative attribute.
“For him, it’s just sometimes speeding up the decision,” the UCF coach said.
Then there’s Castellanos — who hasn’t even attended his high school senior prom yet. Lindsey had high praise for the freshman quarterback.
“The growth he’s had coming from high school is just tremendous,” Lindsey said. “I told him walking down the hallway, from all of the early enrollees I’ve been with in the past, he’s right up there at the top from a standpoint of growth and maturity.”
Of course, the quarterback battle isn’t the only remaining question Lindsey wants to find an answer to in the remaining spring and into the fall.
UCF is still looking to find the combination for the offensive line — a unit that lost multi-year starters Cole Schneider and Marcus Tatum but added Virginia transfer Ryan Swoboda and Jacksonville State transfer Tylan Grable to the mix.
“We’ve got some talent there for sure, but what combination works best? This guy here or there? Coach [Herb] Hand does a great job at that,” Lindsey said.
The UCF offensive coordinator feels confident about his side of the ball but still is putting the pieces of the puzzle together.
“Overall I think it’s just us getting the right combination of guys,” Lindsey said. “Figuring out what guys do the best and trying to get them in those spots as many times as you can.”
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors declined to file charges Wednesday against a Minneapolis police SWAT team officer who fatally shot Amir Locke while executing an early morning no-knock search warrant in a downtown apartment in February.
Locke, 22, who was Black, was staying on a couch in the apartment when authorities entered it on Feb. 2 without knocking as part of an investigation into a homicide in neighboring St. Paul.
His parents have said that from what they saw of the police body camera footage, it appeared that their son was startled awake. His mother, Karen Wells, has called his death “an execution.” Their attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Locke, who was not named in the warrant, was shot seconds after authorities say he pointed a gun in the direction of officers. Locke’s family has questioned that. The body camera footage shows Locke holding a gun before he was shot.
Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman, whose offices reviewed the case, said they determined that Officer Mark Hanneman was justified in firing his weapon.
“There is insufficient admissible evidence to file criminal charges in this case. Specifically, the State would be unable to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt any of the elements of Minnesota’s use-of-deadly-force statute that authorizes the use of force by Officer Hanneman,” Ellison and Freeman said in a joint statement.
Locke’s death came as three former Minneapolis police officers were on trial in federal court in St. Paul in George Floyd’s killing. It sparked protests and a reexamination of no-knock search warrants. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced an immediate moratorium on such warrants, and on Tuesday, he formalized a new policy that will take effect Friday requiring officers to knock and wait before entering a residence. Some lawmakers also have been pushing for a statewide ban on no-knock warrants, except in rare circumstances.
“Amir Locke is a victim,” Ellison and Freeman said. “This tragedy may not have occurred absent the no-knock warrant used in this case.”
In their applications for search warrants of the Minneapolis apartment and other locations, authorities said a no-knock warrant was necessary to protect the public and officers as they looked for guns, drugs and clothing worn by people suspected in a violent killing. Authorities asked that officers be allowed to conduct the search without knocking, and outside the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., because the suspects being sought in the Jan. 10 killing of Otis Elder had a history of violence.
Locke was killed seconds after the SWAT team entered the apartment where his family said he was staying. Body camera video shows an officer using a key to unlock the door and enter, followed by at least four officers in uniform and protective vests, time-stamped at about 6:48 a.m. As they enter, they repeatedly shout, “Police, search warrant!” They also shout “Hands!” and “Get on the ground!”
The video shows an officer kicking a sectional sofa, and Locke is seen wrapped in a comforter, holding a pistol. Three shots are heard and the video ends.
Ellison and Freeman said the case shows that no-knock warrants are “highly risky” and can pose “significant dangers” to people who aren’t engaged in criminal activity.
“Local, state, and federal policy makers should seriously weigh the benefits of no-knock warrants, which are dangerous for both law enforcement and the public alike. Other cities, like Saint Paul, and some states, have ended the use of no-knock warrants entirely,” they said.
While Locke was not named in the warrant, his 17-year-old cousin, Mekhi Camden Speed, was named and has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in Elder’s killing.
The search warrants were carried out as part of an investigation into Elder’s death. Elder, a 38-year-old father, was found shot and laying in the street in what police believe was an apparent robbery. Drugs and money were found in Elder’s SUV, according to court documents.
The police department hired Hanneman in 2015. City records show there were three complaints made about him and that all were closed without him being disciplined, but they give no details. Data on the website of the citizen group Communities United Against Police Brutality shows a fourth complaint, in 2018, that remains open. No details were given.
___
Associated Press writer Amy Forliti contributed.
___
Find AP’s full coverage of the death of Amir Locke at:
Heat thriving on 3-pointers, with record-setting night against Hornets to prove it
There are times when the confidence can veer into cockiness, almost arrogance.
Tyler Herro navigated that path in the fourth quarter Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets. And, in fact, did it with a smile.
Such are the nights for the Miami Heat when everything is falling.
And Tuesday certainly was one of those nights, the Heat setting a franchise record with their 23 3-pointers in the 144-115 victory that put them on the cusp of the No. 1 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference.
“I mean, they said I was crazy,” Herro said of his teammates, on the play when open layup opportunity instead turned into missed 3-pointer. “But, I mean, I was just having fun. That’s why I was smiling even after I missed it. It was just a good feeling out there.”
How could it not have been, with the Heat setting a franchise record for most points in a non-overtime game, including a career regular-season best of 35 from Herro?
To some, Herro’s hard left instead of a layup might have been a case of acting up in front of a substitute teacher, with assistant Chris Quinn coaching the team in place of Erik Spoelstra, who missed a second consecutive game in NBA health-and-safety protocols.
But even old-school Quinn recognized that the times have changed.
“It is 2022, right?” Quinn said with a smile. “So you pass up the layup to get the threes.”
And the Heat got plenty.
Duncan Robinson was 7 of 11 from beyond arc.
Herro 6 of 10.
Caleb Martin 3 of 3.
Max Strus 3 of 5.
And even a pair from Jimmy Butler.
No, not a case of attempting to emulate Mike D’Antoni’s Phoenix Suns or those threes-gone-wild recent seasons by the Houston Rockets.
But the possibility has been there the entire season, with the Heat four previous times tying the franchise record of 22 3-pointers.
Lately, though, after Spoelstra reworked the lineups to spread the shooting throughout the rotation, the longball has been particularly impressive, the Heat .479 on 3-pointers during the five-game winning streak that coincides with the reconfiguration.
The Heat are now 28-2 when shooting 40 percent or better on threes, and 8-0 when shooting 50 percent or better, as was the case with Tuesday night’s 23 of 42.
“Not every night is going to be like this,” Robinson said. “But obviously we are capable, as well. We’ve got a lot of guys that can score it, and especially when we’re playing unselfish like that, five people in spots where they can be successful. We can be pretty tough to guard.”
Which was exactly the thought when Spoelstra reconfigured.
“I think it’s just continuing to play to our strengths,” Robinson said of the shooters spacing so teammates such as Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry can put pressure on the defense while operating in space. “And for them, that’s been getting them the ball in situations where they can put pressure on the rim and be successful.
“It’s a symbiotic relationship in that sense. Them putting pressure on the rim allows 3-point shooters to get open. And then once you hit shots, then it creates more space for them.”
Those players, in turn, have the confidence to now kick the ball back out to open shooters.
“The confidence with the ball movement always helps, whenever guys see the ball go in,” Butler said, with the Heat with the opportunity to extend their winning streak to a season best six on Friday night against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. “And we’re just always looking to find the open guy. I think sometimes we’re a little bit too unselfish, and then it results in a couple of turnovers. But I like a lot of the shots we were taking.”
Because now it is the right shots in the right places from the right players.
“I think it’s our spacing has improved,” Quinn said. “And guys are working to help each other to get shots. Tyler is shooting more open shots. Duncan, obviously. Last game it was Max, in place of Duncan.
“But our guys are really, really doing a good job of helping one another and enjoying each other, playing well on the offensive end of the court.”
