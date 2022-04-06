Finance
What is a Good Profit From Horse Racing Handicapping Or a Reasonable ROI?
Many people ask, “How much money can I make betting on horse races?” While many people struggle to make a profit from horse racing handicapping and betting on horse races, few people have a realistic idea of what can be expected and how much profit can really be achieved. Horse players often talk about R.O.I. or return on investment (ROI). Simply put, it is the percentage of return above your initial investment. So if you spend $100 on a win bet and get back $125 your ROI is 25%.
So how do you know what a good ROI is and what you can expect? First of all, when comparing investments, you must look at competing investments and also take into account the amount of risk and work involved. Handicapping horse races is time consuming and therefore, you must pay yourself for the time you spend handicapping. You can pay a professional such as myself, to do some of the handicapping, which means you’ll have to spend less of your own time, but in the end, you’ll still have to spend some time researching and putting some thought into how you bet.
If you buy stocks or make any other investment, you have to do some research as well. You may have a broker who makes recommendations or a financial planner or analyst, but in the end, just as with the people who pay me to handicap races for them, the ultimate decision will rest with the investor. Many stock investors now consider 10% as a reasonable return on their portfolio.
How much you can make on horses will vary from week to week, but your yearly average may be better than the stock return, but also much riskier. When it comes to horse handicappers, even the pros have their ups and downs and you have to look at the long haul to get an accurate idea of what is reasonable. For instance, the weekend of June 11th (I work in three day weekend blocks and send a newsletter with the information for each three day block) my key horses made a profit of over 80% ROI. That is very high, but the next week the profit on the same kinds of bets was way down.
In the most recent weekend, June 25th 2010 to June 27th, 2010, my top picks made a flat bet profit on win bets for thoroughbred bettors of 22% ROI, while bettors who played my top picks in harness races on half mile and 5/8’s mile tracks received 11% ROI. There are no guarantees in betting on horse races and it would be reckless of me to guarantee a profit or to try to predict how much profit to expect because of the volatility of the market.
Overall, however, it is safe to say that at times horse racing bettors may see a higher rate of return than bettors in other markets, but they pay for that possibility with a much higher risk.
Discussing Money With Your Adult Children
Your children are now grown and on their own, but perhaps they keep coming to you for some supplemental cash. Maybe you have sent them to college with a “budget” and they seem incapable of tracking their own spending. Maybe you wonder if they are participating in a 401K or saving that bonus they just received as you hope. We all hope that our money values have been passed down, but it is difficult sometimes to discuss personal finances with adult children. One of the hardest parts about having this discussion is trying to decide how and when to have it, but without you taking the initiative this conversation will never take place. Here are a few conversation starters and ideas we have seen work successfully.
Try starting the conversation by sharing your own mishaps and mistakes along the way. Most parents spend their life shielding their children from seeing any financial strife if possible. This is only natural, but many young adults then assume their parents never struggled with savings, a budget or credit card debt. It’s a good time to start sharing your own lessons-learned to establish an easier conversation.
A conversation on the topic of saving is another great place to start because everyone knows how important saving is. Try suggesting that a great way to save is to have their employer or bank automatically deposit a small amount of money from every paycheck directly into savings. With this approach they will get used to living on slightly smaller earnings from the start and they will also be regularly building savings for an emergency fund or future needs. Often, good savings habits solve any issues of over-spending because it is easier to think about what remains in the paycheck is all that is available for spending.
Many young adults have expenses such as rent, car payments and maybe college debt that eat up most of the money they are earning each month making it hard to manage discretionary spending. It is easy to suggest they should create a budget, but your young adult probably won’t keep a list of expenses or follow a spreadsheet budget template. To help them gain better control and understand their need for a budget, why not suggest a few online tools and apps. Send them to Mint.com or Nerdwallet to see what they can realistically afford on their income. These websites also have apps they can take on the run to monitor spending and check balances.
Managing savings and spending is an important life lesson and you want to ensure your child isn’t living beyond their means. By offering guidance and checking in you’ll know you’ve delivered the advice that can help them in the long run. We know this can be difficult and sometimes we will start these discussions for our clients. We all know it’s easier to hear advice from someone other than our parents, but first you should try using some of our conversation starters and always remember there are a number of useful tools out there to get you through the process.
Common Resume Problems
“I’ve been getting a lot of tips on how to write it, mostly from my staff. They really seem to be up on this stuff. They tell me I have to use the active voice for the resume. You know, things like “Commanded U.S. Armed Forces,” “Ordered air strikes,” “Served three terms as President.” Everybody embellishes a little.”
-President Bill Clinton, White House Correspondents Dinner, April 29, 2000
As a professional who reviews resumes on a frequent basis, I see a flood of resumes from different people with different backgrounds every week.
Generally the undergraduate/recent graduate resumes I see fall into 1 of 2 categories: they are either very impressive and don’t need much work aside from minor formatting issues, or they are good but suffer from a few common problems.
Common Problems
The two most common problems I’ve seen are not being specific enough and not focusing on results. If your resume reads, “Compiled information and research,” those reviewing it might rightfully think that you yourself don’t know exactly what your responsibilities were.
Focusing on the results is equally as important: why would someone hire you if you can’t get results?
Sample Resume Improvement
Here’s a good example of what NOT to write on your resume, if you are applying for financial services jobs:
“-Researched acquisition targets in the construction and home-building industries.”
This is not specific enough and does not give me any insight into how you did this, what your process was, or what the results of your work were.
What resources did you use to research these? Did you speak with experts? Reference the Wall Street Journal? What criteria did you use to make the final selections? Revenue? Profitability? Scale? Management teams?
Those are all crucial details left out of this example.
Here’s an improved version:
“-Researched over 100 acquisition targets in the construction and home-building industries using Capital IQ and Factset and narrowed list down to 10 best companies. Used financial screening criteria such as revenue growth and EBITDA margins. Also used qualitative criteria such as market dynamics in construction sub-segments, strength of management teams and exposure to subprime mortgage.”
This is much better than the first version, but could still use some improvement: the results of your labor. What did you spend all those hours doing, if not for the results?
Sometimes people say they don’t know what the results were or are not able to directly tie anything to their work. If this is the case, be creative and come up with results.
I’m not suggesting that you lie, but as Bill Clinton points out above, sometimes you do have to exaggerate slightly. Don’t suggest your beautiful Excel graph resulted in $1 million of additional revenue, but claiming improved efficiency or time/money saved is fine.
Here’s an example of how we might add a focus on results to this example:
“-Researched over 100 acquisition targets in the construction and home-building industries using Capital IQ and Factset and narrowed list down to 10 best companies. Used financial screening criteria such as revenue growth and EBITDA margins. Also used qualitative criteria such as market dynamics in construction sub-segments, strength of management teams and exposure to subprime mortgage. Resulted in private equity firm doing additional diligence on 3 of the companies.”
I will admit this is a bit of a stretch – in this particular case, it would be quite difficult to tell what the true results were.
And sometimes you may indeed not be able to determine the results. But if your resume does not have a single mention of results anywhere on it, you can definitely find a few instances where you do have tangible results and expand on those.
Historical Returns on Real Estate Investments
There are many emotional factors connected with the ownership of Real Estate. Do the historical returns on Real Estate investments justify the confidence so many investors have in them?
The ownership of land has been something that has been rooted deep in the minds of man. Land is seen as the one investment that is solid and permanent. The American Dream has long included the ownership of your own home, but when you move beyond this natural impulse to own property that you can call yours and look at Real Estate purely from an investment opportunity, how does the picture change? Have the historical returns on Real Estate Investment measured up to the confidence it has received.
The answer is a cautious yes. Between 1926 and 1996, the annual average rate of return on Real Estate was 11.1%. During the same period the rate of inflation was around 3%. So, it was obviously a better investment to buy Real Estate than to bury cash in jars in your backyard. However, the rate of return for small stocks checked in a bit higher at around 12% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was a bit lower at 10%. These figures would suggest that Real Estate investments were right there at a par with Stock Market Investments.
Real Estate Investors might want to make the claim that land ownership and its value as an investment predates the Stock Market by thousands of years. They will point to the role that the ownership of land played in the Middle Ages in determining wealth and even nobility. This is true, of course, but in many ways irrelevant to a discussion of the historical returns on Real Estate investments. The new global economy has created a whole new playing field and return of investment must be determined within the scope of this. It is all well and good to study the past to get clues to the future, but in investment the past only offers clues and not answers.
A look at the historical rates of return on Real Estate investments shows that they tend to be more stable and less likely to spike up and down in erratic and unpredictable fashion like the Stock Market. Many investment advisors suggest all portfolios have at least 10% invested in Real Estate for a hedge against market fluctuations. On the other hand, Real Estate investments tend to have high transaction costs and to be in larger units. All properties are unique and each has its own characteristics and potential.
These negative factors have led to the popularity of investments in Real Estate through REITs which are Real Estate Investment Trusts. REITs are a sort of mutual fund of Real Estate which gives investors a way to invest in Real Estate without the problems of high transaction costs or property uniqueness. If you are considering Real Estate investment, either on an individual basis or through a REIT, the historical record should give you some confidence. As much as past performance can reassure us of future success, Real Estate’s past has indicated that it is a safe, sound, and high return investment.
