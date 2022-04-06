Finance
Where to Find Unsecured Personal Loans Online
Lenders will normally find your eligibility through a credit check. You may also need to be in full-time employment or have regular money coming in that’s above a stipulated threshold. The amount you will be eligible to borrow will depend on your credit rating, your monthly income and how much you can afford to repay.
But gone are the days when you had to go into your bank and ask for a personal loan directly. These days, you can borrow money from a network of trustworthy lenders online – even if your credit score is low. However, to make sure you don’t end up paying sky-high interest rates or pricey hidden fees, you’ll need to know the right places to look.
It’s best to spend some time researching the most reliable and trustworthy lenders online. There are financial experts with websites and blogs that may be able to recommend you further. It’s also a good idea to read through forum posts or customer reviews to flag up any dodgy or inauthentic lenders – it’s easy to get caught out this way.
You may consider using a lending platform that can connect you with a network of lenders that have been pre-vetted. This is a great way to find trustworthy lenders with the best APR (annual percentage rates) to make sure your details stay protected and you get the best deal.
The type of lender you choose will depend on a number of factors related to your current financial circumstances. There has been a recent trend of “payday” lenders, allowing people to borrow small amounts to tide them over until the end of the month. However, many of these short-term fixes are best avoided, as their interest rates are incredibly high.
If you only need a short-term loan, it’s best to consult your bank or a reliable online lending source. The best lenders will advertise APR rates between 5.99% and 35.99% depending on your personal circumstances, so rule out any lenders that charge higher annual interest rates than this.
If you know your credit score is low (you can check this free online using a site like Clear Score), you will need to find a lender that accepts those with poor credit history. These lenders will decide how much you can borrow depending on other factors – your monthly income, reliable employment, time spent at address etc.
Be aware that late repayments will adversely affect your credit score, so don’t borrow more than you know you can pay back. The most responsible lenders will calculate how much you can afford to pay depending on your monthly income, any outgoing and your chosen repayment period, so should not offer you a larger amount than you can afford.
Once you have found a personal lending site, you will need to apply to borrow money. This will usually involve filling out a simple form. You may be asked the purpose of your loan, how much you need to borrow and how long you think it will take you to repay it.
Once you have entered these details, an online tool should calculate how much your monthly installments will be, and how long it will take you to repay your loan. You will then need to give proof of your identity, income and possibly your employment before a decision is made in response to your application.
Avoid These Five Mistakes When Submitting Your Business Plan To Raise Investment Funds
Any potential investor wants to see a highly readable and believable business plan with a summary, a management team overview and financials but after submitting your plan many people think funding will just arrive when in reality it can take time. By following the steps below you will be able to avoid some of the most obvious mistakes when raising funds for your project
One – If you are a company that has brilliant technical knowledge and no real sales expertise do not advertise it. Information on your web-site including the management team biographies will clearly state the management teams background including their technical expertise, their degrees, their patents and such like but amazingly their go to market strategy in the business plan is usually incomplete and sometimes missing. The solution, make sure you have a credible go to market strategy with a credible sales leader. Nobody will invest if you don’t.
Two – Make sure your website is stunning. Too many companies think that running a business is all about product and the abilities of the technical team – frankly it isn’t. This may be true but today investors will always expect to see more. They want to be convinced and when they will go straight to your web site they are wanting to be wowed! Unfortunately, so many people provide what looks more like a school project. Make sure your website is utterly brilliant and that it doesn’t look cheap. Ask a variety of people if it looks modern, if it looks appealing, particularly the photos and ask if it is easy to navigate. Also please ensure that it is relevant – it’s not about how wonderful you are it’s about how you and your company will solve their challenges.
Three – If you are raising money through a prospectus or private listing make sure that your brochure stacks up. Many people do not place enough time and effort with the visual appeal of a Private Listing Brochure and again you don’t want to provide a sub-standard document that will fail at every level. Spend some time and money to ensure that you convey your messaging in a professional, crisp business-like manner and that it is logical and easy to read. Also don’t use random un verifiable facts – make sure that you underpin everything that you state will be possible with the latest research etc.
Four – don’t use jargon. Anyone who goes to your site or who takes a look at any promotional material designed to answer questions won’t stand for jargon which usually means nothing to them. If you must use jargon or acronyms, make sure there is an explanation – people won’t ask they will vote with their feet! A well written website and brochure is music to the ears of potential investors
Five – Make sure that on your website and all other materials that you have the same font. Make sure that the supporting marketing material looks great and make sure that the stories you tell are verifiable and relevant. Lastly please don’t be controversial People will make their mind up on quality and this includes the look and feel, the overall professional approach. If you can use proper references form proper companies. Don’t add something for the sake of adding something as it has to be contextual and relevant!
Follow these tips and life on the road to raising funds will be much easier.
Equipment Finance: Blind Date or Running for Office?
Applying for equipment financing or a working capital loan shouldn’t be like going on a blind date where you only tell the other person the best things about yourself and omit the not so stellar parts. The analogy for the application process should be more like running for public office where everything hidden in those closets comes out. It makes sense to lay all your cards on the table because a late discovery of a tax lien or default, even it if was many years ago, can crush your chances for approval. It can also diminish your chances of working with that finance agent again.
So that you don’t waste your time and your lender’s time, disclose everything negative right at the onset when applying for business financing. Include explanations with details for those events when possible; a medical issue or key customer moving away can be valid reasons for a financial dip in your business and can sometimes be overcome in getting an approval. If you have documentation; letters, statements, etc. to support your explanations then that will strengthen your chances for making a clear case for the negative things that occurred. At least it will show effort and build up the “character” portion of your request which many applicants underestimate. Remember, this is a people business and perception still adds to the equation.
In the cases where the negatives are so significant they can’t be worked through, it is best to know sooner than later to save you time and effort so that plan “B” can be initiated. There is always a plan “B”… that includes using higher risk lenders which specialize in approving clients with mild to severe credit issues. If an offer from a higher risk lender is not acceptable, you still have the choice of turning it down without any expense from your part other than time and effort.
In business, like in most other parts of life, the goal is to get a positive outcome done quickly and efficiently. The sooner you know if your equipment acquisition or expansion can be approved, the faster you can move on to other strategies for your business success. We know the pain point for many companies is going through the paperwork process which for the most part cannot be avoided but if you share the issues you’ve had in the past, many finance agents can preview your profile without pulling credit or requiring a complete financial package prior to having a good idea if you can be approved or not. That way if you do have to go through the paper shuffle you will know it’s headed toward a likely approval.
$5,000 Personal Loans For Bad Credit Borrowers: Alternative Sources With Considering
The chances of securing a loan of any size can be tricky if the applicant has a very poor credit history. Low credit score tend to make lenders hesitant, especially traditional lenders. But there are options available, with a $5,000 personal loan for bad credit borrowers often a matter of looking at alternative loan sources.
Since the credit score is not the key influence in any loan application assessment process, the chances of getting the thumbs up always possible. Of course, even the lenders willing to grant a personal loan are accepting a risk, and this means terms are not always going to be ideal.
When an injection of funds is so badly needed, getting approval for $5,000 loans is the principal concern. Unfortunately the terms offered by many lenders are not exactly ideal, but there are some alternatives to the traditional option that are worth considering.
Online Lenders
The first option worth considering is the range of online lenders that specialize in lending to bad credit borrowers. In fact, the chances of getting approval on a $5,000 personal loan for bad credit borrowers are much stronger with them. But these too will expect applicants to accept some compromises.
The most obvious is that the interest rate charged will be higher than the rate charged under normal circumstance. The good news is that it is still less than what traditional banks charge, making it a more affordable option. So, as a competitive personal loan option, they are very attractive.
Of course, it is still necessary to satisfy the set criteria. To get approval for $5,000 loans it is essential to prove a dependable and regular source of income, and that the full-time job has been held for 6 months at least.
Payday Loans
This is perhaps the most expensive option, but also the fastest and most likely to get approval on. The speed of approval can be just a few minutes, and is down to the no credit check policy that is usually in place. As the name suggests, a payday loan is secured against an upcoming paycheck, so it is a highly accessible $5,000 personal loan for bad credit borrowers.
The catch is that these loans are very limited, with a maximum sum of $1,500 attainable. The repayment is also usually one single payment, and the interest rate is usually extremely high (30%). So, in order to get a sum of $5,000, a series of successive payday personal loans may be necessary.
Also, the term of these loans is very short, usually between 14 and 30 days. It means that repaying the loan in full is done in one single payment from one paycheck. This needs to be considered before applying for the loan. When seeking approval for $5,000 loan, a 4 or 5-month term might be negotiated.
Online Loan Bidding
A third alternative is the very modern phenomenon of loan bidding. This is where a loan is secured from individuals who are willing to bid the best terms to lend to the borrower. For a $5,000 personal loan, for bad credit borrowers with poor credit histories especially, it is a viable option.
The process is to post a loan proposal on a website then examine the bids to secure the best one. Securing a personal loan this way is rather straightforward and the interest can be very competitive.
But it is important to remember that there is risk with this option too, with bank details required by these lenders before approval for $5,000 loans can be granted. They are also outside the credit system, so no improvement on your credit score can be recorded.
