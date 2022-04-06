Finance
Who Invented Google?
The search engine was invented by Larry Page and Sergey Brin. To mention about who invented Google, it started when two computer science students thought that they might enhance the search technology of the internet available during the 1990s. After they graduated it took them some time to transform their idea into the Google.
The name Google was used after a googol, the name for figure 1 followed by 100 zeros. The number was found by Edward Kasner and James Newman in the book Mathematics and the Imagination. For Larry and Sergey, the name Google simply represents the enormous amount of unlimited information that a search engine should accommodate.
Larry Page and Sergey Brin met at the Stanford University as graduates of computer science in the year 1995. During the year 1996, they began working together on writing the program to build up a search engine. Initially it was dubbed BackRub, being named for its ability to perform back link analysis. They were trying to find better ways for internet scanning and send targeted information for a search query. Later on they eventually found a viable mathematical method that assessed page links to assist the most relevant results to be delivered.
Motivated by the rage reviews received about the BackRub, Larry and Sergey started working on Google instead. They operated out of their dormitory rooms and even built a network server using used, cheap and borrowed PCs. They maximized the credit cards limits to purchase terabytes of disks at discounted prices. In the process they tried to gain license for the search engine technology, but to no avail after realizing nobody was interested in their product at such early stage of establishment. However they decided not to give up on Google and tried seeking more financial assistance, made improvements on the product and advertisement to public themselves.
In September 1998, having capital support from some ventures, Larry and Sergey launched the Google Inc. from the Menlo Park garage in California. During that time, Google.com was already answering more than 10, 000 queries a day. It stood out among other search engine companies as it relied more on the search results rather than the web content. People who visited the webpage basically can come to two choices, either to enter some terms to be searched or to hit the “I’m Feeling Lucky” button, which would lead users to the most popular results. The search was quick, results were really helpful and internet users were getting more excited to use the Google.
Thus on September 21st, 1999, Google has officially had the beta test status removed from its title. Hence Larry Page and Sergey Brin were listed as the persons who invented Google.
Book Summary: Becoming Your Own Banker – Unlock the Infinite Banking Concept – By R Nelson Nash
This book is not about getting rich quick. It talks about emulating the entities that contain all the wealth – “Banks”. This is a big deal because you can leverage tax deferred growth, pay interest to yourself, leverage tax write-offs and see the power of compounded growth over time. This strategy is very powerful and is how the rich preserve wealth through the generations. I am a big believer in Financial Education and this book will help you in that endeavor. As always, I am not a financial planner and always recommend you do your own research. This summary is designed to help you with that research.
Why is this important to me?
This may not be important to you but in my opinion, it should be. Most people work their asses off to make money and then do nothing to preserve it and build upon it. Remember that your financial goal should be to have your money work 10 times harder than you. I know this is an easy statement to make but it requires diligence and education.
Money flow is a key concept. It is either flowing toward you or away from you – there is no standing still. This is why they call money – “currency”. Remember that if you pay cash for a car then you lose the earning potential of that money. Likewise, if you finance it then you pay interest to the bank. In both scenarios, the money flows away from you.
Infinite banking will show you how to eliminate this problem.
This book is broken down into 5 parts. I will touch on each part and drill into the most important aspects of the Infinite banking Concept.
1. Becoming your own banker – The problem with not doing this concept is the “volume of interest” paid by people to buy stuff. Most people focus on the interest rate without truly thinking about the volume of interest paid. Here is a quick example: Let’s suppose you were going to buy a house for $200,000 at 6% interest over 30 years. You end up paying $431,677. So basically the house costs you double. If you look at the rule of 72’s then your money should double every 7 years then this is not a bad tradeoff. Here is the killer. Let’s suppose you sell the house 10 years in, you will still owe over $167,000. Guess what – the banks know this.
On average you can calculate for the average person that about 30% of every dollar goes to interest in some form or another. Thus you need to focus on the “Volume of Interest” and not the Interest rate. Think about this – what if you could have purchased that house with your “savings” and paid yourself the interest instead of the bank?
2. Dividend paying life insurance – Let me caution some of you who listen to Dave Ramsey. His stuff is excellent and he hates whole life insurance as an investment. I disagree with him and can show you why. This book will touch on that. There are some real secrets with this device as an investment strategy. They include: tax free growth, instant access to the money, law suit exempt & the money stays in the policy. This is the real secret. When you take a policy loan, you still receive your dividend. Thus it is like your investment is still growing and you can write off the policy interest on your taxes. Everybody focuses on rate of return using investment vehicles but you need to look at all the pieces that make up the pie and I can tell you nothing beats this concept. Why do you think Warren Buffet loves insurance companies and insurance vehicles for his investments?
Capital Buildup – Just like any business, you have to build it before it starts making money. You need to do the same thing with Insurance to have the Banking concept work. If you think of a Grocery store, you have to rent the space, hire the people, stock the shelves, advertise and work the business. It takes time before the business starts spitting off money and you have a ton of risk. With the insurance vehicle as the funding component for the Bank of YOU, you have to build it for at least 4 years. Once you hit the 4 year mark, then you can start using the money to buy things and pay yourself the interest.
Human Behavior – For the Bank of You concept to work, you need to make sure you pay yourself the payments just as you would a bank. If you don’t then it is like stealing. You really need to cement this concept into your head for this to work. You would not pillage your grocery store so don’t pillage the insurance policy.
Compound Growth – For sake of time, I won’t go over all the numbers but Insurance as a vehicle investment blows every other type of investment like 401K, 529 plans, CD’s, mutual funds and other restrictive types out of the water. Most financial planners will disagree with this because they don’t understand ALL the benefits of the insurance – not to mention that they may not be able to sell it to you…….. The compounded growth tax free really becomes strong in the mid to late years. When you pay yourself back the interest and the principle then the policies values grow even faster. The true hook here is that you are now saving the 34.5 cents out of every dollar in interest because you are paying it to yourself. This interest then grows tax free in the policy. One huge advantage is that you get the loan money from the policy delivered to your door and it is not taxable. This is that way because it is a loan to you. When you look at other investment vehicles, you are encouraged to put the money away and hope it will be there. You have to follow guidelines on when you can access the money. If you do it too early then you have to pay penalties. I don’t know about you but I don’t want people telling me what I can and cannot do with my money.
I just touched on the important factors in this great book. I can tell you that you can even put this strategy to work on steroids when you buy other investments that spit off cash flow. In the examples in the book, Nelson talks about buying cars and shows the power over time when you pay yourself the interest. Now consider if you buy a small business that is making money. You setup to pay for the business with a good interest rate to pay yourself back and NOW the payments come from OPM (other people’s money). I can tell you that the tax advantages and the growth potential of this strategy are unbelievable. I have done this both with purchasing other businesses and with purchasing cash flow real-estate. This really helps when you pay yourself back because you make interest income and you can charge yourself more interest.
Remember that interest income to YOU is taxed less than ordinary income. This is a huge magnifier when taken into account over time. You get to grow more money faster this way.
I hope you have found this short summary useful. The key to any new idea is to work it into your daily routine until it becomes habit. Habits form in as little as 21 days.
One thing you can take away from this book is to GET EDUCATED. The concepts in this book are excellent and I recommend you study them. If it makes sense for you then find qualified advisers to help you build wealth.
Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) – 4 Reasons to Use ROIC to Pick Profitable Stocks
Return on invested capital (ROIC) is one tool that value investors use to determine whether or not a company has a sustainable advantage over its competitors. Some investors call this sustainable competitive advantage a “moat”. Companies with a moat tend to dominate industry niches in which they operate, and the stock market tends to reward investors in these companies with higher stock prices as they grow within their market niche.
Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) = Net Operating Profit After Taxes (NOPAT) / Invested Capital Return on invested capital is a good way to screen for companies that may have a moat, because it measures how efficiently a company uses its available money to create the profit it generates. If a company has a large return on the capital it invests, especially when compared to its competitors, it is probably because the company has a more efficient way of producing its goods or services, or it can charge prices that allow it to earn more profit margin than its competitors.
Here are 4 reasons that make return on invested capital an indicator you should use to screen for companies that may continue to achieve above average growth:
1) Management efficiency – ROIC shows how well a management team generates operating profits vs. the amount of money they use to generate those gains
2) Clarifies the Income Statement – Instead of just focusing on net income (the “E” in the P/E ratio), ROIC uses NOPAT instead, which removes items like investment income and interest expense (among others), which gives a much clearer picture of how much profit the company is actually generating as a result of its profit making operations
3) By using investment capital instead of just equity or assets (like return on equity (ROE) or return on assets (ROA)), return on investment capital uses deployed equity AND debt capital, and removes cash that is just sitting in a bank account collecting interest instead of generating returns via the company’s operations
4) Companies with a high return on invested capital within their industry are generally leaders, or emerging leaders, within their market niche.
By using the ROIC formula shown above, you can prove what this article states with a quick visit to MSN money, and comparing the historic return on invested capital rankings of Google and Yahoo (you probably used one of these search engines to find this article). As you see the ROIC values for these two companies, and look at their relative stock price performance, you may find the results enlightening.
Valuable Car Finance Tips
The second largest investment you will have in a lifetime perhaps is getting your own car. After you have scrutinized every model and zeroed in on the best car to purchase, the next process is to determine how you are going to pay it.
The road to car ownership is paved with car finance options. The package you choose will make the difference between monthly struggles and easy payments. Will you get to keep driving your car or have to default on the loan over a certain period?
When looking at your financing options, here are valuable tips to consider:
Think about interest rates. Your interest rate will depend on a number of factors such as the type of the car, the length of the loan term, your credit rating and the lender. Generally new cars have much lower interest rates. Higher interest rate is required for longer car loans. You will get lower interest rates if you have been pretty good at keeping a good credit rating score. Focus on the interest rates as different companies provide varying options.
Choose from as many lenders as possible. Your options for car financing could be banking institutions, the automaker, credit unions, and other lending sources. Weigh the pros and cons of the different types of lenders. Going through all the interest rates and loan-terms of the different lenders will be overwhelming task. Experts not only help you make the right choice, but also offer you a number of good options. Consumers today get the right financing for their vehicles with finance consultants working exclusively on helping consumers.
Seek expert guidance. A financial consultant would point out key features you may want for your loan, allowing you to get a tailored approach, and therefore an ideal solution, to your financing. Such expert help would also come in handy for businesses looking to invest in company cars and employers who may want to offer a lease (also known as salary packaging) to high performing employees.
Ask for special deals. Special deals on certain loans are offered by some lenders in order to get fairly competitive in the market. Depending on the automaker you have chosen, you could be given zero-percent financing or offered lower rates for short-term lengths.
Companies are able to help employees on their car financing needs through a special form of lease. The lease is a three-way agreement between the employer, the employee and the finance company. As the employer though, be aware that while you should be able to finance a car after a bankruptcy, you may not be able to get the best car finance rates.
