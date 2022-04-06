News
Wild suffer humbling loss in physical game with rival Predators
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A few days after general manager Bill Guerin beefed up the Wild lineup with a couple of big acquisitions at the trade deadline, coach Dean Evason made a sweeping declaration of sorts.
His team had just defeated the Vancouver Canucks in overtime, and minutes after a very physical game, a reporter asked Evason if the Wild can handle that style of play moving forward. In a rather emphatic response, Evason replied, “The group that we have now, nobody should be more physical than us.”
Perhaps the Wild felt like they had something to prove on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.
That might explain why Jake Middleton, Marcus Foligno, and Nic Deslauriers all dropped the gloves in the opening frame against the Nashville Predators. As much as the Wild have outmuscled opposing teams over the past couple of weeks, they knew doing it against the Predators would send a message.
Instead, the Wild struggled to stay out of their own way early on, and it cost them in a 6-2 loss. With the loss, the Wild are now 0-3-0 against the Predators this season, and have been outscored 17-6 in those games.
For the Wild, the idea of fighting the Predators to get themselves into the game was far better in theory than in practice. After both Middleton and Foligno fought for the Wild less than 30 seconds apart, Brandon Duhaime took a costly penalty, and the Predators went up 1-0 thanks to a snipe from Roman Josi on the power play.
Though the Wild tied the game at 1-1 with a goal from Mats Zuccarello, the Predators answered back 25 seconds later, getting a power play goal from Ryan Johansen to make it 2-1. He added another power play goal late in the first period to helped the Predators stretch their lead to 3-1.
The physical play continued into the second period where Duhaime tried to inspire the Wild with a fight of his own. It backfired as Duhaime lost the fight in decisive fashion, and Philip Tomasino scored for the Predators a few minutes later to make it 4-1.
While the Wild got a goal from Kirill Kaprizov late in the second period to cut the deficit to 4-2, they never got any closer than that in the game.
Despite a big push from the Wild early in the third period, the Predators stayed in complete control thanks to the stellar play of Juuse Saros between the pipes. They got a late goal from Matt Duchene to make it 5-2 before Johansen completed his hat trick to finalize the score at 6-2.
BRIEFLY
As if the humbling loss wasn’t bad enough for the Wild, they lost Matt Dumba in the game, as well. He delivered a crushing blow on Michael McCarron midway through the game and left the ice favoring his shoulder.
St. Louis alderwoman says police not the enemy after officers shoot armed man
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis alderwoman is speaking out after officers shot a 58-year-old man, who later died from his injuries.
Alderwoman Pam Boyd said police are stretched too thin, and there’s so much crime in her community. She laments that way too many officers are quitting at a time when her community is clamoring for more cops to keep them safe.
Boyd said parts of her community are the most dangerous areas in the city. She told FOX 2’s Elliott Davis that many people constantly ask her what has to be done to get more officers, considering all the crime in their area.
She said she thinks police care about the community, but “their hands are tied.”
“They don’t have the manpower that they need to help in our community. I think it’s an issue with we don’t have people that want to be the police,” Boyd said. “So much trauma, and so people walk away. Just look at it. The murders that are occurring, and they’re looking at this every day — day in and day out. And then they’re being attacked by the community.
Boyd said a way needs to be found to keep more officers on the force.
Wild center Nick Bjugstad embodies next-man-up mentality
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nick Bjugstad hadn’t been in the Wild lineup much over the past couple of weeks.
With the continued development of Brandon Duhaime, and additions of Tyson Jost and Nic Deslauriers at the trade deadline, Bjugstad was the odd man out up front.
Never once did he complain. He continued to work hard in practice, enduring assistant coach Darby Hendrickson’s infamous bag skates afterward, and stayed ready for whenever coach Dean Evason called his name.
The past couple of games have been a reward of sorts for Bjugstad. Not only did he slot back into the Wild lineup after Matt Boldy suffered an upper-body injury, Bjugstad has made an impact in wins over the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals.
“You’ve got to stay ready at all times,” said Bjugstad, who has been centering Deslauriers and Duhaime, and did so again in Tuesday’s game against the Nashville Predators. “Just kind of trying to stay in shape, and yeah, Darby gives us some good bag skates to makes sure we’re ready. It’s a pretty easy transition jumping in with these guys.”
His most notable contribution? A very impressive performance in the faceoff circle in the win over the Capitals. He won 11 of 13 draws during the game.
“What it says is he was committed when he was out to the little things and detail things to be ready,” Evason said of Bjugstad’s prowess in the faceoff circle. “He put the time in and put the effort in, and from the drop of the puck he was real good in the faceoff circle.”
Asked if it has been difficult to play center after playing wing for much of this season, Bjugstad said it’s how he’s played the position for most of his life. He played in the middle during his time at Blaine High School and throughout his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota.
“It’s kind of second nature for me,” Bjugstad said. “It kind of comes back pretty quickly, and playing with two big bodies that can skate (Deslauriers and Duhaime), we just try to play heavy and play hard, and last game it felt pretty good.”
As for his recent dominance in the faceoff circle, Bjugstad downplayed it, replying, “It seemed to be working the other night.” Though he has been working hard on that part of his game in practice, Bjugstad said a lot of it is a mental game against the opposition.
“When it’s not going well, it can go the other way,” Bjugstad said. “You start thinking about that a little too much. You’re not really focusing on getting the puck back. There’s a lot that goes into it.”
That certainly wasn’t the case for Bjugstad the other night.
“Sometimes less is more,” Bjugstad said. “It’s obviously an important part of the game. If I can bring that into my game and help out in that area, I’ll do that as much as possible.”
BRIEFLY
After staying home over the weekend to tend to his upper-body injury, Jon Merrill has joined the team on the road trip. He did not play in Tuesday’s game against the Predators and will likely miss Friday’s game against the St. Louis Blues, as well.
St. Louis County voters lament low turnout
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Several voters heading to the polls in St. Louis County expressed disappointment over the low voter turnout Tuesday.
April municipal elections rarely bring out voters in large numbers. The turnout in St. Louis County was estimated at nearly 20% for Tuesday’s election.
“You can’t complain if you don’t vote,” said St. Louis County resident Jimmy Claussen.
St. Ann Mayor Michael Corcoran was among the voters casting their ballot at the St. Louis Election Board in St. Ann. He said low turnout in the past has led the city to re-submitting issues for a second vote in a future election.
“We’ve actually had some issues in the April election that were so close that we didn’t feel we had a definitive answer,” said Corcoran.
St. Louis County voter Alice Harding said, “I want my voice heard, even if it’s a little voice.”
To check area election results, click here.
