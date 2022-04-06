News
Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and EDITH M. LEDERER
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after World War II.
Zelenskyy, appearing via video from Ukraine, said that civilians had been tortured, shot in the back of the head, thrown down wells, blown up with grenades in their apartments and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.
“They cut off limbs, cut their throats. Women were raped and killed in front of their children. Their tongues were pulled out only because their aggressor did not hear what they wanted to hear from them,” he said, recounting what he described as the worst atrocities since World War II.
Over the past few days, grisly images of what appeared to be civilian massacres carried out by Russian forces in Bucha before they withdrew from outskirts of Kyiv have stirred a global outcry and led Western nations to expel dozens of Moscow’s diplomats and propose further sanctions, including a ban on coal imports from Russia.
Zelenskyy said that both those who carried out the killings and those who gave the orders “must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes” in front of a tribunal similar to what was used in postwar Germany.
Moscow’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said that while Bucha was under Russian control, “not a single local person has suffered from any violent action.” Reiterating what the Kremlin has contended for days, he said that video footage of bodies in the streets was “a crude forgery” staged by the Ukrainians.
“You only saw what they showed you,” he said. “The only ones who would fall for this are Western dilettantes.”
Associated Press journalists in Bucha have counted dozens of corpses in civilian clothes and interviewed Ukrainians who told of witnessing atrocities. Also, high-resolution satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed that many of the bodies had been lying in the open for weeks, during the time that Russian forces were in the town.
The chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court at The Hague opened an investigation a month ago into possible war crimes in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy stressed that Bucha was only one place and that there are more with similar horrors — a warning echoed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
“When and if they withdraw their troops and Ukrainian troops take over, I’m afraid they will see more mass graves, more atrocities and more examples of war crimes,” he said.
Stoltenberg, meanwhile, warned that in pulling back from the capital, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military is regrouping its forces in order to deploy them to eastern and southern Ukraine for a “crucial phase of the war.” Russia’s stated goal is control of the Donbas, the largely Russian-speaking industrial region in the east that includes the shattered port city of Mariupol.
“Moscow is not giving up its ambitions in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.
Ukrainian officials said that the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in towns around Kyiv that were recaptured from Russian forces and that a “torture chamber” was discovered in Bucha.
Zelenskyy told the Security Council there was “not a single crime” that Russian troops hadn’t committed in Bucha, and he likened their actions to those of the Islamic State group.
“The Russian military searched for and purposefully killed anyone who served our country. They shot and killed women outside their houses when they just tried to call someone who is alive. They killed entire families, adults and children, and they tried to burn the bodies,” he said. They used tanks to crush civilians “just for their pleasure,” he said.
On Tuesday, police and other investigators walked the silent streets of Bucha, taking notes on bodies that residents showed them. Survivors who hid in their homes during the monthlong Russian occupation of the town, many of them past middle age, wandered past charred tanks and jagged window panes with plastic bags of food and other humanitarian aid. Red Cross workers checked in on intact homes.
Many of the dead seen by AP journalists appeared to have been shot at close range, and some had their hands bound or their flesh burned.
The AP and the PBS series “Frontline” have jointly verified at least 90 incidents during the war that appear to violate international law. The War Crimes Watch Ukraine project is looking into apparent targeted attacks as well as indiscriminate ones.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the images from Bucha revealed “not the random act of a rogue unit” but “a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities.” He said the reports of atrocities were “more than credible.”
“Only non-humans are capable of this,” said Angelica Chernomor, a refugee from Kyiv who crossed into Poland with her two children and saw the photos from Bucha. “Even if people live under a totalitarian regime, they must retain feelings, dignity, but they do not.”
Chernomor is among the more than 4 million Ukrainians who have fled the country in the wake of the Feb. 24 invasion.
Russia has rejected similar accusations of atrocities in the past by accusing its enemies of forging photos and video and using so-called crisis actors.
As Western leaders condemned the killings in Bucha, Romania, Italy, Spain and Denmark expelled dozens of Russian diplomats on Tuesday, following moves by Germany and France. Hundreds of Russian diplomats have been sent home since the start of the invasion, many accused of being spies.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the expulsions a “short-sighted” measure that would complicate communication and warned they would be met with “reciprocal steps.”
The U.S., in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven nations, will roll out more sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, including a ban on all new investment in the country, a senior administration official said, speaking on condition to discuss the upcoming announcement.
Also, the EU’s executive branch proposed a ban on coal imports from Russia, in what would be the first time the 27-nation bloc has sanctioned the country’s lucrative energy industry over the war. The coal imports amount to an estimated 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) per year.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen denounced Moscow’s “heinous crimes” around Kyiv.
Just hours before the latest proposal was announced, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that to prevent “new Buchas,” the West must impose the “mother of all sanctions” — on Russian oil and gas.
“A few months of tightening your belts are worth thousands of saved lives,” he said.
But Western nations are divided over how far to go. While some are calling for a boycott of Russian oil and gas, Germany and others fear that such a move could plunge the continent into a severe economic crisis.
Lederer reported from the United Nations. Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
News
63-year-old dies after being doused with hot oil
ST. LOUIS – A 63-year-old St. Louis woman died less than a month after having hot oil dumped on her.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the attack happened just after midnight on March 7 at an assisted-living facility in the 5400 block of Thekla Avenue, located in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.
The victim, identified as Doren Davis, was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for severe burns. Officers learned Davis and her alleged assailant were roommates.
Police said the roommate told officers she was upset with Davis over a personal matter and admitted to pouring hot cooking oil on Davis.
Davis died of her injuries on April 3. The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death as a homicide.
The roommate was arrested the day of the attack and remains in custody with the Missouri Department of Corrections.
News
Official: Sacramento shooting suspect seen on video with gun
By ADAM BEAM and MICHAEL BALSAMO
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A second suspect arrested Tuesday in connection with the mass shooting that killed six people in Sacramento had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun hours before gunfire erupted, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Smiley Martin, 27, who is the brother of the first suspect taken into custody, was arrested while hospitalized with serious injuries from the gunfire in California’s capital.
Authorities are trying to determine whether the weapon seen in the video was used in the shooting, said the official, who was briefed on the investigation but could not discuss details publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
Investigators believe the brothers possessed stolen guns and are working to review financial documents, call records and social media messages to determine how and when they procured weapons, the official said. Authorities have searched several locations in connection with the shooting and the firearms investigation.
More than 100 shots were fired early Sunday near the state Capitol, creating a chaotic scene with hundreds of people trying desperately to get to safety. Martin was among the 12 people wounded.
Police on Monday announced the arrest of his brother, Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. His first court appearance was set for Tuesday.
Smiley Martin will be booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun when his condition improves enough for him to be jailed, a police statement said. A stolen handgun found at the crime scene had been converted to a weapon capable of automatic gunfire.
Smiley Martin was found at the crime scene and taken to a hospital, police said.
“Smiley Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at the hospital while his treatment continues,” the statement said.
Detectives and SWAT team members also found a handgun during searches of three area homes.
The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday as bars were closing and patrons filled the streets. The three women and three men killed included a father of four, a young woman who wanted to be a social worker, a man described as the life of the party, and a woman who lived on the streets nearby and was looking for housing.
The Sacramento County coroner identified the women killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three men were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De’vazia Turner, 29.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg read their names during a vigil Monday evening attended by grieving relatives, friends and community members.
“We gather here to remember the victims and to commit ourselves to doing all we can to ending the stain of violence, not only in our community but throughout the state, throughout the country, and throughout the world,” Steinberg said.
Turner, who had three daughters and a son, was a “protector” who worked as the night manager at an inventory company, his mother, Penelope Scott, told The Associated Press. He rarely went out, and she had no reason to believe he would be in harm’s way when he left her house after he visited Saturday night.
“My son was walking down the street and somebody started shooting, and he got shot. Why is that to happen?” Scott said. “I feel like I’ve got a hole in my heart.”
Police were investigating whether the shooting was connected with a street fight that broke out just before gunfire erupted. Several people could be seen in videos scrapping on a street lined with an upscale hotel, nightclubs and bars when gunshots sent people scattering.
Detectives also were trying to determine if a stolen handgun found at the crime scene was connected to the shooting, Police Chief Kathy Lester said. Witnesses answered her plea for help by providing more than 100 videos and photos of evidence.
District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert noted that Dandrae Martin was not arrested on suspicion of homicide, but suggested investigators were making progress.
“The investigation is highly complex involving many witnesses, videos of numerous types and significant physical evidence,” Schubert said in a statement. “This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate more arrests in this case.”
Dandrae Martin, who was held without bail, was freed from an Arizona prison in 2020 after serving just over 1 1/2 years for violating probation in separate cases involving a felony conviction for aggravated assault in 2016 and a conviction on a marijuana charge in 2018. Court records show he pleaded guilty to punching, kicking and choking a woman in a hotel room when she refused to work for him as a prostitute.
It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether the Martins had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.
Four of those wounded suffered critical injuries, the Sacramento Fire Department has said. At least seven of the victims had been released from hospitals by Monday and two patients were still hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center on Tuesday, according to spokesperson Tricia Tomiyoshi. She did not disclose their conditions.
At the scene where the chaos erupted, memorials with candles and flowers grew on the same sidewalks where video showed people screaming and running for shelter as others lay on the ground writhing in pain.
A small bouquet of purple roses was dedicated to Melinda Davis, who lived on the streets for years, with a note saying “Melinda Rest In Peace.”
Politicians decried the shooting, and some Democrats, including President Joe Biden, called for tougher action against gun violence.
California has some of the nation’s toughest restrictions on firearms, requiring background checks to buy guns and ammunition, limiting magazines to 10 bullets, and banning firearms that fall into its definition of assault weapons.
But state lawmakers plan to go further. A bill getting its first hearing Tuesday would allow citizens to sue those who possess illegal weapons, a measure patterned after a controversial Texas bill aimed at abortions.
Other proposed California legislation this year would make it easier for people to sue gun companies and target unregistered “ghost guns,” firearms made from build-it-yourself kits.
The California Assembly held a moment of silence Monday in honor of the victims. Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, a Democrat who represents Sacramento, noted lawmakers could see the crime scene from the building’s balcony.
“Tragic is too small of a word to describe what occurred just two nights ago as a devastating loss for our city,” McCarty said.
Associated Press writers Stefanie Dazio, Brian Melley and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles, Don Thompson in Sacramento, Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix and News Researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York City contributed to this story.
News
Gene Shue, a Towson Catholic and Maryland graduate who played and coached in the NBA, dies
Gene Shue, a Baltimore native who graduated from Towson Catholic High School and the University of Maryland before playing and coaching in the NBA for a combined 33 years, died Sunday at his home in Marina Del Ray, California. Mr. Shue, who was 90, had previously suffered from melanoma.
Born in Baltimore seven days before Christmas in 1931, Mr. Shue grew up in the Govans neighborhood. He told The Sun that his family lived on welfare and that he did not own a basketball as a child. He also said he grew up rooting for the Baltimore Bulls and Buddy Jeannette.
Towson Catholic’s decision to shut down in 2009 stunned and disappointed Mr. Shue, a 1950 graduate. He told The Sun that attending Towson Catholic helped prepare him for college.
“I have great memories of that place,” he said. “The nuns were fantastic. It was a small community and you wanted to be there. Sometimes I had to hitchhike from my home in Govans, but it was worth it.”
Mr. Shue’s path to Maryland was not smooth. He initially wished to play for well-established programs such as Loyola Maryland and Georgetown, but he was turned away by the Greyhounds and placed on the waitlist by the Hoyas.
Mr. Shue then opted to play for the Terps, but did not receive a scholarship until his senior year in 1953-54. He worked odd jobs such as cleaning the basketball court to help alleviate costs.
Despite that rocky start, Shue and coach Bud Millikan lifted Maryland to its first 20-win campaign with 23 in 1953-54, its first national ranking which peaked at No. 13 in 1953-54, and membership to the Atlantic Coast Conference. When Shue graduated in 1954, he had rewritten every scoring record and developed into the school’s first high-profile NBA prospect.
Mr. Shue was selected by the Philadelphia Warriors as the third overall pick of the 1954 NBA draft. But after just six games, he was shipped to the New York Knicks.
After the 1955-56 season, Mr. Shue was traded to the Fort Wayne Pistons, which moved to Detroit for the 1957-58 season. With the Pistons, he earned appearances in five consecutive All-Star Games and helped the franchise reach the playoffs five times.
In 1959-60, Mr. Shue averaged 22.8 points and 5.5 rebounds, led the league in total minutes with 3,338, and ranked second in free-throw percentage at .872 en route to being named to the All-NBA first team. The following season, he averaged 22.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds and shot a career-high 42.1 percent for a spot on the All-NBA second team. And in 1960-61, he averaged 19.0 points and 5.8 assists.
But after that season, Mr. Shue was sent back to the Knicks. And in 1963, he was traded to the Baltimore Bullets where he played one year before retiring.
Mr. Shue then shifted to coaching where as a 35-year-old newcomer, he took over a Bullets team with a 4-21 midseason record en route to a 16-40 mark. Two years later, he guided the organization to the NBA’s best record (57-25), which was also the Bullets’ first winning season. He led the franchise to two more 50-win campaigns (50-32 in 1969-70 and 52-30 in 1972-73) and an NBA Finals appearance in 1970-71 where Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a four-game sweep for the championship.
But Mr. Shue resigned on June 8, 1973, citing a discomfort with the organization’s move from Baltimore to Landover, Maryland. Seven days later, he signed a two-year contract to succeed Kevin Loughery and coach the Philadelphia 76ers.
Four years after the franchise had lost an NBA-record 73 games, Mr. Shue guided the 76ers to a 50-32 record in 1976-77 that ended with a series loss to Bill Walton and the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Finals. He was fired by new team owner Fitz Dixon six games into the 1977-78 season.
After less than two seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers, Mr. Shue returned to the Bullets – who dropped the Baltimore designation for Washington – after signing a three-year contract on May 27, 1980 to replace Dick Motta. In six seasons, he led the franchise to three playoff appearances (1981-82, 1983-84 and 1984-85).
Mr. Shue’s final coaching foray, which began on May 21, 1987, took him back to the Clippers whom he helmed for less than two seasons. His coaching career included a regular-season record of 784-861, a playoff mark of 30-47, and NBA Coach of the Year honors in 1968 and 1981.
Mr. Shue also served as general manager of the 76ers for less than two years. He was inducted into Maryland’s Hall of Fame in 1991 and was unsuccessfully nominated five times for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
