0MLM Review – Is 0MLM A Good Network Marketing Company?

Are You Tired Of People Who Say They Are Interested In 0MLM But Never Take Action?

Proverbs 22: 29 Seest thou a man diligent in his business? he shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men.

When you manage a 0MLM business dealing with tire kickers, it can really be a waste. It is really tough to build a profitable business when all of the prospects you are facing are not motivated to achieve success. Do you want to continue to build your 0MLM business with this type of rejection? If you do not then this article is for you.

What Is The Theory Behind 0MLM?

The 0MLM company theory is very solid. It focuses on 5 major pillars. These pillars are:

1. Make sure people do not quit.

2. Make it easy to get sign ups.

3. Ensure everyone makes money.

4. Nobody needs to help you.

5. Big sales.

These pillars are important pillars of a successful MLM company, and 0MLM has really done a great job explaining and following through on it’s theory. You can view the exact theory by viewing the theory section on the company’s main website. Any distributor that chooses to follow this theory will see success!

A Little About 0MLM And How It Works

0MLM relies on an affiliate marketing approach to MLM and was launched in July of 2011. 0MLM credits you with a $25 welcome bonus for signing up. The company headquarters is in the UK, and DMCubes owns the 0MLM system.

As a member of 0MLM you get 5 websites, domain and hosting included, that market five different sections. These sections are the dating site, the voucher site, the magic trick site, the finance site, and the gaming site.

1. The dating site is an online dating site that you will be paid for clicks on.

2. The voucher site is a “Groupon” type of site that allows you to receive great deals online.

3. The magic trick site is owned by 0MLM and is one of the world’s leading sites for magic.

4. The finance site is a finance calculator to compare mortgages, loan, and credit card payments. Adverts in this sector are very high paying and can reach $5 per click.

5. The gaming site is a site where you can play online poker for cash.

Members can add videos and articles to gain search engine traffic to his or her 0MLM marketing site.

0MLM Sign Up Process

0MLM is a MLM company that is absolutely free to join, and you sign up to be a distributor from your sponsor’s page. 0MLM members are paid 5 levels deep and each member earns a percentage of digital product sales, affiliate traffic, and advertising on their sites.

What It Takes For You To Be Successful With 0MLM

The Bible says at the beginning of Proverbs 22:29, “Seest thou a man diligent in his business?” We should be diligent 0MLM business owners. There are three areas to be diligent in and they are development, traffic generation, and connections. Below is how to develop each.

To increase your development skill set search for knowledge that will renew your mind. You sharpen your wisdom skill set when you self educate yourself in the area of development by seeking to obtain knowledge. Make sure that you follow a good leader that will teach you and not just entertain you. This leads to increasing traffic generation.

When you increase your traffic generation knowledge base you then can sharpen your traffic wisdom skill set. When you understand how traffic moves you can get the bigger picture of marketing, and this allows you to capitalize on many free traffic sources. This leads to developing connections.

When you have many connections you can expect to earn a healthy full time living on the internet and especially with your 0MLM business. You must become excellent at communicating your cause. This does not necessarily mean that you must use the phone, but you must educate and explain thoroughly. These are three important skill sets to build if you want to manage a successful 0MLM business.

When you are diligent in enhancing these three skill sets you can expect to prosper with your 0MLM business online.