Share Pin 0 Shares

While the word “fashionista” sounds fun, it’s hard to be the one. You need to figure out a lot of things, from knowing what to wear to adding more glam and style to a certain trend.

Think of Gigi Hadid, Kendell Jenner, and Beyonce: these are a few big names of the Hollywood industry who never leave a chance to wow us with their stunning style. But, of course, they have a bunch of professional designers and makeup artists with them to brush up their looks. Whereas you, on the other hand, have to ride solo on the roads of fashion and style.

But who said you couldn’t have a great sense of style if you don’t have professional assistance? There are many girls out there who understand the nitty-gritty of the fashion world and rock their every look like a Hollywood diva.

Here, we’re going to share top signs to help you know if you’re really putting your best foot forward out there. Keep reading!

Note: If you have all (or at least some) of these traits, mark our words, “You’re an ultimate fashion queen who is born to stand out.”

12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!

1. Your Mother Always Says, “ You’re Fashion Obsessed.”

If you change your dress endless times a day, you’re bound to get under your mom’s skin (especially if you don’t even set your wardrobe afterwards!). But fret not; take your mother’s remarks as a sign of success. She may not realize that you are going to have a big moment in the fashion world.

2. Your Boyfriend Doesn’t Get What You Are Wearing

When will boys understand that not all girls dress to impress them; some just dress to stare at their reflections and feel like a glam goddess.

So, hey, girl! If you don’t hesitate to dress up in an avant-garde outfit other than your regular little black dress, even if your boyfriend doesn’t get it, kudos. You can call yourself a CONFIDENT FASHIONISTA!

3. Your Friends Ask You To Go Shopping With Them

Your friends see you as a style lord and request you to go shopping with them. They know you are the right person who can help them learn the latest fashion trend and revamp their wardrobe to OTT.

Does it happen with you almost every day? It’s because your fashion game is on fleek.

4. You’re Always Shopping

The moment you’re free, your hands lead to your phone, straightway to the shopping sites you have downloaded. And, you can’t stop yourself from ordering that *one* casual or designer dress you find trendy yet flattering.

In other words, if shopping is your happy place, you’re more likely to fall for fashion.

12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!

5. You Know All The Dress Designers At Your Fingertips

From Jovani to Gucci, you know all the designers. Also, you love to shop from their collections, especially when there are clearance sales.

And, just so you know, the Jovani dress collection has been recently updated. You can now find the year’s hottest trending styles at affordable prices. So, what are you waiting for? Go, get your hands on the *one* and mesmerize everyone with your glamorous style statement.

12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!

6. You Laugh In The Face Of Fashion Stereotypes

Dusky girls shouldn’t wear bright clothes. Crop tops are for skinny girls only. Plus-size girls should only wear black. Ha!

You’re a hardcore fashionista if you couldn’t care less about these stereotypes and believe in creating our own fashion rules.

7. You Can Make Even A Cheap Outfit Work

If buying a dress on sale and making it look luxurious is your thing, you are a natural style wizard. You can wear a simple, solid dress and still look dazzling – all with the help of a belt and a few accessories.

8. Your Wardrobe Is Segmented

When stylin’ is your hobby, you obviously want your wardrobe to be segmented.

You keep a separate section for each type of attire, be it activewear, casual dresses, or designer dresses. You may even have a capsule wardrobe, i.e., having a collection of interchangeable clothing pieces that complement each other. After all, you know your style well and like to get ready on the go.

9. Your Own A Fashion Blog

You eat, sleep, and breathe fashion. You not only follow the latest fashion trends but also love to write about them.

You probably own a creative blog or a social media handle to share styling tips and tricks, do’s and don’ts, and major fashion news. You’re even more nuts about fashion if you use your own pictures and videos to create the content.

12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!

10. You Have Subscribed To All Fashion Magazines

You love to read about style and fashion. Be it Vogue, Grazia, Elle, Harper Bazaar, and others; you have subscribed to all fashion magazines. They are your daily dose of inspiration, as well.

11. You Know How To Make Your Shape Look Flattering

It doesn’t matter if you don’t have a perfect hourglass figure. If you can make people go “wow” with your looks, you are the true style icon.

You know what flatters your figure and helps you balance your body proportion. This is the one excellent way you trick people’s eyes into an illusion of a perfect shape.

Good News For Fashionistas: If you’re all heart at creating a fetching statement for your upcoming special occasion, consider Jovani dresses 2022 collection. They have wide arrays of flattering styles for all body types, from the form-fitting sheath, mermaid, and trumpet to flared a-line and ball gowns.

12. You Are Famous In Your Circle

Your wonderful sense of style makes you popular in your circle. From your family to friends, everyone sees you as a fashion influencer and trusts your opinion in this regard. They attempt to copy your style and often ask for fashion advice. Simply put, you also enjoy a lot of attention from your social group.

12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!

Consider the above checklist to confirm if you’re a total fashionista by birth. And, it’s perfectly OKAY to be fashionable. After all, life is too short to look boring.