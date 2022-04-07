Fashion
12 Signs That Prove YOU Are A Total Fashionista By Birth!
While the word “fashionista” sounds fun, it’s hard to be the one. You need to figure out a lot of things, from knowing what to wear to adding more glam and style to a certain trend.
Think of Gigi Hadid, Kendell Jenner, and Beyonce: these are a few big names of the Hollywood industry who never leave a chance to wow us with their stunning style. But, of course, they have a bunch of professional designers and makeup artists with them to brush up their looks. Whereas you, on the other hand, have to ride solo on the roads of fashion and style.
But who said you couldn’t have a great sense of style if you don’t have professional assistance? There are many girls out there who understand the nitty-gritty of the fashion world and rock their every look like a Hollywood diva.
Here, we’re going to share top signs to help you know if you’re really putting your best foot forward out there. Keep reading!
Note: If you have all (or at least some) of these traits, mark our words, “You’re an ultimate fashion queen who is born to stand out.”
1. Your Mother Always Says, “ You’re Fashion Obsessed.”
If you change your dress endless times a day, you’re bound to get under your mom’s skin (especially if you don’t even set your wardrobe afterwards!). But fret not; take your mother’s remarks as a sign of success. She may not realize that you are going to have a big moment in the fashion world.
2. Your Boyfriend Doesn’t Get What You Are Wearing
When will boys understand that not all girls dress to impress them; some just dress to stare at their reflections and feel like a glam goddess.
So, hey, girl! If you don’t hesitate to dress up in an avant-garde outfit other than your regular little black dress, even if your boyfriend doesn’t get it, kudos. You can call yourself a CONFIDENT FASHIONISTA!
3. Your Friends Ask You To Go Shopping With Them
Your friends see you as a style lord and request you to go shopping with them. They know you are the right person who can help them learn the latest fashion trend and revamp their wardrobe to OTT.
Does it happen with you almost every day? It’s because your fashion game is on fleek.
4. You’re Always Shopping
The moment you’re free, your hands lead to your phone, straightway to the shopping sites you have downloaded. And, you can’t stop yourself from ordering that *one* casual or designer dress you find trendy yet flattering.
In other words, if shopping is your happy place, you’re more likely to fall for fashion.
5. You Know All The Dress Designers At Your Fingertips
From Jovani to Gucci, you know all the designers. Also, you love to shop from their collections, especially when there are clearance sales.
And, just so you know, the Jovani dress collection has been recently updated. You can now find the year's hottest trending styles at affordable prices.
6. You Laugh In The Face Of Fashion Stereotypes
Dusky girls shouldn’t wear bright clothes. Crop tops are for skinny girls only. Plus-size girls should only wear black. Ha!
You’re a hardcore fashionista if you couldn’t care less about these stereotypes and believe in creating our own fashion rules.
7. You Can Make Even A Cheap Outfit Work
If buying a dress on sale and making it look luxurious is your thing, you are a natural style wizard. You can wear a simple, solid dress and still look dazzling – all with the help of a belt and a few accessories.
8. Your Wardrobe Is Segmented
When stylin’ is your hobby, you obviously want your wardrobe to be segmented.
You keep a separate section for each type of attire, be it activewear, casual dresses, or designer dresses. You may even have a capsule wardrobe, i.e., having a collection of interchangeable clothing pieces that complement each other. After all, you know your style well and like to get ready on the go.
9. Your Own A Fashion Blog
You eat, sleep, and breathe fashion. You not only follow the latest fashion trends but also love to write about them.
You probably own a creative blog or a social media handle to share styling tips and tricks, do’s and don’ts, and major fashion news. You’re even more nuts about fashion if you use your own pictures and videos to create the content.
10. You Have Subscribed To All Fashion Magazines
You love to read about style and fashion. Be it Vogue, Grazia, Elle, Harper Bazaar, and others; you have subscribed to all fashion magazines. They are your daily dose of inspiration, as well.
11. You Know How To Make Your Shape Look Flattering
It doesn’t matter if you don’t have a perfect hourglass figure. If you can make people go “wow” with your looks, you are the true style icon.
You know what flatters your figure and helps you balance your body proportion. This is the one excellent way you trick people’s eyes into an illusion of a perfect shape.
Good News For Fashionistas: If you're all heart at creating a fetching statement for your upcoming special occasion, consider Jovani dresses 2022 collection. They have wide arrays of flattering styles for all body types, from the form-fitting sheath, mermaid, and trumpet to flared a-line and ball gowns.
12. You Are Famous In Your Circle
Your wonderful sense of style makes you popular in your circle. From your family to friends, everyone sees you as a fashion influencer and trusts your opinion in this regard. They attempt to copy your style and often ask for fashion advice. Simply put, you also enjoy a lot of attention from your social group.
Consider the above checklist to confirm if you’re a total fashionista by birth. And, it’s perfectly OKAY to be fashionable. After all, life is too short to look boring.
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
If you think you have never engaged in virtual sex, you should have a rethink. It’s basically what you do each day, mostly unknown to you. However, the concept of virtual sex is possible thanks to technological advancement. The world since technology has become digital, and now we have almost everything done online. We now have digital currencies, VR, and even the concept of the metaverse, all thanks to technology.
The adult entertainment has undoubtedly enjoyed some of these advancements via its adoption of most of these technologies in its communities. One of the main factors that made camming successful in the 21st century, especially during the pandemic, is technological advancement where you can sit at the corner of your room and chat on adult cam sites. The world is becoming digital by the day, and you shouldn’t be left out.
What is virtual sex?
As mentioned earlier, at some point, you have practiced one form of virtual sex or the other unknowingly. Virtual sex is any type of sexual activity done through the internet. It includes phone sex, sexting, and mutual masturbation via video chats, sliding into DMs, exchanging nudes and visiting chat rooms. There is, however, so much more that you need to understand when it comes to virtual sex, especially if you visit the adult cam sites a lot. You should understand that visiting a cam site is not all about virtual sex. There are so much more.
However, here are some types of virtual sex you need to know in 2022.
Camming:
This became so popular during the pandemic. Since the lockdown, there was an increase in the rate at which people needed to get their sexual tensions relieved, hence camming. It involves visiting a reputable cam site where you meet cam models, join private chats, and watch sexual acts performed while you tip the performer. It became so popular compared to regular porn because you get to dictate what you want the cam model to do. So, in this case, you are not only the viewer but the director. On adult cam sites, you could request a private show, including you and the cam girl alone. Here, you get to talk about everything and anything exclusively; you could masturbate as well.
Mutual masturbation:
Suppose you are the type that enjoys video chats, or you are in a long-distance relationship. In that case, one way to keep the relationship going sexually is by engaging in mutual masturbation. This could be achieved either via FaceTime or sharing a porn link and creating a video chat room where you get to watch one another masturbate. This could be pretty intense if both partners are into the act. In fact, it could be a routine or relationship kink both partner shares. However, it is essential to note that mutual masturbation via video chat is one of the rampant forms of virtual sex. Not only does it help to keep intimacy, but it also helps to keep both partners sexually active with one another, even if it’s via the internet.
Phone sex:
The phone is one valuable asset every young adult would also need as a prized possession. Not because it could only communicate with people from far and near, it’s because it also can make long-distance appear closer and bring the relationship into a more intimate and cordial consensus. Phone sex is one of the tops of the list when it comes to virtual sex. You could discuss sexy things over the phone with your partner and have it explained as though both of you are in a room. Depending on your oratory prowess, phone sex could be that one factor that your relationship survives on. Several relationships have been established over the phone, and even more, are being maintained using phone sex. So, if you are discussing virtual sex, it’s impossible not to discuss phone sex as one of the primary types of virtual sex. If you haven’t tried phone sex, you should give it a shot; you’d be surprised at how enjoyable it could be.
Virtual sex isn’t one that could be eradicated, for as long as humans get horny, the internet is running, and there’s electricity; virtual sex will remain. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that if you’d be adopting virtual sex into your relationship, be sure your partner is okay with it, and they are ready to do all it takes to make it work. Some relationships are such that they thrive on virtual sex, while others were established on virtual sex.
How Beneficial Is A Bachelor’s Degree In Fashion Designing?
Fashion Designing is a professional specialization that involves research & analysis of consumer preferences, culture, art, social fabric, ensuing trends as well as available techniques etc. basis which they conceive innovative concepts, ideate on unique designs, identify appropriate materials and/or fabric in apt colours and patterns to craft customized apparels as well as accessories such as jewellery, handbags, footwear etc.
Additionally they have to collaborate with teams from varied departments along with negotiating better deals with vendors. They are also responsible for sales as well as profits.
Benefits of Bachelor’s Degree in Fashion Designing:
Following are the advantages:
- Ease of commencing entrepreneurial journey: Bachelors will assist you with business knowledge. You will also get competencies in managing budgets and implementing sales & marketing strategies that will allow you to do better when you set your business- launch your own brand and setup Boutiques.
- Range of Opportunities: On completion of bachelor’s degree, a fashion designer has umpteen opportunities. Following are some of the career profiles he can consider:
- Fashion Designer: Fashion Designers apply their creativity to visualize innovative design concepts for new clothing or accessories collection.
- Textile Designer: They employ their artistic ability to design patterns for knitted, woven or printed fabrics in textile and fabric manufacturing units. They specialize in fabrics for interiors- such as soft furnishings, upholstery and carpets or fabrics for fashion.
- Retail Buyer: They ensure sourcing of suitable products at apt prices basis the market trends, preferences of target audience etc.
- Stylist: They work with celebrities and are responsible to identify appropriate wardrobe and styling for various engagements like fashion shows, appearances and photo shoots etc.
- Writer: He can work as fashion critique or write for fashion magazines, blogs etc. He can even be an influencer and evaluate various fashion collections, products etc.
- Creative Satisfaction: Fashion Designing offers a platform to express yourself through clothes. The creative contentment that one enjoys in creation of fashion trends in addition to watching people wearing your designs is unrivaled.
- Glamour: One of the most glamorous industries, Fashion Designing involves dressing up of celebrities and models besides interaction on a daily basis. Furthermore, you also assist writers as well as directors in bringing alive the characters in their upcoming movies and other performing arts.
- Travelling opportunities: Fashion Designer not only has to be up to date with trends, but also has to keep abreast with new materials and techniques by attending various fashion events across the globe. Besides this, he also need to meet other fashion designers and must be able to predict future trends. He has to present his collections at various fashion shows. Thus fulfils his wanderlust in the process.
- Knowledge of fabrics and materials: Bachelors will acquaint you with varied fabrics, diverse materials along with its properties as well as patterns. Furthermore it will equip you with an understanding of tension of different stitches and embroidery. All this will facilitate enhanced construction of a garment. After all it’s is imperative to Identify the ideal fabric in order to better articulate your ideas.
Register now to gain from studying fashion designing.
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Every person has a unique body shape and size, so why should you wear the same bikini as everyone else? Many designers and brands have caught on to the fact that women want to highlight their individuality and flatter their best assets, so now they’re developing styles for every body type and size. While you might already know which bikinis are best for you, there are so many new styles out there, it might be time to discover new shapes that could be even better!
This overview explores some common body types and the best bikinis to make them pop. Read on here to find a few more pieces for your bathing suit collection!
-
Smaller Chest
Finding a sexy bikini means working with what you’ve got. Regardless of what social media tells you is attractive, you can still highlight your features to look their best, even if you feel like you could use more (or less) in any particular department.
For women who have a smaller bust, you may want to explore bathing suit options with embellishments, prints, and details to accentuate the top of the bikini. These create the illusion of a larger chest and balance out your hips if you’re curvier down below. You may also want to shop bathing suit tops with extra padding or a push up design to create curves where you feel they’re lacking.
-
Bigger Chest
You probably already know that the string bikini is not your friend. Tiny strands are simply not made to hold up those glorious orbs of goodness! To ensure your chest is completely supported and your breasts stay in place, explore bikinis with underwire and thick straps. Double-stitching on the bands also means your bathing suit can handle more weight.
Thick halter bikini tops, bra-style tops, molded cups, and high backs are all going to make a huge difference in how the ladies are sitting.
-
Broad Shoulders
If your shoulders are broader than your hips, you want to find balance in your bathing suit. One tactic that may work for you is choosing solid colored bikinis, or a monokini with side paneling, that helps create the illusion of an hourglass figure. A cinched, high-waisted bottom literally pulls in your waist to develop more curves in your hips and draws the eye to your middle. An asymmetrical neckline is also a great way to cut up a boxy shape and introduce more curves.
-
Flatter Booty
Similar to resolving a smaller chest, a small booty can be easily enhanced with some frills and ruching on your bikini bottom. You should also explore bottoms in bright colors and loud patterns. These two strategies provide the illusion of a bigger behind and distract from a flat tush. Flat butts also do well in cheeky bottoms and micro bikini options because the higher cut creates what isn’t actually there.
-
Larger Booty
An ample backside means string bikinis and high-cut bottoms are uncomfortable and way too revealing. Don’t force yourself into these styles for the sake of the ‘Gram. Instead, choose cuts that accentuate your butt without cutting off circulation around your hips and thighs! Suits with extra fabric mean you’re never picking out a wedgie, while thong bikinis bare it all without digging in at all the wrong places. Either style is a great choice to show off what your mama gave you; it’s all down to your preference of how much you want to share!
Image Credit: Pixabay
-
Stick Straight
Whether you’ve been described as athletic or as a stick, you’ve got a rectangle body type with minimal curves. Take back your sexiness when you choose bathing suits that show off those taut abs and jutting collarbone! You can play up the athleticism with bandeau tops and boy-cut briefs, or you can try for an hour-glass illusion with padded pushups and ruffled bottoms. Experiment with both styles to see what you love instead of fitting yourself into a box of what everyone else thinks is sexy!
-
Tummy Pooch
Anyone with a uterus has a little bit of that front pooch – it’s part of being a woman! So, unless you’ve got a personal trainer and private chef keeping your abs flat as an ironing board, you might find yourself feeling self-conscious when compared to Insta models and Victoria’s Secret Angels.
First, you don’t have to feel like you need to hide that tummy pooch, but if you do want to smooth it out, you have options. High-waisted bikinis are the perfect way to get the shapewear feel in a bathing suit. You can also opt for monokinis with cutouts that highlight a plunging neckline and tight waist to keep the focus away from your tummy and hips.
Wear What You Want
At the end of the day, fashion and sexiness are social constructs that evolve with the times. It doesn’t matter how your body looks in a bathing suit as long as you’re happy with what you see in the mirror. Accent your assets, show everything off, or hide it all – whatever feels right to you!
