4 Influencer Marketing Best Practices to Reap High Returns
Influencer marketing works like a charm and the whole world vouches for it. But without a solid marketing strategy, even the best influencer marketing software fails to yield high returns. You need to have an insight into the best practices to shoot two birds with one stone. Whether it’s about choosing the right influencer or delivering user-centric content, everything has to be done with perfection.
Check out a few best practices for influencer marketing to help you earn high return on investments that involve:
1. Use Top and Micro-Influencers
Most brands prefer top influencers over micro-influencers. This is where they miss out on a big chunk of return on investments. Several studies have suggested that micro-influencers engage audiences better than top influencers.
In other words, they actively contribute to your campaign’s performance while costing you a fraction of the price. You shouldn’t completely ignore them. Using a mix of top bloggers and micro-influencers for your marketing campaign is the best practice that yields great results.
2. Produce User-Centric Content
Generating any content in haste often backfires. To make your investment count, learn about the content that your audiences usually interact with. Spend quite a time figuring out the nature of the content they appreciate. Keep it authentic and engaging to get their attention. Create user-centric content that softly encourages your prospects to engage with you. It’s the best practice for driving more profits on your way.
3. Give Them Full Control Over Creative Content
Though you know your brand better than influencers, still, it’s not a good idea to put a tab on your influencer’s creativity. If you are indulged in it, then you are doing nothing but hurting your foot. It’s because the influencers know the type of content your audiences like to see online. You should set them free to create content they want. It’s the best marketing practice if you want to experience high returns on investments without any hit and trial.
4. Evaluate Your Performance Metrics
Tracking your campaign’s performance is as important as setting it up. Probably, it is the best practice around to evaluate the return on investments of your influencer-focused marketing campaign. You just have to provide the tracking codes to your influencers to effectively track every performance metric without losing sight. This way you would be able to analyze if you are really getting returns on investments that you had planned at the start of the campaign.
Conclusion
Influencer-based marketing works only for those brands that follow the best practices. If your influencer marketing campaigns aren’t yielding the results you expect, then it’s time to revamp your strategy. Without sticking to the best practices, even the best influencer marketing software doesn’t offer the return on investments. If you want to get most returns with minimal efforts, it’s crucial to follow the industry’s best practices and the prominent ones have been mentioned here for you.
Forex Pivot Point Calculator- How To Make Your Own Or Download Free
A pivot point calculator is used on a daily basis by many successful traders to pinpoint key support and resistance levels where they can expect price to react.
You can download a free pivot point calculator from some web sites on the net by doing a simple search in your favorite search engine.
However, I like to use a pivot point calculator I can customize according to the exact currency pairs I like trading. Also I like to have additional pivot levels marked for reference.
A Microsoft Excel spreadsheet lends itself very easily to creating your own pivot point calculator. (Or if you wish you can download a free copy of the one I use listed in the resource box below).
The Formula
The formula for creating pivot points is based on 4 figures you need to obtain from your Forex charting software. You just need these values which can be obtained by looking at yesterday’s candle on a daily chart:
- High
- Low
- Open
- Close
The key figure in your pivot point calculator is the central pivot point. This value is obtained by adding the High, Low and Close figures together and dividing the total by 3. That’s it! You now have your central pivot point.
This pivot point now gives you the basis for calculating the other levels such as R1, R2, S1, and S2.
As the distance between these levels can sometimes be quite significant, many traders also put mid-levels on their charts and refer to them as M1, M2, M3, and M4. They are positioned as follows:
- M1 – Between S1 and S2
- M2 – Between S2 and the Central Pivot Point
- M3 – Between the Central Pivot Point and R1
- M4 – Between R1 and R2
The formulas for the other levels are:
S1: (Central Pivot Point x 2) minus the High
S2: Central Pivot Point minus (R1 minus S1)
R1: (Central Pivot Point x 2) minus the Low
R2: (Central Pivot Point minus S1) plus R1
Once these levels are calculated it is then easy to put the M levels in your pivot point calculator.
M1: S1 minus S2 divided by 2
M2: Central Pivot Point minus S1 divided by 2
M3: R1 minus Central Pivot Point divided by 2
M4: R2 minus R1 divided by 2
In the resource box below is a link to a spreadsheet that is setup for the six major currency pairs. I use this pivot point calculator as part of my preparation for each day’s trading session.
I simply call up my daily chart, hover my mouse over yesterday’s candle which gives me automatically a popup window showing the High, Low, Close and Open values.
I then just type them in to the appropriate cells on the spreadsheet and all the pivot points are automatically calculated for me.
After this I insert horizontal lines to mark the main pivot levels on the 15 minute chart. This enables you to see the general area of price activity for the day.
Sometimes price will go way beyond the average range for the day and exceed R2 or S2. On the spreadsheet referenced below, additional pivot levels are calculated to give some guidance for such trading days.
Pivot points are one of the key tools traders use to determine where price is likely to go and where it is likely to stall. Either use the formulas above to create your own pivot point calculator or use the free download below.
General Property Issues Related to Divorce and Family Law in California.
Community Property
California is a community property state. All property that is purchased or acquired during marriage, or transmuted (converted) to community property during marriage is community property.
The husband and wife in a marriage, each own an undivided one half interest in all community property of the marriage.
Community property is not divided, unless divorce proceedings are initiated, or upon the death of either the husband or wife.
Community property can be either real property or personal property. Community property can also be businesses, pension plans, or any other type of tangible thing that is acquired during marriage.
Community property is ordinarily one of the major issues involved in divorce actions.
Quasi Community Property
Quasi community property is property that is acquired outside of the state of California during marriage. Although married couples may have purchased property in a state that is not a community property state like California, the property will basically be treated as though it were community property for purposes division in a divorce action in the state of California.
Businesses
Businesses that were started during a marriage are community property.
In some instances a person may have owned an existing business before they were married, and continue the business after marriage. In a divorce action, the courts will allocate a percentage of value to the business “after marriage” to determine which portion of the business is community property.
If you owned an existing business before marriage, it is extremely important for you to consult with an attorney in a divorce action as soon as possible.
Pensions
Any portion of Pensions, IRA’s, 401(k) s, Retirement plans, etc., that were contributed during marriage are community property.
Ordinarily the funds from pension plans are not obtainable until the pension plan vests and matures. Therefore special orders are necessary from the court so that each party is able to get their portion of any retirement plan after it matures and vests. These orders are ordinarily called qualified domestic relations orders or QDRO’s for short.
Obviously parties to a divorce have a vested interest in ensuring that they get their fair portion of any pension or retirement plans after a divorce.
Community Income, Bank Accounts, Stock, and Investments
All income earned during a marriage is considered community income. This is true even in one of the parties to a marriage earns money in a business that was theirs prior to marriage. Community income is the same as community property, in that each party owns a one half undivided interest in community income.
Each party to the marriage has a right to spend and use community income, even if they are not the one that earned the money. However, after legal separation or the initiation of divorce proceedings, parties may only use community property for the necessities of life and to pay their attorney.
Likewise, any bank accounts, stock, and/or investments that are acquired during the marriage are also community property. This is true even if the bank account, stock, and/or investment is only in the name of one of the parties.
Some parties try to secret money into separate bank accounts during marriage, and/or hide assets there were acquired during marriage from the other party.
If you are a party in a divorce action, you have what is called a fiduciary duty of disclosure. What this means is that you must disclose all assets, bank accounts, and other of the investments that were acquired during the marriage to the other party. If you fail to fully disclose your assets and/or income to the court and the other party, the court could severely punish you.
You may have read about the case where a wife won the lottery, and then initiated divorce proceedings against her husband. She failed to inform the court and her husband about the fact that she won the lottery. As punishment for her failure to disclose the fact that she won the lottery, the court gave her husband the entire amount of the lottery winnings.
Separate Property
Separate property is all property that was acquired before marriage; during marriage by devise, will, or inheritance; and after legal separation. The proceeds from a personal-injury judgment or settlement are also separate property, even if they were received during marriage.
Upon the court making a finding that property is separate property, the person owning said separate property will leave the marriage with their separate property.
Separate property can be transmuted (converted) to community property by intent, or by inadvertence. For instance, a party may have a separate bank account before marriage that would be considered separate property. If the party then takes income that was earned during marriage and deposits that money into their separate bank account, they may have by inadvertence converted that bank account to community property.
Obviously, parties in a divorce proceeding will most likely want to keep their own separate property after the divorce is over. It is very important for you to contact an attorney with regard to the issue of separate property to ensure that you get to keep her separate property after the divorce.
If you are contemplating filing for divorce or are presently involved in a divorce proceeding, you may call our law firm for a free consultation at 818-739-1544 ext. 10, or go to our family law website at http://www.divorce-legal.net .
By Norman Gregory Fernandez, Esq., © 2006
Avoid Dreadful Mistakes While Investing in Mutual Funds
Every day we come across advertisements in newspapers, magazines, hoardings, TV and internet and even on trains, buses and metros telling us to invest in mutual funds.
But before you invest you must know the mistakes which are to be avoided. Knowing them will make your investment journey smooth and will help you reach your investment destination or goal.
Let us look at these 6 mistakes which you should avoid
1. Investing without a goal or a financial plan
Investing without a goal is like racing without a finish line.
This is the most basic. Like the foundation stone of a building. It is important to think and plan for achieving a financial goal.
Example: A person aged 24 years who has just started working can have a goal to buy a car or house after few years OR can have a goal to save money for one’s marriage and then the expenses of rearing children as well funding their school and college expenses OR can have a goal of saving money for one’s retirement
Whatever the goal, it is important to plan and allocate money as per the various goals.
2. Investing without a budget.
Investing without a budget is like flying a plane without a fuel gauge.
If you don’t balance your earnings and spending, you will never save enough to invest which is a sure way to crash-land since you will never know when you ran out of fuel.
List down your monthly net income and the items and amount you spend every month. You must make a budget plan to ensure that you do not overspend by being emotional and impulsive.
Experts call this as a “Cash flow plan” which will capture each item of cash inflow and outflow.
You can do this by writing down in a diary or even entering the details in Microsoft excel in your PC.
Some people find it difficult even to save 10% of their net income because they are impulsive, emotional and like to live with comforts, whereas some others save more than 50% of their net income because they are disciplined, conservative and spend smartly only when required on the most basic needs.
You must decide on the level of savings that you are comfortable with as per your goal.
In addition to the monthly savings, whenever you get a lump sum amount such as bonus, gifts, inheritance, lottery etc. you must invest that as well.
Remember however the more you save today, the better your future will be as money saved and invested in mutual funds will compound and grow over time.
Hence it is very important to make and stick to the budget every month with full discipline. Only this will help you achieve your long term goals.
3. Investing without understanding your risk-taking ability
Investing without knowing your risk-taking ability is like buying a garment without knowing your size.
You do not know whether it is the right size for you and whether you will be comfortable wearing it.
A general rule of thumb is that the money which do not need for the next five years or more can be invested in equity mutual funds, while the money which you may need within the next five years should be invested in debt mutual funds and the money which you may require in the next six months should be invested in money market or liquid mutual funds
While this is a general rule, it is always recommended that you take a risk-profiling test which will scientifically bring out your risk taking ability.
Usually such tests do not take more than fifteen minutes and are available with any registered financial planner or a mutual fund distributor/broker.
The result of the test is that you will get to know your exact risk profile.
(The four basic types of risk profiles are cautious, conservative, moderate and aggressive)
Each risk profile will tell you how much percentage of your total money should be invested in equity, debt, liquid and in gold.
4. Investing in mutual funds without doing homework
Investing in mutual funds without doing homework is like trying to drive a car without obtaining a driving license.
“Never buy anything without doing adequate homework” is a generally accepted philosophy. This holds good for mutual funds as well.
After you have identified your goals, monthly investment budget and your risk profile the next step is to figure out which mutual fund schemes are suitable for you.
For this you can approach your financial planner or your mutual fund distributor/ broker who will advise you on select good long-term performing schemes.
You should not spread your investments in more than 3 or 4 top performing funds. Since it will increase your paperwork as well as tracking efforts without increasing your returns (example: if you are investing Rs 20,000 per month, spread it equally amongst the top 3 or 4 funds)
5. Not doing SIP in mutual funds
This is another major mistake which is completely avoidable.
Equity, balanced and tax saving (ELSS) schemes hold a portfolio of equity stocks and prices of equity stocks are never constant and move up or down based on various company-specific as well as general market and economic factors.
Hence the prices of mutual fund schemes (called as net asset value -NAV) keep moving up or down.
The best and only sensible long-term method of investing in mutual funds is through the SIP route (systematic investment plan)
The benefit is that when equity stocks and fund NAVs are down, you get more units for the same amount of investment and conversely when equity stocks and fund NAVs are down, you get lesser units for the same amount of investment.
Hence over the long-term, you get an average price and hence you are spared the emotionally demanding option of investing all your money only at a particular constant price.
Another benefit is that since you earn income every month, the SIP facility will ensure that a fixed sum of money is debited from your bank account, on a particular date of your choice every month.
This will ensure that you do not have to remember to invest every month as the SIP will put your investment on auto-pilot.
So earn, save, and invest and then finally… Spend a little… every month!!
Many people do reverse… they earn, spend and finally… invest a little… every month!
What do you think is the right approach to build your future..?
6. Not having the long-term in mind and being impatient.
This is a mistake which many investors make. This is more to do with their temperament and personality than with any other factor.
Many investors are temperamentally not suited as they keep watching the stock market and mutual fund NAVs regularly and remain confused about their decisions.
It is very strongly recommended that like your goals, you need to also give a sufficiently long time for your mutual fund investments to give you returns. This means that when you invest in equity mutual funds through the SIP route, you must think of your goals which are 10 or 20 or even 30 years away and you must be patient with your investments.
History has shown that in the long-term the Indian equity markets have given returns in the range of 13% to 16% p.a. (The time period for this is the movement of BSE Sensex from 1978 when it was 100 till January 2016 when it is around 24,000)
However it should be noted that the returns are not guaranteed and may vary based on the market movements.
Since, you have a long-term goal in mind the short-term market movements should not affect you and you need to remain calm and patient. Patience always pays.
Start your mutual fund SIP today!!!
