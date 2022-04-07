Finance
5 Reasons Why The Return Of Hulk Hogan Would Be Beneficial To Wrestling
In 2015, wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan left the wrestling business under some pretty interesting circumstances, where he used racial slurs during an adult tape. Now he has since apologised and has expressed interest in returning to wrestling. However it has left many people wondering if he should be allowed to enter the ring again.
Here are 5 reasons why the return of Hulk Hogan would be beneficial to wrestling!
His fan-base
It goes without saying, that he already has a huge fan base, and will bring that back to wrestling. As this is an arena where having a huge fan base means almost great success, he will have no problems with entertaining his fans and increasing his profile.
His general fitness…
Hulk Hogan has wrestled before, so it isn’t like he needs a lot of re-training, and has said that he feels that he is in great shape as he still works out. All he has to do is to get himself back into optimal fitness, and he can get himself back into the ring. Seeing him fight with some of the newbies will help the newbies realise what they can be capable off!
His experience!
Hulk Hogan has wrestled before, in fact, most of his life. And that experience will be crucial to help increase his profile and help the transition of wrestling into the new era. That said, he isn’t young anymore, so it could set up for some interesting and epic matches!
His star appeal…
Despite some controversies, he is still a huge star, and has been for many decades. He is almost guaranteed a great return of investment in wrestling, as his star power will draw in the big crowds who would like to see him perform in the ring.
In an era where the wrestling movement is changing, Hulk Hogan’s star appeal will help settle down any nerves.
Other wrestlers have made a comeback…
And his reception will most likely be no exception. Bearing in mind that he has huge star appeal before he left, plus the fact that other wrestlers have made a come back into the ring, so this will reignite his wrestling fan-base.
Wrestling is one of the few sports where the old can compete with the young. If Hulk Hogan comes back, this will be more evident. Expect large crowds, large epic performances, and even larger matches if Hulk Hogan returns to the ring.
0MLM Review – Is 0MLM A Good Network Marketing Company?
Are You Tired Of People Who Say They Are Interested In 0MLM But Never Take Action?
Proverbs 22: 29 Seest thou a man diligent in his business? he shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men.
When you manage a 0MLM business dealing with tire kickers, it can really be a waste. It is really tough to build a profitable business when all of the prospects you are facing are not motivated to achieve success. Do you want to continue to build your 0MLM business with this type of rejection? If you do not then this article is for you.
What Is The Theory Behind 0MLM?
The 0MLM company theory is very solid. It focuses on 5 major pillars. These pillars are:
1. Make sure people do not quit.
2. Make it easy to get sign ups.
3. Ensure everyone makes money.
4. Nobody needs to help you.
5. Big sales.
These pillars are important pillars of a successful MLM company, and 0MLM has really done a great job explaining and following through on it’s theory. You can view the exact theory by viewing the theory section on the company’s main website. Any distributor that chooses to follow this theory will see success!
A Little About 0MLM And How It Works
0MLM relies on an affiliate marketing approach to MLM and was launched in July of 2011. 0MLM credits you with a $25 welcome bonus for signing up. The company headquarters is in the UK, and DMCubes owns the 0MLM system.
As a member of 0MLM you get 5 websites, domain and hosting included, that market five different sections. These sections are the dating site, the voucher site, the magic trick site, the finance site, and the gaming site.
1. The dating site is an online dating site that you will be paid for clicks on.
2. The voucher site is a “Groupon” type of site that allows you to receive great deals online.
3. The magic trick site is owned by 0MLM and is one of the world’s leading sites for magic.
4. The finance site is a finance calculator to compare mortgages, loan, and credit card payments. Adverts in this sector are very high paying and can reach $5 per click.
5. The gaming site is a site where you can play online poker for cash.
Members can add videos and articles to gain search engine traffic to his or her 0MLM marketing site.
0MLM Sign Up Process
0MLM is a MLM company that is absolutely free to join, and you sign up to be a distributor from your sponsor’s page. 0MLM members are paid 5 levels deep and each member earns a percentage of digital product sales, affiliate traffic, and advertising on their sites.
What It Takes For You To Be Successful With 0MLM
The Bible says at the beginning of Proverbs 22:29, “Seest thou a man diligent in his business?” We should be diligent 0MLM business owners. There are three areas to be diligent in and they are development, traffic generation, and connections. Below is how to develop each.
To increase your development skill set search for knowledge that will renew your mind. You sharpen your wisdom skill set when you self educate yourself in the area of development by seeking to obtain knowledge. Make sure that you follow a good leader that will teach you and not just entertain you. This leads to increasing traffic generation.
When you increase your traffic generation knowledge base you then can sharpen your traffic wisdom skill set. When you understand how traffic moves you can get the bigger picture of marketing, and this allows you to capitalize on many free traffic sources. This leads to developing connections.
When you have many connections you can expect to earn a healthy full time living on the internet and especially with your 0MLM business. You must become excellent at communicating your cause. This does not necessarily mean that you must use the phone, but you must educate and explain thoroughly. These are three important skill sets to build if you want to manage a successful 0MLM business.
When you are diligent in enhancing these three skill sets you can expect to prosper with your 0MLM business online. If you would like to learn more about how you can use The Bible to build you 0MLM business online then click the highlighted wording below for free Bible based attractive and magnetic social network marketing training!
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Part-Time Jobs With 401k Retirement Plans
With more and more of our generation’s college graduates joining the ranks of the service industry, there has never been a stronger need for employers to offer 401k retirement plans. A few pioneering corporations have answered the call and are beginning to offer great benefits.
Perhaps it would be helpful to those just entering the job market to explain exactly what 401k plans are. Having a 401k means employees can choose to put a certain percentage of their wages into an account before income tax applies and will not pay any taxes until they access the account after retirement. It’s essentially a tax break that helps people save money to support themselves when they eventually retire. Until now, it has been most closely associated with professional, full-time careers, rather than part-time and other jobs which do not require a college degree. Another important aspect of the arrangement is that employers often agree to match a certain amount of what employees choose to save, which can double the savings in best case scenarios.
The company that first comes to mind when thinking about service industry employers with 401k plans is Starbucks. In their system, benefits are available to what they call “benefits-eligible partners” (I.e. those who work more than 20 hours a week). The benefits include bonuses, health insurance, and discounted stock purchasing options. Their 401k options allow for a range of 25 to 125 per cent matching of employee contributions up to 4 per cent of total salary. That, in combination with the free pound of coffee to which Starbucks employees are entitled, likely makes for some very happy employees.
Whole Foods, another forward-thinking corporation, not only has a reputation for paying its customers more than competing grocers, but offers more than 30 options for 401k retirement plans. The fund, which is set up through Fidelity NetBenefits has over 4,500 participants and contains $379,087,293, according to Future Advisor. The average 401k balance for those who choose to participate is about $8,000.
For today’s workforce, it is definitely a good thing that more employers are participating in retirement funds. However, things aren’t perfect. One employer, Darden Restaurant, that already has a reputation for its terrible 401k plan, made headlines by making changes to the retirement plants to make them even worse. The company owns several nationwide high volume restaurant chains including Olive Garden, Long Horn Steakhouse, and Red Lobster, so perhaps it’s not surprising that they provide less than the most personal care to their employees. Only around 13 per cent of Darden employees participate in the unpopular program, and with stock prices falling, the options to invest retirement savings aren’t great.
For now, it seems the options vary from great plans like Starbucks offers to not-so-enticing offerings from Darden Restaurant. Only time will tell if the examples set by progressive employers will gain a majority following.
5 Important Questions Answered For a First Time Mutual Funds Investor
Here are a few quick FAQs for the first time mutual funds investor.
How much should I invest?
Identify your goals first; this will help you decide the amount you need to invest to achieve each goal.
Should I invest in equity or debt schemes?
It primarily depends on your investment objective, investment horizon and risk profile. If you are investing to achieve a short-term goal that needs to be achieved in a couple of years, debt schemes are ideal for you as these schemes are mostly risk proof.
However, if you have a long-term financial goal that needs to be met after five years or so, you can invest in equity mutual fund schemes as these have the potential to offer superior returns than other asset classes.
What is the minimum amount required to start investing in mutual funds?
It’s important to start investing and the beauty of mutual funds is that you can start with as low as Rs 100 per month. The mantra is to “start and stay invested for long term”.
If I start with Rs 100 per month, can I keep adding as my income increases?
Yes, you can. In a mutual fund scheme, you can make additional purchases in the same fund.
Is Systematic Investment Plan the only way or I can invest in lumpsum too?
It depends on the amount of money you have to invest. A lumpsum investment gives more time to investment and results in higher returns as the power of compounding (basically earning interest on interest) increases with time.
On the other hand, an SIP (the pre-determined amount invested at a regular interval) gives you the benefit of Rupee Cost Averaging (RCA), which basically balances out the volatility of the market in the long term. Since a fixed amount is invested at regular intervals, you get to purchase more units when the prices are lower and vice versa.
Important piece of advice!/
Since you are new to investing in mutual funds, you must invest with the help of a mutual fund advisor for smooth onboarding, expert opinion and careful scheme selection.
About us!
Nivesh.com is a paperless experience for the investors. The platform simplifies the process by categorizing funds as per broad investment objectives, and further curating schemes to provide a shortlist. The aim is to take away the complexity while ensuring objective investment process. After initial account creation, investors can transact in mutual funds in few simple steps. Post transaction, the platform helps in tracking the portfolio performance with timely alerts and notifications.
