500 Rupees Note Holders Alert! Do you also have these new 500 rupee notes? Get alerted immediately! Government gave big information, know quickly 

It’s time once again to answer all readers’ burning questions about restaurants.

This time, I answer queries about quiet restaurants, pre-show eats, and minority- and women-owned restaurants. I also get stumped by a reader question — maybe you can help!

As always, send your questions to [email protected] I’ll do my best to answer.

Q. I’m looking for a gluten-free fish fry. Any suggestions?

A. If you prefer your fish fried, there are just a few places that I know of — one of which is temporarily closed. Birchwood Cafe in Minneapolis is known for its gluten-free walleye fish fry, but they are temporarily closed and there’s no word on when they’re opening again.

Randy’s Pizza (6030 N. 50th St., Oakdale; randyspizzaonline.com), the gluten-free spot in Oakdale, also offers a Lenten fish fry on Fridays.

Q. My daughter loves trying different versions of macaroni and cheese. Would you be able to recommend a couple of restaurants with this option?

A. Lucky for you, mac and cheese is my favorite childhood comfort food, so I have tried quite a few around town!

Here are a few of my favorites:

Chef Justin Sutherland’s creamy mac, topped with flaming hot Cheetos at Handsome Hog (173 N. Western Ave., St. Paul; 651-219-4013; handsomehog.com)

The Velveeta-like — but fully house-made! — mac and cheese, created by chef Mike DeCamp at St. Paul’s Parlour Bar (267 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-207-4433; parlourbar.com)

The three-cheese mac at Brunson’s Pub (956 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-447-2483; brunsonspub.com), which is topped with smoky braised bacon

The textbook-perfect mac at Revival (525 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-340-2355; revivalrestaurants.com), which has a crisp lid consisting of more cheese.

Q. We have tickets to see a show at the Guthrie. Can you recommend a place for appetizers and drinks after a 7 p.m. showing — something trendy and fun but not night-clubish?

A. That’s a tall order — there isn’t much in the way of late-night spots near the Guthrie. If they are open late enough that day, I’d suggest EaTo, formerly Eastside (305 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-208-1638; eatompls.com), on Washington Avenue for good cocktails, pizzas, and Italian-themed snacks.

I also like Day Block Brewing (1105 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; dayblockbrewing.com) if there’s not live music there for casual but good bar snacks.

Q. I would like a list of minority- and women-owned restaurants that have been featured in stories in the Pioneer Press recently. I am a resident of Episcopal Homes and will promote supporting them to residents and their families/friends.

A. I love this!

St. Paul has so many wonderful options, but here are just a few that I can heartily recommend to your residents:

Chip’s Clubhouse​ (272 S. Snelling Ave., No. 200, St. Paul; 651-330-1617; visitchips.com) is owned by two women who are really living their dream of working together and having fun. Tara Coleman also owns Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit (272 S. Snelling Ave., No. 100, St. Paul; 651-330-1617; hothandspie.com) next door.

Afro Deli (5 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; 651-888-2168 or 720 Washington Ave. S.E., Minneapolis; 612-871-5555; afrodeli.com) is one of my favorite fast-casual spots. I love the chapati wraps and chicken fantastic.

I love Nashville Coop (300 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; nashvillecoop.com) for Nashville hot (or totally mild) chicken tenders.

​​At La Boulangerie Marguerite (1279 Randolph Ave., St .Paul, 651-699-9292; la-marg.com​), chef Francois Kiemde​ is turning out some lovely pastries as well has homey baked goods.

​If they are looking for something fancy, chef Karyn Tomlinson is serving some of the most beautiful dishes in the Twin Cities right now at Myriel (470 S. Cleveland Ave., St. Paul; 651-340-3568; myrielmn.com).

​

Probably my favorite spot right now for traditional Ethiopian food is Bole Ethiopian (1341 N. Pascal St., St. Paul; 651-330-2492; boleethiopiancuisine.com) in the Como neighborhood.

​​Lastly, Grand Catch (1672 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-348-8541; grandcatchmn.com), owned ​and operated ​by ​chef ​Thien​ ​Ly​ and award-winning chef Sameh Wadi​ (World Street Kitchen and Milkjam), is the place for excellent seafood, including twists on the seafood boil. There’s also one of my favorite chicken sandwiches in the cities.

Q. I love to take my mom out for nice dinners where we can have a conversation without fighting the typical wall-bouncing cacophony of most places today. The Lex and Jensen’s Supper Club are great for this, but we also love variety, so it would be fabulous to add to our shortlist.

We live in the east metro, but a great dinner can be worth a drive.

A. It is super hard these days to find a place that is quiet, but I do have a few more suggestions for you.

W.A. Frost (374 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-5715; wafrost.com), if you are seated in the dining room area, tends to be quieter. There is carpet and padding to help soak up the noise.

Axel’s (1318 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota; 651-686-4840; axelsrestaurants.com/locations/mendota) in Mendota is also great for quiet dining — in fact, when I did a decibel-level test, it was the quietest restaurant I found, even with a full dining room.

Another suggestion: Moscow on the Hill (371 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-291-1236; moscowonthehill.com), but ask to sit closer to the windows.

I would also like to point out that many places will be willing to help you find the most out-of-the-way, quiet table they have if you call them. They understand it can be hard to hear for older people!

Q. Enjoyed your article today about dumplings. Well done. Wondering if you have info on where one can dine or purchase German dumplings? I have good memories of my parents preparing two kinds of dumplings. One kind were flat dough, the circumference of a hockey puck. The other were called drop dumplings, thicker and round … no filling in either. Both were prepared with chicken in broth. Would love to experience them again. Talk about cold-weather comfort! Thank you.

A. My grandma made chicken soup with homemade drop dumplings sort of like what you’re talking about. Unfortunately, I don’t know of anywhere around here that sells either of those types of dumplings. Maybe our readers can help? Send suggestions to [email protected]

Q. We are in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and we are staying at the Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis for our 10th wedding anniversary. We plan to have our celebration dinner Friday evening and with friends Saturday. My wife is gluten-free and not the best for walking long distances. We see the hefty prices downtown, but are willing to pay if it’s worth it. Saturday would be preferably a restaurant/ brewery because we are beer snobs.

A. I’m going to recommend you spend your time in the North Loop, which would be a very short Uber ride from where you are staying. Like less than $5.

Here are some of my favorites in that neighborhood:

For a brewery, I like Freehouse (701 N. Washington Ave. #101, Minneapolis; 612-339-7011; freehousempls.com). It has a full menu, full bar, good food and reasonable prices.

For a fancy dinner, I have a few recommendations, depending on what you like:

Spoon and Stable (211 N 1st St, Minneapolis; 612-224-9850; spoonandstable.com) is cheffy, fancy and trendy, and chef Gavin Kaysen is well-known nationwide.

Bar La Grassa (800 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-3837; barlagrassa.com) has really great Italian food. Get your reservation now — they book up quickly.

Smack Shack (603 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-259-7288; smack-shack.com) is a little less formal but is known for its great seafood if that’s your thing. It also has a really fun atmosphere.