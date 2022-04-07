Aadhaar Card Updates Correction: Your mobile number has changed? Quickly link to Aadhaar, Check process

Aadhaar Card Update Correction: If your mobile number linked to Aadhaar has changed, then get it linked to your Aadhaar card soon, because then you will not be able to do any financial transaction related to Aadhaar.

Aadhaar Card Update Correction: Aadhar card has become mandatory in today’s time. Without this, no banking, government or non-government work is possible. In such a situation, it is very important to stay updated with the news of your Aadhar card. Apart from this, it has become necessary to link Aadhaar with your mobile number. Actually, for verification of any financial transaction, OTP comes on your number only. It will come on your registered mobile number or email id. Therefore, your mobile number should be registered on the website of UIDAI.

How to change the number linked to Aadhaar?

For mAadhaar app install also your registers mobile number will be asked first. But if your mobile number (Update Mobile Number in Aadhaar Card) is changed, then you will not get OTP for Aadhaar verification. In such a situation, it is necessary that you change your mobile number linked with Aadhaar. You can link your existing mobile number with Aadhaar. The process of linking new mobile number with Aadhaar number is simple.

If your mobile number (How to Link your number with aadhaar) has been closed, lost or changed and you want to link another number, then you have to go to the Aadhaar Registration Center for this. You have to register first.

How to update new phone number in Aadhaar

1. For this you first go to your personal Aadhaar registration center.

2. Here you will be given a form to link the phone number.

3. This form is called ‘Aadhaar Correction Form’. Fill your correct information in it.

4. Now submit the filled form with the fee of Rs.25 to the officer.

5. After this you will be given a slip. This slip will contain the update request number. With this request number, you can check whether the new phone number is linked with your Aadhaar or not.

6. Your Aadhaar will be linked with the new mobile number in three months. When your Aadhaar will be linked with the new mobile number and OTP will come on the same number.

7. Using that OTP, you can download your Aadhar card online.

8. You can also know the status of linking new mobile number with Aadhaar by calling UIDAI’s toll free number 1947.