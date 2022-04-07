News
Aadhaar Card Updates Correction: Your mobile number has changed? Quickly link to Aadhaar, Check process
Aadhaar Card Updates Correction: Your mobile number has changed? Quickly link to Aadhaar, Check process
Aadhaar Card Update Correction: If your mobile number linked to Aadhaar has changed, then get it linked to your Aadhaar card soon, because then you will not be able to do any financial transaction related to Aadhaar.
Aadhaar Card Update Correction: Aadhar card has become mandatory in today’s time. Without this, no banking, government or non-government work is possible. In such a situation, it is very important to stay updated with the news of your Aadhar card. Apart from this, it has become necessary to link Aadhaar with your mobile number. Actually, for verification of any financial transaction, OTP comes on your number only. It will come on your registered mobile number or email id. Therefore, your mobile number should be registered on the website of UIDAI.
How to change the number linked to Aadhaar?
For mAadhaar app install also your registers mobile number will be asked first. But if your mobile number (Update Mobile Number in Aadhaar Card) is changed, then you will not get OTP for Aadhaar verification. In such a situation, it is necessary that you change your mobile number linked with Aadhaar. You can link your existing mobile number with Aadhaar. The process of linking new mobile number with Aadhaar number is simple.
If your mobile number (How to Link your number with aadhaar) has been closed, lost or changed and you want to link another number, then you have to go to the Aadhaar Registration Center for this. You have to register first.
How to update new phone number in Aadhaar
1. For this you first go to your personal Aadhaar registration center.
2. Here you will be given a form to link the phone number.
3. This form is called ‘Aadhaar Correction Form’. Fill your correct information in it.
4. Now submit the filled form with the fee of Rs.25 to the officer.
5. After this you will be given a slip. This slip will contain the update request number. With this request number, you can check whether the new phone number is linked with your Aadhaar or not.
6. Your Aadhaar will be linked with the new mobile number in three months. When your Aadhaar will be linked with the new mobile number and OTP will come on the same number.
7. Using that OTP, you can download your Aadhar card online.
8. You can also know the status of linking new mobile number with Aadhaar by calling UIDAI’s toll free number 1947.
News
Petrol Diesel New Prices Today: New rates of petrol and diesel released, see how much the companies increased the price today
Petrol Diesel New Prices Today: New rates of petrol and diesel released, see how much the companies increased the price today
Government oil companies have increased the prices of petrol and diesel 14 times in the last 16 days. During this period, the prices of both the fuels have increased by more than Rs 10. To compensate for the rising price of crude oil in the global market, companies are continuously making petrol and diesel expensive.
new Delhi. Government oil companies have given relief to the people from the sharply rising prices of petrol and diesel on Thursday. The prices, which have been rising continuously for several days, have been kept stable today and have not made any increase.
Oil companies have increased the prices of petrol and diesel 14 times since March 22. During this time, both types of fuel have become costlier by about Rs 10. Earlier, after November 4, 2021, the companies did not increase their prices for about four months. During this time, crude oil went above $ 100 per barrel in the global market and now companies are increasing the prices continuously to compensate for this pressure.
With no increase on Thursday, the price of petrol in the capital Delhi remained stable at Rs 105.41. However, due to local tax, the price of petrol has increased by Rs 1.50 to Rs 123.53 per liter in Parbhani, Maharashtra. It is the most expensive petrol sold in the country.
Prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros
– Delhi petrol Rs 105.41 and diesel Rs 96.67 per liter
– Mumbai petrol Rs 120.51 and diesel Rs 104.77 per liter
– Chennai petrol Rs 110.85 and diesel Rs 100.94 per liter
– Kolkata petrol Rs 115.12 and diesel Rs 99.83 per liter
New prices are also issued in these cities
– Petrol in Noida has gone up to Rs 105.47 and diesel at Rs 97.03 per liter.
– Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 105.25 and diesel Rs 96.83 per liter.
– Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 91.45 and diesel Rs 85.83 per liter.
– Petrol in Patna has become Rs 116.23 and diesel Rs 101.06 per liter.
New rates are released every morning at 6 o’clock
Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.
You can know today’s latest price like this
You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.
News
ICICI Bank FD Interest Rate: ICICI Bank cuts FD interest rate, know the new rate and its effect
ICICI Bank FD Interest Rate: ICICI Bank cuts FD interest rate, know the new rate and its effect
Like other major banks like SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bank of Baroda, this private bank has also made several revisions in FD rates this year. This will be the first cut in ICICI Bank’s FD rates for the financial year FY23. The new rates have come into effect from April 6, 2022.
ICICI Bank FD Interest Rate: ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced a cut in interest rates on its fixed deposits. The bank has cut 5 basis points for various time periods. Interest rates on FDs of Rs 2 crore and above but less than Rs 5 crore have been revised.
Like other major banks like SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bank of Baroda, this private bank has also made several revisions in FD rates this year. This will be the first cut in ICICI Bank’s FD rates for the financial year FY23. The new rates have come into effect from April 6, 2022.
New rates
There has been a deduction of 5 basis points on FDs with a tenure of more than 1 year. ICICI Bank will offer 4.15% interest rate from today on tenures ranging from 1 year to 389 days and 390 days to less than 15 months. Earlier the rates here were 4.20%.
The bank is offering 4.20 per cent interest on tenures of more than 15 months and less than 18 months, which was 4.25 per cent earlier. On the tenure of 18 months to 2 years, instead of 4.35 percent, 4.30 percent interest will be given. On the tenure of 2 years to 3 years, 4.50 percent interest will be available instead of 4.55 percent. The revision rate from 3 years to the maximum 10 years is 4.60 percent, which was 4.65 percent earlier. This new rate will be applicable in both general and senior citizen categories.
No change here
There is no change in the interest rates on FDs of less than 1 year. 2.50% interest rate is offered every 7 days to 14 days and 15 days to 29 days tenure, while 2.75% is offered every 30 days to 45 days and 46 days to 60 days. A rate of 3% is applicable for tenures ranging from 61 days to 90 days.
Also, 3.35% interest rate is applicable on tenors ranging from 91 days to 184 days. Apart from this, 3.60% is given from 185 days to 270 days. Whereas 3.70% interest rate is offered for every 271 days to less than 1 year. These revised interest rates will be applicable for fresh deposits and renewal of existing fixed deposits.
News
Jose Miranda, Mark Contreras home runs lift Saints past Bats 7-4
LOUISVILLE — Jose Miranda led off the game with a home run, and the St. Paul Saints held that lead from start to finish in a 7-4 Triple-A baseball victory over the Louisville Bats in Game 2 of their season-opening six-game series Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
Miranda and Royce Lewis had two hits apiece to lead the Saints’ 8-hit attack, and Mark Contreras added a home run in the seventh inning. Jake Cave doubled, and Curtis Terry and Elliot Soto added singles for St. Paul (2-0).
For the second night in a row, Louisville (0-2) outhit the Saints, finishing with nine, but the Bats committed three errors.
The Saints scored three runs in the first inning, two in the fourth and two in the seventh.
JC Ramirez picked up the pitching win for the Saints, allowing three hits and no runs in 2.1 innings in relief of starter Daniel Gossett, who pitched the first 3.2 innings and allowed four hits and three runs. Juan Minaya finished up for St. Paul, allowing no hits and no runs over the final 2.1 innings to get the save.
