Alopecia community comes for Ricky Gervais: ‘It’s not a disability’
Ketanji Brown Jackson poised to be confirmed to Supreme Court
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Senate is expected to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination Thursday, securing her place as the court’s first Black female justice.
With three Republicans supporting her in the 50-50 split Senate, Jackson is on a glide path to confirmation and on the brink of making history as the third Black justice and only the sixth woman in the court’s more than 200-year history. Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney said Monday they would vote to confirm Jackson.
Supporters cite her deep experience in her nine years on the federal bench and the chance for her to become the first former public defender on the court.
President Joe Biden has sought bipartisan backing for his pick, making repeated calls to senators and inviting Republicans to the White House.
While the vote will be far from the overwhelming bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices in decades past, it will still be a significant bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate after GOP senators aggressively worked to paint Jackson as too liberal and soft on crime.
“Judge Jackson will bring extraordinary qualifications, deep experience and intellect, and a rigorous judicial record to the Supreme Court,” Biden tweeted Monday. “She deserves to be confirmed as the next justice.”
It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet said how she will vote.
Jackson faced a bruising 30 hours of hearings in which Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee aggressively interrogated her sentencing record.
Republicans spent the hearings defending her record on the federal bench, including the sentences she handed down in child pornography cases, which they argued were too light. Jackson pushed back on the GOP narrative, declaring that “nothing could be further from the truth” and explaining her reasoning in detail. Democrats said she was in line with other judges in her decisions.
Jackson would be the current court’s second Black justice — Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, is the other — and just the third in history. Jackson would replace the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Biden nominated Jackson in February.
The 51-year-old federal appeals court judge would join two other women, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, on the liberal side of the current 6-3 conservative court. With Justice Amy Coney Barrett sitting at the other end of the bench, four of the nine justices would be women for the first time in history.
Before the Senate Judiciary Committee last month, Jackson said her life was shaped by her parents’ experiences with racial segregation and civil rights laws that were enacted a decade before she was born.
With her parents and family sitting behind her, she told the panel that her “path was clearer” than theirs as a Black American. Jackson attended Harvard University, served as a public defender, worked at a private law firm and was appointed as a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission in addition to her nine years on the federal bench.
“I have been a judge for nearly a decade now, and I take that responsibility and my duty to be independent very seriously,” Jackson said. “I decide cases from a neutral posture. I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath.”
Once sworn in, Jackson would be the second-youngest member of the court after Barrett, 50. She would join a court on which no one is yet 75, the first time that has happened in nearly 30 years.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.
Yellen calls for crypto regulation to reduce risks, fraud
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says more government regulation is needed to police the proliferation of cryptocurrency and other digital assets and to ward off fraudulent and illicit transactions.
In practice, one result would be that users would get documentation of their crypto dealings for use in filing their taxes.
“Taxpayers should receive the same type of tax reporting on digital asset transactions that they receive for transactions in stocks and bonds, so that they have the information they need to report their income to the IRS,” Yellen said in remarks prepared for delivery Thursday at American University.
It was to be Yellen’s first speech about cryptocurrency since President Joe Biden signed an executive order on digital assets in March.
The administration’s action follows several high-profile examples of alleged cryptocurrency laundering and fraud this year. In February, the Justice Department announced its largest-ever financial seizure — more than $3.6 billion — and the arrests of a couple accused of conspiring to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency stolen from the 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange.
And in March, federal regulators accused two siblings of defrauding thousands of investors out of $124 million in unregistered securities offerings involving a digital token.
“To the extent there are gaps, we will make policy recommendations, including assessment of potential regulatory actions and legislative changes,” Yellen said in her remarks.
Biden’s executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should create its own digital currency and directs the Treasury Department and other federal agencies to study the impact of cryptocurrency on financial stability and national security.
As banks and other traditional financial firms become more involved in digital asset markets, Yellen said, “regulatory frameworks will need to appropriately reflect the risks of these new activities.”
The use of cryptocurrency and other digital assets have exploded in recent years. Surveys show that roughly 16% of adult Americans — or 40 million people — have invested in cryptocurrencies. And 43% of men age 18 to 29 have put their money into cryptocurrency.
“Our regulatory frameworks should be designed to support responsible innovation while managing risks – especially those that could disrupt the financial system and economy,” Yellen said.
Lawmakers and administration officials have also voiced concerns that Russia may be using cryptocurrency to avoid the impact of the avalanche of sanctions imposed on banks, oligarchs and the energy industry in the past weeks due to the invasion of Ukraine. But Treasury officials and cryptocurrency experts have said crypto is not a workaround for sanctions.
Post Office Scheme: Big news! Your money will Double by investing in Post Office Kisan Vikas Patra Scheme, check interest & details
Post Office Scheme: Big news! Your money will Double by investing in Post Office Kisan Vikas Patra Scheme, check interest & details
Post Office Scheme: By investing in the small saving scheme Kisan Vikas Patra of the post office, your money becomes double. Investment in the scheme can be started with just Rs 1000.
Post Office Scheme: If you are one of those investors who do not want to take the risk of the stock market and want to double the money, then there is such a scheme for you too. The security of your money deposited in this special scheme is also guaranteed. Yes, we are talking about the Small Saving Scheme of the Post Office, Kisan Vikas Patra. This scheme will absolutely live up to your expectations, provided you keep investing.
Who can invest in
In the Kisan Vikas Patra Scheme of the Post Office, investment can be made personally, in the name of a minor. Two adults can also open a joint account together. Investment in Kisan Vikas Patra has to be started with at least Rs 1000. There is no maximum limit for investment in this.
In how much time money becomes double
According to the information given on the website of the post office, if the investor remains in the Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) scheme for the entire time, then the money doubles in 124 months. Compound interest is available on investment in Kisan Vikas Patra in the post office. At present, 6.9% interest is available on investment in this scheme.
Can also transfer account
If you want, you can also transfer your Kisan Vikas Patra account from one post office branch to another branch. Even KVP can be transferred from one person to another. Nominee facility is also available in this. Kisan Vikas Patra can be purchased from any post office across the country.
When can encash
The maturity (lock-in) of Kisan Vikas Patra can be en-cashed after 30 months i.e. two and a half years from the date of issue of KVP certificate. The benefit of tax exemption is also available on investment in Kisan Vikas Patra. In this, income tax exemption can be taken under section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
Keep these documents ready
An account is opened to invest in Kisan Vikas Patra Scheme. For this you will need Aadhar Card, Residential Proof, KVP Application Form, Age Proof, Passport Size Photograph and Mobile Number. Kisan Vikas Patra is made available by the post office on behalf of the government. KVP certificates can be purchased through cash, cheque, pay order or demand draft.
Post Office Scheme: Big news! Your money will Double by investing in Post Office Kisan Vikas Patra Scheme, check interest & details
